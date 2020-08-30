Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Aug. 21-26. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Kenneth Long to Linda Gottuso, rev. $274.
  • William Chappell to David Leroy, rev. $59.
  • Mark Bluementhal to Jason Popielarczyk, rev. $1,270.
  • Ronald Gordon to George Sledge Jr., rev. $610.
  • Edward McKenzie to Margaret Woodlief, rev. $1,220.
  • Charles Clise Jr. to Trenton Wilson, rev. $820.
  • Matthew Bray to Debra Jordan, rev. $370.
  • Gabriel Cipau to George Fuchs, rev. $1,679.
  • John Kennedy to Michael Carter, rev. $570.
  • Robert Aldridge II to Andrew Wright, rev. $860.
  • Jeffrey Miller to Annette Bommarito, rev. $780.
  • William Hollows to Michael New, rev. $600.
  • Michael Perry to Justin Wood, rev. $445.
  • WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Marc Doren, rev. $300.
  • Gary Edwards to Duane Wells, rev. $285.
  • Trade Land Co. LLC to Thomas Jenkins, rev. $1,370.
  • Alonzo Ward III to David Correa, rev. $30.  

Morehead Township

  • Steve Kendall to Zachary Brown, rev. $500.
  • Allied Investors Group LLC to Rickey Stancil, rev. $328.
  • Clifton Moss to Matthew Norris, rev. $670.
  • Susan Ellis to Marty Roberson, rev. $936.
  • Robert Barber to Douglas Owens, rev. $700.
  • Scott Hicks to Thomas Goodwin II, rev. $776.
  • JFT Properties LLC to Leland Lee, rev. $690.
  • Ed Modlin to John Okerson, rev. $1,180.
  • HSBC Bank USA National Association to Anthony Dale Jones Enterprise’s LLC, rev. $872.
  • Charles Cooper II to Troy Hagan, rev. $1,240.
  • Mark Bowman to James Godwin, rev. $1,570.
  • Robert Jackson to James Kincaid Jr., rev. $656.
  • James Godwin to Herschell Godwin Jr., rev. $1,150.
  • Delores Shelton to Kenneth Tanguay, rev. $410.
  • Gaines Holdings LLC to Philip Massey, rev. $440.
  • C.R. Wheatly to Terry Phillips, rev. $16.
  • Jason Johnson to Daniel Rackley, rev. $910.
  • KBDB Properties LLC to Michael Thomas, rev. $1,012.
  • Jimmie Mann to Elissa Morris, rev. $610.
  • Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to Alfred Williams IV, rev. $1,000.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Jeffrey Bashford, rev. $740.
  • Laura Hurt to Cornelius Lassiter Jr., rev. $706.
  • William Shore III to Ronald Styron, rev. $286.
  • Thomas Ray to Mark Lockman, rev. $820.
  • Roger Barefoot to Winfred Ray, rev. $290.
  • Joseph Harper to Michael Bragg, rev. $960.
  • Lou Carpenter to Gregory Riley, rev. $190.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Julia MacDonald, rev. $351.
  • Susan Jackson to Camelot East LLC, rev. $140.
  • Walton Joyner to Patrick McLaughlin, rev. $1,560.
  • Stephen Lawrence to Christopher Critz, rev. $1,280.
  • John Harper to James Shaw IV, rev. $622.
  • William Matthews Jr. to Dempster Wheeler, rev. $324.
  • Robert Crowder to Richard Coffey, rev. $920.
  • Stanley Harrell to Tommie Jacobs, rev. $378.
  • Catherine Tanner to Amanda Baker, rev. $854.
  • Secu*re Inc. to Jeffrey Haag, rev. $366.

Newport Township

  • J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $400.
  • Elizabeth Flippin to Dylan Riley, rev. $368.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Joseph Merchant, rev. $540.
  • Richard Bolin to Angel Williams, rev. $340.
  • Todd Humiston to Sara Heverly, rev. $284.

Harlowe Township

  • WASLAW LLC to Audrey Arnold, rev. $70.
  • Nicholas Smith to Judith Channels, rev. $700.
  • Gloria Willis to Harding Enterprise Inc., rev. $400.  

Beaufort Township

  • Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Tatiana Dixon, rev. $106.
  • Mitchell Lawrence to Christopher Silovich, rev. $561.
  • Stephen Lomeli to Kathleen Meredith, rev. $530.
  • S. Gene McClung to Donald Elliott, rev. $30.
  • Myra Johnson to Coleman Taylor, rev. $280.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Jackie Ricks, rev. $450.
  • Grant Beach House LLC to James Luihn, rev. $3,400.
  • Alan Brannan to Jenny Abed, rev. $600.
  • 160 David Bay LLC to Perry Gaskins, rev. $1,700.
  • Robert Norris to Bruce Taylor, rev. $800.
  • Peter Hilton to Lois Carnell, rev. $374.

Harkers Island Township

  • Vanguard Ventures LLC to Agree Limited Partnership, rev. $3,452.
  • Kathleen Pratt to Richard Hartman, rev. $276.
  • Patricia Platania to Taylor & Taylor Holdings LLC, rev. $290.  

Marshallberg Township

  • Raymond Aman to Christine Brice, rev. $311.

Atlantic Township

  • Mildred Gilgo to Michael Smith, rev. $360.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Quinten Silcox to Chellsie Simone.
  • Justin Shiver to Tara Mills.
  • Ryan Jackson to Michaela Green.
  • Jeffrey Lee to Lauren Andreola.
  • Leah Johner to Andrew Borseth.
  • River Williams to Madison Hagle.
  • Ronald Tedder to Gabrielle Spencer-Paul.
  • Erin Tessnear to Jacob Amick.
  • Zachary Henderson to Bethany Rosser.
  • Stephen Garrett Sr. to April Jones.
  • Chase Jancek to Samuel Shugars.
  • Lane Benton to Laura Ritchie.
  • Gerald Godette to Alexis Williamson.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • William and Donna Kirkman.  

