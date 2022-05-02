Ferguson O’Conor Realty will sponsor Happy Hound Hunt 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7. The event, which will begin at Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 1012 Arendell St., involves dogs and owners participating in a scavenger hunt through downtown Morehead City.
Proceeds will benefit Misplaced Mutts. There is a $15 entry fee, and owners can start at anytime between 9 to 11 a.m. to locate 10 scavenger hunt items. Area businesses have donated raffle prizes, and in order to qualify for the raffle, participants must find all 10 items.
Owners should post a photo online of themselves with their dog and the item and tag the company’s Facebook page and the sponsor where the item is found on social media. Tickets can be purchased on the Ferguson O’Conor Realty Facebook page or at the event.
Misplaced Mutts will be onsite the day of the event with some of their dogs that are available for adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.