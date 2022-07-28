HARKERS ISLAND — Duck hunters seeking to hunt on the Cape Lookout National Seashore for the upcoming duck hunting season will have a 48-hour window beginning Friday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. and ending 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, to enter a lottery system for a limited number of duck blinds to be permitted for the 2022-23 season. The registration fee is $10 to enter the lottery.
Lottery winners may select a maximum of two blind locations. There is a $50 permit fee for the first blind and an additional $25 fee if a second permit is sought.
Park Superintendent Jeff West announced plans to continue the use of the lottery system for duck blind registration again this year, noting that hunting applicants should create an account on Recreation.gov (www.recreation.gov) before they enter the lottery.
On Aug. 16, Recreation.gov will randomly select the lottery order and assign an appointment time from the pool of applicants. Those selected to receive one of the limited, initial lottery slots will receive notification via email from Recreation.gov. Another email to the lottery winners will indicate an appointment time on Friday, Aug. 26 to arrive at the Harkers Island Visitor Center to select the blind locations, complete the permit paperwork and pay permit fees.
The Aug. 16 appointments will be scheduled in 15-minute intervals from 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. Additional documents required for that appointment include a valid North Carolina driver’s license or identification card, a N.C. hunting license and a signed federal duck stamp or federal e-stamp.
Superintendent West notes that applicants failing to have all the required documentation for the Aug. 26 meeting will not receive a permit and forfeit the lottery appointment.
Those not selected during the lottery or who can’t make their scheduled appointment time can instead visit the Harkers Island Visitor Center on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Monday, Aug. 29.
The Duck Blind Permit allows hunters to place and leave temporary duck blinds in the park from Sept. 1, 2022 until March 31, 2023. Blinds must be removed by the permittee no later than March 31, 2023. Construction of permanent duck blinds is illegal.
Commercial hunting (or fishing) guides must also obtain a permit to conduct commercial activities in a national park. Guides should contact park Business Manager Katherine Cushinberry about obtaining a Commercial Use Authorization (CUA) permit at 252-838-8899. The permit will be valid from Sept. 13, 2022 through Feb. 11, 2023. The CUA permit costs $237.50 plus a $75.00 application fee.
Guides with a CUA permit may advertise that they are an authorized hunting guide for Cape Lookout National Seashore. Those caught guiding without a CUA permit may be prosecuted and lose lottery/hunting privileges for a minimum of two years.
Hunting is authorized within Cape Lookout National Seashore, subject to North Carolina hunting regulations, as well as federal law. Duck blind fees are used to administer and monitor the duck blind program.
Hunters are advised that failure to obtain a permit or failure to remove blinds at the end of the permit period may result in penalties, a bill for the cost of removing the blind and possible exclusion from the program in future years. The Park Service notes that illegal duck blinds found in the park will be removed without notice, and the cost of removing illegal and abandoned blinds significantly adds to the cost of the program and may have to be passed on to the hunters in future years.
For more information regarding the 2022-2023 Duck Blind Lottery at Cape Lookout National Seashore, contact Ranger Evan Knight at 252-838-8929.
