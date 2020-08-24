Deed transfers 2

Deeds

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Aug. 6-20. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Mt. Pleasant Construction Co. Inc. to Hugh Barnette, rev. $630.
  • Vanguard Ventures LLC to Agree Limited Partnership, rev. $3,018.
  • Shirley Brilakis to Timothy Schlude, rev. $1,250.
  • Richard Fitzgerald Sr. to Theodore Knight, rev. $514.
  • Kenneth Futrell to James Lewis, rev. $550.
  • Forrest Allen to Kurt Baker II, rev. $680.
  • William Ribar to Michael Bynum, rev. $130.
  • John McDonald to David Braswell, rev. $1,310.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Armando Estrada, rev. $479.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Matthew James, rev. $498.
  • Jeffrey Likosar to Ryland Harrelson, rev. $877.
  • Dyann Brinson to Charles Clise Jr., rev. $1,124.
  • Thomas Styers to Chadwick Grimes, rev. $700.
  • Tina L. Gilmore Co. to Richard McGee III, rev. $232.
  • Modular Technologies Inc. to Harry Carpenter Jr., rev. $300.
  • Coldwater Creek Development Inc. to O’Brien and Sons Construction LLC, rev. $60.
  • Blanche Broadway to Ronald Williams, rev. $250.
  • Theodore Baumgardner to Tyson Nixon, rev. $960.
  • Mickey Gahagan to Darryl Grater, rev. $810.
  • Michael McMahon to Elizabeth Cook, rev. $1,515.
  • Mary Shoe to Jeffrey Blease, rev. $178.
  • Irish Blessings of N.C. LLC to Beverly Spence, rev. $610.
  • Anthony Gerardi to Shaun Horrigan, rev. $71.
  • George Smith III to Tabl LLC, rev. $720.
  • WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Timothy Kincaid, rev. $60.
  • WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Timothy Kincaid, rev. $300.
  • Gene Nichol Jr. to Barrett Hester, rev. $1,290.
  • John Parker to William Scull, rev. $890.
  • Stephen McDaniel to Bryan Dupree, rev. $250.
  • William Gerrans to Jeremy Canady, rev. $1,570.
  • Cecil Burt to Earl Parker, rev. $1,480.
  • Deanne Adams to Robert McDuff, rev. $910.
  • Gregory Branic to John Burpo, rev. $856.
  • Stephen Porzio to Jeffery Lee, rev. $1,140.
  • Marvin Smith to Marvin Estates LLC, rev. $376.
  • Jerri Builders Homes LLC to John Parker, rev. $884.
  • D. Elaine Wilcox to Vincent Tygart, rev. $930.
  • Jon Harding to Andrew Babos, rev. $830.
  • Edd Gaddy Jr. to Frances Cardin, rev. $336.
  • Robert Harris Jr. to Selby Bass Jr., rev. $636.
  • Paul Wygal to Charles Conover, rev. $740.
  • Jamie Richards to Jeremy Peters, rev. $500.
  • Virginia Jenkins to Jay French, rev. $120.
  • Jerry Blythe to John McCoy II, rev. $70.
  • Terry Vithoulkas to Karl Mihalek, rev. $1,740.
  • Bobby Johnson to Kathy Cox, rev. $480.
  • Clarence Bland Jr. to Guilherme Correia, rev. $225.
  • Ronald Dimock Jr. to Andrew Lopez, rev. $1,158.
  • Eric Valera to Charles Houser, rev. $800.
  • Alan Hale to Michael Merz, rev. $1,450.
  • Hyde-Away Land Co. LLC to Christian Noel, rev. $36.
  • Tom Buie to Marvin Allen III, rev. $550.
  • Don Easley Jr. to Christopher Lange, rev. $1,299.
  • Matthew Brubaker to James Ervin, rev. $170.
  • Claudia Cockman to Dana Alligood, rev. $1,270.
  • David Braswell to Alexander Milak, rev. $900.
  • Tommy Boyles to Glenn Joyner, rev. $850.
  • Margaret Joyner to Stacey Logue, rev. $559.
  • Andrew Jones to Erltimes LLC, rev. $880.
  • Chet Willis to Robert Conrad, rev. $300.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Kenneth Brown, rev. $610.
  • Duane Wells to Jamie Richards, rev. $1,290.
  • WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Christopher Ferguson, rev. $300.
  • Norris Landing Developers LLC to D.R. Horton Inc., rev. $1,200.
  • Victoria Little to Adolfo Rosales, rev. $1,120.  

Morehead Township

  • Earl Mead to David Mayer, rev. $682.
  • Lee Jenkins III to David Miller, rev. $598.
  • Mark Besen to Sherelyn Woolard, rev. $780.
  • Stephan Bryan to Laura Hurt, rev. $230.
  • William Alston to Heather Driver, rev. $930.
  • Vanguard Ventures LLC to Agree Limited Partnership, rev. $3,200.
  • Vanguard Ventures LLC to Agree Limited Partnership, rev. $2,790.
  • Vanguard Ventures LLC to Agree Limited Partnership, rev. $3,267.
  • John Okerson to Kevin Utz, rev. $840.
  • Steven Labianca to Christine Labianca, rev. $170.
  • David Parker to Gail Warren, rev. $600.
  • Anthony Galante to Bryan Hales, rev. $480.
  • Sunnywhirl LLC to Daniel Harris, rev. $610.
  • Kurt Baker II to Robert Bendick, rev. $392.
  • Sherrie Landes to Lawrence Kacmarcik, rev. $380.
  • David Messinger to Charles Foret III, rev. $760.
  • Michael Montanaro to Dana Shelley, rev. $376.
  • Sally Gudger to WMS Property Co. LLC, rev. $3,600.
  • Gregory Linscott to Kohei Uchida, rev. $690.
  • Camille Boone to Kelly-Ann Evans, rev. $327.
  • William Etheridge to Anthony Philpott, rev. $398.
  • J&B East Properties LLC to Patrick Mitchell, rev. $1,800.
  •  Catherine Hoerner to Sally Christman, rev. $230.
  • Harry Callicotte to Robin McPherson, rev. $1,240.
  • Miss Tammy LLC to Lee Hill, rev. $375.
  • Michael Cardone to James Evans, rev. $1,090.
  • Harry Taylor Jr. to Christopher Geary, rev. $405.
  • Lori Price to Amy Phelps, rev. $850.
  • Howard Mims Jr. to Rick Adler, rev. $693.
  • LOWE 3 LLC to Shawn Twigg, rev. $889.
  • James Brewer to Jonathan Carroll, rev. $260.
  • John Parks Jr. to Jason Fuller, rev. $600.
  • Wistar Allen to Christopher Mooney, rev. $752.
  • Thomas Pasquesi to Allen Fisher, rev. $1,343.
  • Don Cuthbertson to Patricia Gorelick, rev. $390.
  • Patricia Pollard to Jeannette Sugg, rev. $473.
  • Thomas Hogshead III to Luck Davidson, rev. $1,600.
  • Norman Banks to Harley Garrison, rev. $1,070.
  • Linda Radler to James Sanders III, rev. $470.
  • HD Group LLC to Allen Bass, rev. $890.
  • Michael Hansen to Stewart Throckmorton, rev. $600.
  • Jesse Branch III to Colston Beeson, rev. $232.
  • Jane Gordon to E.D. Gaskins Jr., rev. $270.
  • Charles Miles Jr. to Patsy Heutess, rev. $120.
  • Mary Hakkila to Timmy Horne, rev. $242.
  • Matthew Liszewski to John Grimes, rev. $812.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Echo Bravo LLC, rev. $532.
  • Jonathan Shea to Mark West, rev. $594.
  • Michael Vincent to Vanda Frye, rev. $480.
  • Little Moolah LLC to James Carrick, rev. $655.
  • Thomas Glasgow to Scott Capps, rev. $520.
  • James Varner to Gregory Smith, rev. $396.
  • Susan White to Camelot East LLC, rev. $180.
  • Lloyd Holland to Walter Gay, rev. $120.
  • Randolph Miller to Barton Proud III, rev. $610.
  • William Blount to Martin Anderson, rev. $960.
  • Nadjmeh Hariri to Henry Deese, rev. $366.
  • Conway Enterprises of Carteret County LLC to Kleitz & Adams LLC, rev. $130.
  • MGM Inc. to Justin Smith, rev. $238.
  • Bach Vu to John Garnham, rev. $463.
  • Michel Chaanine Sr. to Benjamin Maddrey, rev. $350.
  • Susan Stackhouse to Maxwell Weaver, rev. $1,520.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Robert Mickelson, rev. $354.
  • David Booth to Mary Huckaby, rev. $3,796.
  • Gregory Barnes to Andrew Hartsell, rev. $620.
  • Robert Hutchison to Jeffrey Griffin, rev. $374.
  • Robert Lin to Craig Hilliard, rev. $1,970.
  • Douglas Owens to Brian Berkheimer, rev. $470.
  • Pamela West to Christopher Masters, rev. $700.
  • Carl Rogers to Christopher Hardison, rev. $960.
  • Sherri Layton to Zachary Murray, rev. $554.
  • Jason Hines to Deborah Connolly, rev. $890.
  • Edward Baardsen to Douglas Toler, rev. $300.
  • J.L.M. Real Estate LLC to Steve Pittel, rev. $1,664.
  • Bridges 3309 LLC to Gloria O’Malley, rev. $161.
  • Robert Carr Jr. to Edgar Carr, rev. $2,400.
  • Ronald Sawyer to Dubose Custom Homes LLC, rev. $170.
  • Edgar Moore III to Ricky Lasley, rev. $800.
  • Sandra Hardesty to Michael Lowry, rev. $600.
  • David Knisely to Mark Besen, rev. $750.

Newport Township

  • Samantha Maxwell to Jack Howren, rev. $470.
  • Judith Bell to Brandon Rodgers, rev. $354.
  • J.W. Land LLC to J.C. Jackson Homes LLC, rev. $200.
  • Peggy Horrell to Michael Reynolds, rev. $230.
  • Timothy Long to Andrew Rock, rev. $270.
  • The Salvation Army to Bonnie Winters, rev. $50.
  • Bobbie Hodges Jr. to Seth Badders, rev. $22.
  • David Myers to David Domel Jr., rev. $294.
  • John Paquette to Barry Arthur, rev. $66.
  • Tracey Waite to Shawn Foreman, rev. $296.
  • Jeffrey Richardson to Victoria Banks, rev. $226.
  • Property Privacy Services to David Morris Jr., rev. $585.
  • Kwabena Agyeman-Budu to Cody McNamara, rev. $290.
  • Clarence Ingle to David Simmons, rev. $430.
  • Garland Sewell Jr. to Adam Lockey, rev. $79.
  • James Aylestock to Jacob Ross, rev. $378.
  • James Riley to Elizabeth Winfree, rev. $380.
  • Theodore Tucker to Alan Conrad, rev. $75.
  • Janet Pittman to Joaquin Alvarado, rev. $308.
  • Bret Danilowicz to Olivia Tomlinson, rev. $196.
  • Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Beverly Pham, rev. $206.
  • Lisa Hottenroth to John Romano Jr., rev. $190.

Harlowe Township

  • Pamela Valente to Jason Elmore, rev. $958.
  • Stacy Wilson to Edward Scott, rev. $120.  

Beaufort Township

  • Vanguard Ventures LLC to Agree Limited Partnership, rev. $2,812.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $280.
  • Charles Quinlan to Phillip Schultheis, rev. $590.
  • Cynthai Lewis to Edward Varner, rev. $418.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $600.
  • C.R. Wheatly to Tatiana Dixon, rev. $12.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $420.
  • Mitchell Rabon to John Sauls Sr., rev. $618.
  • Julie Hardesty to Andre Olivier, rev. $370.
  • I.J. Hunter Construction Co. to Karl Schuele Jr., rev. $434.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to William French, rev. $910.
  • Joseph Barwick to Cindy Moorhead, rev. $725.
  • Edward Myers to Jerry Stone, rev. $300.
  • Ogden Johnson to Emery Bremer, rev. $460.
  • John Moore to Ronald Gifford, rev. $470.
  • Daniel Cable to Zakery Sherman, rev. $646.
  • Susan Sanders to Reuben Saunders, rev. $770.
  • George Lumb III to Tiffany Clark, rev. $783.
  • James Modlin to Daniel Harvey Sr., rev. $460.
  • Ralph Caricofe to Goldbrew LLC, rev. $1,012.
  • Susan Sanders to Catherine Powers, rev. $1,070.
  • Susan Howes to Robert Wilkins, rev. $500.
  • Carey Durham to Susan Sanders, rev. $754.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Alicia Elson, rev. $750.
  • Carol Harrell to Daniel Kroger, rev. $600.
  • Karen Magnus to Philip Ross, rev. $302.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Teresa Chadwick, rev. $418.
  • Marvin Knox to Adam Willis, rev. $777.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Lynn Cohen, rev. $382.  

Merrimon Township

  • Elena Zagrebina to Croatan Investments LLC, rev. $120.
  • Carol Smith to Carlos Rivero, rev. $535.  

Straits Township

  • Jedi Acquisitions Group LLC to David De La Fuente, rev. $120.
  • Lillie Miller to Bobby Woolard Jr., rev. $46.
  • Paula Stanley to David Knapp Sr., rev. $578.
  • Paul Tripp to Kurt Held, rev. $108.
  • Donald Willis to Beverly Pham, rev. $90.

Harkers Island Township

  • Arthur Carter Jr. to Tony Foley, rev. $136.
  • Charlie Ellington to Shirley Martin, rev. $718.
  • Jeremy Bridges to Renee Bourget, rev. $1,010.
  • Wendy Starnes-Reynolds to Donald White, rev. $220.
  • William Short to Jimmy Canoy Jr., rev. $150.
  • Travis Borbeau to Bryan Minihan, rev. $180.
  • Herbert Ridgeway IV to Benjamin Gerber, rev. $496.
  • Lisa Bunn to Kenneth Evanko, rev. $350.
  • Elbert Gaskill Sr. to Jack Jordan, rev. $300.
  • Jason Craner to Jack Jordan, rev. $500.
  • Sarah Allen to Kurt Weisheit, rev. $500.

Marshallberg Township

  • Linda MacDonald to David Harrell Jr., rev. $1,000.
  • LA & SG Properties LLC to Bradford Shirley, rev. $189.

Stacy Township

  • Jack Russell Jr. to Grace Two LLC, rev. $130.

Sea Level Township

  • Grace Gillikin to Nileshkumar Patel, rev. $24.
  • Dwayne Grant to Carson Wilson Jr., rev. $75.

Atlantic Township

  • Wendi Gordon to Lila Herrera-Alvarado, rev. $65.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Charma McCarty to Bret Saksa.
  • James Bagwell to Austen Taylor.
  • Shelby Tucker to Brandon Maas.
  • David Ibrahim to Araceli Hernandez Lopez.
  • Jeff Johnson to Kelly Crabtree.
  • Ryan Benway to Elisha Gurney.
  • Curtis Higgins II to Lisa Ventura.
  • Roger Leon to Haley Brownell.
  • Andrew Wilkerson to Gabriela Ruiz.
  • Danielle Hewitt to Brandy Ipock.
  • Aileen Nimick to Derek Frohbieter.
  • Richard Russell III to Nicole Best.
  • Andrea Fuller to John Darden.
  • Sharon Boyer to Bret Reisch.
  • Jessica Wainwright to John Williams.
  • Jonathan Shively to Kayla Churchill.
  • Brooke Walker to Josue Lara.
  • Khorey Hull to Peyton Hawthorne.
  • Victoria Greek to Stephen Shaw.
  • Christopher Harris to Julia Bartz.
  • Daniel Hodges to Samantha Simmons.
  • Tyler Navarro to Gabrielle Haddock.
  • Jonathan Jerez to Emily Jacobius.
  • David Hupp II to Arlene Hancock.
  • Ian Jacobson to Katelyn Wilkerson.
  • David Winters to Kayla Peterman.
  • Evelyn Humphrey to Daniel Corbett.
  • Robert Stevens to Cheryl Davis.
  • Michael Bishop to Carleigh Gerhardt.
  • Mary Carlyle to Mary Rhodes.
  • John Hunt to Brittany Dye.
  • Bradley Krueger to April Boan.
  • Michael Nance to Deanna Barbour.
  • Isaiah Jones to Marissa Mann.
  • Rogelio Zacarias Angel to Elizabeth Lopez Segovia.
  • Amanda Young to Michael Goodwin.
  • Gihon Robinson to Selena Marks.
  • Nathan Hall to Kyra Davis.
  • Christian Nowak to Sarah Stewart.
  • Brandon Letendre to Aubry Inserra.
  • Joel Newton to Kaitlynn Johnson.
  • Kaitlin Moss to Harrison James.
  • Henry Nicholson II to Catherine Snead.
  • Harvey Whanger to Sherry Hawks.
  • Bryan Jordan to Tiffany Pollock.
  • Robert Anderson to Frankie Pendergraph.
  • Dylan Frisch to Harleigh Lehman.
  • Makenna Smith to Willy Korthals.
  • John Walley to Carmen Bullock.
  • Michael Peter to Chelsea Trost.
  • Henry Williams to Christina McEuen.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Crystal and Jonathan Kareher.
  • William and Brandy Mills.
  • Donald Rhodes Jr. and Ashley Rhodes.
  • Quinteze and Amanda Williams.
  • Matthew and Angela Novotny.
  • Cheri and Michael DeJohn.
  • Tina and Anthony Earnest.
  • Amanda and Ryan Young.
  • Shernette and Andrae Dixon.
  • Alisa and Stephen Redgrave.
  • Mary and David Fallon. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.