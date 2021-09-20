Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Sept. 2-13. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Michael Verreault to Martin Pica, rev. $1,620.
  • Fulp Construction Corp. to Peter Stallsworth, rev. $684.
  • Linda Shingleton to AHLM LLC, rev. $250.
  • Michael Douglas to Alex Quintela, rev. $768.
  • McNeill & Associates Rentals to Rocky I LLC, rev. $240.
  • Stephen Ambrose to Jonathan Berg, rev. $1,950.
  • Edward Walsh to Travis Adkins, rev. $960.
  • Rocky Duncan to Cannonsgate Ventures LLC, rev. $260.
  • James Austin Jr. to James Austin Jr., rev. $8.
  • Diane Barbato to Jeffrey Rigsbee, rev. $376.
  • Charlex Holdings LLC to Mark Mooney, rev. $70.
  • Mickey Reich to Robert Liles, rev. $600.
  • A-Team Village West LLC to Andrea Baker, rev. $818.
  • Eric Swanson to Lorrie Zacker, rev. $321.
  • A-Team Village West LLC to Lindsey Amerine, rev. $798.
  • Robert Cross to Romualdo Talento II, rev. $990.
  • Dustin Myers to Gary Stallings, rev. $90.
  • Christian Bastin to Jay Whalen, rev. $1,130.
  • Philllip Lewis to James Svendsen, rev. $500.
  • A-Team Village West LLC to Ramiro Murata, rev. $798.
  • OGLC Holding LLC to Richard Morris, rev. $194.
  • Donald Taber to Belwood Investments LLC, rev. $680.
  • Barbara Strope to Alexander Harter, rev. $951.
  • Paul Henry to Christopher Simberlund, rev. $760.
  • H. Darin Lester to Tracy Hines, rev. $434.
  • Steve Fisher Jr. to Eric Sanchez, rev. $1,710.
  • Kevin Boyce to Kenneth Ash, rev. $1,020.
  • Patrick Weaver to Daniel Martin, rev. $2,470.
  • HWK LLC to Julia Beal, rev. $314.
  • Stuart Andrew to Billy Somerville, rev. $790.
  • Mark Kreisler to Matthew Wright, rev. $1,070.
  • Jamie Grainger to Edwin Briel IV, rev. $130.
  • Meredith College to William Taylor, rev. $1,060.
  • IRP LLC to Shevias Shrum, rev. $111.
  • McNeil & Associates Inc. to Brian Meyer, rev. $718.
  • Ian Orozco to Lance Wine, rev. $1,350.
  • Anthony Bolden to Brian Wangerien, rev. $1,050.
  • Daniel Jackson to Cannonsgate Ventures LLC, rev. $400.
  • Paula Creel to Michael McLawhorn, rev. $54.
  • Brandon Ashton to Larry Pendleton, rev. $530.
  • Ronald Broadwell to Kenneth Broadwell, rev. $100.
  • Lee Thomas to Jonathan Gilleland, rev. $588.
  • The Lowell A. Fredeen Revocable Management Trust to M.T. Pockets LLC, rev. $200.
  • David Wagner to Elizabeth Newton, rev. $1,000.
  • Michael Raby to Joel Rathbone, rev. $940.
  • Melody Morgan to Jennifer Slack, rev. $664.
  • ZM Investments LLC to Kenneth Guyer, rev. $470.
  • Christopher Lange to William Block Jr., rev. $1,646.
  • Diana Browne to Tyler Bowen, rev. $930.
  • Carl Barnes Jr. to Judith Nielsen, rev. $184.

Morehead Township

  • Larry Land to Happy Gardens LLC, rev. $400.
  • Judy Levy to Amy Brinkley, rev. $340.
  • Excel 700 35th Properties LLC to SCF RC Funding IV LLC, rev. $4,537.
  • Edward Mullis Sr. to Todd Hunter, rev. $374.
  • Richard Wray to Pitt County Properties LLC, rev. $1,830.
  • James Winbourne to Katherine Lewis, rev. $618.
  • Brian Harlander to Michael White, rev. $290.
  • Donald Campbell to Clarke Merrell, rev. $180.
  • Martha Moore to Donna Burden, rev. $950.
  • Ellen Franklin to Christine Gaskill, rev. $272.
  • Sybil Ross to Sybil Ross, rev. $6.
  • Gilbert Sarvis Jr. to Emily Abell, rev. $1,120.
  • Mark Kearns to Mayaribe Galletta, rev. $640.
  • Kenneth Loehr to Nicole Eutsler, rev. $810.
  • Darlene Willis to Legacy Custom Homes Inc., rev. $700.
  • Al Haynes to Lee Design Build LLC, rev. $110.
  • Sheryl Langley to James Hardy Jr., rev. $66.
  • Johnny Weathers to Meredith Price, rev. $538.
  • Michael Gillikin to Beau Torres, rev. $860.
  • John Kirchner to Leslie Lewis, rev. $110.
  • Gay Miles to Kelly Williamson, rev. $7,200.
  • Arthur Chleborowicz to Christopher Chleborowicz, rev. $2.
  • William Johnston to Brandon McGee, rev. $2,300.
  • Austin Robinson to E. Beasley Dunn Jr., rev. $590.
  • Elizabeth Geary to Barbara Adams, rev. $1,120.
  • John Williams to Chip Lofton, rev. $3,980.
  • John LaGuardia to Joseph Connolly, rev. $306.
  • Richard Hammond to Victoria Lewis, rev. $230.
  • Priscilla Everhart to Horace Harkey II, rev. $513.
  • David Getty to Cheryl Getty, rev. $750.
  • N20 LLC to Calico Area Developers LLC, rev. $3,712.
  • Doris Akins to DELVACKIO Enterprises LLC, rev. $20.
  • D.J. Properties to William Jefferson Jr., rev. $362.
  • Matthew Corman to Janice Webb, rev. $1,250.
  • LGI Investments LLC to Lock’d In Sportfishing LLC, rev. $200.
  • John Batson to Beth Bourgouin, rev. $1,060.
  • Clayton Roberts to Matthew Cunningham, rev. $1,400.
  • Samuel Collins to Peter Boylan, rev. $266.
  • Superior Stone LLC to Raymond Bradley III, rev. $150.
  • Chandroth Purushothaman to Hayes Holding 21 LLC, rev. $614.
  • Rembert Investments LLC to BP Investments Inc., rev. $360.
  • David Chapman to Edwin Aldridge, rev. $1,720.
  • Eugene Randall to John DeLello, rev. $960.
  • Aaron Leuthe to Elwood Bryan III, rev. $410.  

Newport Township

  • Paul Johnson Jr. to David Quig, rev. $706.
  • Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Lucero Janeth, rev. $110.
  • Brenda Klauss to Kyle Phipps, rev. $390.
  • Sarah Shultz to Betty Jo Weatherington, rev. $480.
  • Doretta Davis to Doanh Nguyen, rev. $48.
  • David Haas to Christine Phan, rev. $450.
  • Leslie Glancy Jr. to Matthew Melkonian, rev. $344.
  • BRB Builders Inc. to Lynda DeHaven, rev. $566.
  • Wade Tong to Jillian Young, rev. $100.
  • BRB Builders Inc. to Crystal Henson, rev. $599.
  • Lester Anderson to Joseph Purdy, rev. $518.
  • Daniel Hodges to Logan Dalrymple, rev. $480.

Harlowe Township

  • Chowan Holdings LLC to Douglas Boxley, rev. $40.
  • Ronald Cross to Paul Atkins, rev. $43.
  • Mary Yacapraro to William Riggs, rev. $140.
  • Billy Somerville to Sundae Stoa, rev. $580.
  • William Spickett Jr. to John Burkett, rev. $142.  

Beaufort Township

  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $464.
  • Elizabeth Beswick to William Wuester, rev. $1,250.
  • Lynn Monteleone to Nathan Swacha, rev. $466.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to T.G. Drake Inc., rev. $549.
  • Alton Davis to A&B Investment LLC, rev. $150.
  • Barney McLaughlin to Timothy Taillon, rev. $130.
  • JDS Investment Properties LLC to Steven Castleberry, rev. $600.
  • Michael Wilson to Jeremy Wilson, rev. $250.
  • Samuel Starling III to Nichole Bruhn, rev. $634.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Brian Peterson, rev. $988.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Sandy Edwards, rev. $871.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to John Johnson, rev. $758.
  • Edward Myers to Rebecca Schmorr, rev. $650.
  • George Gibbs to Celia Romaine, rev. $980.
  • Justin Waddle to Georgia Waddle, rev. $438.
  • Old Seaport Development LLC to Charles Park IV, rev. $660.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to James Mackey, rev. $934.
  • Ingrid Eschman to Jon Corton, rev. $536.
  • Beaufort Waterway RV Park LLC to Earl Magnum, rev. $250.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Karl Blackley, rev. $860.
  • Danny McQueen to Jordan Maroules, rev. $1,030.
  • William Crank Jr. to T. Moore Properties LLC, rev. $30.
  • Timothy Parks to Jonathan Seibert, rev. $142.
  • Timothy Parks to Reta Hutchens, rev. $80.
  • 950 Capital Group LLC to Asail Tulloss, rev. $1,000.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Jimmie Pope Jr., rev. $1,200.  

Merrimon Township

  • James Gooch to Wendell Fordham, rev. $118.
  • Partlo Garner LLC to Roger Brown, rev. $470.
  • Roger Pittman Jr. to Adam Pearson, rev. $99.  

Straits Township

  • JSMB Investments LLC to Susan Price, rev. $250.
  • Kathleen Gillikin to Robert Carroll, rev. $50.
  • Michael Damren to ACBC LLC, rev. $120.
  • Richard Knowles to Brian Goldthwaite, rev. $60.
  • Carl Sasser to Lynn Fulcher, rev. $530.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Dave Quick to Christopher Tyson, rev. $1,170.
  • Emma Hicks to Tedd Elich, rev. $430.
  • James Lewis Jr. to Munish Gupta, rev. $918.  

Marshallberg Township

  • Juvenal Marchisio to Elizabeth Cole, rev. $540.  

Smyrna Township

  • Charles Boardman to Robin Weston, rev. $278.
  • Michael Fonseca to Kyle Johnson, rev. $600.

Sea Level Township

  • Joshua Knauff to Ella King, rev. $45.

Atlantic Township

  • Linda Tosto to Michael Fulcher, rev. $238.

Cedar Island Township

  • Martin Wahl to Larry Bertuccelli, rev. $114.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Tyla Peterson to William Grey.
  • Cassie Scialabba to Lon Hanford.
  • Krista Mooney to Cody McNamara.
  • Alfred Collins III to Chelsee Swink.
  • Ron Tootle to Tina Guthrie.
  • Robert Terry III to Morgan Moore.
  • Christopher Bach to Lindsey Gurley.
  • Jaclyn Yaro to Clarence Tolley.
  • Jason Addams to Jennifer Reeves.
  • Sanford Teague Jr. to Tiana Taylor.
  • Kaleb Malcolm to Daphne Corrales.
  • Tobin Finizio III to Abigail DeMarest.
  • Zayda Solis to Jorney McCallister.
  • Hayley Godeaux to Tyler Barnes.
  • Tabitha Haggerty to Stacy Rhodes.
  • Keith Brown to Odessa Cullers.
  • Brian Baker to Marissa Hennelly.
  • Gregory Brown to Blanca Davila Juarez.
  • Michael Borlawsky Jr. to Marisa Dellinges.
  • Abby Stanley to Jason McLaughlin.
  • Michael Dennis to Jessica Savage.
  • Christian Cannon to Antonina Ternovaya.
  • Samuel Sanderson to Ansley Smith.
  • Kevin Williamson to Jessica Gillikin.
  • Alexis Taylor to Tyler Burnette.
  • Frederick Roehrig to Margaret Reilly.
  • Jonathan Wood to Tina Venters.
  • Natalia Velazquez Rodriguez to James Loving.
  • Brenda Searle to Derwood Hester.
  • Christopher McClure to Susan Grover.
  • Nathaniel Hart to Shaina Schneider.
  • Alfred Cooper III to Jennifer Ferrel.
  • Taylor Cole to Edward McAllister.
  • William Wilson to Kathy Moore.
  • Timothy McHugh to Caroline Arnold.
  • Gamaliel Aguilera to Zebrina Kurnik.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Kristi Gaskill and Eldridge Gaskill Jr.
  • Kelly and Eddie Rosado.
  • Marcia and Michael Ward.
  • Kenneth Waterfield Jr. and Evette Waterfield.
  • Vernon and Sharon Guthrie.
  • Tesha and David Wichtl.
  • Jennifer and Stuart Andrews.
  • Carrie and Leo Schmidt.
  • Angela and Bill Parker.  

