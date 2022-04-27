Here’s a look at animals ready for adoption through the Carteret County Humane Society on Hibbs Road near Newport. Primrose, a 5-year-old spayed female cat, needs a loving home, as does Steve, a 5-year-old neutered male pit bull. The Humane Society is offering a two-for-one discount on kittens. Two kittens can be adopted for $100, which includes shots, microchipping and spay and neuter vouchers. (Cheryl Burke photos)
