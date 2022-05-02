Here’s a look at animals ready for adoption through the Carteret County Humane Society on Hibbs Road near Newport. Mabel, a 10-year-old spayed female cat, needs a loving home, as does Ember. The Humane Society is offering a two-for-one discount on kittens. Two kittens can be adopted for $100, which includes shots, microchipping and spay and neuter vouchers. (Cheryl Burke photos)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.