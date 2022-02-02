The following are our upcoming special events, programs and classes for February 2022.
Classes:
Barre Fitness
The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department offers a fitness class called Barre Fitness. This program is offered Tuesdays at 5:30 PM as well as Thursdays at 9:00AM. Class-goers need to bring water, a yoga mat or towel is optional. This class is a hybrid of Yoga, Pilates, and Ballet Flexibility and will consist of stretching/strengthening of all major muscle groups, creating lean and long muscles without bulk, and strengthening abdominal and back muscles improving balance and back pain. Barre is a healthy challenge for all ages. For more information contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083.
Total Body Workout
Total Body Workout Classes are offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at a cost of $8.00/class. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more info on this program, please contact our office at 252-726-5083.
Lunch Crunch *NEW*
Lunch Crunch is offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday’s from 12:15-12:45. There is a $5 drop in fee. The class will consist of core training. Participating in this class is a great way to boost your metabolism and burn fat. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). Josh Lewis, BS, ACSM-CPT, BLS is the instructor. For more info on this program, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 1.
FUNctional Fitness *NEW*
FUNctional Fitness is offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Thursday’s from 8:15-8:45. There is a $5 drop in fee. The class will consist of a full body workout to get you ready for the day. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). Josh Lewis, BS, ACSM-CPT, BLS is the instructor. For more info on this program, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 1.
Ballet-Jazz Fitness*NEW*
Ballet-Jazz Fitness classes are offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday mornings from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at a cost of $5.00/class. This class is a dance-based fitness class for any level. The class incorporates basic ballet and jazz dancing for fitness & fun! Ballet-Jazz Fitness is taught by Lianda Lynk All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more info on this program, please contact our office at 252-726-5083.
Kids Dance/Hip Hop
Kids are welcome to join Mrs. Amber in moving and grooving to the beat. Hip-hop is a fun way for kids to get their energy out while learning some fun, cool dance moves. This class is geared toward kids ages 6 and up, class is on Monday’s and Wednesday’s from 4:45-5:15PM and will take place at Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center in the exercise classroom. There is a fee of $5/ class. Each child must have an annual class pass for Morehead City Parks and Recreation ($5). For more information, please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at 252-726-5083 ext. 1
Adult Dance Fitness
The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department sponsors an adult dance fitness class that is held on Monday’s and Wednesday’s from 5:30-6:30pm. The class is a fun, jazzy, hip-hop-based dance workout that is great for all ages and levels. No experience is required. Bring a bottle of water. There is a $5 drop-in fee. This class will be held at the Recreation Center in the exercise classroom. Please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for more information at Victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083 ext. 1
Programs:
Youth Fit and Fun
Fit & Fun Youth will focus on educating kids about healthy eating, making healthy choices, and becoming more active in order to improve overall health and body confidence. Each week participants will engage in a short educational lecture and activity, such as learning to cook a healthy recipe, followed by a physical activity such as a fitness obstacle course or active game. This program is a fun way for kids to socially interact with others their age, learn healthy alternatives, and become more active in the process. The program will be instructed by Victoria Ward who is a Certified Personal Trainer and Group Fitness Instructor, Barre Fitness Instructor and Certified Fitness Nutrition Specialist and Mary Marino, Health Coach. This class is for kids aged 12-15 years old on Monday from 4:00-5:00 PM in the kitchen of the WS King Room at Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street) from February 28th –March 28th. The 5-week class registration costs $50. Please register by February 21st. For more information, please contact Victoria Ward at 252-726-5083 ext. 1.
Athletics:
Open-Play Pickleball
We are excited to offer Open Play Pickleball on our newly renovated gym floors. The sessions are open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday’s from 9:00-11:00AM. Nets, paddles and balls are provided. All players must have a day pass or annual pass. Contact Keith Bernauer for more information at 252-499-2811 or keith.bernauer@moreheadcitync.org .
Adult Indoor Volleyball League
Adult indoor volleyball league will be held beginning in March 14-April 13, 2022. This will be a new program to Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department. This program will offer adults the benefits of socializing and playing volleyball without the threat of inclement weather. This program will be held at Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center: 1600 Fisher Street, Morehead City, NC, 28557. Registration begins February 1st and costs $150 per team. For more information, please contact Keith Bernauer: 252-499-2811; Keith.Bernauer@moreheadcitync.org
Basketball For Persons with Disabilities
We are excited to offer basketball on Wednesdays from 3:00-4:00pm at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center for anyone with disabilities. This is open to all ages with a focus on learning basic basketball skills while doing fun drills and light conditioning. Contact Keith Bernauer Sports Coordinator for more information. Keith.bernauer@moreheadcitync.org or 252-499-2811.
Youth Basketball
Youth basketball league games began Saturday, 1/8/22! Don’t miss it! Contact Keith Bernauer for more details. 252-499-2811.
Events:
Sweethearts Food Truck Jamboree
Treat your sweetie to something yummy this Valentine's Day! Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring a special Valentine's Day Food Truck Jamboree on February 14th, 2022. The event will be held at Katherine Davis Park in downtown Morehead City, NC (601 Arendell Street). From 10:00am-1:00pm, food trucks and vendors will be set up selling some of the best food around! Featuring Jasmine Tasty Thai, Meraki Mediterranean Kafe, Franks Franks, SunKorn Kettlecorn, 2 Crazy Donuts, Capone's Cheesesteaks and more! For more information, please contact Victoria Ward •victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org , (252) 726-5083.
Recreation Center:
Annual Fitness Pass 2022
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registration for 2022 annual fitness passes. These facility usage fees are approved by the Morehead City Council and are valid for a calendar year (Jan. 1- Dec. 31). A valid ID must be presented during the facility pass purchase. Rates are listed below:
Youth (under 16): City Resident - $15 Non-Resident - $75 *gymnasium only usage*
Young Adult (aged 16 -17): City Resident - $25 Non-Resident - $100
Adult (18 & Older): City Resident - $75 Non-Resident - $150
Senior Citizen (62 & older): City Resident - $50 Non-Resident - $100
