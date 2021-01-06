Emerald Isle, N.C.
TO THE EDITOR:
Here are some disturbing facts that influence the exaggerated covid statistics. All this is financed by the "Stimulus" money. Don't kill me. I am only the messenger.
The covid may kill but there is dishonest money to be made. Hospitals get paid more money if a patient is coded for the novel coronavirus, even if they haven’t been tested. Various well known fact-checking sites have confirmed this, including USA Today, Politifact, and Snopes. Hospitals get a 20% add-on for COVID-19-coded patients and roughly three times as much if such patients are placed on a ventilator .No autopsy is needed to verify - when health care intersects with dollars, it gets awkward.”
A COVID-19 admission to some hospitals will cost $13,000, and if a patient goes on a ventilator, you get $39,000. ; three times as much. Nobody can tell me, after 35 years in the world of medicine, that sometimes those kinds of things [have] impact on what we do.” Increasing the number of COVID-19 procedures, testing, tracking, hospitalization creates an avenue for states to receive a larger portion of federal dollars.
And here is the rub. This is stealing. Hospital administrators might well want to see COVID-19 attached to a discharge summary or a death certificate. Why? Because if it’s a straightforward, garden-variety pneumonia that a person is admitted to the hospital for – if they’re Medicare – typically, the diagnosis-related group lump sum payment would be $5,000, But if it’s COVID-19 pneumonia, then it’s $13,000, and if that COVID-19 pneumonia patient ends up on a ventilator, it goes up to $39,000.
Fact-checker agrees as verified by USA TODAY through the American Hospital Association Special Bulletin. Politifact conceded, “Medicare is paying a 20% add-on to its regular hospital payments for the treatment of COVID-19 victims. That’s a result of a federal stimulus law.”"Hospitals and doctors do get paid more for Medicare patients diagnosed with COVID-19 or if it’s considered presumed they have COVID-19 absent a laboratory-confirmed test, and three times more if the patients are placed on a ventilator to cover the cost of care and loss of business resulting from a shift in focus to treat COVID-19 cases,”
ELTON MATHESON
