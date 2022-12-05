Holiday Craft Night
Looking for a new holiday tradition? Join us for a Holiday Craft Night for ages 21 and up. On December 16 from 6:30-8:30 pm the aquarium will host a craft night with Wine and Design on Wheels of Morehead City. Choose to either paint a holiday lighthouse scene or to make a holiday sea glass mosaic. Bring your favorite snacks and beer, wine, or champagne.
Santa By The Sea
Those that visit the aquarium in December will be treated to holiday decorations throughout. Holiday magic comes to the Aquarium with fun for the whole family on Saturday, December 10 during the annual Santa by the Sea event. Participants in the event will make a special ornament and enjoy other holiday games, activities, crafts, and sweet treats. A special photo opportunity with Santa in front an aquarium habitat. Event tickets are needed in addition to general admission or membership tickets for the day. Both are online only. More information about the event and registration can be found online at www.ncaquariums.com/pine-knoll-shores-special-events
Holiday Hours
The Aquarium will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day and will close early at 1 p.m on December 24, Christmas Eve. Otherwise, the Aquarium is open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. throughout the holiday season - including New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The on-site giftshop and the online giftshop offers unique souvenirs that make excellent holiday gifts.
Daily Events (paid)
Mondays: Beachcombing Program
Take a hike with Aquarium naturalists as they guide you through this important ecosystem to discover incredible shells, plant and animal life, and other organisms that you may find at the beach. 1 1/2 hr program. Ages 5 and up. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult. This program requires you to provide your own transportation to beach combing location. $15 tickets or $13.50 aquarium member Offered every Monday from 9:00-10:30am
Daily: Behind the Scenes Tours
Feeding Frenzy Tour held Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday: Come explore the behind the scenes area with one of our excellent educators! Visit animal holding , labs, and help feed the fish in the Living Shipwreck. Ages 5 and up. Children 5-17 must be accompanied by a paying adult. $20 tickets, $18 for members
Shark Snack Tour held Tuesday, Friday: Visit animal holding areas, labs, and help feed the fish in the Living Shipwreck , and watch the aquarist feed the sharks! Ages 5 and up. Children 5-12 must be accompanied by a paying adult. $20 tickets, $18 for members.
Daily Events FREE
Daily at 10 a.m. Fun and Learning Program. Little readers program for ages 2-7. Learn about a different animal with story during this free program.
Daily at 11 am Animal Feeds or Animal encounter. Watch staff as they feed some of the animals around the aquarium and learn more about these ambassador animals up close on Tuesday and Thursday.
Daily at 11:30 am Discovery Hour. Our classroom is open for exploration. Education staff and our volunteer will be in the classroom to answer questions. Coloring sheets and other activities.
Daily at 1 pm Animal Encounter. Meet one of our Animal Ambassadors up close and in person. An aquarium educator will introduce a different animal each day.
Daily at 2 pm Discovery Hour. Our classroom is open for exploration. Education staff and our volunteer will be in the classroom to answer questions. Coloring sheets and other activities.
Daily at 3:15 Living Shipwreck Feed. Visit the Living Shipwreck in the Ocean Gallery and watch the feeding frenzy when staff feed the inhabitants. An educator will answer questions and talk about the animals in the habitat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.