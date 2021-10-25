These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 7-20 The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Douglas Talkington to Seth Cheatham, rev. $1,368.
- Susan Kerrigan to Michael Kuzniak, rev. $497.
- Victor Frazier to Carey Vassallo, rev. $340.
- Andrew Aharon to Michael Faulkner, rev. $760.
- WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Brett Grant, rev. $370.
- Stephens & Sons LLC to Wiliam Stephens, rev. $860.
- Lucas Jackson to Shaun Coetsee, rev. $700.
- Richard Strowd to Vasanth Kalale, rev. $40.
- Christina Tripp to Maria Lamb, rev. $394.
- Jeremy Yancey to Thomas Williams, rev. $740.
- Scott Doerr to Angel Echevarria, rev. $765.
- DNK Alligator LLC to Steven Skrabacz, rev. $616.
- Kenneth Daniels to Frederick Thalheimer Jr., rev. $520.
- B&M Developers LLC to Scott Kennedy, rev. $150.
- Jonathan Webre to Petr Wright, rev. $960.
- B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $300.
- Atlantic Construction Inc. to Leigh Martino, rev. $638.
- Straub Built Homes LLC to O’Brien & Sons Constructions LLC, rev. $125.
- Sandra Barker to Matthew Barker, rev. $300.
- A-Team Village West LLC to Red Shingle LLC, rev. $550.
- A-Team Village West LLC to Red Shingle LLC, rev. $838.
- Edward Smith Jr. to Richard Schaeffer, rev. $580.
- Hugh Surles to Travis Johnson, rev. $1,430.
- Aaron Sewell to Michael Logan, rev. $261.
- Joseph Wolfinger to Blaine Dillard, rev. $1,460.
- Hang X LLC to Jerry Holla, rev. $1,100.
- James Bunn to RCBB LLC, rev. $160.
- Douglas Norris to Clyde Yancey, rev. $820.
- Lain Munro to Jerrye Gordon, rev. $560.
- Claude Cates to Linda Coats, rev. $1,700.
- Beverly Pham to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $125.
- Beverly Pham to Jerry Builders Homes LLC, rev. $125.
- Scott Leahy to The Truelove Family Trust, rev. $900.
- Larry Harbolt to Kenneth Byrd, rev. $900.
- Huu Nguyen to Beverly Pham, rev. $250.
- Richard Morton to Brian Holt, rev. $910.
- John McCambridge to Robert Rusch, rev. $1,612.
- Kacey Jack to James Allen Jr., rev. $194.
- Melvin Fordham Properties LLC to Z.M. Investments LLC, rev. $330.
- John Glover to Robert Mills Jr., rev. $470.
- Louis Clark Jr. to Richard Thorpe, rev. $680.
- Ronald Webb to Scott Lockamy, rev. $1,500.
- Anchor Homes LLC to Fonville Morisey Barefoot Inc., rev. $186.
- Harry Brooks II to James Brooks, rev. $554.
- Gene Van Wormer to Lauren Donnachie, rev. $1,460.
- Jeanne DiCapua to Carlton Currin Sr., rev. $850.
- Gary Oakley Sr. to Eric Valtos, rev. $810.
- Howell Investment Properties LLC to Kenneth Woodson, rev. $1,400.
- Philip Glass to Planet Home Lending LLC, rev. $169.
- A-Team Village West LLC to Marie Reidy, rev. $318.
- John Buckwalter to Frank Swindell, rev. $1,300.
- Todd Morris to William Warren, rev. $730.
- Nancy Cox to Francis Salvo, rev. $780.
- Philip Lynn to Roger Stoner II, rev. $1,490.
- Vanessa Justice to Paul Chouinard, rev. $530.
- Brian Waters to Andrew DeBrecht, rev. $1,180.
- McNeill & Associates Rentals Inc. to Renee Cobbs, rev. $260.
- Harold Comer to Paul Chambers, rev. $538.
- Glenn Rayle to Teresa Blackburn, rev. $850.
- B&M Developers LLC to Joel Petrus, rev. $320.
Morehead Township
- SIME LLC to V. Lori Fuller, rev. $800.
- Catherine Stevens to Staci Rosche, rev. $700.
- John Poag to Jimmy Womble, rev. $450.
- Bruce Parrott to Kelly Urban, rev. $360.
- Harvest Ventures 2 LLC to William Taylor, rev. $580.
- Properties Down East Inc. to Triangel Enterprises Group LLC, rev. $1,250.
- Michael Struempf to Donald Shuldberg, rev. $422.
- Jill Harden to Heather Scull, rev. $970.
- GGB Indian Beach LLC to Sea Isle Properties LLLC, rev. $4,200.
- Janice Richardson to Matthew Corman, rev. $1,040. Phillip Lewis to Robert Hill Jr., rev. $4,000.
- Starr Eckholdt to Britni Broda, rev. $400.
- Phillip Lewis to Roosevelt Cove LLC, rev. $1,100.
- Palm Adventures LLC to Caylon Vielehr, rev. $390.
- Amy Hutchens to David Stepp, rev. $571.
- Olde Towne Development Corporation Inc. to William Downey Sr., rev. $710.
- Alda Tolson to Julian Smith Jr., rev. $288.
- Ann Hoover to Charles Hoffman, rev. $610.
- Edwina Johnston to Gary Ewell, rev. $1,600.
- John Kesler to Timothy Guerry, rev. $950.
- Don Hathaway to Daniel Lee, rev. $950.
- 540 Investments LLC to Andrew Wright, rev. $530.
- Rembert Investments LLC to Bradley Wokasch, rev. $180.
- Ryan Thelen to Clark Allen, rev. $690.
- Sara Barbee to Edward Harner, rev. $920.
- Joseph Williams III to M&W Ventures LLC, rev. $450.
- Chip Lofton to Jerry Ballard, rev. $1,244.
- James Williams to Sun, Surf & Sand Vacation Rentals LLC, rev. $200.
- Mary Osteen to Konstantinos Manousaridis, rev. $1,840.
- Mary Osteen to Konstantinos Manousaridis, rev. $220.
- James Karides to Cheryl Austin, rev. $790.
- Harold Sink to Cedric Britt, rev. $3,598.
- Silvia Young to Trista Polk, rev. $530.
- John Harper III to Caleb Stroud, rev. $939.
- Phillip Lewis to Mason Price, rev. $2,150.
- Barry Garrett to Dianne Hagwood, rev. $960.
- Richard Moore to YADOT LLC, rev. $155.
- Melanie Weaver to John Gercon, rev. $600.
- Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Alberto Ponce, rev. $296.
- Mary Pratt to Rollie Tillman III, rev. $536.
- Steven Sheppard to John Laguardia, rev. $1,050.
- Terri Bonham to Edentide Holdings LLC, rev. $1,500.
- Ryan Fort to James Lawrence, rev. $594.
- Maxwell Demeritte Jr. to Shaun Livernois, rev. $572.
- Aalter Walrath to Hugh Brewer, rev. $90.
- Joan Booth to Amanda Eason, rev. $332.
- George Moffitt to David Schenck, rev. $2,000.
- Jayne Mentzer to Michael Brown, rev. $542.
- Michael Berry to JJJ Holdings LLC, rev. $992.
- Vinton Murray to Phillip Lewis, rev. $5,550.
- Edwin Bailey to Michael Willis, rev. $1,798.
- Robert Heap to Edward Casson III, rev. $1,660.
- Henry Howes Sr. to Henry Howes Jr., rev. $690.
- Larry Londy to Ryan McKelvey, rev. $988.
Newport Township
- Willie Roberts Jr. to Debra Stephenson, rev. $110.
- Robert Stoffer to John Chazel III, rev. $292.
- Terrence Williams to Jim Hartman, rev. $330.
- Curis Sheaffer to Andrew Cox, rev. $240.
- Corey Roark to Michael Struempf, rev. $340.
- Delaney Pollock to Rafael Morales, rev. $254.
- John Joyce to Donna Iljin, rev. $450.
- Gerald Merrill to Corey Brooks, rev. $488.
- Betty Wray to Pearce Fazekas, rev. $520.
- Timothy Bowers-Young to Emily Rivers, rev. $450.
Harlowe Township
- Willie Henderson to Robert Mitchell Jr., rev. $6.
- John Tannery Jr. to Matthew Pawelczyk, rev. $100.
Beaufort Township
- Donna Gooding to Phil Williams, rev. $96.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Ty Blauser, rev. $870.
- Travis Hargett to Steven Breazeale, rev. $1,240.
- Priscilla Hirschy to Paul Winchell, rev. $1,650.
- William Early to Lee Durso, rev. $910.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Richard McClellon, rev. $980.
- Marion Beamon to Matthew Kaushagen, rev. $14.
- Daniel Boney III to Charlie Hancock, rev. $1,452.
- Beaufort Properties Associates LLC to W. Mac Hines, rev. $140.
- David Pulley to Mary Steele, rev. $950.
- Edward Myers to Sidney Myers, rev. $600.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $752.
- Jackson Conner to Jack Pollard Jr., rev. $460.
- Timothy McCullen to Shaw Family N.C. Properties LLC, rev. $950.
- George Gibbs to Carol Remy, rev. $220.
- Paul Berry to Daniel Rapp Sr., rev. $438.
- Anita Buttry to Jamie Willard, rev. $430.
- Ronnie Fulcher to Robert Oshiro, rev. $330.
- John Granson to George Moffitt III, rev. $110.
- Milton Laughton Jr. to Robert Heap, rev. $764.
- Clyde Pittman to Joseph Abraham, rev. $906.
- Starflite Holdings LLC to Melissa Robbins Inc., rev. $50.
- Paul Winchell to William Early, rev. $2,400.
Merrimon Township
- Margaret Reid to Harry Sanders, rev. $380.
- Kay Singletary to Red Fish Rentals LLC, rev. $450.
Straits Township
- Pamela Harris to Casey Tosto, rev. $500.
- August Melchior Jr. to Brandon Cantipe, rev. $280.
- Lisa Powell to Sanh Van, rev. $123.
- Carl Merrow to Anthony Pacholski, rev. $104.
- Kaselun Moore to Scott Hurst, rev. $604.
- Sherwood Horton to Basem Toma, rev. $1,130.
- Farron Midgett to Jessica Lee, rev. $684.
Harkers Island Township
- James Cole to Daniel Proctor, rev. $170.
- Darlene Coor to James Cooke III, rev. $1,600.
- Biggs Family Partnership to Andrew Rose, rev. $140.
- Biggs Family Partnership to Christa Laxton, rev. $134.
- Ann Hartle to Luther Guthrie, rev. $90.
- LaVonne Fisher to Numa Lee, rev. $704.
- Jay Lancaster to Crystal Blue Holding Co. LLC, rev. $666.
Smyrna Township
- John Betts to John Hill, rev. $460.
- Waren Giles to William Morris, rev. $180.
Atlantic Township
- Carteret County to Charles Goodwin, rev. $12.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Christopher Ingles to Allison Lewis.
- Stephanie Hawkins to Vincent Brown.
- Robet Nichols III to Erica Shores.
- Alyssa Nelson to Chritsopher Mejia.
- Amy Anderson to John Ipock IV.
- Edwin Alexander II to Brenda Livingston.
- Keaton Widenhouse to Megan Kelley.
- Lyle Swanger to Amber Kocher.
- Allen Wilson to Jasmine Edgren.
- Matthew Miller to Elizabeth Delmar.
- Angel Dyer to Jason Young.
- Christopher Brown to Samantha Taylor.
- Alexis Gilliam to Trenton Davidheiser.
- Dennis Simpson to Margarette Leggett.
- Naomi Henke to Erik Vollmer.
- Abigail Boyer to Glenn Barb.
- Caitlyn Brandt to Jeffrey Johnson II.
- Ethan Horne to Brittany Ragan.
- Laura Williams to Timothy Boylan.
- Logan Finch to Brittany Heath.
- Justin Thompson to Rochelle Hanna.
- Kenneth Wagner III to Mandi Clark.
- Dillon Reid to Rachel Calloway.
- Sydney Mollohan to Cody Higginbotham.
- Lisa Ligouri to Robert Wallace.
- Andrew Canipe to Emily Snell.
- Harry Redfearn Jr. to Susan Johnson.
- John McGinty III to Rebecca Branche.
- Patrick Nager to Katherine Piccola.
- Megan Davies to Aaron Winn.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Joshua Henderson and Sierra Powers.
- Laura and Donald Whalen.
- Rhonda and Lee Collins.
- Timothy and Debbie Lawson.
- Mya Hayun and Wyatt Johnson.
- Melissa and Gordon Churchill.
- Sharon and Mark Voss.
- Michael and Ashleigh Simpson.
