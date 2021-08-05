These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from July 21-28. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Glenn Bottoms to Jeremy Thompson, rev. $798.
- Seventy West Builders Inc. to Joseph Kellerman, rev. $676.
- Patrick Brown Jr. to John Wheary, rev. $794.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to William O’Hara, rev. $659.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Shelly Stone, rev. $508.
- Michael Orr to Cesar Vazquez, rev. $100.
- Tony Russell to Leland Chartier, rev. $590.
- Tony Russell to Leland Chartier, $160.
- Edward Seegers to Richard Emory, rev. $660.
- Marvin Estates LLC to RCCB Inc., rev. $730.
- Stella Farms LLC to Nathan Counts, rev. $280.
- Leonard Butta Jr. to Janice Douglas, rev. $1,600.
- David St. Lawrence to James Patterson, rev. $1,305.
- McNeill & Associates Rentals Inc. to Gary Norris Sr., rev. $260.
- James Comer Jr. to Karen McCarron, rev. $1,020.
- Jason Carmody to Kristin McKnight, rev. $986.
- Pamer Holdings Family Limited Partnership to Andy Nguyen, rev. $1,840.
- Donna Yates to Irene Nakoneczny, rev. $130.
- Allen Raynor to P&P Land Development Inc., rev. $270.
- Jill Hopper to Colleen Miller, rev. $860.
- Stella Landing LLC to South State Development LLC, rev. $1,552.
- James Kofink Jr. to Robert Hauser Jr., rev. $530.
- Amanda Vrablic to Aaron Mossgrove, rev. $1,000.
- Saxman Realty LLC to Brian Bishop, rev. $880.
- John Batchelor to Thomas Barnett, rev. $1,480.
- Robert Whaley to Darien Teague, rev. $4.
- Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Kelsey Coates, rev. $810.
- Neil Foose Jr. to Matthew Biscotti, rev. $970.
- Julian Gassaway III to Francisco Pinto, rev. $414.
- Tami Russell to Paul Musco, rev. $310.
Morehead Township
- Burch Properties LLC to Brian Moore, rev. $400.
- William Whitley Jr. to Patrick Verdi, rev. $536.
- Shaun O’Boyle to Antonia Petrosino, rev. $650.
- Nikki Whitley to Jenkins Ramsey Beach House LP, rev. $1,700.
- H.C. Travel Solutions LLC to Taylor Coleman, rev. $1,050.
- Max Murphy to Reed Meador, rev. $518.
- Robert Natoli to James Thompson, rev. $480.
- Phillip Nelson to Dawn Farrell-Harkins, rev. $506.
- Charles Redmon to John Maguire, rev. $710.
- 216 Soundside LLC to Kenneth Morris III, rev. $1,400.
- Marker 16 Investments LLC to Michael Hoff, rev. $178.
- DBMC LLC to Steven Thomas, rev. $4,300.
- Palco Investments LLC to Timothy Whitney, rev. $550.
- Jane James to Phillip Edward Chase Jr., rev. $350.
- David King to Edward Small, rev. $2,100.
- Mark Moeller to Ronald Taylor, rev. $770.
- Patricia Sherman to Christopher Cook, rev. $726.
- Ronald Rodrigues to Rory Wood Jr., rev. $2,040.
- James Reedy Jr. to Parker Jones, rev. $480.
- Jane Gainey to Matthew Boyd, rev. $600.
- Carl Davis Jr. to William Edwards Jr., rev. $1,150.
- Jason Kirby to Parker Jones, rev. $905.
- Kibbie Howard to Jeffrey Howard, rev. $580.
- Lloyd Nobles to Camelot East LLC, rev. $190.
- Marsena Taylor to Jason Kirby, rev. $430.
- Anderson Family Investments LLC to Andres Helarez, rev. $160.
- Dawn Farrell-Harkins to Jesse Cloutier, rev. $450.
- Andrew Jones to Steven Kirby, rev. $250.
- Robert Sloop to Philip Shafer, rev. $1,450.
- Robert Sloop to Philip Shafer, rev. $650.
- How Corp LLC to Timothy Barrett, rev. $628.
- Patricia Davis to Nathan Boe, rev. $150.
- Webb Geer to J.M. Davis Industries Inc., rev. $700.
- Brian Moore to Joy Mace, rev. $640.
- William Pratt III to Joseph Paul, rev. $1,268.
- Tracy Howell to Kim Anderson, rev. $514.
- Christopher Toleman to ZAS LLC, rev. $3,200.
- George Evins to Stephen Hill, rev. $120.
- Evelyn O’Neill to Jefferson Griffin, rev. $1,452.
- Martha Cusick to Lisa Lentz, rev. $384.
- Donald Franks to Donald Skinner, rev. $430.
- Sharon Minally to Christopher Ranes Jr., rev. $496.
Newport Township
- Betty Weatherholtz to James Whitfield, rev. $405.
- Katrina Peri to Randall Moyer, rev. $200.
- Britt Development Company of Archdale LLC to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $100.
- George Broadstreet IV Richard Lowe Jr., rev. $670.
- Robert Piner to Giang Nguyen, rev. $360.
- Helen Ellis to Mark Ilannula, rev. $476.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Brenda Ingram, rev. $510.
- Betty Crispin to Stephanie Gillen, rev. $7.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Betsy Williams, rev. $582.
Harlowe Township
- Thomas Service Center Inc. to Brian Hoblitzell, rev. $15.
Beaufort Township
- Robert Hall to Heather Rose, rev. $270.
- Jeffrey Dixon to William Dansey III, rev. $140.
- Chantel Campbell to Sandra Willis, rev. $350.
- Patterson Copeland to Katina Buck, rev. $600.
- Donald Patterson to Southgate Management LLC, rev. $600.
- Christian Kleinhans to Michelle Brown, rev. $420.
- David Lea to David Sloop, rev. $12.
- Janet Parker to Elaine Gray, rev. $869.
- Tanya Ely-Nolen to Deborah Johnson, rev. $16.
- Macy Lawrence to The Stacey Wade Reynolds Revocable Trust, rev. $402.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Carl Turner Jr., rev. $164.
Merrimon Township
- William Cleveland to Richard Kunst, rev. $224.
Straits Township
- Dorothy Davis to Wade Keeler, rev. $520.
Harkers Island Township
- Andrew Foster to Randy Suggs, rev. $148.
- Patricia DeMoss to Gerald Boykin, rev. $470.
Marshallberg Township
- Jean Murphy to Bette Beaman, rev. $64.
Stacy Township
- Lynne McDonald to Laurel Creek Properties LLC, rev. $130.
Cedar Island Township
- Bernard Harris to Rodney Smith, rev. $30.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Nicholas Stallings to Crystal Noe.
- Paul Morse to Wesleigh Singleton.
- Scott Weddle to Briana Ferguson.
- Kristal Thomas to Joshua Williams.
- Andrew Moss to Emile Morris.
- Michael Bond to Melissa Hall.
- Brittany Hathaway to Bryce Shelton.
- Christopher Larocca to Stephanie Behn.
- Scott Johnson to Chantelle Burns.
- Samantha Steichen to Austin Jeffries.
- Thurston Garner to Shawn Licari.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Aaron and Candice Moore.
- Natalie and Pierce Runyon.
- Derek and Arnetta White.
- David and Sharon Thompson.
- Elizabeth and Cecil Guthrie.
- Nakisha and Russell Millhimes.
