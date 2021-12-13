Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Nov. 11-Dec. 2. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Ernest Connor to Patrick Weaver, rev. $1,870.
  • Mayberry Investments LLC to Tony Williams, rev. $330.
  • Pamela Manning to Bellagama LLC, rev. $900.
  • Eric Weissinger to Kevin Harris, rev. $594.
  • Ty Gay Builders Inc. to Marvin Allen III, rev. $1,171.
  • Bobby Melrose to Deborah Corbett, rev. $274.
  • Edwin Edmondson to Garry Hoover, rev. $2,800.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Horizons East LLC, rev. $300.
  • Karen Jessey to James Howington, rev. $124.
  • Caleb Hyatt to David Willis III, rev. $520.
  • Jeffry Schoch to Pieter Kruger, rev. $516.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Billy Jones, rev. $603.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Melissa D’anton, rev. $636.
  • Dustin Menezes to Bryce Cherryholmes, rev. $920.
  • Joseph Sikes to Daniel McNemar, rev. $540.
  • P&P Land Development Inc. to Darren Estes, rev. $980.
  • Jeffrey Rigsbee to Jordan Barnes, rev. $230.
  • Tommie Burke to Benjamin Burke, rev. $761.
  • Jonathan Wilson to John Rouse Jr., rev. $300.
  • Cape Lookout Properties LLC to Arcadia Enterprises Inc., rev. $2,650.
  • Richard Haskett Jr. to Philip Quinn, rev. $1,125.
  • Richard Haskett Jr. to Philip Quinn, rev. $1,125.
  • Michael Gyure to Nikolaos Gilantzis, rev. $260.
  • Gromadzki Living Trust to Wayne Dewolf, rev. $294.
  • Red Clay Investments of EI LLC to Michael Donahue, rev. $344.
  • Shirley Page to Taylor & Co. Farms LLC, rev. $66.
  • Riverbanks Construction Inc. to Harber Properties LLC, rev. $90.
  • Kenneth Blythe to Stephanie Evans, rev. $594.
  • Magee Escapes LLC to Kimberly Dunsmore, rev. $2,500.
  • Gregory Jarrell to New Chapter Homes LLC, rev. $560.
  • Wayne O’Donnell to The Shack at Cedar Point LLC, rev. $600.
  • Thomas Petrilak to Helen Dawson, rev. $1,100.
  • Merlon Woodard to Zebulon Stroup, rev. $320.
  • Tony Williams to Phillip Parks, rev. $1,070.
  • Martin Holmes Sr. to William Cuthill, rev. $450.
  • Bernard Cleckner Jr. to Michael Gionfriddo, rev. $450.
  • Kenneth Knapp Sr. to Michael Carter, rev. $320.
  • Brantley Painter to Michael Carter, rev. $346.
  • Albert McElmon Jr. to Christian Berninger, rev. $120.
  • Tobin Finizio II to Jamie Fox, rev. $500.
  • Richard Makrickas to Michael Nativi, rev. $630.
  • Bryan Taylor to Richard Dement, rev. $360.
  • Athan Parker to Nicholas Portaleos Sr., rev. $1,640.
  • Mark Bussone to Bruce Mylrea Jr., rev. $1,766.
  • Red Clay Investments of EI LLC to Michael J. Guarino Trust, rev. $330.
  • Roy Coffey to William Coffey, rev. $500.
  • Johnathan Williamson to John Kane, rev. $2,540.
  • Daniel Griffis Jr. to Gregory Hawkins, rev. $2,300.
  • Daniel Griffis Jr. to Gregory Hawkins, rev. $2,300.
  • Andrew Patrick to  Steven Kirby, rev. $350.
  • John Bruscella to Roger Duke, rev. $720.
  • Christopher Overall to Nola Vorbrich, rev. $1,260.
  • J&J Holdings of Southwest Ohio LLC to Johnathan Medlin, rev. $450.
  • David Arnhold to Juan Valadez, rev. $380.
  • Jesse Rayner Jr. to James Moshos, rev. $1,300.  

Morehead Township

  • Paula Shinn to Michael Friedman, rev. $960.
  • Richard Moore to Linda Smith, rev. $155.
  • Michael Knick to Jason Hanes, rev. $1,270.
  • Carol Burnham to Matthew Thomas, rev. $899.
  • Martha Vainright to Tyler Clark, rev. $2,200.
  • James Newman to Milton Cox, rev. $170.
  • Jeffrey Connors to Frank Frischauf, rev. $1,000.
  • Jasmine Travers to PGH Investments LLC, rev. $100.
  • M. Douglas Goines to Michel Pillari, rev. $380.
  • Joseph Carr Jr. to Nicole Defontes, rev. $901.
  • Patricia Epstein to Gaitlin Ray 1402 LLC, rev. $100.
  • Bryan Hales to Joshua Solomon, rev. $620.
  • Edward Dennis Jr. to Nathan Allen, rev. $980.
  • Sierra Baxter to Jason Campbell, rev. $570.
  • Melvin Sheets to Vick Land LLC, rev. $1,750.
  • Jason Sharp to Parker Jones, rev. $310.
  • William Cherry to Gregory Byers, rev. $186.
  • William Stratton to Michael Garvin, rev. $980.
  • Brian Marek to Jonathan Poisson, rev. $948.
  • Billy Beck III to Cory Thomas, rev. $181.
  • Matthew Cunningham to Andrew Keating, rev. $850.
  • Linda Smith to Nicholas Green, rev. $370.
  • Johnny Friendly to Gerald Leighton, rev. $400.
  • Scott Ferguson to Heather Braddy, rev. $320.
  • Kristin Moriarty to Scott Ochs, rev. $578.
  • Jeremy Clancy to Thuy Nguyen, rev. $600.
  • Chester Pittman Jr. to Bridges Park I LLC, rev. $300.
  • Morehead Block & Tile Company Inc. to Bridges Park I LLC, rev. $690.
  • Charles Bailey to Andrew Hartsell, rev. $800.
  • Pelican Point Properties LLC to Morehead City Take Five LLC, rev. $900.
  • Baker & Smith Properties LLC to Barry Stasiewicz, rev. $760.
  • Kathleen Mercuro to Karissa Moss, rev. $1,400.
  • David Bell to PGH Investments LLC, rev. $1,260.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Sydney Hill, rev. $392.
  • Maria Finnegan to Fiona Baucom, rev. $350.
  • Mark Suber to Christine Pope, rev. $584.
  • Lisa Wetherington to Douglas Nowak, rev. $660.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Ezekiel Janicello, rev. $410.
  • Julio Jarava to Ramarque Home Builders LLC, rev. $780.
  • Terry Smith to Charles Foy, rev. $900.
  • EBAB Properties LLC to Amanda O’Cain, rev. $630.
  • Melva Prescott to Craig Weber Jr., rev. $390.
  • Matthew Knight to Martha Graham, rev. $480.
  • Jamie Fulk to Robin Pittman II, rev. $708.
  • Jeff Wells to Michael Garris, rev. $354.
  • Jerry Goolsby to Rachel Linder, rev. $540.
  • Christian Amsinck to Jeffrey Carter, rev. $968.
  • Allen Hueter to Janet Berry, rev. $770.
  • Wade Fickling to John Taylor, rev. $920.
  • Ashby Jordan to Ryan Ford, rev. $1,142.
  • Paul Sasser to Carol Hanauer, rev. $2,845.
  • Superior Stone LLC to MCS Homebuilders Inc., rev. $280.
  • Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Larry Starling, rev. $256.

Newport Township

  • Milton Morton to Karen Weideman, rev. $450.
  • Mary Pritchard-Chumley to Zachary Grady, rev. $444.
  • Fort Commons LLC to Amerco Real Estate Co., rev. $3,000.
  • Britt Development Co. of Archdale LLC to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $100.
  • Lucas Burdick to Trey Leon, rev. $265.
  • Robert Reale to Sonya Bird, rev. $420.
  • Charlotte Sherman to Nancy Phelps, rev. $70.
  • Kip Stratton to Kareem Boone, rev. $98.
  • Carl Shaefer to Stephanie Mann, rev. $470.
  • James Lewis to Curtis Pearson, rev. $330.
  • Adam Stumbo to Thomas Wells, rev. $300.
  • Earl Hoffman Jr. to Laura Humphrey, rev. $490.
  • AGF Leasing Inc. to SWI Funds Tower Holdings LLC, rev. $273.

Harlowe Township

  • Benjamin Corso Sr. to Angelia Blackwood, rev. $650.
  • Teuton Farms LLC to Jeffrey Hollowell, rev. $30.

Beaufort Township

  •  Blue Treasure LLC to Graham Teel, rev. $340.
  • McFarland Farms LLC to Carolina Hosiery Mills Inc., rev. $1,800.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $464.
  • Ian Roche to Matthew Letchner, rev. $126.
  • Cindy Moorhead to Elwyn Wood, rev. $850.
  • Wolf Coastal Construction LLC to Paul Schwartz Jr., rev. $1,320.
  • Joseph Marquez to Jason Wunsch, rev. $374.
  • Marsh Street Properties LLC to Trade-Win IV Farm LLC, rev. $54.
  • Beaufort Cove LLC to Techwood Coastal LLC, rev. $160.
  • Russell Hagemann to David Dolman, rev. $750.
  • Morris Family Ventures LLC to Worrell Holdings LLC, rev. $538.
  • Ryan Poterack to Donald Annas Jr., rev. $4,200.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Philip Whitley, rev. $814.
  • Michael Evans to Ann Kirkbride, rev. $1,140.
  • Coastal Fitness Health Inc. to One Harbor Church Inc., rev. $2,400.
  • Michael Lawrence to William Waters Jr., rev. $1,258.
  • Matthew Kaushagen to Matthew Bottoms, rev. $12.
  • Thomas Simpson to LDA & J LLC, rev. $650.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Sylvia Hales, rev. $958.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Robert Rouse III, rev. $1,202.
  • Signe Marwede to Donnie Yeomans, rev. $520.
  • Nancy Carr to Betsy Vorster, rev. $450.
  • Streamline Develoeprs LLC to Anita Crawford, rev. $866.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to James Kyle III, rev. $1,072.
  • Terry O’Pray to Phillip Lewis, rev. $950.
  • R. Kyle Swain to Blue Moon Bistro LLC, rev. $1,650.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Ronald Baublitz, rev. $1,007.
  • Elizabeth Shook to Joseph Dalia, rev. $1,150.
  • Allen Spivey Homes Inc. to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $84.

Merrimon Township

  • Giovanni Cerruto to Anne Melchor, rev. $600.
  • Neal Vastola to David Sutton Jr., rev. $1,360.
  • Rodney Miles to John O’Connor, rev. $910.
  • Roy Cecil to Karl Stimpson, rev. $1,074.  

Straits Township

  • Corey Jacobs to Malcolm Jones Jr., rev. $1,598.
  • Sheila Griffin to Diane Cox, rev. $480.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Jason Michels to Ian Emery, rev. $330.
  • Elizabeth Hargett to Pairadise Holdings LLC, rev. $650.
  • James Guthrie Chandler Taylor, rev. $255.

Marshallberg Township

  • Matthew LaChance to Blake Messer, rev. $398.  
  • Alfred Gillikin to Kevin Lawrence, rev. $70.

Smyrna Township

  • Charles Davis Jr. to Clifton Rose, rev. $24.

Atlantic Township

  • Bradley Brown to Tracy Morris, rev. $330.

Cedar Island Township

  • Lyle Carder Jr. to Ramsey Development Limited Partnership, rev. $200. 

