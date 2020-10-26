These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 15-23. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- George Dyer Jr. to Patrick Carpenter, rev. $680.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Ryan Bodden, rev. $572.
- Donalt Eglinton to Justin Syers, rev. $494.
- Jack Billhimer to Paul Winstead, rev. $906.
- Berry Godwin to Charles Pope, rev. $490.
- Nakai Shiver to Chanan Lerer, rev. $860.
- Edward Norris to John Harrell, rev. $840.
- Carmela Cipollina to Andrew Gross, rev. $290.
- Michael Hiner to Millard Ray, rev. $530.
- Edith Christian to James Wilkins, rev. $700.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Carl Mullins, rev. $498.
- Elizabeth Van Der Voort to Chaanine Ventures LLC, rev. $1,880.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Desmond Barnes, rev. $602.
- Julie Marion to Michael Hetrick, rev. $396.
- Sharon O’Brien to Todd Johnson, rev. $1,440.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Susanna Clise, rev. $513.
- Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Gerard Burns, rev. $1,790.
- Leslie O’Connor to John Metts III, rev. $440.
- Bethany Pinter to Marcus Gariba, rev. $220.
- Thomas Varner to John Pickett, rev. $378.
- Peter Medico to Ricardo Cardona, rev. $810.
- Ashley Melton to Peter Medico, rev. $1,280.
- Greg Dempsey to Salty Rose Properties LLC, rev. $318.
- Margaret Hood to ABC2K LLC, rev. $620.
- Marion Roden to Alward Rhew, rev. $548.
- Norma McAdams to David Russell, rev. $86.
- McNeill & Associates Rentals Inc. to Fred Lee Sr., rev. $236.
- Russell Winthrop to Hazel Cockram, rev. $900.
- Sandra Fontaine to Jamie Grady, rev. $590.
- James Davis to Thomas Tasillo, rev. $1,025.
- Jeremy Misenhelder to Ryan Graham, rev. $594.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Joel Compeggie, rev. $850.
- Calvin Jones to John Latham, rev. $440.
- Dean Defraties to Rhonda Manning, rev. $432.
- Richard Rouse to Eric Rouse, rev. $440.
- Steven Graven to David Huff, rev. $2,020.
- Christopher Johnson to Phillip Turner III, rev. $636.
- Robert Oakes Jr. to Pamela Long, rev. $750.
- Bebe Dunbar to Breann Brown, rev. $134.
- George Hilsheimer to Kenneth Allen Jr., rev. $120.
- Carolyn Martin to Leif Rasmussen, rev. $758.
- John Seelinger III to The Sigmund L. Drellack Jr. Revocable Living Trust, rev. $510.
- ABDJ Rentals LLC to Jeanne Freeman Stroud, rev. $256.
- Brynn Marr Homes Inc. to Edward Medairos, rev. $77.
- Brynn Marr Homes Inc. to TY Gay Builders Inc., rev. $77.
- Brynn Marr Homes Inc. to Edward Medairos, rev. $77.
- Thomas Cantwell to Walter O’Berry Jr., rev. $350.
- Patricia Foley to William Meredith, rev. $651.
- Jerry Ward to Billy Alford, rev. $380.
- Timmy Creech to Michael Weaver, rev. $632.
- Heather McQuillan to Timothy Biggs, rev. $200.
- B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $300.
Morehead Township
- John Williams to Mark Ferrell, rev. $210.
- Joseph Barnes to Michael Nichols, rev. $200.
- Thomas Powell Properties LLC to Trade Land Company LLC, rev. $650.
- Stephanie Henry to Stacey Crawford, rev. $735.
- Carlo Veltri to John Thomas Jr., rev. $1,399.
- Robert Brothers to Gregory Christon, rev. $720.
- David Russell to Gregory LoStracco, rev. $200.
- William Fyle to Anne Watson, rev. $850.
- Bradford Honeycutt Jr. to Thomas Miller, rev. $720.
- Winford West to Mark Heckendorf, rev. $880.
- Joe Helms to Linda Smith, rev. $198.
- Marguerite Blais to Christine Anderson, rev. $180.
- Andrew Clark to Darren Clark, rev. $850.
- Harvey King to Eleiston Da Silva, rev. $126.
- Sondra Perry to Russell Winthrop, rev. $2,200.
- David Durand to John Gallagher III, rev. $350.
- Sylvia Mobley to Spencer Mobley, rev. $136.
- Earl Bell Jr. to Brad Boone, rev. $800.
- Lois Fowler to ENC Wealth Group LLC, rev. $777.
- Bridges 3309 LLC to Hunter Stanfield, rev. $132.
- Paul Bucklin to Ezekiel Falcon, rev. $218.
- John Morrow to Emily Payne, rev. $219.
- Fred Holt to Mark Mansfield, rev. $92.
- Donald Eitner to William Laughinghouse, rev. $880.
- Island Girl Ventures Inc. to Andrew Clark, rev. $1,100.
- Raymond Klingel to Christy Strother, rev. $1,234.
- Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to Cliff Stephens, rev. $1,101.
- Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to Judith Normann, rev. $450.
- Debra Springer to David Meyer, rev. $1,280.
- Barbara Oakley to Ronald Norton, rev. $1,130.
- Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to James Belcher, rev. $1,200.
- Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to 121 Roosevelt LLC, rev. $1,050.
- Gerald Robertson to Joseph Barrett, rev. $700.
- John Richardson-Lauve to Ana Zivanovic-Nenadovic, rev. $470.
- Roy Fulk to Randall Thompson, rev. $148.
- Square Foot NC LLC to J. Artson LLC, rev. $5,500.
- Tracy King to Adam Phillips, rev. $403.
Newport Township
- Michael Walter to Peggy Freeman, rev. $372.
Beaufort Township
- Carolyn Mason to Philip Clarke IV, rev. $380.
- Anna Modlin to William Cash II, rev. $820.
- Eric Atkinson to Jamie Clark, rev. $640.
- Robert Bland to Amber Summers, rev. $72.
- Barney McLaughlin to Britt Vinson, rev. $540.
- Brandon Hollingsworth to Andrew Cranford, rev. $570.
- Pamala Richmond to Patrick Nichols, rev. $894.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Katlyn West, rev. $742.
- Jeffrey Moore to Rebecca Barnes, rev. $360.
- William Abbruzzese to Walter Rogers, rev. $350.
- Melba Thompson to Daniel Riggan, rev. $854.
- Kimberly Byelick to William Wiesner, rev. $1,100.
- S. Gene McClung to Bethany Lewis, rev. $31.
- S. Gene McClung to Jack Mumford, rev. $31.
- Elizabeth Phillips to Allan Sharp Jr., rev. $318.
- John & Joseph LLC to Danny Allen, rev. $450.
Straits Township
- Larry Kelly to Christopher Cannon, rev. $320.
- Kelly Styron to Mitchell Dixon, rev. $90.
Harkers Island Township
- Edward Russell to Katelyn Brandt, rev. $360.
- Jack Jordan to Anthony Calabria, rev. $350.
- Jack Jordan to Anthony Calabria, rev. $400.
Marshallberg Township
- Robert Burns to Brandon Hollingsworth, rev. $1,040.
Cedar Island Township
- Judith Daniels to Jamie Daniels, rev. $320.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Kevin Warren to Erin Frazier.
- Annalee Skimehorn to Luke Bishop.
- Kevin Lawrence to Tomi Merrill.
- Eric Heaps to Caroline Schmidle.
- Jon-Michael Taylor to Alora Hare.
- Leah Brockman to Henry Grady III.
- Garfield Newby to Darleen Nobel.
- David Bulkley to Tori Reed.
- Kimberly Burgin to Chase Ortman.
- Amber Jones to Allyson Stephenson.
- Daniel Cleaton to Kelle Neill.
- Sarah Van Doren to Joshua Jenkins.
- Christopher Thomas to Michelle Moore.
- Jake Kola to Alyssa Mauzer.
- Luis Vazquez Jr. to Ava Williams.
- Crystel See to Alexandros Kopalidis.
- Jefte Mojica Lopez to Fatima Felipe Aguinaga.
- Hannah Bullock to Ryan Pitcher.
- Brianna Whittemore to Nicholas LaBonde.
- Dayrel Epperson to Nelly Vargas.
- Charles Williford Jr. to Holly Petry.
- Mikal Ballou to Donald Rice.
- Tanner Davis to Kasey Stephenson.
- Stuart Bowers to Francine McAllister.
- Darian Borluca to Kellen Hendrix.
- Juan Altamirano to Olivia Abell.
- David Bleuer to Lauren Schick.
- Brooke Cordova to Kevin McIntosh.
- Tony Combs II to Nina De Bord.
- Justin Lewis to Kayla Josey.
- Analiese Ryti to Vincent Calli.
- Jeffrey Wright to Carla Anderson.
- Ryan Hutchinson to Taylor Hardy.
- Michael Ballengr to Sydney Allen.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Brenton and Catherine Griffin.
- Charles Clise Jr. and Susanna Clise.
- Robyn and Thomas Wilson.
- Fawn and Brandon Duff.
- Daniel and Amanda Ohmer.
- Ramie and Jonathan Martin.
- Lindsey and Clinton Cubbedge.
- Chavis Raynor and Thelma Calhoun.
- Kevin Gault and Ronda Whitehead.
- Glenwood and Karen Riggs.
- Michael and Jeanine Norman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.