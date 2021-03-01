These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Feb. 18-27. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Todd Locker to Joseph LaSorsa, rev. $1,718.
- Arthur Shupe to Roger Tesch, rev. $680.
- Journey Ball Jr. to Robert Smith, rev. $630.
- John Rahe to Horace Liles, rev. $820.
- David Stroud to Bryan Simpson, rev. $147.
- Richard Mott to Vincent Beese, rev. $1,002.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Echo Bravo LLC, rev. $598.
- Horizons East LLC to Bobby Manning Jr., rev. $646.
- Cristina Rodriguez to Haywood Brantley, rev. $494.
- Howard Pinner to James Pappalardo, rev. $1,620.
- George Wiseman to William Grammer, rev. $82.
- Chris Huneycutt to Jon Graversen, rev. $890.
- Judith Zoellner to Ramarque Home Builders LLC, rev. $700.
- John Taylor to Gregory Brooks, rev. $380.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Jason Morris, rev. $629.
- Crystal Coast Ampitheater Inc. to Dirt2Dreams LLC, rev. $450.
- Herbert Page to Dirt2Dreams LLC, rev. $1,225.
- Crystal Coast Ampitheater Inc. to Dirt2Dreams LLC, rev. $100.
- Robert Tribble to John Thomas Jr., rev. $518.
- Henry Gurganus to Howard Pinner, rev. $698.
- Steven Davis to Demarious Buford, rev. $209.
- Bernardus Velthoven to Daniel Blanchard, rev. $195.
- James Oldham IV to Michael Bisconti, rev. $1,194.
- Russell Beach House LLC to Rolling Tide Properties LLC, rev. $2,250.
- Modular Technologies Inc. to Florida Keys Towing LLC, rev. $300.
- James Heironimus Jr. to Jeffrey Keenan, rev. $750.
- Carey Nadal to Justine Bell, rev. $490.
Morehead Township
- J. Charles Cauley to Frank Taralla, rev. $420.
- John Gutner to Nancy Dula, rev. $1,700.
- November Baby LLC to Robert Keifer, rev. $840.
- Peter Woods to Donald Thomas Jr., rev. $684.
- Cameron Guthrie to Zachary Grantham, rev. $380.
- Lynn Malhiot to Tricia Conn, rev. $796.
- Ronald Wells to Mary Johnston, rev. $798.
- Earl Gross to James Loynes, rev. $2,150.
- Mary Efantis to Stephen Hamrick, rev. $332.
- Dustin Wilson to Stephen Nolan, rev. $487.
- Scott Eckholdt to Steven Kirby, rev. $540.
- Happy Gardens LLC to Miles Horton, rev. $350.
- James Loynes to David Lee, rev. $1,460.
- Sandra Cannon to Southeast Industrial Services LLC, rev. $30.
- Seaside Seclusion LLC to Blair Robinson, rev. $3,200.
- Leighann Whitehead to Zachery Gray, rev. $340.
- Joseph Daughtry to Matthew Herndon, rev. $350.
- Benjamin Baker to William Corbett, rev. $810.
- Alice Golden to Michael Wagoner, rev. $560.
- Sportsman’s Pier Inc. to The Cottage at the Crystal Coast LLC, rev. $1,000.
- Weldon Baker II to Michael Bowen, rev. $1,480.
- Hugh Graham to Jonathan Coley, rev. $1,220.
- Lawrence Allen to Jason Arthur, rev. $240.
- Jeanette Gallaher to John Collinsworth, rev. $1,180.
- Billie Godwin to Robin Showerman, rev. $608.
- Mark Hannula to Joshua Keen, rev. $260.
- Joseph Zucker to JoCo Investments LLC, rev. $2,775.
- James Hawkins Jr. to Sharon Meares, rev. $130.
- Ronald Eason to Aaron Winn, rev. $278.
- Jesse Moore to Samuel Boyd, rev. $177.
- Thomas Pike to Shannon Vance, rev. $680.
- Richard Griffis Sr. to Brent Wheelwright, rev. $210.
- Theodore Ortwine to Kathryn Gesse, rev. $790.
- C. Grant LLC to Edward Nastase, rev. $161.
- Benny Perry to William Edwards, rev. $500.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Leon Capital Ventures LLC, rev. $966.
- Samuel Moore to Thomas Tankelewicz, rev. $420.
Newport Township
- Patricia Clark to Richard Barrow II, rev. $90.
- John Gurley to Joel Booker, rev. $320.
- Jaime Barefoot to Meadow Molo, rev. $50.
- Marcus Barefoot to Meadow Molo, rev. $50.
- David Messer Sr. to Joseph Stephens, rev. $160.
- Tony Clemmons to Garrett Knauss, rev. $516.
- BRB Builders Inc. to Korey Bosley, rev. $600.
- Frances Kaplan to Fredrick Brandon, rev. $350.
Beaufort Township
- Cynthia Austin to Karen Turner, rev. $536.
- John Simmons Jr. to Jeremy Chalk, rev. $558.
- Jeffery Lanier to Peyton Lanier, rev. $530.
- Jerold Baum to Michael Deluca, rev. $154.
- George Merrell III to Stellan Gain Inc., rev. $100.
- Kyle Watson to Chase Dudley, rev. $64.
- Alicia Dehoff to Travis Cox, rev. $40.
- Maryanne Frank to John Wood Jr., rev. $70.
- BSR Properties LLC to Patterson Copeland and Marker 7 LLC, rev. $84.
- Trapas Pratt to Matthew Nease, rev. $1,491.
- William Thompson to Mary MacRae, $640.
- Vivian McGowan to Charles Livaudais Jr., rev. $980.
- Alan Cheek to The Wandering Place LLC, rev. $280.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Anne Mahoney, rev. $164.
- Streamline Developers LLC to David Lyon, rev. $718.
- John Stanley to Mark Bildsten, rev. $570.
- Old Seaport Development LLC to Bobby Sumner, rev. $550.
- Thomas Owens to John Buery, rev. $685.
- Michael Christenson Jr. to Greg Gillium, rev. $160.
- James Griffin to Travis Evans, rev. $514.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Gary Evans, rev. $828.
- John Mies to Randy Hobbs, rev. $125.
- Kathy Tatiossian to Jody Kaiser, rev. $490.
- Andrew Bullard to Benjamin Hedgepeth, rev. $610.
Merrimon Township
- Roger Zielinski to Dustin Wilson, rev. $530.
Straits Township
- William Osborn to Charles Quinlan, rev. $1,190.
Harkers Island Township
- Robert Wolfe Jr. to Christopher Rose, rev. $160.
- Richard Willis to Lionel Worthy Jr., rev. $345.
Davis Township
- Robert Rhodes to Vasilios Michailidis, rev. $38.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- James Wilder to Katherine Ransdell.
- Todd Martin to Melissa Hughes.
- Shelton Salter Jr. to Ashley Conway.
- Jared McAllister to Danielle Vienneau.
- Jazmin Gonzalez to Anthony Harden.
- Pardis Camarda to Brandon Moreland.
- Jennifer Fleming to Joseph Johnson.
- Jason Rodriguez to Kendyl Smith.
- Katherine Gould to Andrew Smith.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Marsha and Michael Forsythe.
- Kathy and Alvin Williams.
- Richard and Patricia Hunnings.
- Wendy and Danny Way.
