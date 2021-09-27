These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Sept. 16-22. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Donald Williams to Hang Nguyen, rev. $270.
- David Pope to Robert Green, rev. $880.
- Gary Baldree to Phillip Cordova, rev. $468.
- John Baker to Steve Biddy, rev. $830.
- Ronald Williams to Michael Lecates, rev. $300.
- Gwendolyn to Schultz to Michael Collins, rev. $1,550.
- A-Team Village West LLC to Joshua Amos, rev. $838.
- Ellen Burnette to Seth Morris, rev. $756.
- Chet Suitt to George Kennedy, rev. $750.
- The Stanton Family Trust to Mary Flynn, rev. $1,258.
- McNeill & Associates Rentals Inc. to Geri Chismar, rev. $260.
- John Biedermann to Stephen Markwell, rev. $700.
- Atlantic Construction Inc. to Tommy Aguero Jr., rev. $584.
- Egerton & Franz Property to Seth Wolcott, rev. $1,370.
- Richard Horner to Justin Webb, rev. $550.
- P&P Land Development Inc. to Graham Sullivan, rev. $1,092.
- Penny Evans to David Baird, rev. $750.
- Michael LeCates to AVC-PVC, rev. $900.
- William Winstead III to Larry Wicker, rev. $430.
- B&M Developers LLC to Horizons East LLC, rev. $100.
- Denis Welker to Herman Pippin, rev. $1,004.
- McNeill & Associates Rentals Inc. to Susan Langston, rev. $240.
- Dwight Clifford Harris Jr. to James Burch, rev. $450.
- Diana Pasquinelli to Kyle Perkins, rev. $300.
- Josie Guthrie to David Eisemann, rev. $364.
- JLR South Carolina Properties Inc. to John Makovy, rev. $216.
- McNeill & Associates Rentals Inc. to Dillon McNeill, rev. $270.
Morehead Township
- Becky Flarity to John Hanley, rev. $500.
- Christopher Ozimek to Shane Blankenship, rev. $576.
- Wesley McCotter to Alice Andrews, rev. $360.
- Kendra Barrett to Michael Gay Jr., rev. $490.
- Kathy Pittman to Laurel Creek Properties LLC, rev. $250.
- Spencer Romph to Jennifer Miller, rev. $695.
- Daniel Gould to Kurt Schmidt, rev. $598.
- Lisa Johnson to Bleau & Associates Inc., $460.
- Lisa Johnson to Bleau & Associates Inc., rev. $460.
- Catherine Lee to Walter Steele Jr., rev. $1,050.
- Pattie White to William Wooten III, rev. $1,150.
- John Inzerillo to Sean Melody, rev. $1,388.
- John Reeves to Clinton Tierney, rev. $998.
- Kenneth Kennedy Jr. to Spencer Mishky, rev. $710.
- Thomas Ohrt to Gary Langford, rev. $1,550.
- Horace Harkey II to Michael Harris, rev. $320.
- Eugene Smelik to Thomas Keefer, rev. $570.
- Elizabeth Ballew to James Canady, rev. $1,229.
- V. Lori Fuller to Carl Lashomb Jr., rev. $500.
- Olde Towne Development Corporation Inc. to Anna Wall, rev. $700.
- Patricia Eaton to Curtis Pearson, rev. $750.
- Kevin Blackburn to Mekenzie Wright, rev. $960.
- Robin Smith to Patricia Eaton, rev. $678.
- Rembert Investments LLC to M.O. Blount & Sons Inc., rev. $180.
- Wayne Johnson to Robbie Liles, rev. $21.
- S.F. Ballou Inc. to Wesley Measamer, rev. $1,700.
- Blake Cook to Carmela Bolanos, rev. $15.
Newport Township
- Roger Corbett to Jeffrey Conger, rev. $1,100.
- Jeffrey Conger to Hazel Jenkins, rev. $610.
- David Wooten to Gary Galloway, rev. $1,084.
- Harrison Hardt to Alexander Roma, rev. $440.
- Ann Hill to 419 Development LLC, rev. $3,700.
Beaufort Township
- Beaufort Properties-NM LLC to Pamlico OZ Fund LLC, rev. $500.
- Beaufort Properties-NM LLC to Pamlico OZ Fund LLC, rev. $500.
- Charles Letchworth to Paul Cavanagh, rev. $100.
- Charles Letchworth to Paul Cavanagh, rev. $1,080.
- The Rosemyr Corp. to Tammy Williamson, rev. $182.
- Tammy Williamson to The Rosemyr Corp., rev. $180.
- Conscience Bay LLC to David Knudson, rev. $160.
- Hal Snyder to Crystal Wasley, rev. $437.
- Theresa Mason to Christina Nichols, rev. $260.
- Lisa Simpson to Ellen Flarity, rev. $48.
- Old Seaport Development LLC to Eatman’s Inc., $1,150.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Wanderlust Boats Inc., rev. $231.
- James Murphy to Stephen Bishop, rev. $542.
- Patricia Nance to Michael Garrett, rev. $400.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Charmaine Angino, rev. $194.
- Wayne D’Arco to Thomas Ludlam, rev. $630.
Merrimon Township
- Joseph Marmo to Robert Pelsang II, $80.
Straits Township
- Anna Lewis to Michael Smith, rev. $250.
- Robert Sebecke to Robert Rice, rev. $580.
Harkers Island Township
- George Melton Jr. to Jeffrey Jackson, rev. $316.
Marshallberg Township
- Eric Willis to Gary Targosky, rev. $46.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Steven Coleman to Annabel Morris.
- Matthew Inch to Dana Harn.
- Gregory Miller to Linda Straub.
- Joshua Hudgens to Taylor Freligh.
- David Reed to Amelia Capehart.
- Deidra Wood to Joseph Sisk.
- Christopher Dean to Tiffany Clark.
- Ethan Johnston to Meagan Sewell.
- Patrick Waterloo to Amy Craig.
- Tammy Tilley to Bryan Wells.
- Jeremy Reels to Bernadette Fulton.
- Madisen Riggs to Carter Whitlow.
- Maegan Barry to Joseph Smith Jr.
- Michelle Michiaels to Matthew Puff.
- James Alexander III to Samantha Gadbaw.
- Jessica Whitley to James Brown Jr.
- John Lovern to Krystal Mooney.
- Donald Layman to Adrienne Hall.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Kristi Gaskill and Eldridge Gaskill Jr.
- Kelly and Eddie Rosado.
- Marcia and Michael Ward.
- Kenneth Waterfield Jr. and Evette Waterfield.
- Vernon and Sharon Guthrie.
- Tesha and David Wichtl.
- Jennifer and Stuart Andrews.
- Carrie and Leo Schmidt.
- Angela and Bill Parker.
