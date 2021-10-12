These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Annette Holler to Paul Miller, rev. $400.
- Christopher Gollnick to Jawad Nasir, rev. $680.
- Robert Hoffman to Stephen Jackson, rev. $119.
- Mark Ries to David Lantos, rev. $1,000.
- John Warren to Crystal Kutzley, rev. $460.
- Susan Browning to Ernest Mullenax, rev. $900.
- WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $300.
- WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $400.
- B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $100.
- James Johnson to David Simmons, rev. $1,014.
- Whale Inn LLC to William Edwards Sr., rev. $2,300.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Paul Rabczak, rev. $628.
- Lori Shank to William Hooper, rev. $850.
- Carol Mak to Tyler Seavy, rev. $900.
- Kay Hines to Mark Blondell, rev. $640.
- Tamara Parham to the Joan A. Nelson Revocable Trust, rev. $1,058.
- Jason Arthur Construction Company Inc. to Justin Hoover, rev. $887.
- Fred Lee Sr. to Norma McIlroy, rev. $270.
- Justin Deese to Nicolas Valore, rev. $260.
- Anthony Gerardi to Plan Z Investments LLC, rev. $1,654.
- Sheridan Johns III to Michael Emerick, rev. $128.
- Robert Simon to Lori Bristol, rev. $540.
- Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Allen Weidman, rev. $918.
- Ronnie Ervin to Bonnie Hall, rev. $720.
- William Hargett Jr. to Andrew Gauzza, rev. $770.
- Edward Kenney to Jonathan Rankin, rev. $1,562.
- Tony Fox to Egerton & Frantz Property Development Corp., rev. $130.
- Warren Murray Jr. to Michael Cousins, rev. $1,210.
- George Maroules to Virgil Mullins, rev. $2,400.
- Matthew Pelletier to E&J Developers, rev. $700.
- Nancy Cupples to George Maroules, rev. $700.
- James Farmer Jr. to Beach Property LLC, rev. $142.
- Janelle Busdeker to Matthew Causey, rev. $796.
- William Warren to Kyle Nappo, rev. $1,390.
- Paul Bonavita to Warren Murray Jr., rev. $4,550.
- Catherine Bennett to Dustin Myers, rev. $220.
Morehead Township
- Billie Millikan to Jelle Tamminga, rev. $212.
- William Allen to Matthew Currin, rev. $700.
- Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to Traditional Tradesman 401K Plan/Bryan Pentz, rev. $278.
- Roosevelt Cove LLC to Palco Investments LLC, rev. $650.
- Roosevelt Cove LLC to Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Phillip A. Lewis Roth IRA, rev. $1,100.
- Roosevelt Cove LLC to Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Phillip A. Lewis IRA, rev. $200.
- Kristin Currie to Patricia Reynolds, rev. $470.
- Patricia Woolard to Jacob Holloway, rev. $198.
- Brian Vinson to Jeffrey Batten, rev. $1,250.
- Raymond Rogers to William Rogers, rev. $650.
- Maureen Young to Ray Hopper, rev. $810.
- Hope Hoffman to Roger Pokejoy Jr., rev. $530.
- Paula Sours to 525 Salter Path Road B32 LLC, rev. $1,158.
- Roosevelt Cove LLC to Jason Garey, rev. $410.
- Roosevelt Cove LLC to Jason Garey, rev. $710.
- Jeffery Turnage to Tyler Gibson, rev. $602.
- Barbara Johnson to Karen Godwin, rev. $370.
- Carlos Ferran to Theresa Barber, rev. $565.
- Hedlan Properties LLC to Little Moolah LLC, rev. $280.
- EPOP LLC to Robert White, rev. $280.
- Jonathan Anderson to DSV 203 LLC, rev. $970.
- Kevin Robertson to Joel Duvall, rev. $637.
- Stephen Stone to Stephanie Venning, rev. $280.
- Brooke Fulcher to Susan Wyche, rev. $1,380.
- Sherrill Willoughby to Sherrill Willoughby, rev. $21.
- Street Professional Center LLC to Jerry Batten, rev. $1,800.
- Leland Vann to Big Rock Heels LLC, rev. $1,160.
- Jeffrey Batten to Branda Boardwine, rev. $1,020.
- Herbert Barts Jr. to Theresa Fleming, rev. $1,060.
- Andrew Wright to Walter Perkins Jr., rev. $900.
- William Greene to Tolbert Hewitt, rev. $724.
- Quinton Thompson to Kevin Morse, rev. $586.
- Christian Witzke III to the Kathryn Peyton Drane Irrevocable Trust, rev. $2,740.
- 35th Street Professional Center LLC to Gales Shore Properties LLC, rev. $700.
Newport Township
- Atlantic Coast Properties III LLC to Newport First LLC, rev. $1,300.
- Reynaldo Gutierrez to Jeremy Clancy, rev. $420.
- O. Harris Group LLC to Life Inc., rev. $357.
- O. Harris Group LLC to Life Inc., rev. $378.
- Adam Henson to Carol Farabaugh, rev. $410.
- Betty Jo Eubanks to Aaron Neuser, rev. $500.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Robert Nixon, rev. $552.
- Michael Thompson to Kevin Gagnon, rev. $520.
Harlowe Township
- Philippe Francoz to William Davis III, rev. $340.
- G.A.B.E. LLC to Betty Nelson, rev. $10.
Beaufort Township
- Kenneth Whitehurst to Robert Hagenbaugh, rev. $290.
- Marion Beamon to Corbitt Norris, rev. $28.
- William Waggoner to Brendon Pittman, rev. $960.
- Ronald Farabaugh to Brice Barefoot, rev. $620.
- James Ankeny to Radu Galis, rev. $810.
- Junius Corbett Jr. to Kenneth Pittman, rev. $40.
- Keith Dippel to Leroy McIntosh III, rev. $210.
- Kristy Johnston to KVD LLC, rev. $400.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Charles Maness, rev. $960.
- Robert Melton to Roy Stephenson III, rev. $290.
- Victoria Dalia to Peter Joseph, rev. $680.
- Anne Lovoy to Bradley House Unit 3 LLC, rev. $860.
- 237 Fulcher Landing Road LLC to John Turner III, rev. $390.
- Ronald Allen to Thomas Garner, rev. $30.
- Tony Eller to James Scoggins, rev. $844.
Merrimon Township
- Jeffrey Shaw to Carolyn Utsey, rev. $1,520.
- Roy Blackwood to Dale Campbell, rev. $184.
Straits Township
- Edgar Young to Thomas Hale, rev. $640.
- Best and Son LLC to Tracy Frost, rev. $270.
Harkers Island Township
- Ginny Cockrell to Jiri Sejbal, rev. $139.
- Donald Bright to Michael Lawrence, rev. $680.
- Carl Pike to Agustin Nunez, rev. $360.
Smyrna Township
- Kathryn Ausband to Brett Smith, rev. $130.
Stacy Township
- Jonathan Styron to Penni Newman, rev. $460.
Atlantic Township
- Tri Van Le to Spruce & Clover LLC, rev. $100.
- Eric Hager to James Rogers, rev. $130.
- Dennis Moore to Donna Smith, rev. $140.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Taylor Mast to Halle Emanuels.
- Richard Blake Jr. to Samantha Long.
- Adam Dillon Sherman to Stephanie Pierce.
- Mark Barefoot to Donna Greenlee.
- Colin Moran to Alicia Green.
- Mason Ellis to Colleen Moran.
- Zebulon Schobernd to William Bragan.
- Jeffrey Pearson to Kiberly Cota.
- David Greene to Maria Brunetti.
- Nancy Hamblin to Bobby Armstrong Jr.
- Christopher Baum to Leslie Nelson.
- Forrest Alston to Rachel Harrah.
- Kevin Krein to Emily Myers.
- Morgan Bedsworth to Joshua Webster.
- Bryan Sanders to Sahra Hudgens.
- Sidney Chadwick to Brandon Weymann.
- Philip Harris III to Caroline Cooke.
- Monica Jones to Michael Schrems.
- Samantha Gonzalez to Robert Harned III.
- Raja Bryant to Alexander Pritchett.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- William Leach III and Jenny Leach.
- Crystal Goetz and Matthew Spiekerman Goetz.
- Brittany and Kevin Harvey.
- Erik and Elizabeth Ebert.
- Amanda Maury and Ricky Maury Jr.
- Alicia and Rodolfo Castillo.
