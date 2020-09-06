These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Aug. 27-Sept. 2. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $100.
- Marshall Gallop Jr. to James Colvig, rev. $350.
- Timothy Johnson to Christopher Sousa, rev. $270.
- John Markham to Michael McVey, rev. $550.
- Leonard Cross to Allen Ormond, rev. $800.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Cary Carney, rev. $541.
- D.R. Horton to Cornelius Carney, rev. $520.
- B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $100.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Dwight Holmes, rev. $514.
- Betty Wroblewski to Dirk Dimitry, rev. $1,522.
- George Campbell to Joshua Boucher, rev. $1,028.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Jeffrey Edwards, rev. $559.
- Robert Hays to Matthew McDonnell, rev. $620.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Gerren Jones, rev. $609.
- Wesley Bailey to David Jensen, rev. $880.
- Harold Comer to MHC White Oak Shores LLC, rev. $3,800.
- Patricia Bonelli to Jimmy Williams, rev. $4.
- Sunspray Properties LLC to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $775.
- Glenn Ellis Jr. to Linwood Stroud, rev. $410.
- Bryan Martin to Dennis Andrews, rev. $520.
- James Horton to Michael Casstevens, rev. $390.
- Jerry Eborn to John Joyner, rev. $900.
- William Farrington to Terence Sullivan, rev. $1,080.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Charles Smith, rev. $468.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Brian Demorest Jr., rev. $473.
- ThatBothersMe LLC to Neal Newhouse, rev. $620.
- Robert Cleary to Jean Link, rev. $360.
- James Wells to William Volkman, rev. $214.
- Blue Crystal Investments LLC to Mark Yost, rev. $133.
- Sandra Brazauskas to Jonathan Lennon, rev. $598.
- Richard King to Fletcher Emery, rev. $720.
- Murf-Surf Properties LLC to David Kruse, rev. $1,750.
- Marion Morris to Kevin Powers, rev. $398.
- Glenn Stewart Jr. to Daisy Spell, rev. $190.
- John Herring to Joshua Gilley, rev. $740.
- Jill Maurer to John Whalen, rev. $1,450.
- Delia Skye to Gary Bennett Jr., rev. $1,024.
- Nabil Chaanine to Gregory Linscott, rev. $272.
- Robert Markovsky to Steven Markowsky, rev. $410.
- STP Properties LLC to Marcus Osterhoudt, rev. $4,200.
- Thomas Stiles Jr. to Roxx Management LLC, rev. $1,344.
- Tollie Weldon to Nicholas Adkins, rev. $840.
- Charles Griggs to Kenneth Lewis, rev. $250.
- Hong Kim to Kevin Harwood, rev. $900.
- RNMS Properties LLC to Jennifer Sawyer, rev. $272.
Morehead Township
- Gay Howe to Todd Breed, rev. $180.
- Sailfish Wildwood LLC to Pinnacle Storage of Morehead LLC, rev. $2,000.
- Matthew Cagle to Dalma Uzzle III, rev. $684.
- Nicholas Farish to Michael Dew, rev. $182.
- Marianne Andres to Jefferey Holoman, rev. $502.
- Marsh & Sons Inc. to Gregory Scheu, rev. $790.
- James McCracken to Donald Starling Jr., rev. $258.
- Palco Investments LLC to Jeffrey Cunningham, rev. $600.
- 4C Ventures LLC to Carrie Petrosky, rev. $698.
- Frankie Pendergraph to Hazen Lancaster III, rev. $690.
- Daniel Vaccaro to Janice Handra, rev. $430.
- Deborah Deblasi to Edward Lawless, rev. $510.
- Marcus Osterhoudt to Forest Dunes Ventures LLC, rev. $3,000.
- Milton Legg III to Barry Bennett, rev. $470.
- Gary Joyner to Matthew Soddy, rev. $50.
- David Lambeth Jr. to Nicholas Krebs, rev. $536.
- Sears SSC LLC to Michael Borgert, rev. $1,510.
- Leo Amatori to John Murray, rev. $660.
- John Williams to James Willey III, rev. $590.
- Robert Maser to Mark Reardon, rev. $292.
- Harold Halacheff to Matthew Rittenmeyer, rev. $450.
- Christopher Narron to Michael Kosterman, rev. $890.
- Thomas King to Robert Landry, rev. $658.
- Ty Zaloudek ot Peyman Dalirifar, rev. $520.
- Alvin Gerrell to George Jones, rev. $351.
- John Gainey III to David Dahl, rev. $1,000.
- Adam Pitney to Allison Baker, rev. $550.
- William Shouse to Brendon Riley, rev. $56.
- Janet Durling to Gary Johnson, rev. $350.
- James Haidt to Troy Ehrhart, rev. $454.
- Frederick Venzie III to Virpen Enterprises LLC, rev. $511.
- Cynthia Smith to Douglas Paulus, rev. $640.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Kyle Fernandez, rev. $548.
- Steven Richardson to Robert Crowder, rev. $971.
- Edgar White to Rebecca Flowers, rev. $1,450.
- Allan Peterson to Michael Green, rev. $952.
- Richard Moore to Wendolyn Thompson, rev. $158.
- Alvin Sullivan to Darryl Bone, rev. $90.
- David Adams to Zachary Orman, rev. $780.
- Rubert Pearce III to Clifton Moss, rev. $426.
- Helen Adams to Elizabeth Robertson, rev. $514.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Gregory Jordan, rev. $344.
- John Morrow to David Nelson, rev. $239.
- Louanne Wilson to Southern Salt Properties LLC, rev. $1,060.
Newport Township
- Adam Cannon to Dennis McAtee, rev. $303.
- Janet Moody to Adam Brooks, rev. $240.
- Robert Landry Jr. to Peter Soltowski, rev. $592.
- Christopher Ashe to Miguel Betancourt Jr., rev. $470.
- Morgan Decker to Janet Durling, rev. $276.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Anwar Boldon, rev. $508.
- Adrian Tuttle to Michael McDowell, rev. $280.
- Jaime Tambaco-Muenala to Amanda Perkins, rev. $330.
- Roy Kittrell Jr. to Wesley Kittrell, rev. $330.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Julio Mendez, rev. $528.
Harlowe Township
- John Engelhard to James Cheever, rev. $500.
Beaufort Township
- True World Marine LLC to Mile 198 LLC, rev. $6,200.
- Maurice James to Barbara Daniel, rev. $380.
- G. Michael Carithers to Laura Satterly, rev. $570.
- Brenda Bennett to Barry Woodard, rev. $85.
- Judith Lennon to J. Franklin Johnson III, rev. $3,500.
- Steven Dudley to Steven Dudley, rev. $134.
- Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity to William Hoffman, rev. $230.
- Mitchell Kernodle to Matthew Harmelink, rev. $410.
- Evelyn Cox to Warren McDevett Jr., rev. $463.
- Michael Taylor to Steven Magowan, rev. $1,080.
- Clive Tolson to David Stevens, rev. $995.
- James Graham to Gary Maas, rev. $110.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Susan Cuthrell, rev. $680.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Darren Hilyer, rev. $231.
- Thomas Harper to James Brickell, rev. $1,834.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Ron Dupuis Jr., rev. $850.
Merrimon Township
- Douglas Shepard to Robert Smith Jr., rev. $70.
- Stephen Ruziecki to Michael McCollough, rev. $600.
Straits Township
- Stephen Gaynos to Edith Rowe, rev. $540.
- Charles Wells to William Rice, rev. $150.
Harkers Island Township
- Hugh Davis II to Glenn Eagle, rev. $360.
- William Wood to Jeffrey Whitman, rev. $140.
- Charles Laughridge to Thomas Simpson Construction Co. Inc., rev. $660.
- Bayview Harbor Club LLC to Trevor Merill, rev. $50.
- Bayview Harbor Club LLC to Randy Merrill, rev. $50.
Smyrna Township
- MTGLQ Investors L.P. to Christopher Milazzo, rev. $138.
- Richard Redfoot to Nathan Wade, rev. $160.
Sea Level Township
- Anthony Davidson to Johnny Anderson Jr., rev. $55.
- Melissa Butler to Jackie Hussey, rev. $36.
Cedar Island Township
- Russell Gaskill to Ryan Hryniszak, rev. $72.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Amie Graves to Ronald Patterson III.
- Norma Harris to Thomas Walker.
- Denise Regalado Munoz to Joel Robledo.
- Jesse Putnam II to Mikaela Turner.
- Richard Jarrell to Joy Ashley.
- Joseph Gray to Breanna Kusnierczyk.
- Stanley Gregory to Justine Cox.
- Laura Waters to Jeffrey Weaver.
- Megan Pavlock to Brian Martino.
- David Ong to Hilary Cox.
- Augustin Cupil Lopez to Claudia Marquez Jimenez.
- Marsiabelle Jason to Braden Parish.
- Robert Darden IV to Hillary Newcomb.
- Sarah Rowe to Wercleyson Alves de Souza.
- Sean Mason to Macie Edwards.
- Michael Butler to Chloe Keegan.
- Brittany Bullock to William Cline III.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Thomas Escobar Parkin and Ashley Parkin.
- William and Donna Kirkman.
