These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from March 18-24. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Ronald Johnson Jr. to Melanie Trexler, rev. $117.
- Joseph Allen to Charles Pelley, rev. $554.
- Nautical Builders Inc. to Bennie Hutto Jr., rev. $859.
- William Borchers Jr. to Victor Frazier, rev. $104.
- Jackie Everett to Michael Carroll, rev. $154.
- Lindley Smith to Andrew Mulvaney, rev. $770.
- Roy Rabon III to Alan Asby Sr., rev. $680.
- Steve Eiland to Susan Guilder, rev. $660.
- Thomas Hagan to Jeffrey Davis, rev. $600.
- Horizons East LLC to Mark Clark, rev. $530.
- Crestena Oakley to Trudy Garris, rev. $27.
- Robert Gamble to Richard Strickland, rev. $570.
- Tony Lucas to James Kirven IV, rev. $1,960.
- Joshua Banks to Julia Miller, rev. $720.
- Tony McNeill to Robert Martin Jr., rev. $60.
- Jerri Builders Homes LLC to George Steele VI, rev. $850.
- James Martin to Joshua Banks, rev. $837.
- William Campbell to Charles Holmes, rev. $440.
- David Winberry to By the Sea Design, rev. $690.
- Linn Ross Holdings LLC to Allison Dowdey, rev. $1,120.
- Kenneth Blythe to Cathryn Wilson, rev. $920.
- James Hubbard to Jennifer Taylor, rev. $1,310.
- Mark Brilakis to John Little, rev. $1,280.
- Ronald Weaver to Todd Locker, rev. $797.
- Derrick Adkins to Lewis Smith, rev. $258.
- Susan West to David Thompson, rev. $590.
- Kitchen Kraft Inc. to Kate Shirkey, rev. $1,460.
- Julia Wax to Kitchen Kraft Inc., rev. $320.
- Nevill LLC to Emily Nelson, rev. $794.
- David Mills to Barnette to Crabtree, rev. $460.
Morehead Township
- CHM&S LLC to E. Powell Osteen Jr., rev. $85.
- Ralph Perry to Robert Merritt Jr., rev. $690.
- Joseph Giallo II to John Jolly III, rev. $1,018.
- John Lewis to Jason Leshikar, rev. $928.
- Eddie Foster to Elizabeth Rogers, rev. $270.
- Che Gonzalez to Timothy Kananen, rev. $534.
- Thomas Willis to Jane Gordon, rev. $838.
- Thomas Pusateri to ABI Patterosn Street LLC, rev. $3,450.
- Adam Vadeboncoeur to Teresa Penbrooke, rev. $548.
- Ronald Thornton to Van Jackson Holt, rev. $1,450.
- Gary Hardee to Charles McDowell IV, rev. $1,458.
- Meri Gibbs to Tyler Clark, rev. $830.
- John Sobeck to E. Powell Osteen Jr., rev. $130.
- John Lewis to Joshua Musselwhite, rev. $1,450.
- Fred Risk to Gena Braley, rev. $1,392.
- Slipp II LLC to Joseph Killion, rev. $280.
- Corbett Johnson to Christopher Ritchie, rev. $248.
- Betsy Palmer to Joshua Collins, rev. $520.
- Sherry Pittman to Thomas Rossiter, rev. $148.
- Benjamin Corso Sr. to Pro Environmental Services LLC, rev. $110.
- Bagar LLC to Oak Level Properties LLC, rev. $1,350.
- Bagar LLC to Oak Level Properties LLC, rev. $1,050.
- Bruce Watt to William Hamlin III, rev. $546.
- Charles Davis to Ramsey Development Limited Partnership, rev. $1,500.
- Darrin Deaver to David Kaslewicz, rev. $484.
Newport Township
- Elaine McGinn to Deborah Favorite, rev. $70.
- Jacquelyn McKenna to Tuan Dang, rev. $380.
- Joan Mills to David Patten, rev. $70.
Harlowe Township
- The Land Authorities LLC to Christopher Williams, rev. $16.
- William Hooper Jr. to Lawrence Lord, rev. $470.
- Robert Allen to Lori Westmoreland, rev. $756.
Beaufort Township
- Barton Hill to Englert Rentals LLC, rev. $2,020.
- ACM Prime Alamosa REO LLC to Darryl Taylor, rev. $60.
- Pamcar Farms LLC to Wysocking Wildlife Sanctuary Inc., rev. $2,800.
- Phyllis Umstead to Garrett Fly, rev. $400.
- Brett Harrison to Weston Hill, rev. $389.
- John Moen to Jay Fetter, rev. $1,070.
- Nancy Spears to James Taylor, rev. $265.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Tamara Langton, rev. $936.
Merrimon Township
- Robert Miller to Rodney Rose, rev. $150.
- George Delinski Jr. to Adam Ragaini, rev. $40.
- Frank Janssens to Vinetta McCann, rev. $292.
Straits Township
- Robert Michael to Raymond Nelson Jr., rev. $40.
Sea Level Township
- Lura Taylor to Joseph Barnes Sr., rev. $440.
- Michele Grandy to Michael Council, rev. $100.
Cedar Island Township
- Yvonne Styron to Aron Styron III, rev. $4.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Paul Voran to Sarah Guizard.
- Darrell Canady to Jennifer Pardue.
- William Robinson II to Megan James.
- Brittany Croom to Peter Delorier Jr.
- Ashley Liotta to Steffen Tiskus.
- Robert Schmitt to Mary London.
- Justin Peck to Janelle Latorre-Sisk.
- Tessa Parrish to Frank Pickler.
- John Pake to Madolyn Ward.
- Dustin Clere to Hailey Johnson.
- Thomas Greene to Kathryn Corns.
- Bridget Nall to Brandon Duff.
- Ross Miller to Summer Stephenson.
- Ryan Dixon to Kirsten Burke.
