These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from April 16-22. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
• Tony McNeill Homes Inc. to James Chiavola, rev. $510.
• Timothy Baldwin to Benjamin May, rev. $730.
• Cheryl Schmitz to Jeremy Schrader, rev. $1,844.
• Stan Frye to John Zieniuk, rev. $834.
• Ace Builders Inc. to Rolf Schmidt, rev. $750.
• Adolph Bomba to Dennis Gosline, rev. $750.
• H.J. Morris Construction Inc. to Larry Lean, rev. $944.
• Michael Hyde to Ed O’Connell, rev. $734.
• James Becker to Kimberly Shaw, rev. $924.
• Shaun Boltz to Jan Requena, rev. $430.
• Fay Cafferty to Gregory Hartman, rev. $630.
• Bruce Baker Jr. to Barbara Crider, rev. $330.
Morehead City Township
• Now is the Future LLC to James Austin, rev. $695.
• Heavyweight Properties LLC to Megan Voliva, rev. $130.
• Alan Greene to Benjamin Anderson, rev. $1,030.
• Little Nine LLC to Samer Hamad, rev. $824.
• Gywn Carpenter to Jacques Dufour, rev. $762.
• 35th Street Professional Center LLC to Carteret Holdings LLC, rev. $300.
• Donald Wuest to Daniel Simmons, rev. $540.
• MEFC Development Inc. to Virginia Hendrickson, rev. $550.
• Thomas Coltrain Sr. to Rebecca Frisoli, rev. $578.
• JFT Properties LLC to Herbert Daw Jr., rev. $800.
• Jerome Olack to George Tamvakis, rev. $920.
• Louis Davis II to Andrea Fuller, rev. $560.
• Sandra Franklin to Thomas Franklin Jr., rev. $212.
• Zain Turpin to James Delahunty, rev. $480.
• Renee Gouillon to Thirty-Six North Real Estate LLC, rev. $610.
Newport Township
• Nancy Bullett to Vincent Lanteri Jr., rev. $370.
• J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Lesley Statler, rev. $532.
Harlowe Township
• Walter Andrus Jr. to Maxton Andrus, rev. $50.
• Thomas Webb Jr. to Clifton Nelson Jr., rev. $900.
Beaufort Township
• Jorge Martinez to Nancy Licari, rev. $210.
• Streamline Developers LLC to Sandra Mollichella, rev. $673.
• Vincent Lanteri Jr. to Lawrence Davis, rev. $318.
• Beaufort Homes LLC to Gwyn Carpenter, rev. $800.
• Clifton Nelson Jr. to Christopher Kilmer, rev. $560.
Straits Township
• The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to John Samosky, rev. $39.
• Delma Guthrie to Robert Keeling, rev. $24.
Harkers Island Township
• Sheila Moore to Victoria Elbin, rev. $196.
Marshallberg Township
• Randy Frye to Terry Harris, rev. $80.
• Don Rives to Marvin Helms, rev. $56.
Davis Township
• Jacqueline Lancaster to Brigid Reburn, rev. $366.
Stacy Township
• Richard Garrett to Selby Brewer III, rev. $58.
• Luther Mason to Christopher Salter, $220.
Atlantic Township
• Helen Stines to Todd Breed, rev. $110.
