These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from April 16-22. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

•    Tony McNeill Homes Inc. to James Chiavola, rev. $510.

•    Timothy Baldwin to Benjamin May, rev. $730.

•    Cheryl Schmitz to Jeremy Schrader, rev. $1,844.

•    Stan Frye to John Zieniuk, rev. $834.

•    Ace Builders Inc. to Rolf Schmidt, rev. $750.

•    Adolph Bomba to Dennis Gosline, rev. $750.

•    H.J. Morris Construction Inc. to Larry Lean, rev. $944.

•    Michael Hyde to Ed O’Connell, rev. $734.

•    James Becker to Kimberly Shaw, rev. $924.

•    Shaun Boltz to Jan Requena, rev. $430.

•    Fay Cafferty to Gregory Hartman, rev. $630.

•    Bruce Baker Jr. to Barbara Crider, rev. $330.    

Morehead City Township

•    Now is the Future LLC to James Austin, rev. $695.

•    Heavyweight Properties LLC to Megan Voliva, rev. $130.

•    Alan Greene to Benjamin Anderson, rev. $1,030.

•    Little Nine LLC to Samer Hamad, rev. $824.

•    Gywn Carpenter to Jacques Dufour, rev. $762.

•    35th Street Professional Center LLC to Carteret Holdings LLC, rev. $300.

•    Donald Wuest to Daniel Simmons, rev. $540.

•    MEFC Development Inc. to Virginia Hendrickson, rev. $550.

•    Thomas Coltrain Sr. to Rebecca Frisoli, rev. $578.

•    JFT Properties LLC to Herbert Daw Jr., rev. $800.

•    Jerome Olack to George Tamvakis, rev. $920.

•    Louis Davis II to Andrea Fuller, rev. $560.

•    Sandra Franklin to Thomas Franklin Jr., rev. $212.

•    Zain Turpin to James Delahunty, rev. $480.

•    Renee Gouillon to Thirty-Six North Real Estate LLC, rev. $610.

Newport Township

•    Nancy Bullett to Vincent Lanteri Jr., rev. $370.

•    J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Lesley Statler, rev. $532.

Harlowe Township

•    Walter Andrus Jr. to Maxton Andrus, rev. $50.

•    Thomas Webb Jr. to Clifton Nelson Jr., rev. $900.

Beaufort Township

•    Jorge Martinez to Nancy Licari, rev. $210.

•    Streamline Developers LLC to Sandra Mollichella, rev. $673.

•    Vincent Lanteri Jr. to Lawrence Davis, rev. $318.

•    Beaufort Homes LLC to Gwyn Carpenter, rev. $800.

•    Clifton Nelson Jr. to Christopher Kilmer, rev. $560.  

Straits Township

•    The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to John Samosky, rev. $39.

•    Delma Guthrie to Robert Keeling, rev. $24.

Harkers Island Township

•    Sheila Moore to Victoria Elbin, rev. $196.  

Marshallberg Township

•    Randy Frye to Terry Harris, rev. $80.

•    Don Rives to Marvin Helms, rev. $56.  

Davis Township

•    Jacqueline Lancaster to Brigid Reburn, rev. $366.  

Stacy Township

•    Richard Garrett to Selby Brewer III, rev. $58.

•    Luther Mason to Christopher Salter, $220.

Atlantic Township

•    Helen Stines to Todd Breed, rev. $110.

