These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Aug. 27-Sept. 2. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $100.
  • Marshall Gallop Jr. to James Colvig, rev. $350.
  • Timothy Johnson to Christopher Sousa, rev. $270.
  • John Markham to Michael McVey, rev. $550.
  • Leonard Cross to Allen Ormond, rev. $800.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Cary Carney, rev. $541.
  • D.R. Horton to Cornelius Carney, rev. $520.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $100.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Dwight Holmes, rev. $514.
  • Betty Wroblewski to Dirk Dimitry, rev. $1,522.
  • George Campbell to Joshua Boucher, rev. $1,028.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Jeffrey Edwards, rev. $559.
  • Robert Hays to Matthew McDonnell, rev. $620.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Gerren Jones, rev. $609.
  • Wesley Bailey to David Jensen, rev. $880.
  • Harold Comer to MHC White Oak Shores LLC, rev. $3,800.
  • Patricia Bonelli to Jimmy Williams, rev. $4.
  • Sunspray Properties LLC to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $775.
  • Glenn Ellis Jr. to Linwood Stroud, rev. $410.
  • Bryan Martin to Dennis Andrews, rev. $520.
  • James Horton to Michael Casstevens, rev. $390.
  • Jerry Eborn to John Joyner, rev. $900.
  • William Farrington to Terence Sullivan, rev. $1,080.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Charles Smith, rev. $468.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Brian Demorest Jr., rev. $473.
  • ThatBothersMe LLC to Neal Newhouse, rev. $620.
  • Robert Cleary to Jean Link, rev. $360.
  • James Wells to William Volkman, rev. $214.
  • Blue Crystal Investments LLC to Mark Yost, rev. $133.
  • Sandra Brazauskas to Jonathan Lennon, rev. $598.
  • Richard King to Fletcher Emery, rev. $720.
  • Murf-Surf Properties LLC to David Kruse, rev. $1,750.
  • Marion Morris to Kevin Powers, rev. $398.
  • Glenn Stewart Jr. to Daisy Spell, rev. $190.
  • John Herring to Joshua Gilley, rev. $740.
  • Jill Maurer to John Whalen, rev. $1,450.
  • Delia Skye to Gary Bennett Jr., rev. $1,024.
  • Nabil Chaanine to Gregory Linscott, rev. $272.
  • Robert Markovsky to Steven Markowsky, rev. $410.
  • STP Properties LLC to Marcus Osterhoudt, rev. $4,200.
  • Thomas Stiles Jr. to Roxx Management LLC, rev. $1,344.
  • Tollie Weldon to Nicholas Adkins, rev. $840.
  • Charles Griggs to Kenneth Lewis, rev. $250.
  • Hong Kim to Kevin Harwood, rev. $900.
  • RNMS Properties LLC to Jennifer Sawyer, rev. $272.

Morehead Township

  • Gay Howe to Todd Breed, rev. $180.
  • Sailfish Wildwood LLC to Pinnacle Storage of Morehead LLC, rev. $2,000.
  • Matthew Cagle to Dalma Uzzle III, rev. $684.
  • Nicholas Farish to Michael Dew, rev. $182.
  • Marianne Andres to Jefferey Holoman, rev. $502.
  • Marsh & Sons Inc. to Gregory Scheu, rev. $790.
  • James McCracken to Donald Starling Jr., rev. $258.
  • Palco Investments LLC to Jeffrey Cunningham, rev. $600.
  • 4C Ventures LLC to Carrie Petrosky, rev. $698.
  • Frankie Pendergraph to Hazen Lancaster III, rev. $690.
  • Daniel Vaccaro to Janice Handra, rev. $430.
  • Deborah Deblasi to Edward Lawless, rev. $510.
  • Marcus Osterhoudt to Forest Dunes Ventures LLC, rev. $3,000.
  • Milton Legg III to Barry Bennett, rev. $470.
  • Gary Joyner to Matthew Soddy, rev. $50.
  • David Lambeth Jr. to Nicholas Krebs, rev. $536.
  • Sears SSC LLC to Michael Borgert, rev. $1,510.
  • Leo Amatori to John Murray, rev. $660.
  • John Williams to James Willey III, rev. $590.
  • Robert Maser to Mark Reardon, rev. $292.
  • Harold Halacheff to Matthew Rittenmeyer, rev. $450.
  • Christopher Narron to Michael Kosterman, rev. $890.
  • Thomas King to Robert Landry, rev. $658.
  • Ty Zaloudek ot Peyman Dalirifar, rev. $520.
  • Alvin Gerrell to George Jones, rev. $351.
  • John Gainey III to David Dahl, rev. $1,000.
  • Adam Pitney to Allison Baker, rev. $550.
  • William Shouse to Brendon Riley, rev. $56.
  • Janet Durling to Gary Johnson, rev. $350.
  • James Haidt to Troy Ehrhart, rev. $454.
  • Frederick Venzie III to Virpen Enterprises LLC, rev. $511.
  • Cynthia Smith to Douglas Paulus, rev. $640.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Kyle Fernandez, rev. $548.
  • Steven Richardson to Robert Crowder, rev. $971.
  • Edgar White to Rebecca Flowers, rev. $1,450.
  • Allan Peterson to Michael Green, rev. $952.
  • Richard Moore to Wendolyn Thompson, rev. $158.
  • Alvin Sullivan to Darryl Bone, rev. $90.
  • David Adams to Zachary Orman, rev. $780.
  • Rubert Pearce III to Clifton Moss, rev. $426.
  • Helen Adams to Elizabeth Robertson, rev. $514.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Gregory Jordan, rev. $344.
  • John Morrow to David Nelson, rev. $239.
  • Louanne Wilson to Southern Salt Properties LLC, rev. $1,060.

Newport Township

  • Adam Cannon to Dennis McAtee, rev. $303.
  • Janet Moody to Adam Brooks, rev. $240.
  • Robert Landry Jr. to Peter Soltowski, rev. $592.
  • Christopher Ashe to Miguel Betancourt Jr., rev. $470.
  • Morgan Decker to Janet Durling, rev. $276.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Anwar Boldon, rev. $508.
  • Adrian Tuttle to Michael McDowell, rev. $280.
  • Jaime Tambaco-Muenala to Amanda Perkins, rev. $330.
  • Roy Kittrell Jr. to Wesley Kittrell, rev. $330.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Julio Mendez, rev. $528.

Harlowe Township

  • John Engelhard to James Cheever, rev. $500.  

Beaufort Township

  • True World Marine LLC to Mile 198 LLC, rev. $6,200.
  • Maurice James to Barbara Daniel, rev. $380.
  • G. Michael Carithers to Laura Satterly, rev. $570.
  • Brenda Bennett to Barry Woodard, rev. $85.
  • Judith Lennon to J. Franklin Johnson III, rev. $3,500.
  • Steven Dudley to Steven Dudley, rev. $134.
  • Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity to William Hoffman, rev. $230.
  • Mitchell Kernodle to Matthew Harmelink, rev. $410.
  • Evelyn Cox to Warren McDevett Jr., rev. $463.
  • Michael Taylor to Steven Magowan, rev. $1,080.
  • Clive Tolson to David Stevens, rev. $995.
  • James Graham to Gary Maas, rev. $110.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Susan Cuthrell, rev. $680.
  • Conscience Bay LLC to Darren Hilyer, rev. $231.
  • Thomas Harper to James Brickell, rev. $1,834.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Ron Dupuis Jr., rev. $850.  

Merrimon Township

  • Douglas Shepard to Robert Smith Jr., rev. $70.
  • Stephen Ruziecki to Michael McCollough, rev. $600.  

Straits Township

  • Stephen Gaynos to Edith Rowe, rev. $540.
  • Charles Wells to William Rice, rev. $150.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Hugh Davis II to Glenn Eagle, rev. $360.
  • William Wood to Jeffrey Whitman, rev. $140.
  • Charles Laughridge to Thomas Simpson Construction Co. Inc., rev. $660.
  • Bayview Harbor Club LLC to Trevor Merill, rev. $50.
  • Bayview Harbor Club LLC to Randy Merrill, rev. $50.

Smyrna Township

  • MTGLQ Investors L.P. to Christopher Milazzo, rev. $138.
  • Richard Redfoot to Nathan Wade, rev. $160.

Sea Level Township

  • Anthony Davidson to Johnny Anderson Jr., rev. $55.
  • Melissa Butler to Jackie Hussey, rev. $36.

Cedar Island Township

  • Russell Gaskill to Ryan Hryniszak, rev. $72.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Amie Graves to Ronald Patterson III.
  • Norma Harris to Thomas Walker.
  • Denise Regalado Munoz to Joel Robledo.
  • Jesse Putnam II to Mikaela Turner.
  • Richard Jarrell to Joy Ashley.
  • Joseph Gray to Breanna Kusnierczyk.
  • Stanley Gregory to Justine Cox.
  • Laura Waters to Jeffrey Weaver.
  • Megan Pavlock to Brian Martino.
  • David Ong to Hilary Cox.
  • Augustin Cupil Lopez to Claudia Marquez Jimenez.
  • Marsiabelle Jason to Braden Parish.
  • Robert Darden IV to Hillary Newcomb.
  • Sarah Rowe to Wercleyson Alves de Souza.
  • Sean Mason to Macie Edwards.
  • Michael Butler to Chloe Keegan.
  • Brittany Bullock to William Cline III.   

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Thomas Escobar Parkin and Ashley Parkin.
  • William and Donna Kirkman.  

