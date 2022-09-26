ATLANTIC BEACH — Forty years have come and gone since the brooding, blood-splattered psychopath known only as "Big Ed" laid his picks, axes, fish gaffs and outboard motors down. But writer/director Buddy Copper is bringing him back for one last rippin' rodeo, and one thing's for certain: Large Edward learns from his mistakes.

"The Mutilator" — Cooper's original 1985 slasher opus filmed in Atlantic Beach and Morehead City — is equal parts paean to classic Universal horror movies of the 1930s and '40s ("Frankenstein," "Dracula," "The Wolf Man") and the urban legend fright flicks of the 1970s and '80s ("Halloween," "Friday the 13th," "Nightmare on Elm Street"). With "Mutilator 2," Cooper returns some of the original cast (Bill Hitchcock, Ruth Martinez) but adds some big office clout with Terry Kiser ("Weekend at Bernie's") and Damien Maffel ("Haunt"). Cooper fist-bumps assistant director Naomi Wildemuth, who "worked harder than anyone and kept the project going all the time" and credits the entire cast and crew for their unflagging enthusiasm.

“The talent was amazing and (they) worked hard to bring the characters to life,” Cooper said.

During a recent interview in his office at the Oceanana Motel in Atlantic Beach, Cooper talked about his decision to revisit the movie that began as a lifelong dream but morphed into a financial nightmare, even though "The Mutilator" has attained cult status among horror film aficionados over the years.

Check out IMDB (Internet Movie DataBase) for dozens of independent and critic's reviews of the film; David Andreas of Splatter Critic had this to say: “Vacationing friends are destroyed by a man with a serious chip on his shoulder. The killer has no elaborate look or motive, but what he does, he does well. Gory deaths for goofy actors highlight this decent-enough '80s slasher flick, (which) features one the most vicious murders in modern horror movie history.”

Q&A WITH BUDDY COOPER

Q— Is "Mutilator 2" more of a sequel or a re-make? Why wait 40-plus years for a sequel to "The Mutilator" (aka "Fall Break"), since most of the original cast were...umm.."dispatched" in the first film — who's left to carry on the story?

A— "M2" is a sequel. It’s not so much that I waited "all these years" to make the sequel as it is that I was made to wait by circumstances and–as they say–life. Oh, we also figured out a way to get some of the original cast back in the game.

Q— How did you recruit Terry Kiser and Damian Maffei to participate? That's star power! Also, Bill Hitchcock and Ruth Martinez will return — what brings them back?

A— One of the producers, Ann Hale, suggested her friend Damian and Damian suggested his friend Terry, who bears a resemblance to Big Ed in "The Mutilator." Both of those guys are talented and skilled and have a following in the horror genre. I was lucky to get them. Fortunately, both wanted to do the movie. Terry went so far as to say that he was honored to work with me, because I was a legend in the horror genre ("Thanks, Terry!"). Bill Hitchcock and Ruth Martinez have stayed in touch with me, each other and with the other cast members from "The Mutilator." Through the years we have all longed for a sequel, so they were interested and supportive of "M2" and readily came on board.

Q— How long have you been working on the screenplay? Are you planning to UP the shock/square quotient — if that is even possible?

A— The screenplay took a couple of years to write and then it got changed (improved, I should say) on set with actors’ ad libs and Chance Madison's (Director of Photography) suggestions for shots. Then changed again during the edit. So, I guess others and I have been working on the screenplay for three years or so. Shock quotient? Come on, Chuck, you can’t ask me to give stuff like that away. No spoilers.

Q— What's the status of filming — has it wrapped, or still in production? Will you be using familiar local settings again (Oceanana, Atlantic Beach, Morehead City, etc.) again?

A— Principal photography has wrapped. Except for a scene in Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, the thing was shot entirely in Atlantic Beach and, except for one shot outside the condo at the beach where "The Mutilator" was shot and one shot in Pam Cooper’s garage, it was shot entirely at the Oceanana–on the grounds, on the beach, in the pier house restaurant, in rooms and on the pier. We hope to have a finished print ready by Halloween.

Q— How did you arrange financing — estimated total budget? Who is producing and who will release and distribute the film? Will it appear in theaters, stream on-line, or go "straight to video"?

A— I arranged financing by saving my money over the last decade or so. There was no outside financing, no "OPM" (Other People's Money), as they say. The budget was simply set at how much money I had available to pay for it. Including “in kind” contributions like use of rooms, location fees and such from the Oceanana and the writing, directing and producing services I provided, the budget is coming in at approximately $1M (one million dollars).

Currently I am searching for distribution and until I find a distributor I think I can be happy with, it’s too early to talk about those other things, but I would like for it to be shown in theaters. I will say that Alex Agran, owner of Arrow Films, which brought out the DVD/Blu-ray edition of "M1" has expressed interest in distributing "M2." Arrow has been very good to work with and I hope Alex likes it enough to want to distribute.

Q—On a similar topic, how much money did "M1" eventually earn from theatrical release, video sales and rentals/streaming?

A— Actually, "M1" lost money. I’m hoping for a better return on this one (insert smiley face emoji here).

Q— Over the years, "The Mutilator" has come to be regarded as a cult classic among horror movie fans—a fact which must make you justifiably proud. Why do you think it has endured, and do you think there is still a market for slasher/splatter films in general?

A— "The Mutilator" is liked by the gore fans because it was made for them. Its endurance springs from that, but has been greatly enhanced by the DVD/Blu-ray put out by Arrow Video in 2016, which brought it back to mind for the old fans and brought it to the attention of new fans. That is an exceptional package. Thank you Arrow Video.(ArrowFilms.com)

I do think there’s a market for slasher films. Check out Tubior Shudder. There seems to be a resurgence right now of the 1980's-style slasher. The fans prefer practical effects over CGI (Computer Generated Images) in these movies. That’s what they got in "M1" and it’s what they get in "M2."

