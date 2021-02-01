These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 21-27. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- The Estate of Francis D’errico Jr. to Trent Blaricom, rev. $448.
- Steven Kriss to Robert Gamble, rev. $708.
- Jerry Houser to Jason Arthur Construction Co. Inc., rev. $90.
- Douglas Ridley to Jimmy Powell, rev. $718.
- Horizons East LLC to Jonathan Joyner, rev. $860.
- Christine Unterreiner to William Adkins Jr., rev. $715.
- David Seymore to Anthony Howell, rev. $1,800.
- Tony Lucas to Paul Moore, rev. $1,965.
- Kathryn Lucas to Laura Siegle, rev. $1,902.
- Peter McCabe to Suzanne Celia Navarro Revocable Trust, rev. $2,500.
- Charles Bias to Garry Freysinger, rev. $292.
- Ross Glenn to Sherwood Williams, rev. $990.
- McNeill and Associates Inc. to Linda Miller, rev. $510.
- Tracy Warren to Sretnev LLC, rev. $750.
- Aim Investments Properties LLC to E.I. Stone LLC, rev. $370.
- Thomas Owens to Gerard Tucker Jr., rev. $1,400.
- Neil Pierce to 2Ercast Properties LLC, rev. $4,200.
- Clyde Stevens Jr. to Lynn Hodges, rev. $860.
- Lisa Fitzpatrick to Chad Albaugh, rev. $1,356.
- David Poole to Darryll Bauchert Jr., rev. $136.
- David Parker to Trent Shelton, rev. $850.
- Sally Graham to Roland Lassiter Jr., rev. $730.
- Sanborn-O’Neill Investments LLC to Ethel Gonzalez, rev. $400.
- Emerald Sands Inc. to Sanborn-O’Neill Investments LLC, rev. $380.
- Margaret Roberts to Michael Spence, rev. $330.
- B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $100.
- Robert Budde to Evans Harris, rev. $770.
- Janet Reynolds to Kelly Clarke, rev. $100.
- Stephen Jones to Curtis Lockerby, rev. $458.
Morehead Township
- FMB at the Grove LLC to Jennifer Jones, rev. $2,030.
- Herbert Floyd to Janet Guy, rev. $200.
- James Delahunty to Glenn MacNaught, rev. $550.
- Bernard Vachon to Patricia Hicks, rev. $376.
- Sawco LLC to Sound Rentals LLC, rev. $138.
- Larry Land to Robert Stoudemayer, rev. $116.
- Frederick Evans to Patricia Pollard, rev. $554.
- Michael Lewis to Anthony Neems, rev. $180.
- Roy Howell to Erin Davis, rev. $1,000.
- Emmett Aldredge III to Willie Harrelson Jr., rev. $2,200.
- William Marlowe III to Daniel Marlowe, rev. $1,400.
- Boyette & Boyette LLC to Arie Kachler, rev. $950.
- Katie Bourke to Mitchell Werbell IV, rev. $297.
- Joseph Gower to Brian Obernesser, rev. $590.
- Ronald Lear to Keith Brouillard, rev. $424.
- Kenneth Morris III to Donald Barnes, rev. $1,650.
- Forum Enterprises II LLC to Ronnie Cardwell, rev. $1,900.
- Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to William Corbitt III, rev. $450.
- Donnell Carr to Samuel Harvin, rev. $2,666.
- David Chase to David Wagner, rev. $730.
- BSR Properties LLC to Mark Mansfield Construction LLC, rev. $90.
- Charles Bishop IV to Emmett Caldredge III, rev. $2,400.
- Robert Williams Jr. to David Chase, rev. $1,230.
- Benjamin Smith to Stephanie Smith, rev. $450.
- Strike Eagle Properties LLC to Lillian Young, rev. $900.
- John McCallum to Christopher Muros, rev. $950.
- Brandon Parrish to Donald Johnson, rev. $490.
- Stephen Levy to Bailey’s Property Management LLC, rev. $300.
- Eddleman Family Properties LLC to Richard Higgens, rev. $484.
- Jennet Bradley to Homefinder Local LLC, rev. $336.
- Jeremy McCombs to David Chambers, rev. $850.
- Michael Wagoner to Devin Fletcher, rev. $800.
- Jennifer Chamberlain to Jeffrey Gower, rev. $430.
- Peter Cloutier to Charles Munn Jr., rev. $750.
Newport Township
- Barry Gurney to Mark Stewart, rev. $300.
- Seaboard Management LLC to Gales Shore Properties LLC, rev. $9,000.
- Michael Sprague to Todd Neahusan, rev. $170.
- Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Beverly Pham, rev. $116.
- Alexis Soliz to Michael Locklear, rev. $393.
- Johnny Morris to John Wigger, rev. $370.
- Peggy Horrell to David Ferguson Sr., rev. $90.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Dejarvis Braxton, rev. $612.
Beaufort Township
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $250.
- Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Scott Stover, rev. $480.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $230.
- Robert Mades to Philip Ross, rev. $900.
- Roy Graham to Crystal Cotton, rev. $510.
- Lee Dunn to John Gunter, rev. $3,800.
Straits Township
- Mickey Styron to Danny Moody, rev. $360.
- The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to Erica Willis, rev. $53.
- JSR Land Partners LLC to Jesse Mitchell, rev. $110.
Marshallberg Township
- James Molyneaux to Jacquelyne Abraham, rev. $468.
Atlantic Township
- The Waugh Group LLC to Michael Eagles, rev. $100.
- James Bingham to Michael Eagles, rev. $610.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Kevin Fisher to Jessica Moriarty.
- Jonathan Mansfield to John O’Connor.
- John McGuire Jr. to Donna Slaydon.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Maria Magana and Alejandro Garcia.
- Stacy Fulcher and Terri Fulcher.
- Toby Fulford to Bridgette Mendelson.
- Brad Styron and Deborah Styron.
- William Brown and Carolyn Brown.
- Kimberly McCoury to Bryan McCoury.
- Robert Hunter and Jennifer Hunter.
- Rocio Casillas and Xavier Guillermo.
- Justin Wysowski to Patricia Smith.
- Shannon Baker and Shawn Baker.
- Jonathan Lewis and Jennifer Lewis.
- Deanna Renee Buteau and Randy Buteau.
- Bethany Ballard and Jonathan Ballard.
- Erin Chaney to Bryce Chaney.
