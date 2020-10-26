Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 15-23. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • George Dyer Jr. to Patrick Carpenter, rev. $680.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Ryan Bodden, rev. $572.
  • Donalt Eglinton to Justin Syers, rev. $494.
  • Jack Billhimer to Paul Winstead, rev. $906.
  • Berry Godwin to Charles Pope, rev. $490.
  • Nakai Shiver to Chanan Lerer, rev. $860.
  • Edward Norris to John Harrell, rev. $840.
  • Carmela Cipollina to Andrew Gross, rev. $290.
  • Michael Hiner to Millard Ray, rev. $530.
  • Edith Christian to James Wilkins, rev. $700.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Carl Mullins, rev. $498.
  • Elizabeth Van Der Voort to Chaanine Ventures LLC, rev. $1,880.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Desmond Barnes, rev. $602.
  • Julie Marion to Michael Hetrick, rev. $396.
  • Sharon O’Brien to Todd Johnson, rev. $1,440.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Susanna Clise, rev. $513.
  • Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to Gerard Burns, rev. $1,790.
  • Leslie O’Connor to John Metts III, rev. $440.
  • Bethany Pinter to Marcus Gariba, rev. $220.
  • Thomas Varner to John Pickett, rev. $378.
  • Peter Medico to Ricardo Cardona, rev. $810.
  • Ashley Melton to Peter Medico, rev. $1,280.
  • Greg Dempsey to Salty Rose Properties LLC, rev. $318.
  • Margaret Hood to ABC2K LLC, rev. $620.
  • Marion Roden to Alward Rhew, rev. $548.
  • Norma McAdams to David Russell, rev. $86.
  • McNeill & Associates Rentals Inc. to Fred Lee Sr., rev. $236.
  • Russell Winthrop to Hazel Cockram, rev. $900.
  • Sandra Fontaine to Jamie Grady, rev. $590.
  • James Davis to Thomas Tasillo, rev. $1,025.
  • Jeremy Misenhelder to Ryan Graham, rev. $594.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Joel Compeggie, rev. $850.
  • Calvin Jones to John Latham, rev. $440.
  • Dean Defraties to Rhonda Manning, rev. $432.
  • Richard Rouse to Eric Rouse, rev. $440.
  • Steven Graven to David Huff, rev. $2,020.
  • Christopher Johnson to Phillip Turner III, rev. $636.
  • Robert Oakes Jr. to Pamela Long, rev. $750.
  • Bebe Dunbar to Breann Brown, rev. $134.
  • George Hilsheimer to Kenneth Allen Jr., rev. $120.
  • Carolyn Martin to Leif Rasmussen, rev. $758.
  • John Seelinger III to The Sigmund L. Drellack Jr. Revocable Living Trust, rev. $510.
  • ABDJ Rentals LLC to Jeanne Freeman Stroud, rev. $256.
  • Brynn Marr Homes Inc. to Edward Medairos, rev. $77.
  • Brynn Marr Homes Inc. to TY Gay Builders Inc., rev. $77.
  • Brynn Marr Homes Inc. to Edward Medairos, rev. $77.
  • Thomas Cantwell to Walter O’Berry Jr., rev. $350.
  • Patricia Foley to William Meredith, rev. $651.
  • Jerry Ward to Billy Alford, rev. $380.
  • Timmy Creech to Michael Weaver, rev. $632.
  • Heather McQuillan to Timothy Biggs, rev. $200.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $300.

Morehead Township

  • John Williams to Mark Ferrell, rev. $210.
  • Joseph Barnes to Michael Nichols, rev. $200.
  • Thomas Powell Properties LLC to Trade Land Company LLC, rev. $650.
  • Stephanie Henry to Stacey Crawford, rev. $735.
  • Carlo Veltri to John Thomas Jr., rev. $1,399.
  • Robert Brothers to Gregory Christon, rev. $720.
  • David Russell to Gregory LoStracco, rev. $200.
  • William Fyle to Anne Watson, rev. $850.
  • Bradford Honeycutt Jr. to Thomas Miller, rev. $720.
  • Winford West to Mark Heckendorf, rev. $880.
  • Joe Helms to Linda Smith, rev. $198.
  • Marguerite Blais to Christine Anderson, rev. $180.
  • Andrew Clark to Darren Clark, rev. $850.
  • Harvey King to Eleiston Da Silva, rev. $126.
  • Sondra Perry to Russell Winthrop, rev. $2,200.
  • David Durand to John Gallagher III, rev. $350.
  • Sylvia Mobley to Spencer Mobley, rev. $136.
  • Earl Bell Jr. to Brad Boone, rev. $800.
  • Lois Fowler to ENC Wealth Group LLC, rev. $777.
  • Bridges 3309 LLC to Hunter Stanfield, rev. $132.
  • Paul Bucklin to Ezekiel Falcon, rev. $218.
  • John Morrow to Emily Payne, rev. $219.
  • Fred Holt to Mark Mansfield, rev. $92.
  • Donald Eitner to William Laughinghouse, rev. $880.
  • Island Girl Ventures Inc. to Andrew Clark, rev. $1,100.
  • Raymond Klingel to Christy Strother, rev. $1,234.
  • Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to Cliff Stephens, rev. $1,101.
  • Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to Judith Normann, rev. $450.
  • Debra Springer to David Meyer, rev. $1,280.
  • Barbara Oakley to Ronald Norton, rev. $1,130.
  • Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to James Belcher, rev. $1,200.
  • Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to 121 Roosevelt LLC, rev. $1,050.
  • Gerald Robertson to Joseph Barrett, rev. $700.
  • John Richardson-Lauve to Ana Zivanovic-Nenadovic, rev. $470.
  • Roy Fulk to Randall Thompson, rev. $148.
  • Square Foot NC LLC to J. Artson LLC, rev. $5,500.
  • Tracy King to Adam Phillips, rev. $403.

Newport Township

  • Michael Walter to Peggy Freeman, rev. $372.

Beaufort Township

  • Carolyn Mason to Philip Clarke IV, rev. $380.
  • Anna Modlin to William Cash II, rev. $820.
  • Eric Atkinson to Jamie Clark, rev. $640.
  • Robert Bland to Amber Summers, rev. $72.
  • Barney McLaughlin to Britt Vinson, rev. $540.
  • Brandon Hollingsworth to Andrew Cranford, rev. $570.
  • Pamala Richmond to Patrick Nichols, rev. $894.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Katlyn West, rev. $742.
  • Jeffrey Moore to Rebecca Barnes, rev. $360.
  • William Abbruzzese to Walter Rogers, rev. $350.
  • Melba Thompson to Daniel Riggan, rev. $854.
  • Kimberly Byelick to William Wiesner, rev. $1,100.
  • S. Gene McClung to Bethany Lewis, rev. $31.
  • S. Gene McClung to Jack Mumford, rev. $31.
  • Elizabeth Phillips to Allan Sharp Jr., rev. $318.
  • John & Joseph LLC to Danny Allen, rev. $450.

Straits Township

  • Larry Kelly to Christopher Cannon, rev. $320.
  • Kelly Styron to Mitchell Dixon, rev. $90.

Harkers Island Township

  • Edward Russell to Katelyn Brandt, rev. $360.
  • Jack Jordan to Anthony Calabria, rev. $350.
  • Jack Jordan to Anthony Calabria, rev. $400.  

Marshallberg Township

  • Robert Burns to Brandon Hollingsworth, rev. $1,040.

Cedar Island Township

  • Judith Daniels to Jamie Daniels, rev. $320.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Kevin Warren to Erin Frazier.
  • Annalee Skimehorn to Luke Bishop.
  • Kevin Lawrence to Tomi Merrill.
  • Eric Heaps to Caroline Schmidle.
  • Jon-Michael Taylor to Alora Hare.
  • Leah Brockman to Henry Grady III.
  • Garfield Newby to Darleen Nobel.
  • David Bulkley to Tori Reed.
  • Kimberly Burgin to Chase Ortman.
  • Amber Jones to Allyson Stephenson.
  • Daniel Cleaton to Kelle Neill.
  • Sarah Van Doren to Joshua Jenkins.
  • Christopher Thomas to Michelle Moore.
  • Jake Kola to Alyssa Mauzer.
  • Luis Vazquez Jr. to Ava Williams.
  • Crystel See to Alexandros Kopalidis.
  • Jefte Mojica Lopez to Fatima Felipe Aguinaga.
  • Hannah Bullock to Ryan Pitcher.
  • Brianna Whittemore to Nicholas LaBonde.
  • Dayrel Epperson to Nelly Vargas.
  • Charles Williford Jr. to Holly Petry.
  • Mikal Ballou to Donald Rice.
  • Tanner Davis to Kasey Stephenson.
  • Stuart Bowers to Francine McAllister.
  • Darian Borluca to Kellen Hendrix.
  • Juan Altamirano to Olivia Abell.
  • David Bleuer to Lauren Schick.
  • Brooke Cordova to Kevin McIntosh.
  • Tony Combs II to Nina De Bord.
  • Justin Lewis to Kayla Josey.
  • Analiese Ryti to Vincent Calli.
  • Jeffrey Wright to Carla Anderson.
  • Ryan Hutchinson to Taylor Hardy.
  • Michael Ballengr to Sydney Allen.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Brenton and Catherine Griffin.
  • Charles Clise Jr. and Susanna Clise.
  • Robyn and Thomas Wilson.
  • Fawn and Brandon Duff.
  • Daniel and Amanda Ohmer.
  • Ramie and Jonathan Martin.
  • Lindsey and Clinton Cubbedge.
  • Chavis Raynor and Thelma Calhoun.
  • Kevin Gault and Ronda Whitehead.
  • Glenwood and Karen Riggs.
  • Michael and Jeanine Norman.  

