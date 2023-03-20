These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds from Feb. 27 – March 3. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
Atlantic Beach
John M. Maxon to Sun, Surf & Sand Vacation Rentals LLC; U-128 Ocean Sands Condo; rev. $310.
Myrtle K. Mangum to Wray B. Lindersmith; W-09 U-B14 Whaler Inn Condo; rev. $10 dollars.
Philip A. Glass Trust to PCCM Trust; L-B Hoop Hole Creek I Townhomes; rev. $263.
Lemuel J. Stroud to Clinton L. Hines; U-234 Palm Suites of Atlantic Beach; rev. $230.
Janice Pope Howerton to Janice Pope Howerton; L-6 B-A Atlantic Beach & Tract 2; rev. $0.
George Damon Pope to Janice Pope Howerton; L-6 B-A Atlantic Beach; rev. $0.
Betty Stilwell to Latour Hotels and Resorts, Inc.; W-31 U-16E Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II; rev. $0.
Wayne Dinelli to A Place at the Beach - Atlantic Beach III HOA; W-45 U-181 "A Place at the Beach." Atlantic Beach III, Inc.; rev. $0.
Nancy B. McNitt to A Place at the Beach - Atlantic Beach III HOA; W-34 U-157 P-1 "A Place at the Beach." Atlantic Beach III, Inc.; rev. $0.
A Place at the Beach - Atlantic Beach III HOA to Andrew Thompson; W-22 U-272 P-1 "A Place at the Beach." Atlantic Beach III, Inc.; rev. $0.
Sandra C. Dixon to Emmitte Shawn Tutor; Metes and Bounds; no stamp.
Shannon Vann Manning to A Place at the Beach - Atlantic Beach III HOA; W-25 U-157 P-1 "A Place at the Beach." Atlantic Beach III, Inc.; rev. $0.
Mary Hirsekorn Exec to Nathan Borgmeyer; L-5 B-17 Atlantic Beach Isles; rev. $1,500.
Harold McLeod Upchurch Jr. to William Dudley Whitley III; Atlantic Beach; rev. $120.
David B. Barber to Latour Hotels and Resorts Inc.; W-48 U-19B1 Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II; rev. $0.
Betty Stillwell to Festiva Real Estate Holdings LLC; W-31 U-16E Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas III; rev. $0.
Clarence Hardison Jr. to Charlotte Chandler Broughton; U-307 B-A P-1 Island Beach and Racquet Club; rev. $1,222.
Nicholas F. Felber to Latour Hotels and Resorts Inc.; W-14 U-22D Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II; rev. $0.
Charles E. Scott to Charles Edward Scott Trust; L-6 B-16 Atlantic Beach Isles Subdivision; rev. $0.
Beaufort
John R. Skinner Sr. to Windy K. Baird; L-8 P-1A Beau Coast Subdivision; rev. $1,390.
Beaufort Waterway RV Park, LLC to George Retschle; Site-18 Beaufort Waterway RV Park; rev. $287.
Streamline Developers, LLC to Christopher Jordan Maroules; L-378 P-5 Beau Coast Subdivision; rev. $0.
Streamline Developers, LLC to Christopher Jordan Maroules; L-388 P-5 Beau Coast Subdivision; rev. $0.
Streamline Developers, LLC to Christopher Jordan Maroules; L-385 P-5 Beau Coast Subdivision; rev. $0.
Streamline Developers, LLC to Christopher Jordan Maroules; L-170 P-2A Beau Coast Subdivision; rev. $0.
Ardis Taylor-Schuele to Dennis D. White; L-14 P-2 Palmetto Plantation at Olde Beaufort Village Subdivision; rev. $690.
Blair Huntley Willis to Christopher B. Choate; L-28 S-2 North Harbor Subdivision; rev. $620.
Linda C. Pino to Arthur S. Boone; Beaufort; rev. $20.
Blue Treasure LLC to Linda Gravatt Lee; L-281 P-2B Beau Coast Subdivision; rev. $470.
Karen G. Montgomery to Karen G. Montgomery; L-25 B-B Harbor Point Subdivision; rev. $0.
Nancy Lyn Burkhead to Nancy Lyn Burkhead; L-44 & 45 S-B Sportsman Village Subdivision; rev. $0.
T Moore Properties LLC to Marvin Helms; L-4 S-1 Crow's Nest Estates Subdivision; rev. $150.
Gose Holdings, LLC to John Leslie Kemeny Jr. Trust; U-B6 Oldtown Yacht Club Marina Condo; rev. $180.
Gose Holdings, LLC to John Leslie Kemeny Jr. Trust; U-714 Olde Towne Condo; rev. $1,440.
Conscience Bay, LLC to Ben Adams Fish; U-58 Dock-E Town Creek Marina Condo; rev. $220.
Beltway Capital, LLC Administrator to Mark A. Reinhard; L-6 & 7 B-A Hancock Park Subdivision; rev. $370.
Cumberland Homes, Inc. to Angel Schilling; L-23 S-2 The Reserve Collection at North River Club; rev. $1,110.
Streamline Developers, LLC to Andrew Edward Marsland; L-404 P-5 Beau Coast; rev. $898.
CC Comp LLC to C & E Rentals LLC; Beaufort; rev. $1,000.
Randall L. Sage Jr. to Ann Ward Peal; L-21 B-B Harbor Point Subdivision; rev. $430.
Bogue
Keith Locker to Ray Long; Slip-6 Dock-C Cannonsgate at Bogue Sound Boat Slip Area and Boat Slips; rev. $320.
Cape Carteret
Daniel Ray Wicker to Jackie D. Whitley; Metes and Bounds; rev. $414.
Cedar Point
Thomas M. Melton to Michelle Flanery Trust; U-2 B-E P-3 Cedar Point Villas; rev. $440.
David A. Chamblee to Ronald A. Williams; L-2 Cedardeen Subdivision & Slip-19 Cedar Point Villas Marina Inc.; rev. $864.
Emerald Isle
Susan Black Wall to Jodi Mangum; U-B-3 Sunset Harbor #6 Condo; rev. $950.
D & R EI, LLC to James C. Martin; L-20 S-B Surfside Subdivision; rev. $1,798.
James R. Pendergrass Jr. to Mathew Stimeling; U-A-1 P-9 Ocean Reef; rev. $1,198.
9th Street Investments, LLC to Stephen Lane Newsome; U-1207 S-2 Queens Court Condo; rev. $940.
Gregory Mazloom Administrator to Finally ADT, LLC; L-43 Wyndtree Subdivision; rev. $1,300.
Moussa J. Ishak to Jason Robert Smith; U-111 B-I P-8 Pebble Beach Condo; rev. $560.
Gerald Ralph Thompson to Luke David Barber; L-4 S-D B-31 Oakland Hlls Emerald Isle By The Sea; rev. $1,086.
Edward A. Netland to Corey N. Czmiel; U-203 B-B P-2 Pebble Beach Condo; rev. $920.
Anthony John Fazio to Anthony John Fazio Trust; L-17 B-C Jefferson Pace; rev. $0.
Connie Gruber to Michael Dave Bunn; L-1 Holly Point Subdivision; rev. $1,480.
A-Team Village West, LLC to Zachary M. Johnson; L-28 Village West at Emerald Isle; rev. $1,138.
Kathleen C. Kelly to Kathleen C. Kelly; L-11 B-21 Map Book 14 Page 24; rev. $0.
Thomas Craig Williams to Samantha Lantos; L-15 S-F B-260 Emerald Isle; rev. $855.
Leon Raymond Hardee Jr. to Jason Arthur Construction Company; L-92, 93 & 94 B-12 Emerald Isle by the Sea; rev. $480.
Arlo McLawhorn to Arlo McLawhorn; L-20 S-D Deer Horn Dunes; rev. $0.
Daniel Seth Crompton to Andrea King-Wessels; L-30 B-E P-2 Sea Dunes; rev. $1,300.
P&P Land Development, Inc. to AJP Properties, LLC; L-89, 90, & 91 B-10 S-45 Emerald Isle by the Sea; rev. $0.
Robert Timothy Kleppinger Trust to Arlo McLawhorn; L-20 S-D B-43 Deer Horn Dunes; rev. $1,240.
Jane D. Leonard to Beach Scout RE, LLC; West lot Leonard/Richardson townhomes; rev. $1,930.
Dawn Lambeth Trust to Angela Willard Smith; U-A-3 P-2 Pier Pointe West I Condo; rev. $980.
Michael A. Rogers to Boulia Enterprises Real Estate & Development Inc.; L-36 B-22 Emerald Isle; rev. $1,350.
Emerald Barnes LLC to Sherry K. Clodfelter; L-5 S-C B-260 Emerald Isle; rev. $0.
Harkers Island
David Corey Lawrence to Damon Williams Mills; Metes and Bounds; rev. $200.
Harlowe
Dale K. Davis to Allan Paul Faiella; Tract-2 Map Book 3 Page 76; rev. $120.
Indian Beach
Melissa L. Sortino to Melissa L. Sortino; U-J-103 B-J Ocean Club Condo; rev. $0.
Remarque Home Builders LLC to East Carolina Tobacco Contractors Inc.; L-12 Ocean Bluff Subdivision; rev. $4,400.
Marcus C. Osterhoudt to Elizabeth H. Earnest; L-1 & 27 Sea Isle Plantation; rev. $8,000.
Robert W. Semple to Leslie Wiley Nifong; U-I-101 B-1 The Ocean Club Condo; rev. $988.
Merrimon
Laura Tapscott Exec Daughtry to Thomas M. Reiter; Merrimon; rev. $650.
Morehead City
George L. Deichmann III to David Dale; Slip-26 Morehead City Yacht Basin; rev. $290.
Elizabeth Overton Robbins to Loretta Hall Bryson; L-190B P-2 Country Club Run Townhomes; rev. $720.
James Browder to John Angelo Ardovini; L-88 P-1 Country Club Run; rev. $880.
Treyburn Carl Perry to The Webb Foundation, LLC; L-1 Crab Point Bay; rev. $670.
Robert C. Cass to Jessie James Dolan; U-502 Harborside Club at 70 West & Common Elements; rev. $1,250.
Frank D'Angelo to Stephanie Grace Davis; L-146 P-1 Country Club Run; rev. $990.
Rebekah Williams to Eva Kielczewski; Part of L-14 & 15 B-126 Morehead; rev. $520.
John Robert Stewart III to John Robert Stewart III Trust; Several Tracts Morehead; no stamp.
John Robert Stewart III to John Robert Stewart III Trust; Many Tracts Morehead; no stamp.
John Robert Stewart III to Matthew Charles Stewart Trust; Many Tracts Morehead; no stamp.
James C. Prewitt to Carl Richard Palazzolo; L-3 B-66 Mansfield Park Subdivision; rev. $646.
Richard D. Bowen to Emma Lee Grandy; U-F-104 P-2 Clearwater on Country Club Condo; rev. $486.
Coye Andrews to Leon Capital Ventures LLC; L-16 Greengate Subdivision; rev. $430.
Ivey Walker to Warand LLC; L-19 Mariners Pointe Subdivision; rev. $190.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; L-4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, & 10 B-B Country Club Heights Subdivision #2; rev. $0.
Newport
Charles Chester Zuffelato to Frances Zuffelato Trust; L-4 Bluewater Banks Subdivision; no stamp.
Charles Chester Zuffelato to Thomas Gangi Trust; L-4 Bluewater Banks Subdivision; no stamp.
Jill Ellen Shadel to Christophe Depaillat; L-16 Chadwick Shores Plantation; no stamp.
Rory A. Wood to Matthew W. Patience; L-12 Lobinger Pointe Subdivision; rev. $1,250.
Harriett A. King to Michael Salomone; L-24 Island View Shores Subdivision; rev. $140.
D.R. Horton, Inc. to Shawna Lynn Ouzts; L-5 Ballantine Grove Subdivision; rev. $922.
David Earl Graham to Sammy L. Meyers; Newport; rev. $330.
Terry Lynn Phillips to Ernesto Zacharias Angel; L-8 B-A Wildwood Homesites; rev. $71.
D.R. Horton, Inc. to David Correa; L-32 Ballantine Grove Subdivision; rev. $902.
D.R. Horton, Inc. to Xingwen Zhang; L-26 Ballantine Grove Subdivision; rev. $964.
Sterling Mann to Lowry Holdings, LLC; 11.695 acres Newport; rev. $800.
Gerald D. Mann to Sterling Mann; 11.695 acres Newport; rev. $0.
Jimmy M. Mann to Sterling Mann; 11.695 acres Newport; rev. $0.
Jason Michael Sisak to Rachel Sisak; L-27 & 28 B-E S-1 Sea Gate Subdivision; rev. $0.
Kimberly A. Halsaver to Rising Tide Realty, LLC; L-141 B-L S-1 Sea Gate Subdivision; rev. $590.
Joyce M. Ellis to John James Lavin Jr.; L-241 Goose Creek Resort Mobile Home Park; rev. $400.
Pontiac Plywood Inc. to Samantha A. Sausser; L-11 Mill Landing Subdivision; rev. $110.
Robert Leonardo to Brian Baker; L-11 B-B S-1 Stonegate Estates; rev. $478.
Peletier
Lillie Annette Crumpler to PGC Management, LLC; L-5 Pettifords Bay Subdivision; rev. $400.
Pine Knoll Shores
Baker & Smith Properties, LLC to Terry Mark Smith; L-16 Maritime Woods; rev. $1,000.
Michael Shulman to Alfred G. Smith III; L-19 P-B Coral Ridge Subdivision in Beacon's Reach; rev. $1,320.
Juan A. Muniz to John R. Reale; L-12 B-L Pine Knoll Shores Subdivision; rev. $806.
Steven Wendell Flora Trust to Sallie J. Jenkins; U-116 Lagoon Lane, McGinnis Point-Currituck; rev. $700.
Manning Exum to Seanest LLC; U-113 Beachwalk at Pine Knoll Shores; rev. $0.
Straits
Curtis Minor Ayers Jr. to Down East NC Properties, LLC; L-2 S-A Island Way Estates; rev. $0.
Lorenzo Lewis Jr. Trust to Daryl A. Fernandes; Several Tracts Straits; rev. $360.
Edgar Lloyd Pake Jr. to Jonathan W. Willis; 6.5 acres Straits; rev. $585.
ACBC LLC to Harold Reid Hoke Jr. Trust; 0.488 acres; rev. $16.
Swansboro
Jay Gossert to Erik Sanchez; L-55 P-2 Coldwater Creek Subdivision; rev. $880.
White Oak
Frank Douglas Taylor to Albert Lee Taylor; White Oak; rev. $4.
Jimmy R. Williams to Jimmy D. Williams; Many Tracts White Oak; rev. $0.
Wayne C. Anderson to Pack Capital Cedar Point, LLC; White Oak; rev. $2,300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.