Saving the Dark, a 2018 documentary detailing the impacts of light pollution at night and the benefits of new technology to preserve dark night skies will be part of Cape Lookout National Seashore’s ongoing series of astronomy programs 8:30 p.m., Friday, June 17 at the Harkers Island visitor center.
After the film’s presentation, park staff and local astronomers from the Crystal Coast Stargazers, a NASA Night Sky Network astronomy club, will host a Star Party on the visitor center grounds offering participants an opportunity to view the moon and other astronomical above the lens of telescopes, weather permitting.
According to the creators of the documentary 80% of the world’s population can no longer see the Milky Way. Saving the Dark, directed by Sriram Murlia in association with the International Dark Sky Association, details what is lost because of the inability to see stars in the night sky and what can be done to combat light pollution.
The film also addresses the impacts of “excessive and improper” lighting that includes disruption of sleep patterns and nocturnal habitats in addition to robbing vision of the night sky. It also shows how advances in LED technology are enabling several cities to safely light their streets and save energy without disrupting the nighttime environment.
To make the most of the evening activities the park service recommends monitoring the weather, dressing accordingly and bringing blankets, water, snack, bug repellent and a flashlight with a red filter. The filter will help maintain night vision for participants. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own telescopes.
Although the stargazing activities are dependent on clear skies the film will be shown regardless of weather conditions. The program, scheduled to begin with the movie at 8:30 p.m., is free to the public. Information is available at the park service website http://go.nps.gov/astronomynight or by phone at 252-728-2250.
