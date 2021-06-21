Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from June 11-17. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • David Seymour to Shelley Myott, rev. $2,290.
  •  Charles Dove to Jeremy Gonzalez, rev. $620.
  •  Kenneth Chadwick to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $136.
  • Jeremy Schrader to Geoffrey Lamb, rev. $2,600.
  • Emma Singleton to Aaron Wills, rev. $264.
  • Eddie Howell to Dustin Myers, rev. $250.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $100.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $100.
  • Simon Payne to Ryan Jones, rev. $310.
  • James Ward to Saxman Realty LLC, rev. $405.
  • Susan Boykin to Ronald Harkless, rev. $421.
  • Roy Parker to Maria Winans, rev. $1,908.
  • Thomas Lee to Delmas Rexrode, rev. $1,100.
  • Rebecca O’Hare to Kebay Capital Corp., rev. $1,450.
  • Timothy Hewett to Kevin Bunn, rev. $1,752.
  • William Wiggins to Chuck Hobson, rev. $340.
  • Jordan Building Co. of N.C. Inc. to RAM Homes Inc., rev. $110.
  • Kemp Edwards to RAM Homes Inc., rev. $102.
  • Jordan Building Co. of N.C. Inc. to RAM Homes Inc., rev. $110.
  • Andy Hurst to Waters & Associates Properties LLC, rev. $790.
  • Jonathan Freeman to Scott Friedman, rev. $1,700.
  • Kathy Umphlett to Needham Earp Jr., rev. $378.
  • Bert Magee to David Cruzmestre, rev. $878.
  • Eastern Outdoor Holdings LLC to Mark Merrell, rev. $23.
  • Neal Paul to Carrie Walker, rev. $1,760.
  • Abdelsalam Alnimer to Diana Linn, rev. $1,108.
  • Jennifer Wrubel to Mark Padgett, rev. $517.
  • James O’Neal to Matthew Reich, rev. $1,000.
  • Linwood Humphrey to Barry Stasiewicz, rev. $51.
  • Dwain Wilson to Monica Jones, rev. $1,200.
  • Alternative Ending LLC to James O’Brien, rev. $250.
  • Gerad Johnson to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $130.
  • William Farrington to Thomas Skinner, rev. $1,390.
  • Brian Pelkey to O’Brien and Sons Construction LLC, rev. $120.
  • Bobbie Lassiter to Amelia Rhodes, rev. $230.
  • James Failmezger to Heinrich Wyschka, rev. $1,170.
  • Kristin Bunn to Cristen Lagos, rev. $600.   

Morehead Township

  • Susan Harris to Lise Fondren, rev. $410.
  • Terry Parrish to Rodney Morton, rev. $883.
  • Richard Budalich to Daryl Brower, rev. $883.
  • Christopher Garner to Gregory Nelson, rev. $1,000.
  • Robert Schultz to Steve Unertl, rev. $550.
  • Mathew Graci to Garlan Bailey, rev. $550.
  • Robert Daniels to Jeffrey Harlow, rev. $270.
  • Alfred Rehm Jr. to Barry Snipes, rev. $1,498.
  • Gilbert Johnson to BBTB Properties LLC, rev. $1,800.
  • Joseph Washington to Meador Wood Properties LLC, rev. $200.
  • Charlie Hancock to The Blue Angels LLC, rev. $464.
  • Johnson Lewis to Cameron Cunningham, rev. $360.
  • Thomas Matthews Jr. to David Pope, rev. $170.
  • Claudus Stubblefield to Gary Evans, rev. $150.
  • Sandy Loft LLC to JMB Shore Drive LLC, rev. $2,700.
  • Terrance Senich to Thomas Brazelton, rev. $880.
  • Larry Nunnery to Anh Nguyen, rev. $166.
  • Ernie Murray to Larry Harbolt, rev. $978.
  • Christopher Goodwin to Darcia Van Deusen, rev. $808.
  • Gary Kelly to Barbara Kuczma, rev. $1,020.
  • James Wood to Cameron Moody, rev. $480.
  • Avery Paxton to Julian Crooks, rev. $1,068.
  • Heritage Dance Foundation Inc. to Boa Nguyen, rev. $350.
  • John Marshall to David Kirkpatrick, rev. $1,280.
  • Lee Hardison to Donald Jenkins, rev. $600.
  • Helen Bowers to Catherine Thames, rev. $302.
  • William Kingery to Jeffrey Goebel, rev. $750.
  • Ivy Williams to Samuel Boyd, rev. $192.
  • Chester Pelsang III to Frank Smith, rev. $3,820.
  • Charles Snell to The Daily Double LLC, rev. $559.
  • Randall Cranford to Joseph Marshall, rev. $1,000.
  • Alfred Miller III to Sarah Kittrell, rev. $540.
  • Daniel Abraham to High Farms LLC, rev. $1,570.
  • Jefferson Howell to Abbot McClintic, rev. $1,445.
  • Reta Bryan to David Halter, rev. $580.
  • Reinhart Kunnmann to Scott Jacocks, rev. $1,100.
  • Robert Stinnett to David McIntyre, rev. $630.
  • Judith Gangi to Virginia Roosevelt, rev. $560.
  • Windfare Townhomes LLC to John Collie, rev. $1,262.  

     Newport Township

  • Wendy Keech to Timothy Quillen Jr., rev. $650.
  • Gray’s Havelock LLC to Mark Gariba, rev. $310.
  •  Stephen Bowling to Vincent Guthrie Jr., rev. $260.
  • Charles McClure to Frederick Hardison, rev. $100.
  • Patrick Parks to Joshua Soderquist, rev. $476.

Harlowe Township

  • William Pearson to Danny Cunningham, rev. $40.  

Beaufort Township

  • Brian Silliman to Jonathan Bullock, rev. $2,650.
  • B.E.B.M. Nieuwesteeg to Matt Hall, rev. $100.
  • Arthur Penny to Sam Bradtke, rev. $370.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $580.
  • Barry Snipes to Thomas Barnhardt, rev. $3,600.
  • Steve Hamilton to Irving Park Collection LLC, rev. $1,000.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $762.
  • Conscience Bay LLC to Ben Fish, rev. $242.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Jeffrey Wood, rev. $1,770.
  • Stephen Smith to Betty Apperson, rev. $990.
  • Edward Guthrie Jr. to Wanda Guthrie, rev. $234.
  • Peggy Blankenship to Mary Carter, rev. $260.
  • James Stocks to Jonathan Bullock, rev. $74.
  • Conscience Bay LLC to Lewis Wall, rev. $160.
  • Conscience Bay LLC to G. Michael Carithers, rev. $231.  

Merrimon Township

  • LLG Trustee LLC to JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association, rev. $101.
  • Paula Salder to Christian Lee, rev. $130.

Straits Township

  • Roberta Justice to Jeremy Dwiggins, rev. $40.
  • Sundee Stephenson to Mary Langley, rev. $660.
  • Tina Proctor to Jeffrey Moffat, rev. $298.
  • SYTAKE Properties LLC to Fidelity Fielding LLC, rev. $220.
  • Anna Hilting to Elizabeth Pataki, rev. $370.

Harkers Island Township

  • William Andrews to Richard Brandon, rev. $316.  

Smyrna Township

  • Michael Nelson to Donald Copeland Sr., rev. $254.
  • Jody Russell to Joseph Brearey, rev. $410.

Atlantic Township

  • James Ware to Joseph Cohen, rev. $192.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Benjamin Presler to Amanda Pryor.
  • Robert Roope to Heather Rutland.
  • Richard Longest to Ardyn Granger.
  • Cameron Bradshaw to Kaylee Olesen.
  •  Tabatha Malone to Caleb Lyon.
  • Jamie Murray to Crystal Guthrie.
  • Chayton Garst to Amber Piner.
  • Noah Caraulia to Brittnie Kauina.
  • Timothy Bowen to Stephanie Bousquet.
  • Michaela Wells to Michael Atkins Jr.
  • Ashley Mays to Jason Pate.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • David and Judith Owens.
  • Jeffrey and Patricia Sheffield.
  • Betty Faulkner and Samuel Faulkner Jr.
  • Jana O’Neal to Toby O’Neal Jr.  

