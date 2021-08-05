Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from July 21-28. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Glenn Bottoms to Jeremy Thompson, rev. $798.
  • Seventy West Builders Inc. to Joseph Kellerman, rev. $676.
  • Patrick Brown Jr. to John Wheary, rev. $794.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to William O’Hara, rev. $659.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Shelly Stone, rev. $508.
  • Michael Orr to Cesar Vazquez, rev. $100.
  • Tony Russell to Leland Chartier, rev. $590.
  • Tony Russell to Leland Chartier, $160.
  • Edward Seegers to Richard Emory, rev. $660.
  • Marvin Estates LLC to RCCB Inc., rev. $730.
  • Stella Farms LLC to Nathan Counts, rev. $280.
  • Leonard Butta Jr. to Janice Douglas, rev. $1,600.
  • David St. Lawrence to James Patterson, rev. $1,305.
  • McNeill & Associates Rentals Inc. to Gary Norris Sr., rev. $260.
  • James Comer Jr. to Karen McCarron, rev. $1,020.
  • Jason Carmody to Kristin McKnight, rev. $986.
  • Pamer Holdings Family Limited Partnership to Andy Nguyen, rev. $1,840.
  • Donna Yates to Irene Nakoneczny, rev. $130.
  • Allen Raynor to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $270.
  • Jill Hopper to Colleen Miller, rev. $860.
  • Stella Landing LLC to South State Development LLC, rev. $1,552.
  • James Kofink Jr. to Robert Hauser Jr., rev. $530.
  • Amanda Vrablic to Aaron Mossgrove, rev. $1,000.
  • Saxman Realty LLC to Brian Bishop, rev. $880.
  • John Batchelor to Thomas Barnett, rev. $1,480.
  • Robert Whaley to Darien Teague, rev. $4.
  • Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Kelsey Coates, rev. $810.
  • Neil Foose Jr. to Matthew Biscotti, rev. $970.
  • Julian Gassaway III to Francisco Pinto, rev. $414.
  • Tami Russell to Paul Musco, rev. $310.   

Morehead Township

  • Burch Properties LLC to Brian Moore, rev. $400.
  • William Whitley Jr. to Patrick Verdi, rev. $536.
  • Shaun O’Boyle to Antonia Petrosino, rev. $650.
  • Nikki Whitley to Jenkins Ramsey Beach House LP, rev. $1,700.
  • H.C. Travel Solutions LLC to Taylor Coleman, rev. $1,050.
  • Max Murphy to Reed Meador, rev. $518.
  • Robert Natoli to James Thompson, rev. $480.
  • Phillip Nelson to Dawn Farrell-Harkins, rev. $506.
  • Charles Redmon to John Maguire, rev. $710.
  • 216 Soundside LLC to Kenneth Morris III, rev. $1,400.
  • Marker 16 Investments LLC to Michael Hoff, rev. $178.
  • DBMC LLC to Steven Thomas, rev. $4,300.
  • Palco Investments LLC to Timothy Whitney, rev. $550.
  • Jane James to Phillip Edward Chase Jr., rev. $350.
  • David King to Edward Small, rev. $2,100.
  • Mark Moeller to Ronald Taylor, rev. $770.
  • Patricia Sherman to Christopher Cook, rev. $726.
  • Ronald Rodrigues to Rory Wood Jr., rev. $2,040.
  •  James Reedy Jr. to Parker Jones, rev. $480.
  • Jane Gainey to Matthew Boyd, rev. $600.
  • Carl Davis Jr. to William Edwards Jr., rev. $1,150.
  • Jason Kirby to Parker Jones, rev. $905.
  • Kibbie Howard to Jeffrey Howard, rev. $580.
  • Lloyd Nobles to Camelot East LLC, rev. $190.
  • Marsena Taylor to Jason Kirby, rev. $430.
  • Anderson Family Investments LLC to Andres Helarez, rev. $160.
  • Dawn Farrell-Harkins to Jesse Cloutier, rev. $450.
  • Andrew Jones to Steven Kirby, rev. $250.
  • Robert Sloop to Philip Shafer, rev. $1,450.
  • Robert Sloop to Philip Shafer, rev. $650.
  • How Corp LLC to Timothy Barrett, rev. $628.
  • Patricia Davis to Nathan Boe, rev. $150.
  • Webb Geer to J.M. Davis Industries Inc., rev. $700.
  • Brian Moore to Joy Mace, rev. $640.
  • William Pratt III to Joseph Paul, rev. $1,268.
  • Tracy Howell to Kim Anderson, rev. $514.
  • Christopher Toleman to ZAS LLC, rev. $3,200.
  • George Evins to Stephen Hill, rev. $120.
  • Evelyn O’Neill to Jefferson Griffin, rev. $1,452.
  • Martha Cusick to Lisa Lentz, rev. $384.
  • Donald Franks to Donald Skinner, rev. $430.
  • Sharon Minally to Christopher Ranes Jr., rev. $496.

Newport Township

  • Betty Weatherholtz to James Whitfield, rev. $405.
  • Katrina Peri to Randall Moyer, rev. $200.
  • Britt Development Company of Archdale LLC to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $100.
  • George Broadstreet IV Richard Lowe Jr., rev. $670.
  • Robert Piner to Giang Nguyen, rev. $360.
  • Helen Ellis to Mark Ilannula, rev. $476.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Brenda Ingram, rev. $510.
  • Betty Crispin to Stephanie Gillen, rev. $7.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Betsy Williams, rev. $582.  

Harlowe Township

  • Thomas Service Center Inc. to Brian Hoblitzell, rev. $15.

Beaufort Township

  • Robert Hall to Heather Rose, rev. $270.
  • Jeffrey Dixon to William Dansey III, rev. $140.
  • Chantel Campbell to Sandra Willis, rev. $350.
  • Patterson Copeland to Katina Buck, rev. $600.
  • Donald Patterson to Southgate Management LLC, rev. $600.
  • Christian Kleinhans to Michelle Brown, rev. $420.
  • David Lea to David Sloop, rev. $12.
  • Janet Parker to Elaine Gray, rev. $869.
  • Tanya Ely-Nolen to Deborah Johnson, rev. $16.
  • Macy Lawrence to The Stacey Wade Reynolds Revocable Trust, rev. $402.
  • Conscience Bay LLC to Carl Turner Jr., rev. $164.  

Merrimon Township

  • William Cleveland to Richard Kunst, rev. $224.  

Straits Township

  • Dorothy Davis to Wade Keeler, rev. $520.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Andrew Foster to Randy Suggs, rev. $148.
  • Patricia DeMoss to Gerald Boykin, rev. $470.   

Marshallberg Township

  • Jean Murphy to Bette Beaman, rev. $64.

Stacy Township

  • Lynne McDonald to Laurel Creek Properties LLC, rev. $130.

Cedar Island Township

  • Bernard Harris to Rodney Smith, rev. $30.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Nicholas Stallings to Crystal Noe.
  • Paul Morse to Wesleigh Singleton.
  • Scott Weddle to Briana Ferguson.
  • Kristal Thomas to Joshua Williams.
  • Andrew Moss to Emile Morris.
  • Michael Bond to Melissa Hall.
  • Brittany Hathaway to Bryce Shelton.
  • Christopher Larocca to Stephanie Behn.
  • Scott Johnson to Chantelle Burns.
  • Samantha Steichen to Austin Jeffries.
  • Thurston Garner to Shawn Licari.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Aaron and Candice Moore.
  • Natalie and Pierce Runyon.
  • Derek and Arnetta White.
  • David and Sharon Thompson.
  • Elizabeth and Cecil Guthrie.
  • Nakisha and Russell Millhimes. 

