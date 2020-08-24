Deeds
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Aug. 6-20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Mt. Pleasant Construction Co. Inc. to Hugh Barnette, rev. $630.
- Vanguard Ventures LLC to Agree Limited Partnership, rev. $3,018.
- Shirley Brilakis to Timothy Schlude, rev. $1,250.
- Richard Fitzgerald Sr. to Theodore Knight, rev. $514.
- Kenneth Futrell to James Lewis, rev. $550.
- Forrest Allen to Kurt Baker II, rev. $680.
- William Ribar to Michael Bynum, rev. $130.
- John McDonald to David Braswell, rev. $1,310.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Armando Estrada, rev. $479.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Matthew James, rev. $498.
- Jeffrey Likosar to Ryland Harrelson, rev. $877.
- Dyann Brinson to Charles Clise Jr., rev. $1,124.
- Thomas Styers to Chadwick Grimes, rev. $700.
- Tina L. Gilmore Co. to Richard McGee III, rev. $232.
- Modular Technologies Inc. to Harry Carpenter Jr., rev. $300.
- Coldwater Creek Development Inc. to O’Brien and Sons Construction LLC, rev. $60.
- Blanche Broadway to Ronald Williams, rev. $250.
- Theodore Baumgardner to Tyson Nixon, rev. $960.
- Mickey Gahagan to Darryl Grater, rev. $810.
- Michael McMahon to Elizabeth Cook, rev. $1,515.
- Mary Shoe to Jeffrey Blease, rev. $178.
- Irish Blessings of N.C. LLC to Beverly Spence, rev. $610.
- Anthony Gerardi to Shaun Horrigan, rev. $71.
- George Smith III to Tabl LLC, rev. $720.
- WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Timothy Kincaid, rev. $60.
- WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Timothy Kincaid, rev. $300.
- Gene Nichol Jr. to Barrett Hester, rev. $1,290.
- John Parker to William Scull, rev. $890.
- Stephen McDaniel to Bryan Dupree, rev. $250.
- William Gerrans to Jeremy Canady, rev. $1,570.
- Cecil Burt to Earl Parker, rev. $1,480.
- Deanne Adams to Robert McDuff, rev. $910.
- Gregory Branic to John Burpo, rev. $856.
- Stephen Porzio to Jeffery Lee, rev. $1,140.
- Marvin Smith to Marvin Estates LLC, rev. $376.
- Jerri Builders Homes LLC to John Parker, rev. $884.
- D. Elaine Wilcox to Vincent Tygart, rev. $930.
- Jon Harding to Andrew Babos, rev. $830.
- Edd Gaddy Jr. to Frances Cardin, rev. $336.
- Robert Harris Jr. to Selby Bass Jr., rev. $636.
- Paul Wygal to Charles Conover, rev. $740.
- Jamie Richards to Jeremy Peters, rev. $500.
- Virginia Jenkins to Jay French, rev. $120.
- Jerry Blythe to John McCoy II, rev. $70.
- Terry Vithoulkas to Karl Mihalek, rev. $1,740.
- Bobby Johnson to Kathy Cox, rev. $480.
- Clarence Bland Jr. to Guilherme Correia, rev. $225.
- Ronald Dimock Jr. to Andrew Lopez, rev. $1,158.
- Eric Valera to Charles Houser, rev. $800.
- Alan Hale to Michael Merz, rev. $1,450.
- Hyde-Away Land Co. LLC to Christian Noel, rev. $36.
- Tom Buie to Marvin Allen III, rev. $550.
- Don Easley Jr. to Christopher Lange, rev. $1,299.
- Matthew Brubaker to James Ervin, rev. $170.
- Claudia Cockman to Dana Alligood, rev. $1,270.
- David Braswell to Alexander Milak, rev. $900.
- Tommy Boyles to Glenn Joyner, rev. $850.
- Margaret Joyner to Stacey Logue, rev. $559.
- Andrew Jones to Erltimes LLC, rev. $880.
- Chet Willis to Robert Conrad, rev. $300.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Kenneth Brown, rev. $610.
- Duane Wells to Jamie Richards, rev. $1,290.
- WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Christopher Ferguson, rev. $300.
- Norris Landing Developers LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., rev. $1,200.
- Victoria Little to Adolfo Rosales, rev. $1,120.
Morehead Township
- Earl Mead to David Mayer, rev. $682.
- Lee Jenkins III to David Miller, rev. $598.
- Mark Besen to Sherelyn Woolard, rev. $780.
- Stephan Bryan to Laura Hurt, rev. $230.
- William Alston to Heather Driver, rev. $930.
- Vanguard Ventures LLC to Agree Limited Partnership, rev. $3,200.
- Vanguard Ventures LLC to Agree Limited Partnership, rev. $2,790.
- Vanguard Ventures LLC to Agree Limited Partnership, rev. $3,267.
- John Okerson to Kevin Utz, rev. $840.
- Steven Labianca to Christine Labianca, rev. $170.
- David Parker to Gail Warren, rev. $600.
- Anthony Galante to Bryan Hales, rev. $480.
- Sunnywhirl LLC to Daniel Harris, rev. $610.
- Kurt Baker II to Robert Bendick, rev. $392.
- Sherrie Landes to Lawrence Kacmarcik, rev. $380.
- David Messinger to Charles Foret III, rev. $760.
- Michael Montanaro to Dana Shelley, rev. $376.
- Sally Gudger to WMS Property Co. LLC, rev. $3,600.
- Gregory Linscott to Kohei Uchida, rev. $690.
- Camille Boone to Kelly-Ann Evans, rev. $327.
- William Etheridge to Anthony Philpott, rev. $398.
- J&B East Properties LLC to Patrick Mitchell, rev. $1,800.
- Catherine Hoerner to Sally Christman, rev. $230.
- Harry Callicotte to Robin McPherson, rev. $1,240.
- Miss Tammy LLC to Lee Hill, rev. $375.
- Michael Cardone to James Evans, rev. $1,090.
- Harry Taylor Jr. to Christopher Geary, rev. $405.
- Lori Price to Amy Phelps, rev. $850.
- Howard Mims Jr. to Rick Adler, rev. $693.
- LOWE 3 LLC to Shawn Twigg, rev. $889.
- James Brewer to Jonathan Carroll, rev. $260.
- John Parks Jr. to Jason Fuller, rev. $600.
- Wistar Allen to Christopher Mooney, rev. $752.
- Thomas Pasquesi to Allen Fisher, rev. $1,343.
- Don Cuthbertson to Patricia Gorelick, rev. $390.
- Patricia Pollard to Jeannette Sugg, rev. $473.
- Thomas Hogshead III to Luck Davidson, rev. $1,600.
- Norman Banks to Harley Garrison, rev. $1,070.
- Linda Radler to James Sanders III, rev. $470.
- HD Group LLC to Allen Bass, rev. $890.
- Michael Hansen to Stewart Throckmorton, rev. $600.
- Jesse Branch III to Colston Beeson, rev. $232.
- Jane Gordon to E.D. Gaskins Jr., rev. $270.
- Charles Miles Jr. to Patsy Heutess, rev. $120.
- Mary Hakkila to Timmy Horne, rev. $242.
- Matthew Liszewski to John Grimes, rev. $812.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Echo Bravo LLC, rev. $532.
- Jonathan Shea to Mark West, rev. $594.
- Michael Vincent to Vanda Frye, rev. $480.
- Little Moolah LLC to James Carrick, rev. $655.
- Thomas Glasgow to Scott Capps, rev. $520.
- James Varner to Gregory Smith, rev. $396.
- Susan White to Camelot East LLC, rev. $180.
- Lloyd Holland to Walter Gay, rev. $120.
- Randolph Miller to Barton Proud III, rev. $610.
- William Blount to Martin Anderson, rev. $960.
- Nadjmeh Hariri to Henry Deese, rev. $366.
- Conway Enterprises of Carteret County LLC to Kleitz & Adams LLC, rev. $130.
- MGM Inc. to Justin Smith, rev. $238.
- Bach Vu to John Garnham, rev. $463.
- Michel Chaanine Sr. to Benjamin Maddrey, rev. $350.
- Susan Stackhouse to Maxwell Weaver, rev. $1,520.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Robert Mickelson, rev. $354.
- David Booth to Mary Huckaby, rev. $3,796.
- Gregory Barnes to Andrew Hartsell, rev. $620.
- Robert Hutchison to Jeffrey Griffin, rev. $374.
- Robert Lin to Craig Hilliard, rev. $1,970.
- Douglas Owens to Brian Berkheimer, rev. $470.
- Pamela West to Christopher Masters, rev. $700.
- Carl Rogers to Christopher Hardison, rev. $960.
- Sherri Layton to Zachary Murray, rev. $554.
- Jason Hines to Deborah Connolly, rev. $890.
- Edward Baardsen to Douglas Toler, rev. $300.
- J.L.M. Real Estate LLC to Steve Pittel, rev. $1,664.
- Bridges 3309 LLC to Gloria O’Malley, rev. $161.
- Robert Carr Jr. to Edgar Carr, rev. $2,400.
- Ronald Sawyer to Dubose Custom Homes LLC, rev. $170.
- Edgar Moore III to Ricky Lasley, rev. $800.
- Sandra Hardesty to Michael Lowry, rev. $600.
- David Knisely to Mark Besen, rev. $750.
Newport Township
- Samantha Maxwell to Jack Howren, rev. $470.
- Judith Bell to Brandon Rodgers, rev. $354.
- J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $200.
- Peggy Horrell to Michael Reynolds, rev. $230.
- Timothy Long to Andrew Rock, rev. $270.
- The Salvation Army to Bonnie Winters, rev. $50.
- Bobbie Hodges Jr. to Seth Badders, rev. $22.
- David Myers to David Domel Jr., rev. $294.
- John Paquette to Barry Arthur, rev. $66.
- Tracey Waite to Shawn Foreman, rev. $296.
- Jeffrey Richardson to Victoria Banks, rev. $226.
- Property Privacy Services to David Morris Jr., rev. $585.
- Kwabena Agyeman-Budu to Cody McNamara, rev. $290.
- Clarence Ingle to David Simmons, rev. $430.
- Garland Sewell Jr. to Adam Lockey, rev. $79.
- James Aylestock to Jacob Ross, rev. $378.
- James Riley to Elizabeth Winfree, rev. $380.
- Theodore Tucker to Alan Conrad, rev. $75.
- Janet Pittman to Joaquin Alvarado, rev. $308.
- Bret Danilowicz to Olivia Tomlinson, rev. $196.
- Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Beverly Pham, rev. $206.
- Lisa Hottenroth to John Romano Jr., rev. $190.
Harlowe Township
- Pamela Valente to Jason Elmore, rev. $958.
- Stacy Wilson to Edward Scott, rev. $120.
Beaufort Township
- Vanguard Ventures LLC to Agree Limited Partnership, rev. $2,812.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $280.
- Charles Quinlan to Phillip Schultheis, rev. $590.
- Cynthai Lewis to Edward Varner, rev. $418.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $600.
- C.R. Wheatly to Tatiana Dixon, rev. $12.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $420.
- Mitchell Rabon to John Sauls Sr., rev. $618.
- Julie Hardesty to Andre Olivier, rev. $370.
- I.J. Hunter Construction Co. to Karl Schuele Jr., rev. $434.
- Streamline Developers LLC to William French, rev. $910.
- Joseph Barwick to Cindy Moorhead, rev. $725.
- Edward Myers to Jerry Stone, rev. $300.
- Ogden Johnson to Emery Bremer, rev. $460.
- John Moore to Ronald Gifford, rev. $470.
- Daniel Cable to Zakery Sherman, rev. $646.
- Susan Sanders to Reuben Saunders, rev. $770.
- George Lumb III to Tiffany Clark, rev. $783.
- James Modlin to Daniel Harvey Sr., rev. $460.
- Ralph Caricofe to Goldbrew LLC, rev. $1,012.
- Susan Sanders to Catherine Powers, rev. $1,070.
- Susan Howes to Robert Wilkins, rev. $500.
- Carey Durham to Susan Sanders, rev. $754.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Alicia Elson, rev. $750.
- Carol Harrell to Daniel Kroger, rev. $600.
- Karen Magnus to Philip Ross, rev. $302.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Teresa Chadwick, rev. $418.
- Marvin Knox to Adam Willis, rev. $777.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Lynn Cohen, rev. $382.
Merrimon Township
- Elena Zagrebina to Croatan Investments LLC, rev. $120.
- Carol Smith to Carlos Rivero, rev. $535.
Straits Township
- Jedi Acquisitions Group LLC to David De La Fuente, rev. $120.
- Lillie Miller to Bobby Woolard Jr., rev. $46.
- Paula Stanley to David Knapp Sr., rev. $578.
- Paul Tripp to Kurt Held, rev. $108.
- Donald Willis to Beverly Pham, rev. $90.
Harkers Island Township
- Arthur Carter Jr. to Tony Foley, rev. $136.
- Charlie Ellington to Shirley Martin, rev. $718.
- Jeremy Bridges to Renee Bourget, rev. $1,010.
- Wendy Starnes-Reynolds to Donald White, rev. $220.
- William Short to Jimmy Canoy Jr., rev. $150.
- Travis Borbeau to Bryan Minihan, rev. $180.
- Herbert Ridgeway IV to Benjamin Gerber, rev. $496.
- Lisa Bunn to Kenneth Evanko, rev. $350.
- Elbert Gaskill Sr. to Jack Jordan, rev. $300.
- Jason Craner to Jack Jordan, rev. $500.
- Sarah Allen to Kurt Weisheit, rev. $500.
Marshallberg Township
- Linda MacDonald to David Harrell Jr., rev. $1,000.
- LA & SG Properties LLC to Bradford Shirley, rev. $189.
Stacy Township
- Jack Russell Jr. to Grace Two LLC, rev. $130.
Sea Level Township
- Grace Gillikin to Nileshkumar Patel, rev. $24.
- Dwayne Grant to Carson Wilson Jr., rev. $75.
Atlantic Township
- Wendi Gordon to Lila Herrera-Alvarado, rev. $65.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Charma McCarty to Bret Saksa.
- James Bagwell to Austen Taylor.
- Shelby Tucker to Brandon Maas.
- David Ibrahim to Araceli Hernandez Lopez.
- Jeff Johnson to Kelly Crabtree.
- Ryan Benway to Elisha Gurney.
- Curtis Higgins II to Lisa Ventura.
- Roger Leon to Haley Brownell.
- Andrew Wilkerson to Gabriela Ruiz.
- Danielle Hewitt to Brandy Ipock.
- Aileen Nimick to Derek Frohbieter.
- Richard Russell III to Nicole Best.
- Andrea Fuller to John Darden.
- Sharon Boyer to Bret Reisch.
- Jessica Wainwright to John Williams.
- Jonathan Shively to Kayla Churchill.
- Brooke Walker to Josue Lara.
- Khorey Hull to Peyton Hawthorne.
- Victoria Greek to Stephen Shaw.
- Christopher Harris to Julia Bartz.
- Daniel Hodges to Samantha Simmons.
- Tyler Navarro to Gabrielle Haddock.
- Jonathan Jerez to Emily Jacobius.
- David Hupp II to Arlene Hancock.
- Ian Jacobson to Katelyn Wilkerson.
- David Winters to Kayla Peterman.
- Evelyn Humphrey to Daniel Corbett.
- Robert Stevens to Cheryl Davis.
- Michael Bishop to Carleigh Gerhardt.
- Mary Carlyle to Mary Rhodes.
- John Hunt to Brittany Dye.
- Bradley Krueger to April Boan.
- Michael Nance to Deanna Barbour.
- Isaiah Jones to Marissa Mann.
- Rogelio Zacarias Angel to Elizabeth Lopez Segovia.
- Amanda Young to Michael Goodwin.
- Gihon Robinson to Selena Marks.
- Nathan Hall to Kyra Davis.
- Christian Nowak to Sarah Stewart.
- Brandon Letendre to Aubry Inserra.
- Joel Newton to Kaitlynn Johnson.
- Kaitlin Moss to Harrison James.
- Henry Nicholson II to Catherine Snead.
- Harvey Whanger to Sherry Hawks.
- Bryan Jordan to Tiffany Pollock.
- Robert Anderson to Frankie Pendergraph.
- Dylan Frisch to Harleigh Lehman.
- Makenna Smith to Willy Korthals.
- John Walley to Carmen Bullock.
- Michael Peter to Chelsea Trost.
- Henry Williams to Christina McEuen.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Crystal and Jonathan Kareher.
- William and Brandy Mills.
- Donald Rhodes Jr. and Ashley Rhodes.
- Quinteze and Amanda Williams.
- Matthew and Angela Novotny.
- Cheri and Michael DeJohn.
- Tina and Anthony Earnest.
- Amanda and Ryan Young.
- Shernette and Andrae Dixon.
- Alisa and Stephen Redgrave.
- Mary and David Fallon.
