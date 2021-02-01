Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 21-27. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • The Estate of Francis D’errico Jr. to Trent Blaricom, rev. $448.
  • Steven Kriss to Robert Gamble, rev. $708.
  • Jerry Houser to Jason Arthur Construction Co. Inc., rev. $90.
  • Douglas Ridley to Jimmy Powell, rev. $718.
  • Horizons East LLC to Jonathan Joyner, rev. $860.
  • Christine Unterreiner to William Adkins Jr., rev. $715.
  • David Seymore to Anthony Howell, rev. $1,800.
  • Tony Lucas to Paul Moore, rev. $1,965.
  • Kathryn Lucas to Laura Siegle, rev. $1,902.
  • Peter McCabe to Suzanne Celia Navarro Revocable Trust, rev. $2,500.
  • Charles Bias to Garry Freysinger, rev. $292.
  • Ross Glenn to Sherwood Williams, rev. $990.
  • McNeill and Associates Inc. to Linda Miller, rev. $510.
  • Tracy Warren to Sretnev LLC, rev. $750.
  • Aim Investments Properties LLC to E.I. Stone LLC, rev. $370.
  • Thomas Owens to Gerard Tucker Jr., rev. $1,400.
  • Neil Pierce to 2Ercast Properties LLC, rev. $4,200.
  • Clyde Stevens Jr. to Lynn Hodges, rev. $860.
  • Lisa Fitzpatrick to Chad Albaugh, rev. $1,356.
  • David Poole to Darryll Bauchert Jr., rev. $136.
  • David Parker to Trent Shelton, rev. $850.
  • Sally Graham to Roland Lassiter Jr., rev. $730.
  • Sanborn-O’Neill Investments LLC to Ethel Gonzalez, rev. $400.
  • Emerald Sands Inc. to Sanborn-O’Neill Investments LLC, rev. $380.
  • Margaret Roberts to Michael Spence, rev. $330.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $100.
  • Robert Budde to Evans Harris, rev. $770.
  • Janet Reynolds to Kelly Clarke, rev. $100.
  • Stephen Jones to Curtis Lockerby, rev. $458.  

Morehead Township

  • FMB at the Grove LLC to Jennifer Jones, rev. $2,030.
  • Herbert Floyd to Janet Guy, rev. $200.
  • James Delahunty to Glenn MacNaught, rev. $550.
  • Bernard Vachon to Patricia Hicks, rev. $376.
  • Sawco LLC to Sound Rentals LLC, rev. $138.
  • Larry Land to Robert Stoudemayer, rev. $116.
  • Frederick Evans to Patricia Pollard, rev. $554.
  • Michael Lewis to Anthony Neems, rev. $180.
  • Roy Howell to Erin Davis, rev. $1,000.
  • Emmett Aldredge III to Willie Harrelson Jr., rev. $2,200.
  • William Marlowe III to Daniel Marlowe, rev. $1,400.
  • Boyette & Boyette LLC to Arie Kachler, rev. $950.
  • Katie Bourke to Mitchell Werbell IV, rev. $297.
  • Joseph Gower to Brian Obernesser, rev. $590.
  • Ronald Lear to Keith Brouillard, rev. $424.
  • Kenneth Morris III to Donald Barnes, rev. $1,650.
  • Forum Enterprises II LLC to Ronnie Cardwell, rev. $1,900.
  • Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to William Corbitt III, rev. $450.
  • Donnell Carr to Samuel Harvin, rev. $2,666.
  • David Chase to David Wagner, rev. $730.
  • BSR Properties LLC to Mark Mansfield Construction LLC, rev. $90.
  • Charles Bishop IV to Emmett Caldredge III, rev. $2,400.
  • Robert Williams Jr. to David Chase, rev. $1,230.
  • Benjamin Smith to Stephanie Smith, rev. $450.
  • Strike Eagle Properties LLC to Lillian Young, rev. $900.
  • John McCallum to Christopher Muros, rev. $950.
  • Brandon Parrish to Donald Johnson, rev. $490.
  • Stephen Levy to Bailey’s Property Management LLC, rev. $300.
  • Eddleman Family Properties LLC to Richard Higgens, rev. $484.
  • Jennet Bradley to Homefinder Local LLC, rev. $336.
  • Jeremy McCombs to David Chambers, rev. $850.
  • Michael Wagoner to Devin Fletcher, rev. $800.
  • Jennifer Chamberlain to Jeffrey Gower, rev. $430.
  • Peter Cloutier to Charles Munn Jr., rev. $750.

Newport Township

  • Barry Gurney to Mark Stewart, rev. $300.
  • Seaboard Management LLC to Gales Shore Properties LLC, rev. $9,000.
  • Michael Sprague to Todd Neahusan, rev. $170.
  • Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Beverly Pham, rev. $116.
  • Alexis Soliz to Michael Locklear, rev. $393.
  • Johnny Morris to John Wigger, rev. $370.
  • Peggy Horrell to David Ferguson Sr., rev. $90.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Dejarvis Braxton, rev. $612.

Beaufort Township

  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $250.
  • Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Scott Stover, rev. $480.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $230.
  • Robert Mades to Philip Ross, rev. $900.
  • Roy Graham to Crystal Cotton, rev. $510.
  • Lee Dunn to John Gunter, rev. $3,800.

Straits Township

  • Mickey Styron to Danny Moody, rev. $360.
  • The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to Erica Willis, rev. $53.
  • JSR Land Partners LLC to Jesse Mitchell, rev. $110.

Marshallberg Township

  • James Molyneaux to Jacquelyne Abraham, rev. $468.

Atlantic Township

  • The Waugh Group LLC to Michael Eagles, rev. $100.
  • James Bingham to Michael Eagles, rev. $610.  

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Kevin Fisher to Jessica Moriarty.
  • Jonathan Mansfield to John O’Connor.
  • John McGuire Jr. to Donna Slaydon.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Maria Magana and Alejandro Garcia.
  • Stacy Fulcher and Terri Fulcher.
  • Toby Fulford to Bridgette Mendelson.
  • Brad Styron and Deborah Styron.
  • William Brown and Carolyn Brown.
  • Kimberly McCoury to Bryan McCoury.
  • Robert Hunter and Jennifer Hunter.
  • Rocio Casillas and Xavier Guillermo.
  • Justin Wysowski to Patricia Smith.
  • Shannon Baker and Shawn Baker.
  • Jonathan Lewis and Jennifer Lewis.
  • Deanna Renee Buteau and Randy Buteau.
  • Bethany Ballard and Jonathan Ballard.
  • Erin Chaney to Bryce Chaney.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.