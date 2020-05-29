The Arts Council of Carteret County (ACCC) is now accepting applications for 2020-21 North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Grants Arts Program subgrants through June 30, 2020.
Since 1977, the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program has provided North Carolina citizens access to quality arts experiences. Using a
per capita based formula, the program provides funding for the arts in all 100 counties of the state through partnerships with local arts councils. ACCC serves as the NC Arts Council’s partner in awarding subgrants to local
organizations for arts programs in Carteret County.
Applications are available for non-profit organizations whose purpose is to promote and develop diverse cultural arts programming in Carteret County. Funding priority is given to qualified arts organizations (theaters, galleries, choral societies, festivals), arts in education programs conducted by qualified artists, and other community organizations that provide arts programs in the county. Grassroots funds are not generally awarded to arts organizations that
already receive funding through the NC Arts Council’s State Arts Resources. Projects must occur between July 1, 2020–June 30, 2021.
Application forms and grant guidelines are available on the ACCC web site at
www.artscouncilcarteret.org. ACCC will also mail applications and guidelines (e-mail or regular mail) upon request.
Applications must be postmarked no later than June 30, 2020.
Grant applications are evaluated by a diverse panel of community members and voted on by the ACCC Board of Directors. Awards are announced in September each year.
For questions or more information, contact the ACCCs Grassroots Grant coordinator Mark Kelly, via e-mail at marktkelly8@hotmail.com.
