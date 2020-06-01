Deeds
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from May 20-28. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Sharyn Faithful to Kenneth Mitchell Jr., rev. $518.
- Jeremy Taulman to Philip Jarrett, rev. $830.
- Timothy Beckham to John Ulmer III, rev. $19.
- Ronnie Stroud to John Blizzard III, rev. $680.
- Roseann Moore to Robert Everett, rev. $114.
- William Sutton Jr. to Betsy Sutton, rev. $560.
- William Farrington to Karen MacDonald, rev. $1,030.
- Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Christopher Powell, rev. $1,146.
- Dianne Speake to Dianne Speake, rev. $480.
- Daniel Jackson to Suzette Dowling, rev. $1,600.
- Gorham Investment Management LLC to Jacob Smith, rev. $288.
- Douglas Leech to Raymond Evans III, rev. $1,590.
- Lee Garrett to John Sullivan, rev. $1,430.
- Virginia Jones to Stephen Harper, rev. $516.
- Eric Dowling to David Ferguson Jr., rev. $486.
- Larry Hamilton to Jeffrey Mewborne, rev. $1,242.
- Tommy Bell to Paul Henry, rev. $1,620.
- B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $100.
- Kevin Siebold to Dominic Kimzey, rev. $734.
- Ruth Wilson to Harry Creech Jr., rev. $1,240.
- Clayton Webster to Jared Bradshaw, rev. $260.
- Ace Builders Inc. to Ruth Wilson, rev. $700.
- Truist Bank to A. Brent Roberson, rev. $56.
- Allen Page to The Salem Sanford Bullard Trust, rev. $360.
- John Marcellino to Lorraine McCurdy, rev. $186.
- Linda Dodds-Walker to Andrew Jernigan, rev. $115.
- Christine Cummings to Samantha Hunt, rev. $270.
- Courtney Parker to Mark Faithful, rev. $570.
Morehead Township
- ITAC 444 LLC to Robert Taylor, rev. $810.
- Guido Bianco to William Rhamey II, rev. $561.
- Larry Teasley to Adam Mills, rev. $885.
- Three Palms LLC to Robert Waters Jr., rev. $630.
- Leesh Management LLC to Phyllis Fann, rev. $1,130.
- Taffie Baysden to 35th Properties LLC, rev. $150.
- Happy Gardens LLC to Douglas Ricketts, rev. $160.
- 102 West Drive Residential LLC to Anna Felts, rev. $650.
- Reginald Cannon to James Doshier, rev. $495.
- Jeanette Youngblood to Roldan Munoz, rev. $978.
- James Batts III to Lon Pierce, rev. $328.
- Ann Windham to Dean Perella, rev. $780.
- Jeffrey English to Stephanie Ross, rev. $720.
- Ocean Reef Investments LLC to G. Grey LIttlewood, rev. $660.
- Herbert Highsmith III to Romaine Hauser, rev. $700.
- Wilie Harrelson Jr. to James Pritchard, rev. $910.
- Marsha Richardson to Darrin Hockstra, rev. $460.
- James Coyle to Henry Butler, rev. $480.
- Robert Kern to Robert Kern, rev. $250.
- Guy Maniaci to Joseph Howard, rev. $400.
- Cherry Hopkins-Wooten to Thomas J. Johnson LLC, rev. $320.
- Robert Taylor to Van Hatch, rev. $560.
- Mason Morgan to Wendolyn Thompson, rev. $118.
- Thomas Colhoun to McKenzie Jackson, rev. $680.
- Beverly Nichols to Scottie Johnson, rev. $210.
- Mary Sutton to Johnny Weathers, rev. $329.
- Meghan Humphrey to Douglas Hill, rev. $640.
- Donald Johnson to Bertha Griffin, rev. $364.
- Greg Schultz to Roy Kittrell Jr., rev. $1,080.
- David Macer to Jeanette Youngblood, rev. $424.
- Daniel Basmajian Sr. to Thomas Higgins III, rev. $1,440.
- Douglas Hill to Brady Windham, rev. $460.
- Oscar Greene III to Southeast Income Properties LLC, rev. $730.
- Weldon Baker II to George Coats Jr., rev. $595.
- William Davis II to Suzanne Bryan, rev. $140.
- William Phillips to Paul Sullivan, rev. $1,500.
- R.G. Pendergrass Sr. to Dwight Chandler, rev. $160.
- Jimmy Mercer to Jim Worrell, rev. $710.
- Track A Partnership to Arthritis and Rehabilitation Medicine PLLC, rev. $46.
- David Bell to William Gallagher, rev. $716.
- Thomas Guenther to Kelly Winters, rev. $608.
- 2800 WFM Inc. to Thomas Guenther, rev. $859.
- Jason Yeomans to O. Coley Barham, rev. $780.
- Peggy Warren to Amanda Jones, rev. $1,090.
- Robert Rice to Emily Keith, rev. $460.
- J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $900.
Newport Township
- Wade Tong to Theodore Peters, rev. $270.
- William Parker to Jennifer Murphy, rev. $156.
- Great Bay Holding North Carolina LLC to Terry Giffin, rev. $150.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Elizabeth Everett, rev. $484.
- Carolina Eastern Homes LLC to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $100.
- Carolina Eastern Homes LLC to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $100.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Lori Alleman, rev. $522.
Beaufort Township
- John Hall to Arthur Hood III, rev. $550.
- Margaret Bray to Frank Gillikin, rev. $240.
- Rebecca Steffens to Cynthia McCoy, rev. $450.
- Wibedi Inc. to Donald Aull, rev. $240.
- Cindy Bivens to Phillip Owens, rev. $400.
- Douglas Wolfe to Hay Street Investments LLC, rev. $730.
- Conscience Bay LLC to John Carter, rev. $143.
Merrimon Township
- MTGLQ Investors LP to Laura Bozeman, rev. $1,230.
Straits Township
- Richard Ramsay to Joseph Rivenbark, rev. $386.
- Samantha Robinson to Autry Hathaway Jr., rev. $40.
Harkers Island Township
- Stephen Tereshko to Clinton Sherrill, rev. $440.
- Henry Davis to Frankie Pendergraph, rev. $1,193.
- Frankie Pendergraph to Henry Davis, rev. $1,193.
Stacy Township
- Cynthia Mintz to Tony Patton, rev. $150.
Sea Level Township
- Tommie Bryan to Jascen Hyatt, rev. $80.
Atlantic Township
- Paloma Capanna to Ivin Allen, rev. $30.
Cedar Island Township
- Thomas Peralto to Martin Wahl, rev. $95.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Cody Beachum to Emily Wood.
- Thomas Smith to Kathy Watson.
- Ralph Redd to Kimberly Hicks.
- Latonya Palmer-Bowman to Richard Ryan.
- Carlton Brewer to Angela Stith.
- Will Tinsley III to Joann Wages.
- Rex Reynolds to Tonia Prows.
- Charles Spinella to Katrina Cruff.
- Emorie Craig to Payton Copeland.
- Jalyn Blevins to John Lopez.
- Benjamin Farmer to Kelsey Snyder.
- Jessica Millen to Andrew Marencik.
- Jessica Powell to Nelson Padillo.
- Adam Begley to Olivia Wisdom.
- Renee Shubert to Denim Gay.
- Noah Reinhart to Makayla Fults.
- Celest Zodiacal to Miguel Ortiz.
- Dakeya Hawkins to Johnson Sua.
- Kari Edwards to Erik Williams.
- Alyssa Reiman to Jeffery Varner.
- Duncan Reeves to Tricia Conn.
- Nicholas Orr to Kaylyn Taylor.
- Christopher Estrella to Laura Sanchez.
- Mark Dunlap to Samantha Atkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.