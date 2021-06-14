Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from June 6-10. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • STEF LLC to Bonnie Ireland, rev. $50.
  • Martin Bowman to Matthew Bruce, rev. $670.
  • George Thompson Sr. to John Enscore, rev. $2,250.
  • Graham Johnson to Sharon McCartney, rev. $1,470.
  • Kathleen Frank to Marlow Campbell, rev. $1,500.
  • Jeremy Smith to A. Dwight Brohard, rev. $598.
  • Gianoulis Roussos to Jamie Fitch, rev. $854.
  • Jean Doak to Bruce Maness, rev. $220.
  • David Furna to Christina Dupree, rev. $90.
  • Julie Metcalf to Brian Waymire, rev. $990.
  • Nancy Tilley to Norman Riddle III, rev. $920.
  • Malvern Boyette to Phyllis Curry, rev. $750.
  •  Bruce Lewandowski to Michael Whitaker, rev. $1,900.
  • Eric Masters to Sean McHale, rev. $720.
  • Michael Nemo to Robert Cagle Jr., rev. $94.
  • Dolphin Ridge Athletic Club LLC to Julie Wygal, rev. $336.
  • James Post to Keith Clance, rev. $710.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Joshua Thomas, rev. $700.
  • WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Fonville Morisey & Barefoot Inc., rev. $144.
  • Roger D’Jernes to Philip Dixon, rev. $2,150.
  • Beth Zehnbauer to Gretta Zechman, rev. $59.
  • David Loar to James Snyder, $1,190.
  • Subodh Mukul to Craig Rubendall, rev. $430.
  • James Wolfe to Brent Harkrider, rev. $1,065.
  • John Maas to DPH LLC, rev. $1,480.
  • Atlantic Construction Inc. to Dana Mull, rev. $550.
  • Linda Wilkes to Nathan Morgan, rev. $450.
  • Jack Billhimer to Gordon Payne, rev. $90.
  • Elwood Johnson to James Williamson, rev. $384.
  • Timothy George to Vanessa Justice, rev. $280.
  • Joseph Lousche to Robert Kiser, rev. $1,120.
  • Dennis Moore to Jason Hunt, rev. $580.
  • Jeffrey Hartman to ABC Waste Containers LLC, rev. $87.
  • John Cipollina to Peter Witko, rev. $470.
  • 2114 Ocean Drive LLC to Frederick Asfoury, rev. $2,100.
  • Shirley Holt to Richard Holt, rev. $470.
  • Bruce Greenland to Matthew Burke, rev. $740.
  • Jero Townsend to Ronald Overcash, rev. $930.
  • Carlton Adams Jr. to Terry Key, rev. $700.
  • Carol Schmidt to Greenview Property Associates LLC, rev. $3,000.
  • David Cousins to Benjamin Presler, rev. $860.
  • Roger Corbett to Edward Tarbutton, rev. $920.
  • Larry Brewer to James Singleton Jr., rev. $530.
  • Dean Marson to Brian Pelkey, rev. $570.
  • Think West Investments LLC to Allen Perry, $751.
  • Michael Buckner to Trevor Brownlow, rev. $200.
  • McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Michael Wilson, rev. $260.
  • Josie Guthrie to S&L Development LLC, rev. $416.
  • Vera Gaskins to Danny Weaver, rev. $550.
  • Anthony Elliott to Donnie Sloan, rev. $1,726.
  • Diane Delorier to McNeill & Associates Inc., rev. $100.
  • Ryan Setzer to Amanda Monroe, rev. $470.  

Morehead Township

  • Todd Rogers to David Nell, rev. $850.
  • Charles Carter to Scott Hum, rev. $1,970.
  • Provident Trust Group LLC to Richard Xyminies, rev. $90.
  • Windfare Townhomes LLC to Sound Investment LLC, rev. $1,220.
  • Robin Jackson to Dolce Vista Properties LLC, rev. $768.
  • Woodrow Warren to Lela Canfield, rev. $520.
  • Joseph Leahy to Gary Sutton, rev. $339.
  • Dorothy Jones to C. Neal Coker, rev. $578.
  • Thomas Stainback to James Mitchell, rev. $590.
  • David Alexander to Jennifer Gray, rev. $636.
  • Arlena Bolick to Lee Lamb, rev. $350.
  • Nancy Thompson to Jimmie Crickmore, rev. $486.
  • Rebecca Jackson to Durwood Jackson, rev. $3.
  • Eleanor Towers to Owen Williams, rev. $4,400.
  • Bonnie Raymond to Christopher Garner, rev. $455.
  • Barney Gorin to Charles Lorelli, rev. $1,110.
  • Walter Galbreath III to Charles Aman Jr., rev. $860.
  • Jan Pittman to 4C Development LLC, rev. $990.
  • Theodore Thomas to Salter Path 331 LLC, rev. $1,320.
  • Olde Towne Development Corp. Inc. to Joshua Decker, rev. $710.
  • Irene Weeber to William Baily, rev. $1,100.
  • Linda Dawson-Levy to Clifton Little, rev. $361.
  • David Mennella John Collins, rev. $1,140.
  • Michael Schrems to Ronald Matthew, rev. $561.
  • Chandler Fulcher to Georgia O’Neal, rev. $760.
  • Benjamin Edwards to Charles Browning, rev. $1,700.
  • Allison Smy to Jerry Garner Jr., rev. $58.
  • Walter Newman to Slippers LLC, rev. $82.
  • Melinda Dellinger to Merton Cox III, rev. $950.
  • June Armstrong to Bryan Marion, rev. $1,900.
  • Anthony Bronkema to Richard Hayes, rev. $410.
  • Barbara Barbour to Thomas Trevathan, rev. $950.
  • Sean Prendergast to John Ratcliff, rev. $370.

Newport Township

  • Samantha Schwartz to William Whitlock, rev. $490.
  • Beverly Pham to Doanh Nguyen, rev. $206.
  • Chance Piner to Phillip Brunner, rev. $538.

Beaufort Township

  • William Moore to Misty Griggs, rev. $280.
  • M. Douglas Goines to William Rowan III, rev. $99.
  • Anchor Trustee Services LLC to Cabana Properties III LLC, rev. $135.
  • Matthew Hall to William Young, rev. $465.
  • David Gerhart to Christopher Reinhard, rev. $1,058.
  • Mark Hannula to South of the Fork Properties LLC, rev. $1,100.
  • Kevin Hoyle to Albert Byers, rev. $265.
  • Gary Page to Michael McKay, rev. $174.
  • Jeremy Dickinson to John Piner, rev. $418.
  • Christopher Clark to William Short, rev. $140.
  • Susan Sanders to Jason Caplan, rev. $800.  

Merrimon Township

  • Robert Schlee to David Cramer, rev. $66.  

Straits Township

  • Dusty Field & Associates LLC to John Marshall, rev. $1,063.
  • Roberta Justice to William Dalrymple II, rev. $45.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Susan Thompson to Paul Wiederhold Jr., rev. $1,520.
  • Cecilia Watkins to Nolan Eller, rev. $270.  

Marshallberg Township

  • Glen Sobkowski to Joanna Flynn, rev. $200.  

Smyrna Township

  • John Evans to David Bulkley, rev. $230.
  • Dennis Litalien to Ernie Murray, rev. $1,140.
  • James Bailey II to Gary Hallock Jr., rev. $378.

Stacy Township

  • Edith Lys to Amy Cooke, rev. $710.

Atlantic Township

  • Willa Payne to Spruce & Clover LLC, rev. $200.

Cedar Island Township

  • Harry Horn III to Charles Lee, rev. $90.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Logan Ware to Lauren Mann-Shutts.
  • Jeffery Goff to Domonique McCotter.
  • Joseph Garner Jr. to Cynthia O’Neal.
  • Kristopher Monti to Jessica Turner.
  • Adam Tucker to Yolanda Green.
  • Ryan Killinger to Coleman Becton.
  • Andrew Rogers to Skylar Devers.
  • Lanie Lawrence to Brown Sligh Jr.
  • Calvin Smith Jr. to Debra Smith.
  • Joseph Marshall to Danielle Bolton.
  • Brian Godwin to Meghan Riley.
  • Christopher Farrell to Shea Bradley.
  • Charles Watson to Barbara Witt.
  • Tammy Key to Antonio Sanders.
  • Stacy Latshaw to Lucas Helba.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.