These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Aug. 21-26. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Kenneth Long to Linda Gottuso, rev. $274.
- William Chappell to David Leroy, rev. $59.
- Mark Bluementhal to Jason Popielarczyk, rev. $1,270.
- Ronald Gordon to George Sledge Jr., rev. $610.
- Edward McKenzie to Margaret Woodlief, rev. $1,220.
- Charles Clise Jr. to Trenton Wilson, rev. $820.
- Matthew Bray to Debra Jordan, rev. $370.
- Gabriel Cipau to George Fuchs, rev. $1,679.
- John Kennedy to Michael Carter, rev. $570.
- Robert Aldridge II to Andrew Wright, rev. $860.
- Jeffrey Miller to Annette Bommarito, rev. $780.
- William Hollows to Michael New, rev. $600.
- Michael Perry to Justin Wood, rev. $445.
- WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Marc Doren, rev. $300.
- Gary Edwards to Duane Wells, rev. $285.
- Trade Land Co. LLC to Thomas Jenkins, rev. $1,370.
- Alonzo Ward III to David Correa, rev. $30.
Morehead Township
- Steve Kendall to Zachary Brown, rev. $500.
- Allied Investors Group LLC to Rickey Stancil, rev. $328.
- Clifton Moss to Matthew Norris, rev. $670.
- Susan Ellis to Marty Roberson, rev. $936.
- Robert Barber to Douglas Owens, rev. $700.
- Scott Hicks to Thomas Goodwin II, rev. $776.
- JFT Properties LLC to Leland Lee, rev. $690.
- Ed Modlin to John Okerson, rev. $1,180.
- HSBC Bank USA National Association to Anthony Dale Jones Enterprise’s LLC, rev. $872.
- Charles Cooper II to Troy Hagan, rev. $1,240.
- Mark Bowman to James Godwin, rev. $1,570.
- Robert Jackson to James Kincaid Jr., rev. $656.
- James Godwin to Herschell Godwin Jr., rev. $1,150.
- Delores Shelton to Kenneth Tanguay, rev. $410.
- Gaines Holdings LLC to Philip Massey, rev. $440.
- C.R. Wheatly to Terry Phillips, rev. $16.
- Jason Johnson to Daniel Rackley, rev. $910.
- KBDB Properties LLC to Michael Thomas, rev. $1,012.
- Jimmie Mann to Elissa Morris, rev. $610.
- Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to Alfred Williams IV, rev. $1,000.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Jeffrey Bashford, rev. $740.
- Laura Hurt to Cornelius Lassiter Jr., rev. $706.
- William Shore III to Ronald Styron, rev. $286.
- Thomas Ray to Mark Lockman, rev. $820.
- Roger Barefoot to Winfred Ray, rev. $290.
- Joseph Harper to Michael Bragg, rev. $960.
- Lou Carpenter to Gregory Riley, rev. $190.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Julia MacDonald, rev. $351.
- Susan Jackson to Camelot East LLC, rev. $140.
- Walton Joyner to Patrick McLaughlin, rev. $1,560.
- Stephen Lawrence to Christopher Critz, rev. $1,280.
- John Harper to James Shaw IV, rev. $622.
- William Matthews Jr. to Dempster Wheeler, rev. $324.
- Robert Crowder to Richard Coffey, rev. $920.
- Stanley Harrell to Tommie Jacobs, rev. $378.
- Catherine Tanner to Amanda Baker, rev. $854.
- Secu*re Inc. to Jeffrey Haag, rev. $366.
Newport Township
- J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $400.
- Elizabeth Flippin to Dylan Riley, rev. $368.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Joseph Merchant, rev. $540.
- Richard Bolin to Angel Williams, rev. $340.
- Todd Humiston to Sara Heverly, rev. $284.
Harlowe Township
- WASLAW LLC to Audrey Arnold, rev. $70.
- Nicholas Smith to Judith Channels, rev. $700.
- Gloria Willis to Harding Enterprise Inc., rev. $400.
Beaufort Township
- Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Tatiana Dixon, rev. $106.
- Mitchell Lawrence to Christopher Silovich, rev. $561.
- Stephen Lomeli to Kathleen Meredith, rev. $530.
- S. Gene McClung to Donald Elliott, rev. $30.
- Myra Johnson to Coleman Taylor, rev. $280.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Jackie Ricks, rev. $450.
- Grant Beach House LLC to James Luihn, rev. $3,400.
- Alan Brannan to Jenny Abed, rev. $600.
- 160 David Bay LLC to Perry Gaskins, rev. $1,700.
- Robert Norris to Bruce Taylor, rev. $800.
- Peter Hilton to Lois Carnell, rev. $374.
Harkers Island Township
- Vanguard Ventures LLC to Agree Limited Partnership, rev. $3,452.
- Kathleen Pratt to Richard Hartman, rev. $276.
- Patricia Platania to Taylor & Taylor Holdings LLC, rev. $290.
Marshallberg Township
- Raymond Aman to Christine Brice, rev. $311.
Atlantic Township
- Mildred Gilgo to Michael Smith, rev. $360.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Quinten Silcox to Chellsie Simone.
- Justin Shiver to Tara Mills.
- Ryan Jackson to Michaela Green.
- Jeffrey Lee to Lauren Andreola.
- Leah Johner to Andrew Borseth.
- River Williams to Madison Hagle.
- Ronald Tedder to Gabrielle Spencer-Paul.
- Erin Tessnear to Jacob Amick.
- Zachary Henderson to Bethany Rosser.
- Stephen Garrett Sr. to April Jones.
- Chase Jancek to Samuel Shugars.
- Lane Benton to Laura Ritchie.
- Gerald Godette to Alexis Williamson.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- William and Donna Kirkman.
