These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from June 6-10. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- STEF LLC to Bonnie Ireland, rev. $50.
- Martin Bowman to Matthew Bruce, rev. $670.
- George Thompson Sr. to John Enscore, rev. $2,250.
- Graham Johnson to Sharon McCartney, rev. $1,470.
- Kathleen Frank to Marlow Campbell, rev. $1,500.
- Jeremy Smith to A. Dwight Brohard, rev. $598.
- Gianoulis Roussos to Jamie Fitch, rev. $854.
- Jean Doak to Bruce Maness, rev. $220.
- David Furna to Christina Dupree, rev. $90.
- Julie Metcalf to Brian Waymire, rev. $990.
- Nancy Tilley to Norman Riddle III, rev. $920.
- Malvern Boyette to Phyllis Curry, rev. $750.
- Bruce Lewandowski to Michael Whitaker, rev. $1,900.
- Eric Masters to Sean McHale, rev. $720.
- Michael Nemo to Robert Cagle Jr., rev. $94.
- Dolphin Ridge Athletic Club LLC to Julie Wygal, rev. $336.
- James Post to Keith Clance, rev. $710.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Joshua Thomas, rev. $700.
- WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Fonville Morisey & Barefoot Inc., rev. $144.
- Roger D’Jernes to Philip Dixon, rev. $2,150.
- Beth Zehnbauer to Gretta Zechman, rev. $59.
- David Loar to James Snyder, $1,190.
- Subodh Mukul to Craig Rubendall, rev. $430.
- James Wolfe to Brent Harkrider, rev. $1,065.
- John Maas to DPH LLC, rev. $1,480.
- Atlantic Construction Inc. to Dana Mull, rev. $550.
- Linda Wilkes to Nathan Morgan, rev. $450.
- Jack Billhimer to Gordon Payne, rev. $90.
- Elwood Johnson to James Williamson, rev. $384.
- Timothy George to Vanessa Justice, rev. $280.
- Joseph Lousche to Robert Kiser, rev. $1,120.
- Dennis Moore to Jason Hunt, rev. $580.
- Jeffrey Hartman to ABC Waste Containers LLC, rev. $87.
- John Cipollina to Peter Witko, rev. $470.
- 2114 Ocean Drive LLC to Frederick Asfoury, rev. $2,100.
- Shirley Holt to Richard Holt, rev. $470.
- Bruce Greenland to Matthew Burke, rev. $740.
- Jero Townsend to Ronald Overcash, rev. $930.
- Carlton Adams Jr. to Terry Key, rev. $700.
- Carol Schmidt to Greenview Property Associates LLC, rev. $3,000.
- David Cousins to Benjamin Presler, rev. $860.
- Roger Corbett to Edward Tarbutton, rev. $920.
- Larry Brewer to James Singleton Jr., rev. $530.
- Dean Marson to Brian Pelkey, rev. $570.
- Think West Investments LLC to Allen Perry, $751.
- Michael Buckner to Trevor Brownlow, rev. $200.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Michael Wilson, rev. $260.
- Josie Guthrie to S&L Development LLC, rev. $416.
- Vera Gaskins to Danny Weaver, rev. $550.
- Anthony Elliott to Donnie Sloan, rev. $1,726.
- Diane Delorier to McNeill & Associates Inc., rev. $100.
- Ryan Setzer to Amanda Monroe, rev. $470.
Morehead Township
- Todd Rogers to David Nell, rev. $850.
- Charles Carter to Scott Hum, rev. $1,970.
- Provident Trust Group LLC to Richard Xyminies, rev. $90.
- Windfare Townhomes LLC to Sound Investment LLC, rev. $1,220.
- Robin Jackson to Dolce Vista Properties LLC, rev. $768.
- Woodrow Warren to Lela Canfield, rev. $520.
- Joseph Leahy to Gary Sutton, rev. $339.
- Dorothy Jones to C. Neal Coker, rev. $578.
- Thomas Stainback to James Mitchell, rev. $590.
- David Alexander to Jennifer Gray, rev. $636.
- Arlena Bolick to Lee Lamb, rev. $350.
- Nancy Thompson to Jimmie Crickmore, rev. $486.
- Rebecca Jackson to Durwood Jackson, rev. $3.
- Eleanor Towers to Owen Williams, rev. $4,400.
- Bonnie Raymond to Christopher Garner, rev. $455.
- Barney Gorin to Charles Lorelli, rev. $1,110.
- Walter Galbreath III to Charles Aman Jr., rev. $860.
- Jan Pittman to 4C Development LLC, rev. $990.
- Theodore Thomas to Salter Path 331 LLC, rev. $1,320.
- Olde Towne Development Corp. Inc. to Joshua Decker, rev. $710.
- Irene Weeber to William Baily, rev. $1,100.
- Linda Dawson-Levy to Clifton Little, rev. $361.
- David Mennella John Collins, rev. $1,140.
- Michael Schrems to Ronald Matthew, rev. $561.
- Chandler Fulcher to Georgia O’Neal, rev. $760.
- Benjamin Edwards to Charles Browning, rev. $1,700.
- Allison Smy to Jerry Garner Jr., rev. $58.
- Walter Newman to Slippers LLC, rev. $82.
- Melinda Dellinger to Merton Cox III, rev. $950.
- June Armstrong to Bryan Marion, rev. $1,900.
- Anthony Bronkema to Richard Hayes, rev. $410.
- Barbara Barbour to Thomas Trevathan, rev. $950.
- Sean Prendergast to John Ratcliff, rev. $370.
Newport Township
- Samantha Schwartz to William Whitlock, rev. $490.
- Beverly Pham to Doanh Nguyen, rev. $206.
- Chance Piner to Phillip Brunner, rev. $538.
Beaufort Township
- William Moore to Misty Griggs, rev. $280.
- M. Douglas Goines to William Rowan III, rev. $99.
- Anchor Trustee Services LLC to Cabana Properties III LLC, rev. $135.
- Matthew Hall to William Young, rev. $465.
- David Gerhart to Christopher Reinhard, rev. $1,058.
- Mark Hannula to South of the Fork Properties LLC, rev. $1,100.
- Kevin Hoyle to Albert Byers, rev. $265.
- Gary Page to Michael McKay, rev. $174.
- Jeremy Dickinson to John Piner, rev. $418.
- Christopher Clark to William Short, rev. $140.
- Susan Sanders to Jason Caplan, rev. $800.
Merrimon Township
- Robert Schlee to David Cramer, rev. $66.
Straits Township
- Dusty Field & Associates LLC to John Marshall, rev. $1,063.
- Roberta Justice to William Dalrymple II, rev. $45.
Harkers Island Township
- Susan Thompson to Paul Wiederhold Jr., rev. $1,520.
- Cecilia Watkins to Nolan Eller, rev. $270.
Marshallberg Township
- Glen Sobkowski to Joanna Flynn, rev. $200.
Smyrna Township
- John Evans to David Bulkley, rev. $230.
- Dennis Litalien to Ernie Murray, rev. $1,140.
- James Bailey II to Gary Hallock Jr., rev. $378.
Stacy Township
- Edith Lys to Amy Cooke, rev. $710.
Atlantic Township
- Willa Payne to Spruce & Clover LLC, rev. $200.
Cedar Island Township
- Harry Horn III to Charles Lee, rev. $90.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Logan Ware to Lauren Mann-Shutts.
- Jeffery Goff to Domonique McCotter.
- Joseph Garner Jr. to Cynthia O’Neal.
- Kristopher Monti to Jessica Turner.
- Adam Tucker to Yolanda Green.
- Ryan Killinger to Coleman Becton.
- Andrew Rogers to Skylar Devers.
- Lanie Lawrence to Brown Sligh Jr.
- Calvin Smith Jr. to Debra Smith.
- Joseph Marshall to Danielle Bolton.
- Brian Godwin to Meghan Riley.
- Christopher Farrell to Shea Bradley.
- Charles Watson to Barbara Witt.
- Tammy Key to Antonio Sanders.
- Stacy Latshaw to Lucas Helba.
