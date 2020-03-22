These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from March 13-18. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•    James Panzik to Michael Roberson, rev. $920.

•    Timothy Allgood to Joshua Eubank, rev. $409.

•    Cannonsgate at Bogue Sound Homeowners Association Inc. to Arthur Long, rev. $80.

•    Craig Starcke to Emerald Forrest LLC, rev. $650.

•    Robert Dixon to Kevin Blair, rev. $970.

•    Barry Lynch to Christina Neal, rev. $570.

•    M&M Land Development Inc. to Nancy Novotny, rev. $429.

•    Thomas Clagon to Perry Mitchell, rev. $150.

•    Sound Holding Co. LLC to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $112.

•    Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Megan Etheridge, rev. $1,030.

•    Jeffrey Nunn to Don Hicks, rev. $320.

•    Nancy Fulton to Dorothy Lemieux, rev. $598.

•    Gloria Daniel to Zachary Leonard, rev. $316.

Morehead City Township

•    Keli’i Kaneshiro to Joseph Edge, rev. $100.

•    David Sledge to Ana Rodriquez, rev. $31.

•    Christopher Shumaker to Benson Campbell III, rev. $960.

•    Richard Brown to David Davis, rev. $790.

•    George Norris Jr. to Jason Gasque, rev. $90.

•    James Hinds to Daniel Glosson, rev. $800.

•    Perry Gorham to W. Cameron Haskett, rev. $408.

•    Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. to James Sloan, rev. $1,134.

•    Daniel Simmons to Lonnie Chisenhall, rev. $1,800.

•    Diana Mehling to Morris Wilder, rev. $426.

•    Henry Butler to Elizabeth Beaver, rev. $250.

•    Nina Erwin to Darryl Laxson II, rev. $142.

•    David Davis to Gary Marchionini, rev. $578.

•    Philip Glass to State Employees’ Credit Union, rev. $243.

•    William Loggains to Heavyweight Properties LLC, rev. $70.

•    2800 WFM Inc. to Alford Dew, rev. $609.

•    Maureen Alexander to Angelo Owens, rev. $581.

•    2800 WFM Inc. to Thomas Gough Jr., rev. $619.

•    John Cohen Jr. to Robert Dern, rev. $182.

•    Wesley Measamer to Steven Waters, rev. $880.

•    Edward Markowski to Nathan Borgmeyer, rev. $410.

