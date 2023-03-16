NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH - Fans of beach music and live performances, mark your calendars and get ready.
North Topsail Beach is bringing together some of the best bands in the genre for its inaugural Beach Music Festival.
The event will take place 1-6 p.m. on April 1 at the Richard Peters Park, 465 New River Inlet Road, North Topsail Beach and will feature the Band of Oz, The Tonez and Backwater Band.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. Re-entry into the venue is permitted with your originally purchased ticket.
Children ages 12 and under are free and the playgrounds will remain open for the event.
Free parking for ticket holders will be at Jefferies park, 215 New River Inlet Rd. with additional parking to be announced.
Food trucks and vendors selling alcohol, water and other beverages will be available onsite.
Collapsible chairs are allowed in the lawn seating area.
Pets, coolers, blankets, towels and outside food are prohibited. No smoking or vaping allowed at the festival.
For more information contact Town Manager Alice Derian at aderian@northtopsailbeachnc.gov or visit ntbnc-events.ticketleap.com/music-festival/details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.