These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Nov. 11-Dec. 2. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Ernest Connor to Patrick Weaver, rev. $1,870.
- Mayberry Investments LLC to Tony Williams, rev. $330.
- Pamela Manning to Bellagama LLC, rev. $900.
- Eric Weissinger to Kevin Harris, rev. $594.
- Ty Gay Builders Inc. to Marvin Allen III, rev. $1,171.
- Bobby Melrose to Deborah Corbett, rev. $274.
- Edwin Edmondson to Garry Hoover, rev. $2,800.
- B&M Developers LLC to Horizons East LLC, rev. $300.
- Karen Jessey to James Howington, rev. $124.
- Caleb Hyatt to David Willis III, rev. $520.
- Jeffry Schoch to Pieter Kruger, rev. $516.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Billy Jones, rev. $603.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Melissa D’anton, rev. $636.
- Dustin Menezes to Bryce Cherryholmes, rev. $920.
- Joseph Sikes to Daniel McNemar, rev. $540.
- P&P Land Development Inc. to Darren Estes, rev. $980.
- Jeffrey Rigsbee to Jordan Barnes, rev. $230.
- Tommie Burke to Benjamin Burke, rev. $761.
- Jonathan Wilson to John Rouse Jr., rev. $300.
- Cape Lookout Properties LLC to Arcadia Enterprises Inc., rev. $2,650.
- Richard Haskett Jr. to Philip Quinn, rev. $1,125.
- Michael Gyure to Nikolaos Gilantzis, rev. $260.
- Gromadzki Living Trust to Wayne Dewolf, rev. $294.
- Red Clay Investments of EI LLC to Michael Donahue, rev. $344.
- Shirley Page to Taylor & Co. Farms LLC, rev. $66.
- Riverbanks Construction Inc. to Harber Properties LLC, rev. $90.
- Kenneth Blythe to Stephanie Evans, rev. $594.
- Magee Escapes LLC to Kimberly Dunsmore, rev. $2,500.
- Gregory Jarrell to New Chapter Homes LLC, rev. $560.
- Wayne O’Donnell to The Shack at Cedar Point LLC, rev. $600.
- Thomas Petrilak to Helen Dawson, rev. $1,100.
- Merlon Woodard to Zebulon Stroup, rev. $320.
- Tony Williams to Phillip Parks, rev. $1,070.
- Martin Holmes Sr. to William Cuthill, rev. $450.
- Bernard Cleckner Jr. to Michael Gionfriddo, rev. $450.
- Kenneth Knapp Sr. to Michael Carter, rev. $320.
- Brantley Painter to Michael Carter, rev. $346.
- Albert McElmon Jr. to Christian Berninger, rev. $120.
- Tobin Finizio II to Jamie Fox, rev. $500.
- Richard Makrickas to Michael Nativi, rev. $630.
- Bryan Taylor to Richard Dement, rev. $360.
- Athan Parker to Nicholas Portaleos Sr., rev. $1,640.
- Mark Bussone to Bruce Mylrea Jr., rev. $1,766.
- Red Clay Investments of EI LLC to Michael J. Guarino Trust, rev. $330.
- Roy Coffey to William Coffey, rev. $500.
- Johnathan Williamson to John Kane, rev. $2,540.
- Daniel Griffis Jr. to Gregory Hawkins, rev. $2,300.
- Andrew Patrick to Steven Kirby, rev. $350.
- John Bruscella to Roger Duke, rev. $720.
- Christopher Overall to Nola Vorbrich, rev. $1,260.
- J&J Holdings of Southwest Ohio LLC to Johnathan Medlin, rev. $450.
- David Arnhold to Juan Valadez, rev. $380.
- Jesse Rayner Jr. to James Moshos, rev. $1,300.
Morehead Township
- Paula Shinn to Michael Friedman, rev. $960.
- Richard Moore to Linda Smith, rev. $155.
- Michael Knick to Jason Hanes, rev. $1,270.
- Carol Burnham to Matthew Thomas, rev. $899.
- Martha Vainright to Tyler Clark, rev. $2,200.
- James Newman to Milton Cox, rev. $170.
- Jeffrey Connors to Frank Frischauf, rev. $1,000.
- Jasmine Travers to PGH Investments LLC, rev. $100.
- M. Douglas Goines to Michel Pillari, rev. $380.
- Joseph Carr Jr. to Nicole Defontes, rev. $901.
- Patricia Epstein to Gaitlin Ray 1402 LLC, rev. $100.
- Bryan Hales to Joshua Solomon, rev. $620.
- Edward Dennis Jr. to Nathan Allen, rev. $980.
- Sierra Baxter to Jason Campbell, rev. $570.
- Melvin Sheets to Vick Land LLC, rev. $1,750.
- Jason Sharp to Parker Jones, rev. $310.
- William Cherry to Gregory Byers, rev. $186.
- William Stratton to Michael Garvin, rev. $980.
- Brian Marek to Jonathan Poisson, rev. $948.
- Billy Beck III to Cory Thomas, rev. $181.
- Matthew Cunningham to Andrew Keating, rev. $850.
- Linda Smith to Nicholas Green, rev. $370.
- Johnny Friendly to Gerald Leighton, rev. $400.
- Scott Ferguson to Heather Braddy, rev. $320.
- Kristin Moriarty to Scott Ochs, rev. $578.
- Jeremy Clancy to Thuy Nguyen, rev. $600.
- Chester Pittman Jr. to Bridges Park I LLC, rev. $300.
- Morehead Block & Tile Company Inc. to Bridges Park I LLC, rev. $690.
- Charles Bailey to Andrew Hartsell, rev. $800.
- Pelican Point Properties LLC to Morehead City Take Five LLC, rev. $900.
- Baker & Smith Properties LLC to Barry Stasiewicz, rev. $760.
- Kathleen Mercuro to Karissa Moss, rev. $1,400.
- David Bell to PGH Investments LLC, rev. $1,260.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Sydney Hill, rev. $392.
- Maria Finnegan to Fiona Baucom, rev. $350.
- Mark Suber to Christine Pope, rev. $584.
- Lisa Wetherington to Douglas Nowak, rev. $660.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Ezekiel Janicello, rev. $410.
- Julio Jarava to Ramarque Home Builders LLC, rev. $780.
- Terry Smith to Charles Foy, rev. $900.
- EBAB Properties LLC to Amanda O’Cain, rev. $630.
- Melva Prescott to Craig Weber Jr., rev. $390.
- Matthew Knight to Martha Graham, rev. $480.
- Jamie Fulk to Robin Pittman II, rev. $708.
- Jeff Wells to Michael Garris, rev. $354.
- Jerry Goolsby to Rachel Linder, rev. $540.
- Christian Amsinck to Jeffrey Carter, rev. $968.
- Allen Hueter to Janet Berry, rev. $770.
- Wade Fickling to John Taylor, rev. $920.
- Ashby Jordan to Ryan Ford, rev. $1,142.
- Paul Sasser to Carol Hanauer, rev. $2,845.
- Superior Stone LLC to MCS Homebuilders Inc., rev. $280.
- Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Larry Starling, rev. $256.
Newport Township
- Milton Morton to Karen Weideman, rev. $450.
- Mary Pritchard-Chumley to Zachary Grady, rev. $444.
- Fort Commons LLC to Amerco Real Estate Co., rev. $3,000.
- Britt Development Co. of Archdale LLC to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $100.
- Lucas Burdick to Trey Leon, rev. $265.
- Robert Reale to Sonya Bird, rev. $420.
- Charlotte Sherman to Nancy Phelps, rev. $70.
- Kip Stratton to Kareem Boone, rev. $98.
- Carl Shaefer to Stephanie Mann, rev. $470.
- James Lewis to Curtis Pearson, rev. $330.
- Adam Stumbo to Thomas Wells, rev. $300.
- Earl Hoffman Jr. to Laura Humphrey, rev. $490.
- AGF Leasing Inc. to SWI Funds Tower Holdings LLC, rev. $273.
Harlowe Township
- Benjamin Corso Sr. to Angelia Blackwood, rev. $650.
- Teuton Farms LLC to Jeffrey Hollowell, rev. $30.
Beaufort Township
- Blue Treasure LLC to Graham Teel, rev. $340.
- McFarland Farms LLC to Carolina Hosiery Mills Inc., rev. $1,800.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $464.
- Ian Roche to Matthew Letchner, rev. $126.
- Cindy Moorhead to Elwyn Wood, rev. $850.
- Wolf Coastal Construction LLC to Paul Schwartz Jr., rev. $1,320.
- Joseph Marquez to Jason Wunsch, rev. $374.
- Marsh Street Properties LLC to Trade-Win IV Farm LLC, rev. $54.
- Beaufort Cove LLC to Techwood Coastal LLC, rev. $160.
- Russell Hagemann to David Dolman, rev. $750.
- Morris Family Ventures LLC to Worrell Holdings LLC, rev. $538.
- Ryan Poterack to Donald Annas Jr., rev. $4,200.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Philip Whitley, rev. $814.
- Michael Evans to Ann Kirkbride, rev. $1,140.
- Coastal Fitness Health Inc. to One Harbor Church Inc., rev. $2,400.
- Michael Lawrence to William Waters Jr., rev. $1,258.
- Matthew Kaushagen to Matthew Bottoms, rev. $12.
- Thomas Simpson to LDA & J LLC, rev. $650.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Sylvia Hales, rev. $958.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Robert Rouse III, rev. $1,202.
- Signe Marwede to Donnie Yeomans, rev. $520.
- Nancy Carr to Betsy Vorster, rev. $450.
- Streamline Develoeprs LLC to Anita Crawford, rev. $866.
- Streamline Developers LLC to James Kyle III, rev. $1,072.
- Terry O’Pray to Phillip Lewis, rev. $950.
- R. Kyle Swain to Blue Moon Bistro LLC, rev. $1,650.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Ronald Baublitz, rev. $1,007.
- Elizabeth Shook to Joseph Dalia, rev. $1,150.
- Allen Spivey Homes Inc. to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $84.
Merrimon Township
- Giovanni Cerruto to Anne Melchor, rev. $600.
- Neal Vastola to David Sutton Jr., rev. $1,360.
- Rodney Miles to John O’Connor, rev. $910.
- Roy Cecil to Karl Stimpson, rev. $1,074.
Straits Township
- Corey Jacobs to Malcolm Jones Jr., rev. $1,598.
- Sheila Griffin to Diane Cox, rev. $480.
Harkers Island Township
- Jason Michels to Ian Emery, rev. $330.
- Elizabeth Hargett to Pairadise Holdings LLC, rev. $650.
- James Guthrie Chandler Taylor, rev. $255.
Marshallberg Township
- Matthew LaChance to Blake Messer, rev. $398.
- Alfred Gillikin to Kevin Lawrence, rev. $70.
Smyrna Township
- Charles Davis Jr. to Clifton Rose, rev. $24.
Atlantic Township
- Bradley Brown to Tracy Morris, rev. $330.
Cedar Island Township
- Lyle Carder Jr. to Ramsey Development Limited Partnership, rev. $200.
