Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Annette Holler to Paul Miller, rev. $400.
  • Christopher Gollnick to Jawad Nasir, rev. $680.
  • Robert Hoffman to Stephen Jackson, rev. $119.
  • Mark Ries to David Lantos, rev. $1,000.
  • John Warren to Crystal Kutzley, rev. $460.
  • Susan Browning to Ernest Mullenax, rev. $900.
  • WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $300.
  • WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $400.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $100.
  • James Johnson to David Simmons, rev. $1,014.
  • Whale Inn LLC to William Edwards Sr., rev. $2,300.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Paul Rabczak, rev. $628.
  • Lori Shank to William Hooper, rev. $850.
  • Carol Mak to Tyler Seavy, rev. $900.
  • Kay Hines to Mark Blondell, rev. $640.
  • Tamara Parham to the Joan A. Nelson Revocable Trust, rev. $1,058.
  • Jason Arthur Construction Company Inc. to Justin Hoover, rev. $887.
  • Fred Lee Sr. to Norma McIlroy, rev. $270.
  • Justin Deese to Nicolas Valore, rev. $260.
  • Anthony Gerardi to Plan Z Investments LLC, rev. $1,654.
  • Sheridan Johns III to Michael Emerick, rev. $128.
  • Robert Simon to Lori Bristol, rev. $540.
  • Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Allen Weidman, rev. $918.
  • Ronnie Ervin to Bonnie Hall, rev. $720.
  • William Hargett Jr. to Andrew Gauzza, rev. $770.
  • Edward Kenney to Jonathan Rankin, rev. $1,562.
  • Tony Fox to Egerton & Frantz Property Development Corp., rev. $130.
  • Warren Murray Jr. to Michael Cousins, rev. $1,210.
  • George Maroules to Virgil Mullins, rev. $2,400.
  • Matthew Pelletier to E&J Developers, rev. $700.
  • Nancy Cupples to George Maroules, rev. $700.
  • James Farmer Jr. to Beach Property LLC, rev. $142.
  • Janelle Busdeker to Matthew Causey, rev. $796.
  • William Warren to Kyle Nappo, rev. $1,390.
  • Paul Bonavita to Warren Murray Jr., rev. $4,550.
  • Catherine Bennett to Dustin Myers, rev. $220.  

Morehead Township

  • Billie Millikan to Jelle Tamminga, rev. $212.
  • William Allen to Matthew Currin, rev. $700.
  • Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Traditional Tradesman 401K Plan/Bryan Pentz, rev. $278.
  • Roosevelt Cove LLC to Palco Investments LLC, rev. $650.
  • Roosevelt Cove LLC to Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Phillip A. Lewis Roth IRA, rev. $1,100.
  • Roosevelt Cove LLC to Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Phillip A. Lewis IRA, rev. $200.
  • Kristin Currie to Patricia Reynolds, rev. $470.
  • Patricia Woolard to Jacob Holloway, rev. $198.
  • Brian Vinson to Jeffrey Batten, rev. $1,250.
  • Raymond Rogers to William Rogers, rev. $650.
  • Maureen Young to Ray Hopper, rev. $810.
  • Hope Hoffman to Roger Pokejoy Jr., rev. $530.
  • Paula Sours to 525 Salter Path Road B32 LLC, rev. $1,158.
  • Roosevelt Cove LLC to Jason Garey, rev. $410.
  • Roosevelt Cove LLC to Jason Garey, rev. $710.
  • Jeffery Turnage to Tyler Gibson, rev. $602.
  • Barbara Johnson to Karen Godwin, rev. $370.
  • Carlos Ferran to Theresa Barber, rev. $565.
  • Hedlan Properties LLC to Little Moolah LLC, rev. $280.
  • EPOP LLC to Robert White, rev. $280.
  • Jonathan Anderson to DSV 203 LLC, rev. $970.
  • Kevin Robertson to Joel Duvall, rev. $637.
  • Stephen Stone to Stephanie Venning, rev. $280.
  • Brooke Fulcher to Susan Wyche, rev. $1,380.
  • Sherrill Willoughby to Sherrill Willoughby, rev. $21.
  • Street Professional Center LLC to Jerry Batten, rev. $1,800.
  • Leland Vann to Big Rock Heels LLC, rev. $1,160.
  • Jeffrey Batten to Branda Boardwine, rev. $1,020.
  • Herbert Barts Jr. to Theresa Fleming, rev. $1,060.
  • Andrew Wright to Walter Perkins Jr., rev. $900.
  • William Greene to Tolbert Hewitt, rev. $724.
  • Quinton Thompson to Kevin Morse, rev. $586.
  • Christian Witzke III to the Kathryn Peyton Drane Irrevocable Trust, rev. $2,740.
  • 35th Street Professional Center LLC to Gales Shore Properties LLC, rev. $700.  

Newport Township

  • Atlantic Coast Properties III LLC to Newport First LLC, rev. $1,300.
  • Reynaldo Gutierrez to Jeremy Clancy, rev. $420.
  • O. Harris Group LLC to Life Inc., rev. $357.
  • O. Harris Group LLC to Life Inc., rev. $378.
  • Adam Henson to Carol Farabaugh, rev. $410.
  • Betty Jo Eubanks to Aaron Neuser, rev. $500.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Robert Nixon, rev. $552.
  • Michael Thompson to Kevin Gagnon, rev. $520.

Harlowe Township

  • Philippe Francoz to William Davis III, rev. $340.
  • G.A.B.E. LLC to Betty Nelson, rev. $10.

Beaufort Township

  • Kenneth Whitehurst to Robert Hagenbaugh, rev. $290.
  • Marion Beamon to Corbitt Norris, rev. $28.
  • William Waggoner to Brendon Pittman, rev. $960.
  • Ronald Farabaugh to Brice Barefoot, rev. $620.
  • James Ankeny to Radu Galis, rev. $810.
  • Junius Corbett Jr. to Kenneth Pittman, rev. $40.
  • Keith Dippel to Leroy McIntosh III, rev. $210.
  • Kristy Johnston to KVD LLC, rev. $400.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Charles Maness, rev. $960.
  • Robert Melton to Roy Stephenson III, rev. $290.
  • Victoria Dalia to Peter Joseph, rev. $680.
  • Anne Lovoy to Bradley House Unit 3 LLC, rev. $860.
  • 237 Fulcher Landing Road LLC to John Turner III, rev. $390.
  • Ronald Allen to Thomas Garner, rev. $30.
  • Tony Eller to James Scoggins, rev. $844.

Merrimon Township

  • Jeffrey Shaw to Carolyn Utsey, rev. $1,520.
  • Roy Blackwood to Dale Campbell, rev. $184.  

Straits Township

  • Edgar Young to Thomas Hale, rev. $640.
  • Best and Son LLC to Tracy Frost, rev. $270.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Ginny Cockrell to Jiri Sejbal, rev. $139.
  • Donald Bright to Michael Lawrence, rev. $680.
  • Carl Pike to Agustin Nunez, rev. $360.

Smyrna Township

  • Kathryn Ausband to Brett Smith, rev. $130.

Stacy Township

  • Jonathan Styron to Penni Newman, rev. $460.

Atlantic Township

  • Tri Van Le to Spruce & Clover LLC, rev. $100.
  • Eric Hager to James Rogers, rev. $130.
  • Dennis Moore to Donna Smith, rev. $140.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Taylor Mast to Halle Emanuels.
  • Richard Blake Jr. to Samantha Long.
  • Adam Dillon Sherman to Stephanie Pierce.
  • Mark Barefoot to Donna Greenlee.
  • Colin Moran to Alicia Green.
  • Mason Ellis to Colleen Moran.
  • Zebulon Schobernd to William Bragan.
  • Jeffrey Pearson to Kiberly Cota.
  • David Greene to Maria Brunetti.
  • Nancy Hamblin to Bobby Armstrong Jr.
  • Christopher Baum to Leslie Nelson.
  • Forrest Alston to Rachel Harrah.
  • Kevin Krein to Emily Myers.
  • Morgan Bedsworth to Joshua Webster.
  • Bryan Sanders to Sahra Hudgens.
  • Sidney Chadwick to Brandon Weymann.
  • Philip Harris III to Caroline Cooke.
  • Monica Jones to Michael Schrems.
  • Samantha Gonzalez to Robert Harned III.
  • Raja Bryant to Alexander Pritchett.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • William Leach III and Jenny Leach.
  • Crystal Goetz and Matthew Spiekerman Goetz.
  • Brittany and Kevin Harvey.
  • Erik and Elizabeth Ebert.
  • Amanda Maury and Ricky Maury Jr.  
  • Alicia and Rodolfo Castillo. 

Tags

