Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from May 6-18. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Chet Hair to John Nunziato, rev. $751.
  • Natascha Fogel to Lorenzo McNeal, rev. $650.
  • Vicky McMillan to Andrew Berrier, rev. $306.
  • Holland Farm Development LLC to Jerry Riggs, rev. $84.
  • William Smith to Erika Wittler, rev. $510.
  • Robert Singleton Jr. to Daniel Houdek, rev. $496.
  • Dolphin Ridge Athletic Club LLC to Nancy Riddle, rev. $349.
  • Terry Frantz to Scott Herrington, rev. $610.
  • Gerard Meaney to Jeffrey Wood, rev. $810.
  • Douglas Holtzinger to Kitchen Kraft Inc., rev. $370.
  • Linda May to Ronald Rose II, rev. $406.
  • Gene Krielow to Steven Boomer, rev. $14.
  • Janice Whitehurst to Timothy Kincaid, rev. $1,020.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Terry Denny, rev. $482.
  •  Fredrick Davis Jr. to Gregory Jordan, rev. $69.
  • Coleen Murphy to Jesse Sparks, rev. $544.
  • Kevin Hegarty to Cassie Lilley, rev. $500.
  • Manatee Investments Limited Partnership to Morton Investments LLC, rev. $3,400.
  • Gregory Nies to Robert King, rev. $170.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Michael Taylor, rev. $496.
  • Thomas Mundy to Wise Technology LLC, rev. $1,432.
  • W. Roy Poole Inc. to Douglas Searcy, rev. $2,900.
  • Gary Schroeder to Garret Conklin, rev. $1,040.
  • Mt. Pleasant Construction Co. Inc. to Katie Bourke, rev. $572.
  • Scott Hayford to Daniel Houskamp, rev. $1,300.
  • Aly Elshiekh to Kenneth Dehnel, rev. $1,598.
  • Scott Tyrey to Harvey Brothers, rev. $1,010.
  • Roxie Adams to Family Freedom Group LLC, rev. $410.
  • Cindy Parker to Jamila Lisbon, rev. $320.
  • Timothy Missner to Nancy Balance, rev. $800.
  • Bobby Poplin to Norman Phillips, rev. $340.
  • Haibo Zhou to Kristopher Perkins, rev. $3,000.
  • Dana Mathews to Michael Gibbs, rev. $254.
  • James Norman to Jeffrey Gillette, rev. $300.
  • Patricia Ryder to Gary Schroeder, rev. $902.
  • Glenn Coffey to Judith Olean, rev. $630.
  • Beached LLC to Stuart Boyd, rev. $2,800.
  • Haibo Zhou to Peter Medico, rev. $580.
  • Pelican Properties of N.C. LLC to Erica Olive, rev. $830.
  • Thomas Sullivan to Marisa Duca, rev. $320.
  • James Garrett to Khashayar Neshat, rev. $3,400.
  • Marsh Harbour Partners Inc. to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $150.
  • Mark Davis to Belinda Talley, rev. $750.
  • Ivan Cooper to Garland Holland, rev. $256.
  • Kenneth Lewis to Gordon Myers, rev. $265.
  • Anthony Howell to Daren Yoder, rev. $1,200.
  • Ryan Stewart to Joseph Sala, rev. $720.
  • Kellye Donovan to Michael Payne, rev. $640.
  • Carolyn Wilson to Tiong Chiu, rev. $402.
  • David Edwards to James Cope II, rev. $1,352.
  • John Rogers to Charles Massey, rev. $2,200.
  • Atlantic Construction Inc. to Brantley Painter, rev. $630.
  • Christie Watson to Steve Mendenhall, rev. $40.
  • Ann McNeill to Gary Roberts, rev. $70.
  • Ann McNeill to Jessica Roberts, rev. $70.
  • Ty Gay Builders Inc. to Edward Medairos, rev. $144.
  • Donald Trent to Bradley Why, rev. $777.
  • Melody Fountain to Charles Albert, rev. $1,100.
  • Sloan Robinson to Moira Kelly, rev. $1,560.
  • Barton Starkey to William Hunsinger, rev. $740.
  • Goldy Witherite to Charles Burroughs, rev. $260.
  • Deborah Cassidy-McDonald to Hodges Throckmorton, rev. $190.
  • Ann Matthews to Morton Investments LLC, rev. $970.
  • Matthew Morken to Jason Corlette, rev. $284.
  • Shilda Branson to Joseph Moore Jr., rev. $900.
  • McNeill & Associates Rentals Inc. to Ryan Ward, rev. $260.
  • Marcantonio de Maio to David Livingston, rev. $600.

Morehead Township

  • WLUMD LLC to William Dansey III, rev. $107.
  • Buttermore 8 1/2 Marina No. 144 Morehead City NC LLC to Edward Blount, rev. $1,000.
  • George Waugh to Jonathan Davis, rev. $87.
  • Tracy Lacorte to Ryan Collins, rev. $850.
  • V.J. Lamm to Alex Warren, rev. $780.
  • James Adams III to Tyshaun Smith, rev. $330.
  • WLUMD LLC to Claude Randolph III, rev. $132.
  • Julia Gould to Rose Boat Storage & Rentals LLC, rev. $1,900.
  • Robert Edwards to Sandra Butterworth, rev. $850.
  • Pamela Hershberger to James Lochren, rev. $3,400.
  • Robin Strickland to Jeanne Barnes, rev. $730.
  • Jacqueline Coker to Michael Forsyth, rev. $600.
  • WLUMD LLC to Caleb Stroud, rev. $107.
  • Jennifer Robinson to William Parsons, rev. $270.
  • James Rivers to Holly Hall, rev. $1,095.
  • Christopher Roosevelt to William Hollowell Sr., rev. $622.
  • Thomas Boyette Sr. to Mark Hubbard, rev. 270.
  • Patricia Wall to Julia Ballance, rev. $520.
  • Thomas Matthews Jr. to Freeman Coastal Properties LLC, rev. $330.
  • Thomas Matthews Jr. to J. Kenneth Morgan, rev. $180.
  • WLUMD LLC to William Owens, rev. $107.
  • James Howell to Freeman Coastal Properties LLC, rev. $680.
  • Stephen Belle to John Homan, rev. $297.
  • Jesse Reed to Kim Daniel, rev. $294.
  • Roy Sjoblom to Malcolm Brady, rev. $760.
  • Steven Glissendorf to Misti Darlingwenger, rev. $744.
  • John Gore to Caroline Mercer, rev. $469.
  • WLUMD LLC to Darren Clark, rev. $107.
  • WLUMD LLC to Christin Gauquie, rev. $107.
  • WLUMD LLC to Herbert Daw Jr., rev. $107.
  • WLUMD LLC to Jeffrey Cunningham, rev. $107.
  • Toni Taylor to Scott Bauer, rev. $1,900.
  • Jeffrey Schmucker to Jimmy Adams Jr., rev. $844.
  • Michael Catz to Thomas Heath, rev. $900.
  • Dennis Tate to David Thompson, rev. $560.
  • Roosevelt Cove LLC to Deborah Greer, rev. $1,020.
  • Thomas Beaver to CLAT LLC, rev. $834.
  • Susan Sjoblom to Frederic McKinnon Jr., rev. $530.
  • Kenneth Wise Jr. to Bettie Swisher, rev. $1,062.
  • Valerio Montesano Jr. to Valerio Montesano Sr., rev. $150.
  • Roy Edwards to Christopher Vasseur, rev. $670.
  • Sherra Blackburn to Michael Moore, rev. $1,600.
  • WLUMD LLC to Judy Kluczykowski, rev. $97.
  • WLUMD LLC to Frank Skinner Jr., rev. $97.
  • Marshall Brock to Kinda Tight LLC, rev. $1,390.
  • Richard Macon to Ballou-Lewis Properties LLC, rev. $1,380.
  • Jackson Conner to Andrew Zimmerman, rev. $576.
  • John Stewart III to Robert Lawrence, rev. $175.
  • Rubert Pearce III to Workstream LLC, rev. $124.
  • Jimmy Mercer to Patsy Beddard, rev. $310.
  • David Hauschild to James Mark Sr., rev. $350.
  • Steven Harrell to Ashley Bell, rev. $340.
  • William Churn Jr. to Abram Seavers, rev. $730.
  • Jo Ann Tetterton to William Downey Sr., rev. $2,600.
  • Mildred Farrior to Peter Hartman, rev. $400.
  • Betty Bissett to Anderson Pridgen, rev. $166.
  • Mark Blackburn to Vivian Forehand, rev. $1,230.
  • Megan Sandidge to Robert Klein II, rev. $1,034.
  • Peter Carey to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $140.
  • Dennis Culin to James Shute, rev. $286.
  • Jennet Bradley to Kim Tippett, rev. $770.
  • Rebecca Bloxam to Joseph Bower, rev. $770.
  • Rodger Johnson to Williams Hennis III, rev. $658.
  • Joseph Glover to Camelot East LLC, rev. $170.
  • Olde Towne Development Corporation Inc. to James Hughes, rev. $681.
  • Marie Hurst to Richard Bryant, rev. $700.
  • Thomas Sinegra to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $130.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Michael Parillo, rev. $372.
  • Johnathan Hammer to Point East Properties LLC, rev. $88.
  • Jean Turoci to Daniel Ford, rev. $970.
  • Charles McDanal to Gene Lewis Jr., rev. $326.
  • Carla Bennett to Roy Pisarski, rev. $840.
  • Elliot Hibbs to Carolyn Massey, rev. $350.
  • William Villafranca to Jeffrey Covington, rev. $820.

Newport Township

  • Raymond Postawa to Robert Rice, rev. $295.
  • Alvan Welch to Brandon Mutch, rev. $300.
  • C.R. Wheatly III to Home Options Now LLC, rev. $120.
  • Norma Wagaman to Greg Novak, rev. $354.
  • Doanh Nguyen to Peter Roundtree, rev. $328.
  • Rhonda Shinn to Thomas Healey, rev. $564.
  • Debra Dalby to Rodney Gilbreath, rev. $60.
  • Debra Dalby to Rodney Gilbreath, rev. $60.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to David Halsey, rev. $488.
  • Howard Smithwick to Howard Smithwick, rev. $150.
  • Bluewater Associates of Emerald Isle Inc. to Timothy Garcia, rev. $90.
  • Cherie Entremont to John Ledden Jr., rev. $440.
  • Walter Gentry III to Michael DeWeese, rev. $100.
  • Walter Gentry III to Michael DeWeese, rev. $100.
  • Steven Hamlin to Larry Lean, rev. $98.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Wendy Keech, rev. $530.

Harlowe Township

  • William Hooper to Daniel Schisler, rev. $340.
  • Andrew Odham to David Holcomb II, rev. $158.
  • Kimberly Clements to Nicholas Kinney, rev. $304.
  • Paula Kowarsch to Gary Holliday, rev. $20.

Beaufort Township

  • Francis DeMartin to Andrew Wood, rev. $130.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $500.
  • Lisa Davison to Mark Davison, rev. $443.
  • Beaufort Club Group LLC to Techwood Coastal LLC, rev. $80.
  • Beaufort Cove LLC to Techwood Coastal LLC, rev. $240.
  • John Nelson IV to Tosha Marquardt, rev. $1,266.
  • Beaufort Cay 401K Trust to John Griffin, rev. $642.
  • Beaufort Club Group LLC to Cumberland Homes Inc., rev. $270.
  • Jeffrey Wood to Steven Riddick Jr., rev. $1,078.
  • Coastal States LLC to Lamont Brown, rev. $14.
  • Edward Godette to The Historic Preservation Foundation of North Carolina Inc., rev. $50.
  • Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Edward Myers, rev. $362.
  • Melvin Davis to Tim Peeler, rev. $1,500.
  • Conscience Bay LLC to Christopher Hooper, rev. $160.
  • Juanita Paull to Gregory Moore, rev. $71.
  • Brenda Van Winkle to Gregory Moore, rev. $70.
  • First Baptist Church of Beaufort Inc. to Stephen Harris Jr., rev. $784.
  • Marker 7 LLC to Thomas Livolsi, rev. $1,038.
  • Franklin Fulcher to Kenneth Whitehurst, rev. $220.
  • Beaufort Waterway RV Park LLC to Gregory Gordon, rev. $270.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Jonathan Smith, rev. $813.
  • Barney Linthicum Jr. to Cynthia Weatherby, rev. $110.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Gustavo Gonzalez, rev. $770.
  • Sandra Munns to John Russell, rev. $20.
  • Sandra Munns to Megan Rimmer, rev. $10.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Peter Winkler, rev. $696.
  • Gerry Sadler to Steven Kirby, rev. $379.
  • Old Seaport Development LLC to Scott Dannenberg, rev. $990.
  • Lloyd Tantum to Jesse Cannon, rev. $90.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Eleanor Hedrick, rev. $778.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Samuel McCullen, rev. $712.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Daniel Harris, rev. $686.
  • Raymond Carney to Clarke Gilliam, rev. $1,425.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Matthew Preddice, rev. $960.

Merrimon Township

  • Peter Meislohn to Mitzi Green, rev. $40.
  • Betty Brock to Adam Dietz, rev. $270.  

Straits Township

  • Douglas Landingham to Francis Gannon III, rev. $20.
  • Peggy Smith to Randall Sage Jr., rev. $250.
  • Elizabeth Goodwin to Rob Locke, rev. $105.
  • Glen Lewis to Patrick Milchling, rev. $366.
  • Albert Rowe III to William Hill, rev. $230.  

Harkers Island Township

  • E.O. Coor III to Carol Kimel, rev. $87.
  • Joel Carlyle to GKH Properties LLC, rev. $310.
  • Gregory Purdy to Jonathan Coltrane, rev. $100.
  • Margaret Rose to Scott Draughn, rev. $410.
  • Academy Field LLC to Timothy Hobbs, rev. $145.

Marshallberg Township

  • June Bryan to Core Sound Farm Investments LLC, rev. $38.

Smyrna Township

  • Donald Copeland to Jeffrey Dillon, rev. $678.
  • At Home Construction LLC to Brandon Kelley, rev. $348.

Sea Level Township

  • Gaulden Properties LLC to Jerry Stiens, rev. $225.
  • Marie Kight to David Whitehurst Jr., rev. $30.
  • Richard Nelson to Seashore Adventures and Rentals LLC, rev. $144.  

Atlantic Township

  • Adron Nelson to Laura Wellborn, rev. $200.   

Cedar Island Township

  • Debra Rhodes to Henry Styron Jr., rev. $180.
  • James Williams to Michael Ashworth, rev. $40.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Phillip Grem to Morgan West.
  • David Fallon to Mary Evans.
  • Arthur Evans to Elana Cuthrell.
  • Michelle McMullen to Gilbertson Montaute Jr.
  • Daniel Paterson to Heather Monterro.
  • Zachary Sykes to Rinnah Marcell.
  • Michael Chiasson to Jessie Ilg.
  • Seth Burge to Amanda Mason.
  • Jacob Peden to Ellie Hardy.
  • Andres Angarita to Marissa Coffey.
  • Joshua Gillikin to Rachel Rose.
  • Cameron Gibson to Lindsey Smith.
  • Doni Matrone to Joshua Kutchner.
  • Dallas Guthrie III to Jeanne Mason.
  • Amanda Buck to Zeb Collins.
  • Jayden Smith to Toviah Viel.
  • Jessica Duncan to Derek O’Connor.
  • Jessica Wages to Ryan Archambault.
  • Brock Kossman to Melissa Kay.
  • Andrew Jones to Emily Davis.
  • Andrew Altman to Tina Johnson.
  • Tracie Hudson to Christian Peterson.
  • Christopher Mowat to Gidget Chapman.
  • Thomas Howard to Kimberly Trantham.
  • Grant Paul to Jennifer Yankosky.
  • Barrie Chamberlain to Meghan Kocon.
  • Rodney Van Scoy to Candace Masini.
  • Catelyn Miller to Nathan Eubanks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.