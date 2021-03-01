Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Feb. 18-27. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Todd Locker to Joseph LaSorsa, rev. $1,718.
  • Arthur Shupe to Roger Tesch, rev. $680.
  • Journey Ball Jr. to Robert Smith, rev. $630.
  • John Rahe to Horace Liles, rev. $820.
  • David Stroud to Bryan Simpson, rev. $147.
  • Richard Mott to Vincent Beese, rev. $1,002.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Echo Bravo LLC, rev. $598.
  • Horizons East LLC to Bobby Manning Jr., rev. $646.
  • Cristina Rodriguez to Haywood Brantley, rev. $494.
  • Howard Pinner to James Pappalardo, rev. $1,620.
  • George Wiseman to William Grammer, rev. $82.
  • Chris Huneycutt to Jon Graversen, rev. $890.
  • Judith Zoellner to Ramarque Home Builders LLC, rev. $700.
  • John Taylor to Gregory Brooks, rev. $380.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Jason Morris, rev. $629.
  • Crystal Coast Ampitheater Inc. to Dirt2Dreams LLC, rev. $450.
  • Herbert Page to Dirt2Dreams LLC, rev. $1,225.
  • Crystal Coast Ampitheater Inc. to Dirt2Dreams LLC, rev. $100.
  • Robert Tribble to John Thomas Jr., rev. $518.
  • Henry Gurganus to Howard Pinner, rev. $698.
  • Steven Davis to Demarious Buford, rev. $209.
  • Bernardus Velthoven to Daniel Blanchard, rev. $195.
  • James Oldham IV to Michael Bisconti, rev. $1,194.
  • Russell Beach House LLC to Rolling Tide Properties LLC, rev. $2,250.
  • Modular Technologies Inc. to Florida Keys Towing LLC, rev. $300.
  • James Heironimus Jr. to Jeffrey Keenan, rev. $750.
  • Carey Nadal to Justine Bell, rev. $490.   

Morehead Township

  • J. Charles Cauley to Frank Taralla, rev. $420.
  • John Gutner to Nancy Dula, rev. $1,700.
  • November Baby LLC to Robert Keifer, rev. $840.
  • Peter Woods to Donald Thomas Jr., rev. $684.
  • Cameron Guthrie to Zachary Grantham, rev. $380.
  • Lynn Malhiot to Tricia Conn, rev. $796.
  • Ronald Wells to Mary Johnston, rev. $798.
  • Earl Gross to James Loynes, rev. $2,150.
  • Mary Efantis to Stephen Hamrick, rev. $332.
  • Dustin Wilson to Stephen Nolan, rev. $487.
  • Scott Eckholdt to Steven Kirby, rev. $540.
  • Happy Gardens LLC to Miles Horton, rev. $350.
  • James Loynes to David Lee, rev. $1,460.
  • Sandra Cannon to Southeast Industrial Services LLC, rev. $30.
  • Seaside Seclusion LLC to Blair Robinson, rev. $3,200.
  • Leighann Whitehead to Zachery Gray, rev. $340.
  • Joseph Daughtry to Matthew Herndon, rev. $350.
  • Benjamin Baker to William Corbett, rev. $810.
  • Alice Golden to Michael Wagoner, rev. $560.
  • Sportsman’s Pier Inc. to The Cottage at the Crystal Coast LLC, rev. $1,000.
  • Weldon Baker II to Michael Bowen, rev. $1,480.
  • Hugh Graham to Jonathan Coley, rev. $1,220.
  • Lawrence Allen to Jason Arthur, rev. $240.
  • Jeanette Gallaher to John Collinsworth, rev. $1,180.
  • Billie Godwin to Robin Showerman, rev. $608.
  • Mark Hannula to Joshua Keen, rev. $260.
  • Joseph Zucker to JoCo Investments LLC, rev. $2,775.
  • James Hawkins Jr. to Sharon Meares, rev. $130.
  • Ronald Eason to Aaron Winn, rev. $278.
  • Jesse Moore to Samuel Boyd, rev. $177.
  • Thomas Pike to Shannon Vance, rev. $680.
  • Richard Griffis Sr. to Brent Wheelwright, rev. $210.
  • Theodore Ortwine to Kathryn Gesse, rev. $790.
  • C. Grant LLC to Edward Nastase, rev. $161.
  • Benny Perry to William Edwards, rev. $500.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Leon Capital Ventures LLC, rev. $966.
  • Samuel Moore to Thomas Tankelewicz, rev. $420.

Newport Township

  • Patricia Clark to Richard Barrow II, rev. $90.
  • John Gurley to Joel Booker, rev. $320.
  • Jaime Barefoot to Meadow Molo, rev. $50.
  • Marcus Barefoot to Meadow Molo, rev. $50.
  • David Messer Sr. to Joseph Stephens, rev. $160.
  • Tony Clemmons to Garrett Knauss, rev. $516.
  • BRB Builders Inc. to Korey Bosley, rev. $600.
  • Frances Kaplan to Fredrick Brandon, rev. $350.

Beaufort Township

  • Cynthia Austin to Karen Turner, rev. $536.
  • John Simmons Jr. to Jeremy Chalk, rev. $558.
  • Jeffery Lanier to Peyton Lanier, rev. $530.
  • Jerold Baum to Michael Deluca, rev. $154.
  • George Merrell III to Stellan Gain Inc., rev. $100.
  • Kyle Watson to Chase Dudley, rev. $64.
  • Alicia Dehoff to Travis Cox, rev. $40.
  • Maryanne Frank to John Wood Jr., rev. $70.
  • BSR Properties LLC to Patterson Copeland and Marker 7 LLC, rev. $84.
  • Trapas Pratt to Matthew Nease, rev. $1,491.
  • William Thompson to Mary MacRae, $640.
  • Vivian McGowan to Charles Livaudais Jr., rev. $980.
  • Alan Cheek to The Wandering Place LLC, rev. $280.
  • Conscience Bay LLC to Anne Mahoney, rev. $164.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to David Lyon, rev. $718.
  • John Stanley to Mark Bildsten, rev. $570.
  • Old Seaport Development LLC to Bobby Sumner, rev. $550.
  • Thomas Owens to John Buery, rev. $685.
  • Michael Christenson Jr. to Greg Gillium, rev. $160.
  • James Griffin to Travis Evans, rev. $514.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Gary Evans, rev. $828.
  • John Mies to Randy Hobbs, rev. $125.
  • Kathy Tatiossian to Jody Kaiser, rev. $490.
  • Andrew Bullard to Benjamin Hedgepeth, rev. $610.   

Merrimon Township

  • Roger Zielinski to Dustin Wilson, rev. $530.  

Straits Township

  • William Osborn to Charles Quinlan, rev. $1,190.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Robert Wolfe Jr. to Christopher Rose, rev. $160.
  • Richard Willis to Lionel Worthy Jr., rev. $345.

Davis Township

  • Robert Rhodes to Vasilios Michailidis, rev. $38.  

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • James Wilder to Katherine Ransdell.
  • Todd Martin to Melissa Hughes.
  • Shelton Salter Jr. to Ashley Conway.
  • Jared McAllister to Danielle Vienneau.
  • Jazmin Gonzalez to Anthony Harden.
  • Pardis Camarda to Brandon Moreland.
  • Jennifer Fleming to Joseph Johnson.
  • Jason Rodriguez to Kendyl Smith.
  • Katherine Gould to Andrew Smith.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Marsha and Michael Forsythe.
  • Kathy and Alvin Williams.
  • Richard and Patricia Hunnings.
  • Wendy and Danny Way.  

