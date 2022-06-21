Planning for the 2022 N.C. Seafood Festival is well underway and its committee is now in search of a photo to be used for the festival’s storefront poster.
Each year, the Seafood Festival produces a storefront poster to be distributed to hundreds of businesses in Carteret and surrounding counties to promote the upcoming festival which is scheduled for the first weekend of October.
The process is competitive and is open to both professional and amateur photographers. The criteria for consideration require that the photograph be shot in coastal N.C. and that the subject reflect the seafood industry, coastal scenery or wildlife, or even a picture of previous seafood festivals. A maximum of four photographs may be submitted per photographer.
The festival, celebrating its 36th year as a non-profit organization, is supported by local businesses, residents and other non-profit organizations to highlight the positive social and economic importance of the seafood industry, as well as publicizing the wide variety of the state’s indigenous seafood. A third benefit is the value of seafood in promoting tourism and recreation along the N.C. coast.
The N.C. Seafood Festival has over the past three decades raised over $1.8 million for local charities according to its news release.
The winning photographer for this year’s poster will receive a $125 cash prize. The photograph selected for the storefront poster will become property of the festival and may be used in other marketing materials in the future.
Submitted photos may be 4”x5”, 5”x7” or 8”x10” in size, taken from a 35 mm film-based negative or digital camera, with images four mega pixels or larger. No matting will be allowed. The winning photographer will be asked to submit a copy of the winning photograph on disk or USB for reproduction purposes. Emailed pictures will not be accepted.
All entries must be delivered or mailed to the NC Seafood Festival, Inc. offices located at 412-D Evans St. Morehead City, N.C. 28557, no later than 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
