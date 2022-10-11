SWANSBORO - Like fish returning to their natal waterways, thousands of locals and visitors alike flooded the streets of Swansboro over the weekend in celebration of the 68th annual Mullet Festival.
Billed as the Crystal Coast's oldest festival, the occasion celebrates the completion of the town's bridge over the White Oak River has become a highly anticipated part of eastern North Carolina culture.
Festivities kicked off Saturday with a procession of public figures, floats and local organizations who slowly marched down N.C. 24 towards Swansboro.
Local resident Ronald Terry said the parade was the best he had seen in quite a few years.
"My children loved getting all the candy that was thrown out," Terry said. "It was almost as much as we get on Halloween."
After the highway was reopened, most of the parade watchers strolled downtown to enjoy the music, food and craft vendors.
A shuttle service was provided as a courtesy to those parked at a distance.
Music took place at two stages over the weekend, the Pug Pavilion on Front Street and Mattock's Waterfront Pavilion next to the Boro Restaurant and Bar.
First up at the Pug Pavilion was reggae group Mystic Vibrations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They were followed throughout the weekend by Castaways, the Entertainers, Cat 5 and Liquid Pleasure.
In a time-honored tradition, attendees were asked to once again attempt to throw a real mullet into a bucket. On Saturday, several festival go-ers tried their hand with the oily fish while the crowd cheered them on.
Attendee Chris Mabe said being home and feeling the camaraderie at the festival was good for his soul.
"I haven't been to Swansboro since my mom passed, but being 'home' has been good for me," Mabe said. "It's always like a class reunion seeing friends. I ate a blooming onion which is my favorite. I also purchased a rug so I can take a little bit of Swansboro back home with me."
Closer to the water at The Mattock's Pavilion, performances were seen by The Webb Brothers, Davis Lott & Friends and RV Road Show, Bob Laverty Band and East Coast Jam Band.
Justin Meyer of Swansboro explained he was enjoying the lineup of music and like many other locals, hasn't missed many Mullet Festivals.
"I love it," Meyer said. "I'm 34 years old, I've probably hit 24 of them. Today, I haven't had any food, but I've heard the shrimp and grits were good."
Former local Tom Debeaumont was visiting from Florida with his daughter Makayla and said he too always tries to make it a point to return home for the festival.
"The Mullet is good, I'm having a great time," Debeaumont said. "I haven't even made a full circle, but I've been here for two hours already just because I've been running into old classmates, people I had not seen in a decade."
In addition to the hundreds of vendors lining the streets, food trucks and a kid's activity area, new this year was a static military display where children could go into tanks and transport vehicles.
As the sun set Saturday evening, the crowd could be seen gathered at the waterfront to take in a fireworks display launched from an uninhabited island near the West Channel of Hawkins Bay.
Next year's Mullet Festival will be held Oct. 14 and 15.
