Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 7-20 The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Douglas Talkington to Seth Cheatham, rev. $1,368.
  • Susan Kerrigan to Michael Kuzniak, rev. $497.
  • Victor Frazier to Carey Vassallo, rev. $340.
  • Andrew Aharon to Michael Faulkner, rev. $760.
  • WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Brett Grant, rev. $370.
  • Stephens & Sons LLC to Wiliam Stephens, rev. $860.
  • Lucas Jackson to Shaun Coetsee, rev. $700.
  • Richard Strowd to Vasanth Kalale, rev. $40.
  • Christina Tripp to Maria Lamb, rev. $394.
  • Jeremy Yancey to Thomas Williams, rev. $740.
  • Scott Doerr to Angel Echevarria, rev. $765.
  • DNK Alligator LLC to Steven Skrabacz, rev. $616.
  • Kenneth Daniels to Frederick Thalheimer Jr., rev. $520.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Scott Kennedy, rev. $150.
  • Jonathan Webre to Petr Wright, rev. $960.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $300.
  • Atlantic Construction Inc. to Leigh Martino, rev. $638.
  • Straub Built Homes LLC to O’Brien & Sons Constructions LLC, rev. $125.
  • Sandra Barker to Matthew Barker, rev. $300.
  • A-Team Village West LLC to Red Shingle LLC, rev. $550.
  • A-Team Village West LLC to Red Shingle LLC, rev. $838.
  • Edward Smith Jr. to Richard Schaeffer, rev. $580.
  • Hugh Surles to Travis Johnson, rev. $1,430.
  • Aaron Sewell to Michael Logan, rev. $261.
  • Joseph Wolfinger to Blaine Dillard, rev. $1,460.
  • Hang X LLC to Jerry Holla, rev. $1,100.
  • James Bunn to RCBB LLC, rev. $160.
  • Douglas Norris to Clyde Yancey, rev. $820.
  • Lain Munro to Jerrye Gordon, rev. $560.
  • Claude Cates to Linda Coats, rev. $1,700.
  • Beverly Pham to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $125.
  • Beverly Pham to Jerry Builders Homes LLC, rev. $125.
  • Scott Leahy to The Truelove Family Trust, rev. $900.
  • Larry Harbolt to Kenneth Byrd, rev. $900.
  • Huu Nguyen to Beverly Pham, rev. $250.
  • Richard Morton to Brian Holt, rev. $910.
  • John McCambridge to Robert Rusch, rev. $1,612.
  • Kacey Jack to James Allen Jr., rev. $194.
  • Melvin Fordham Properties LLC to Z.M. Investments LLC, rev. $330.
  • John Glover to Robert Mills Jr., rev. $470.
  • Louis Clark Jr. to Richard Thorpe, rev. $680.
  • Ronald Webb to Scott Lockamy, rev. $1,500.
  • Anchor Homes LLC to Fonville Morisey Barefoot Inc., rev. $186.
  • Harry Brooks II to James Brooks, rev. $554.
  • Gene Van Wormer to Lauren Donnachie, rev. $1,460.
  • Jeanne DiCapua to Carlton Currin Sr., rev. $850.
  • Jeanne DiCapua to Carlton Currin Sr., rev. $850.
  • Gary Oakley Sr. to Eric Valtos, rev. $810.
  • Howell Investment Properties LLC to Kenneth Woodson, rev. $1,400.
  • Philip Glass to Planet Home Lending LLC, rev. $169.
  • Philip Glass to Planet Home Lending LLC, rev. $169.
  • A-Team Village West LLC to Marie Reidy, rev. $318.
  • John Buckwalter to Frank Swindell, rev. $1,300.
  • Todd Morris to William Warren, rev. $730.
  • Nancy Cox to Francis Salvo, rev. $780.
  • Philip Lynn to Roger Stoner II, rev. $1,490.
  • Vanessa Justice to Paul Chouinard, rev. $530.
  • Brian Waters to Andrew DeBrecht, rev. $1,180.
  • McNeill & Associates Rentals Inc. to Renee Cobbs, rev. $260.
  • Harold Comer to Paul Chambers, rev. $538.
  • Glenn Rayle to Teresa Blackburn, rev. $850.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Joel Petrus, rev. $320.   

Morehead Township

  • SIME LLC to V. Lori Fuller, rev. $800.
  • Catherine Stevens to Staci Rosche, rev. $700.
  • John Poag to Jimmy Womble, rev. $450.
  • Bruce Parrott to Kelly Urban, rev. $360.
  • Harvest Ventures 2 LLC to William Taylor, rev. $580.
  • Properties Down East Inc. to Triangel Enterprises Group LLC, rev. $1,250.
  • Michael Struempf to Donald Shuldberg, rev. $422.
  • Jill Harden to Heather Scull, rev. $970.
  • GGB Indian Beach LLC to Sea Isle Properties LLLC, rev. $4,200.
  • Janice Richardson to Matthew Corman, rev. $1,040. Phillip Lewis to Robert Hill Jr., rev. $4,000.
  • Starr Eckholdt to Britni Broda, rev. $400.
  • Phillip Lewis to Roosevelt Cove LLC, rev. $1,100.
  • Palm Adventures LLC to Caylon Vielehr, rev. $390.
  • Amy Hutchens to David Stepp, rev. $571.
  • Olde Towne Development Corporation Inc. to William Downey Sr., rev. $710.
  • Alda Tolson to Julian Smith Jr., rev. $288.
  • Ann Hoover to Charles Hoffman, rev. $610.
  • Edwina Johnston to Gary Ewell, rev. $1,600.
  • John Kesler to Timothy Guerry, rev. $950.
  • Don Hathaway to Daniel Lee, rev. $950.
  • 540 Investments LLC to Andrew Wright, rev. $530.
  • Rembert Investments LLC to Bradley Wokasch, rev. $180.
  • Ryan Thelen to Clark Allen, rev. $690.
  • Sara Barbee to Edward Harner, rev. $920.
  • Joseph Williams III to M&W Ventures LLC, rev. $450.
  • Chip Lofton to Jerry Ballard, rev. $1,244.
  • James Williams to Sun, Surf & Sand Vacation Rentals LLC, rev. $200.
  • Mary Osteen to Konstantinos Manousaridis, rev. $1,840.
  • Mary Osteen to Konstantinos Manousaridis, rev. $220.
  • James Karides to Cheryl Austin, rev. $790.
  • Harold Sink to Cedric Britt, rev. $3,598.
  • Silvia Young to Trista Polk, rev. $530.
  • John Harper III to Caleb Stroud, rev. $939.
  • Phillip Lewis to Mason Price, rev. $2,150.
  • Barry Garrett to Dianne Hagwood, rev. $960.
  • Richard Moore to YADOT LLC, rev. $155.
  • Melanie Weaver to John Gercon, rev. $600.
  • Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Alberto Ponce, rev. $296.
  • Mary Pratt to Rollie Tillman III, rev. $536.
  • Steven Sheppard to John Laguardia, rev. $1,050.
  • Terri Bonham to Edentide Holdings LLC, rev. $1,500.
  • Ryan Fort to James Lawrence, rev. $594.
  • Maxwell Demeritte Jr. to Shaun Livernois, rev. $572.
  • Aalter Walrath to Hugh Brewer, rev. $90.
  • Joan Booth to Amanda Eason, rev. $332.
  • George Moffitt to David Schenck, rev. $2,000.
  • Jayne Mentzer to Michael Brown, rev. $542.
  • Michael Berry to JJJ Holdings LLC, rev. $992.
  • Vinton Murray to Phillip Lewis, rev. $5,550.
  • Edwin Bailey to Michael Willis, rev. $1,798.
  • Robert Heap to Edward Casson III, rev. $1,660.
  • Henry Howes Sr. to Henry Howes Jr., rev. $690.
  • Larry Londy to Ryan McKelvey, rev. $988.

Newport Township

  • Willie Roberts Jr. to Debra Stephenson, rev. $110.
  • Robert Stoffer to John Chazel III, rev. $292.
  • Terrence Williams to Jim Hartman, rev. $330.
  • Curis Sheaffer to Andrew Cox, rev. $240.
  • Corey Roark to Michael Struempf, rev. $340.
  • Delaney Pollock to Rafael Morales, rev. $254.
  • John Joyce to Donna Iljin, rev. $450.
  • Gerald Merrill to Corey Brooks, rev. $488.
  • Betty Wray to Pearce Fazekas, rev. $520.
  • Timothy Bowers-Young to Emily Rivers, rev. $450.

Harlowe Township

  • Willie Henderson to Robert Mitchell Jr., rev. $6.
  • John Tannery Jr. to Matthew Pawelczyk, rev. $100.

Beaufort Township

  • Donna Gooding to Phil Williams, rev. $96.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Ty Blauser, rev. $870.
  • Travis Hargett to Steven Breazeale, rev. $1,240.
  • Priscilla Hirschy to Paul Winchell, rev. $1,650.
  • William Early to Lee Durso, rev. $910.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Richard McClellon, rev. $980.
  • Marion Beamon to Matthew Kaushagen, rev. $14.
  • Daniel Boney III to Charlie Hancock, rev. $1,452.
  • Beaufort Properties Associates LLC to W. Mac Hines, rev. $140.
  • David Pulley to Mary Steele, rev. $950.
  • Edward Myers to Sidney Myers, rev. $600.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $752.
  • Jackson Conner to Jack Pollard Jr., rev. $460.
  • Timothy McCullen to Shaw Family N.C. Properties LLC, rev. $950.
  • George Gibbs to Carol Remy, rev. $220.
  • Paul Berry to Daniel Rapp Sr., rev. $438.
  • Anita Buttry to Jamie Willard, rev. $430.
  • Ronnie Fulcher to Robert Oshiro, rev. $330.
  • John Granson to George Moffitt III, rev. $110.
  • Milton Laughton Jr. to Robert Heap, rev. $764.
  • Clyde Pittman to Joseph Abraham, rev. $906.
  • Starflite Holdings LLC to Melissa Robbins Inc., rev. $50.
  • Paul Winchell to William Early, rev. $2,400.  

Merrimon Township

  • Margaret Reid to Harry Sanders, rev. $380.
  • Kay Singletary to Red Fish Rentals LLC, rev. $450.  

Straits Township

  • Pamela Harris to Casey Tosto, rev. $500.
  • August Melchior Jr. to Brandon Cantipe, rev. $280.
  • Lisa Powell to Sanh Van, rev. $123.
  • Carl Merrow to Anthony Pacholski, rev. $104.
  • Kaselun Moore to Scott Hurst, rev. $604.
  • Sherwood Horton to Basem Toma, rev. $1,130.
  • Farron Midgett to Jessica Lee, rev. $684.  

Harkers Island Township

  • James Cole to Daniel Proctor, rev. $170.
  • Darlene Coor to James Cooke III, rev. $1,600.
  • Biggs Family Partnership to Andrew Rose, rev. $140.
  • Biggs Family Partnership to Christa Laxton, rev. $134.
  • Ann Hartle to Luther Guthrie, rev. $90.
  • LaVonne Fisher to Numa Lee, rev. $704.
  • James Cole to Daniel Proctor, rev. $170.
  • Jay Lancaster to Crystal Blue Holding Co. LLC, rev. $666.

Smyrna Township

  • John Betts to John Hill, rev. $460.
  • Waren Giles to William Morris, rev. $180.

Atlantic Township

  • Carteret County to Charles Goodwin, rev. $12.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Christopher Ingles to Allison Lewis.
  • Stephanie Hawkins to Vincent Brown.
  • Robet Nichols III to Erica Shores.
  • Alyssa Nelson to Chritsopher Mejia.
  • Amy Anderson to John Ipock IV.
  • Edwin Alexander II to Brenda Livingston.
  • Keaton Widenhouse to Megan Kelley.
  • Lyle Swanger to Amber Kocher.
  • Allen Wilson to Jasmine Edgren.
  • Matthew Miller to Elizabeth Delmar.
  • Angel Dyer to Jason Young.
  • Christopher Brown to Samantha Taylor.
  • Alexis Gilliam to Trenton Davidheiser.
  • Dennis Simpson to Margarette Leggett.
  • Naomi Henke to Erik Vollmer.
  • Abigail Boyer to Glenn Barb.
  • Caitlyn Brandt to Jeffrey Johnson II.
  • Ethan Horne to Brittany Ragan.
  • Laura Williams to Timothy Boylan.
  • Logan Finch to Brittany Heath.
  • Justin Thompson to Rochelle Hanna.
  • Kenneth Wagner III to Mandi Clark.
  • Dillon Reid to Rachel Calloway.
  • Sydney Mollohan to Cody Higginbotham.
  • Lisa Ligouri to Robert Wallace.
  • Andrew Canipe to Emily Snell.
  • Harry Redfearn Jr. to Susan Johnson.
  • John McGinty III to Rebecca Branche.
  • Patrick Nager to Katherine Piccola.
  • Megan Davies to Aaron Winn.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Joshua Henderson and Sierra Powers.
  • Laura and Donald Whalen.
  •  Rhonda and Lee Collins.
  • Timothy and Debbie Lawson.
  • Mya Hayun and Wyatt Johnson.
  • Melissa and Gordon Churchill.
  • Sharon and Mark Voss.
  • Michael and Ashleigh Simpson.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.