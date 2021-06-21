These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from June 11-17. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- David Seymour to Shelley Myott, rev. $2,290.
- Charles Dove to Jeremy Gonzalez, rev. $620.
- Kenneth Chadwick to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $136.
- Jeremy Schrader to Geoffrey Lamb, rev. $2,600.
- Emma Singleton to Aaron Wills, rev. $264.
- Eddie Howell to Dustin Myers, rev. $250.
- B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $100.
- Simon Payne to Ryan Jones, rev. $310.
- James Ward to Saxman Realty LLC, rev. $405.
- Susan Boykin to Ronald Harkless, rev. $421.
- Roy Parker to Maria Winans, rev. $1,908.
- Thomas Lee to Delmas Rexrode, rev. $1,100.
- Rebecca O’Hare to Kebay Capital Corp., rev. $1,450.
- Timothy Hewett to Kevin Bunn, rev. $1,752.
- William Wiggins to Chuck Hobson, rev. $340.
- Jordan Building Co. of N.C. Inc. to RAM Homes Inc., rev. $110.
- Kemp Edwards to RAM Homes Inc., rev. $102.
- Andy Hurst to Waters & Associates Properties LLC, rev. $790.
- Jonathan Freeman to Scott Friedman, rev. $1,700.
- Kathy Umphlett to Needham Earp Jr., rev. $378.
- Bert Magee to David Cruzmestre, rev. $878.
- Eastern Outdoor Holdings LLC to Mark Merrell, rev. $23.
- Neal Paul to Carrie Walker, rev. $1,760.
- Abdelsalam Alnimer to Diana Linn, rev. $1,108.
- Jennifer Wrubel to Mark Padgett, rev. $517.
- James O’Neal to Matthew Reich, rev. $1,000.
- Linwood Humphrey to Barry Stasiewicz, rev. $51.
- Dwain Wilson to Monica Jones, rev. $1,200.
- Alternative Ending LLC to James O’Brien, rev. $250.
- Gerad Johnson to Jerri Builders Homes LLC, rev. $130.
- William Farrington to Thomas Skinner, rev. $1,390.
- Brian Pelkey to O’Brien and Sons Construction LLC, rev. $120.
- Bobbie Lassiter to Amelia Rhodes, rev. $230.
- James Failmezger to Heinrich Wyschka, rev. $1,170.
- Kristin Bunn to Cristen Lagos, rev. $600.
Morehead Township
- Susan Harris to Lise Fondren, rev. $410.
- Terry Parrish to Rodney Morton, rev. $883.
- Richard Budalich to Daryl Brower, rev. $883.
- Christopher Garner to Gregory Nelson, rev. $1,000.
- Robert Schultz to Steve Unertl, rev. $550.
- Mathew Graci to Garlan Bailey, rev. $550.
- Robert Daniels to Jeffrey Harlow, rev. $270.
- Alfred Rehm Jr. to Barry Snipes, rev. $1,498.
- Gilbert Johnson to BBTB Properties LLC, rev. $1,800.
- Joseph Washington to Meador Wood Properties LLC, rev. $200.
- Charlie Hancock to The Blue Angels LLC, rev. $464.
- Johnson Lewis to Cameron Cunningham, rev. $360.
- Thomas Matthews Jr. to David Pope, rev. $170.
- Claudus Stubblefield to Gary Evans, rev. $150.
- Sandy Loft LLC to JMB Shore Drive LLC, rev. $2,700.
- Terrance Senich to Thomas Brazelton, rev. $880.
- Larry Nunnery to Anh Nguyen, rev. $166.
- Ernie Murray to Larry Harbolt, rev. $978.
- Christopher Goodwin to Darcia Van Deusen, rev. $808.
- Gary Kelly to Barbara Kuczma, rev. $1,020.
- James Wood to Cameron Moody, rev. $480.
- Avery Paxton to Julian Crooks, rev. $1,068.
- Heritage Dance Foundation Inc. to Boa Nguyen, rev. $350.
- John Marshall to David Kirkpatrick, rev. $1,280.
- Lee Hardison to Donald Jenkins, rev. $600.
- Helen Bowers to Catherine Thames, rev. $302.
- William Kingery to Jeffrey Goebel, rev. $750.
- Ivy Williams to Samuel Boyd, rev. $192.
- Chester Pelsang III to Frank Smith, rev. $3,820.
- Charles Snell to The Daily Double LLC, rev. $559.
- Randall Cranford to Joseph Marshall, rev. $1,000.
- Alfred Miller III to Sarah Kittrell, rev. $540.
- Daniel Abraham to High Farms LLC, rev. $1,570.
- Jefferson Howell to Abbot McClintic, rev. $1,445.
- Reta Bryan to David Halter, rev. $580.
- Reinhart Kunnmann to Scott Jacocks, rev. $1,100.
- Robert Stinnett to David McIntyre, rev. $630.
- Judith Gangi to Virginia Roosevelt, rev. $560.
- Windfare Townhomes LLC to John Collie, rev. $1,262.
Newport Township
- Wendy Keech to Timothy Quillen Jr., rev. $650.
- Gray’s Havelock LLC to Mark Gariba, rev. $310.
- Stephen Bowling to Vincent Guthrie Jr., rev. $260.
- Charles McClure to Frederick Hardison, rev. $100.
- Patrick Parks to Joshua Soderquist, rev. $476.
Harlowe Township
- William Pearson to Danny Cunningham, rev. $40.
Beaufort Township
- Brian Silliman to Jonathan Bullock, rev. $2,650.
- B.E.B.M. Nieuwesteeg to Matt Hall, rev. $100.
- Arthur Penny to Sam Bradtke, rev. $370.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $580.
- Barry Snipes to Thomas Barnhardt, rev. $3,600.
- Steve Hamilton to Irving Park Collection LLC, rev. $1,000.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $762.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Ben Fish, rev. $242.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Jeffrey Wood, rev. $1,770.
- Stephen Smith to Betty Apperson, rev. $990.
- Edward Guthrie Jr. to Wanda Guthrie, rev. $234.
- Peggy Blankenship to Mary Carter, rev. $260.
- James Stocks to Jonathan Bullock, rev. $74.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Lewis Wall, rev. $160.
- Conscience Bay LLC to G. Michael Carithers, rev. $231.
Merrimon Township
- LLG Trustee LLC to JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association, rev. $101.
- Paula Salder to Christian Lee, rev. $130.
Straits Township
- Roberta Justice to Jeremy Dwiggins, rev. $40.
- Sundee Stephenson to Mary Langley, rev. $660.
- Tina Proctor to Jeffrey Moffat, rev. $298.
- SYTAKE Properties LLC to Fidelity Fielding LLC, rev. $220.
- Anna Hilting to Elizabeth Pataki, rev. $370.
Harkers Island Township
- William Andrews to Richard Brandon, rev. $316.
Smyrna Township
- Michael Nelson to Donald Copeland Sr., rev. $254.
- Jody Russell to Joseph Brearey, rev. $410.
Atlantic Township
- James Ware to Joseph Cohen, rev. $192.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Benjamin Presler to Amanda Pryor.
- Robert Roope to Heather Rutland.
- Richard Longest to Ardyn Granger.
- Cameron Bradshaw to Kaylee Olesen.
- Tabatha Malone to Caleb Lyon.
- Jamie Murray to Crystal Guthrie.
- Chayton Garst to Amber Piner.
- Noah Caraulia to Brittnie Kauina.
- Timothy Bowen to Stephanie Bousquet.
- Michaela Wells to Michael Atkins Jr.
- Ashley Mays to Jason Pate.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- David and Judith Owens.
- Jeffrey and Patricia Sheffield.
- Betty Faulkner and Samuel Faulkner Jr.
- Jana O’Neal to Toby O’Neal Jr.
