BEAUFORT — The bell of Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort will join with other churches in the original 13 American colonies to ring out at 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
The public celebration will begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday with a ceremony, followed by the bell ringing in honor of the original 13 colonies at 2.
That was the time organizers of “Let Freedom Ring” say the Liberty Bell was rung announcing the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pa., on July 4, 1776.
The Pennsylvania Society of Sons of the Revolution, organizers of the event, invited Ann Street UMC several years ago to represent North Carolina as one of the original colonies to ring a bell because of the church’s historical significance. The congregation organized as far back as 1778, and the current building was constructed in 1854.
The 1:30 p.m. service will honor and remember those who put their lives and futures in the hand of God and declared independence. Military veteran Carlton Lewis of Beaufort, retired from the U.S. Air Force, will then ring the church bell 13 times at 2 p.m. As he rings, the name of each original colony will be announced.
As churches in the original colonies ring bells, descendants of the signers of the Declaration of Independence will be at the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, tapping it 13 times.
