These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from April 29-May 5. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Justin Stallings to Ted Harrell, rev. $931.
- Linda Sharpe to Suzanne Fathauer, rev. $198.
- Samrose LLC to Barry Boles, rev. $1,210.
- WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $496.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Jean Hudson, rev. $507.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Catherine Hudson, rev. $511.
- Shulby Real Estate Holdings LLC to Timothy Gunther, rev. $460.
- Joshua Bullard to Jack Murray, rev. $16.
- Leon Bundy to Alysa Horne, rev. $50.
- Tony McNeill Homes Inc. to Jason Rice, rev. $550.
- Barnette Crabtree to Bradley Rhodes, rev. $1,388.
- Robert Gerkens to Jared Lanier, rev. $1,900.
- Stephen Williams to Michael Sullivan, rev. $116.
- Shaun Hutsen to Samuel Batchelder, rev. $570.
- Roger’s Home Improvements Inc. to Mark Munger, rev. $639.
- Beth Turner to John Steadman, rev. $1,220.
- Beach Property LLC to Henry Clark, rev. $1,420.
- Joseph Costanzo III to Bee Sting Inc., rev. $1,150.
- N. Bruce Rogers Jr. to Roy Rabon III, rev. $1,951.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Makenzie King, rev. $240.
- Marjene White to David Birkevaag, rev. $850.
- Mary Post to James Lawson, rev. $380.
- Cathy Parker to Henry Nehring, rev. $100.
- Margaret Kopishke to Rafael Estevez, rev. $1,060.
- John Helf Sr. to Jesse Goepel, rev. $150.
- Christian Ward to Phillip Adriano, rev. $950.
- William Taylor to Justin Stallings, rev. $1,200.
- David Turner to Marjorie Nartowicz, rev. $892.
- Glenn Meeks to Jamie Petroskey, rev. $400.
- Lori Blais to Kelinda Rike, rev. $130.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Nathan Kennedy, rev. $548.
- Johnnie Pittman to John Brooks, rev. $170.
- Jason Hicks to Charles Baumann III, rev. $890.
- Laura Groppe to Elisabeth Webster, rev. $500.
- Martin Giblin to Michael Burgess, rev. $78.
- Marta McKenzie to Robert McKee III, rev. $1,198.
- O’Brien and Sons Construction LLC to Jennifer Tynes, rev. $558.
- Susan Meredith Smith Living Trust to D&R E.I. LLC, rev. $456.
- Joseph Liskey to Matthew Flint, rev. $708.
- Ralph Hailey Jr. to Alan Poppleton Jr., rev. $574.
- Grove Pointe Properties LLC to Ahmed Amer, rev. $256.
- Richard Mendenhall to Robert Byrd, rev. $270.
- Alicia Bailey to Timothy Strausbaugh, rev. $114.
- Robert Kevan to Gary Harris, rev. $1,820.
- Richard Gill III to Cindi Wood, rev. $788.
- Michael Jaber to Joseph Ford Jr., rev. $796.
- ENL Enterprises Inc. to Wilbur Parker, rev. $656.
- James Yates III to Frederick Combs, rev. $1,572.
- Jo Anne Bosher to Marta Dziedzina, rev. $834.
- South by West LLC to Cape Carteret, rev. $190.
Morehead Township
- Jeffrey Price to Kristi Ratte, rev. $710.
- John Williams to Bryon Boulton, rev. $1,800.
- Anne Stahel to James Jones III, rev. $980.
- Bryant’s Construction Management Inc. to Paul Grimes, rev. $860.
- Michael Heiner to Barry Burnette, rev. $640.
- Linda Snow to Rodney Sorrell, rev. $250.
- M. Douglas Goines to Mariel Stamps, rev. $480.
- Denice Winn to Douglas O’Neal, rev. $448.
- Sterling Dickinson to Michael Watson, rev. $470.
- Hal Tanner III to Jared Walton, rev. $1,140.
- Branch Royall to Michael Leach, rev. $303.
- Captain K.P. LLC to Loyd Vest, rev. $430.
- Gary Henriques to John Brodman, rev. $1,078.
- Robbie Cross to Robert Wetherington Jr., rev. 400.
- GV7 LLC to Budbeck LLC, rev. $2,475.
- Andrea Bailey to Drawn Mooers, rev. $320.
- Red White Properties LLC to Keith Corgan, rev. $230.
- Lynn Hull to Endurance Morehead City LLC, rev. $2,000.
- Robert Farias to Irons Holdings LLC, rev. $780.
- Mavis Southeast LLC to Central Property Development Inc., rev. $5,406.
- John May to Lee Design Build LLC, rev. $130.
- Toby Buchan to Edward Martin, rev. $612.
- Jack Lindley Sr. to Barbera Thornhill, rev. $3,770.
- Christopher Georgi to George Macloed IV, rev. $578.
- Juliana Hobbs to Cassie McLain, rev. $270.
- Michael Lewis to A.G. Consultants LLC, rev. $180.
- Denny O’Neal to Margaret Stein, rev. $880.
- Olde Towne Development Corporation Inc. to Teal Flanagin, rev. $650.
- Jere Pearsall to C.L. Byrd, rev. $153.
- Bogue Banks Construction LLC to Billie Stokes, rev. $424.
- Edmund Reynolds to Julia Gould, rev. $800.
- Flowpro LLC to Jason Yeomans, rev. $450.
- Fitzula Properties LLC to Keith Corgan, rev. $420.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Bao Dang, rev. $360.
- Gregory Redman to Brian Moran, rev. $646.
- Lawrence Thompson to Alexander Waugh, rev. $422.
- Samuel Boyd to Roger Knox Jr., rev. $590.
- Robert Berckman Jr. to High & Tight Holdings LLC, rev. $1,000.
- Barbara Hill to Randy Cubrilovic, rev. $1,220.
- Richard Gurkin to Brett Silverthorne, rev. $314.
- Streamline Developers LLC to William Moore, rev. $372.
- Joseph Pino to Edwina Shaw, rev. $660.
Newport Township
- J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $100.
- Richard Willis to Nelson Garcia, rev. $75.
- Joseph Conner to Magan Joplin, rev. $380.
- Coreen Weir to Paul Gipson Jr., rev. $310.
- Coral Garner to Jamie Brown, rev. $330.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Almar Bennett, rev. $528.
- Bluewater Associates of Emerald Isle Inc. to McNeill and Associates Inc., rev. $100.
- Jamie Brown to Donna Mullen, rev. $522.
- Kyle Boyd to Anthony Hester Jr., rev. $380.
- Ricky Flanigan to Cecil Taylor, rev. $770.
- Michael Jennette to Penny Johnson, rev. $120.
Harlowe Township
- William Hooper to Chad Fogleman, rev. $1,420.
- Marsha Jenkins to Shirley Reid, rev. $880.
Beaufort Township
- Mark Hannula to Jerry Jarnett, rev. $750.
- Larry High to Joseph Thomann, rev. $696.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Roland Valentine, rev. $759.
- Timothy Boynton to Wilson Costa, rev. $244.
- Nicholas Wineman to Brooke Fulcher, rev. $838.
- Theresa Mason to LVTLV Properties LLC, rev. $314.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Lee Carr, rev. $662.
Merrimon Township
- Kevin Zorn to William Wilson, rev. $30.
- Carteret County to Raphele Reels, rev. $16.
Straits Township
- The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to Veronica Huff, rev. $44.
- JSR Land Partners LLC to Natasha Gill, rev. $100.
Harkers Island Township
- Benjamin Willis to Jeffrey Birtcher, rev. $890.
Marshallberg Township
- Robert Geller to Donnie Hicks, rev. $115.
Stacy Township
- Fulcher Family Limited Partnership to Jadon Fulcher, rev. $90.
Sea Level Township
- Michael Siggler to Andrii Radchenko, rev. $22.
- George Wheatly to Garden of Eden Farms LLC, rev. $58.
- Katie Noe to Jon McInnis, rev. $16.
- Victor Hall to Seashore Adventures and Rentals LLC, rev. $160.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Jordan Chasteen to Jordan Daley.
- James Massey to Annette Bommarito.
- Grady Rosenkampff to Carly Ferrell.
- Anthony Soult to Nicole Chesnokov.
- Devon Welch Sr. to Manasha Harris.
- Douglas Hurlock to Amanda Batchelor.
- Aaron Baker to Cynthia Heath.
- Kendall Smith to Karen Schuber.
- Cameron Peel to Taylor Farmer.
- Jeffrey Salter to Jeanette Holland.
- Cole Yates to Carson Walker.
- Jeremiah Jimenez to Kirsten Graham.
- Mike Shaffer to Terri Ottofaro.
- Christopher Ellis to Sarah Thiel.
- Renate Willis to Michael Struempf.
- Taylor Daniels to Davison Gaskill.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Elana and Alton Cuthrell.
- Jonarhan Medford and Lauralee Lewis.
- Gary and Stormie Bacon.
- James and Victoria Frabutt.
- Nathan and Alayna Swacha.
- Anthony and Patience Soult.
- Karey and Cynthia Guthrie.
- Michael and Kimberly Garner.
- Kelley and Ethan Ennis.
- Carlton and Cynthia Wilkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.