These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Sept. 2-13. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Michael Verreault to Martin Pica, rev. $1,620.
- Fulp Construction Corp. to Peter Stallsworth, rev. $684.
- Linda Shingleton to AHLM LLC, rev. $250.
- Michael Douglas to Alex Quintela, rev. $768.
- McNeill & Associates Rentals to Rocky I LLC, rev. $240.
- Stephen Ambrose to Jonathan Berg, rev. $1,950.
- Edward Walsh to Travis Adkins, rev. $960.
- Rocky Duncan to Cannonsgate Ventures LLC, rev. $260.
- James Austin Jr. to James Austin Jr., rev. $8.
- Diane Barbato to Jeffrey Rigsbee, rev. $376.
- Charlex Holdings LLC to Mark Mooney, rev. $70.
- Mickey Reich to Robert Liles, rev. $600.
- A-Team Village West LLC to Andrea Baker, rev. $818.
- Eric Swanson to Lorrie Zacker, rev. $321.
- A-Team Village West LLC to Lindsey Amerine, rev. $798.
- Robert Cross to Romualdo Talento II, rev. $990.
- Dustin Myers to Gary Stallings, rev. $90.
- Christian Bastin to Jay Whalen, rev. $1,130.
- Philllip Lewis to James Svendsen, rev. $500.
- A-Team Village West LLC to Ramiro Murata, rev. $798.
- OGLC Holding LLC to Richard Morris, rev. $194.
- Donald Taber to Belwood Investments LLC, rev. $680.
- Barbara Strope to Alexander Harter, rev. $951.
- Paul Henry to Christopher Simberlund, rev. $760.
- H. Darin Lester to Tracy Hines, rev. $434.
- Steve Fisher Jr. to Eric Sanchez, rev. $1,710.
- Kevin Boyce to Kenneth Ash, rev. $1,020.
- Patrick Weaver to Daniel Martin, rev. $2,470.
- HWK LLC to Julia Beal, rev. $314.
- Stuart Andrew to Billy Somerville, rev. $790.
- Mark Kreisler to Matthew Wright, rev. $1,070.
- Jamie Grainger to Edwin Briel IV, rev. $130.
- Meredith College to William Taylor, rev. $1,060.
- IRP LLC to Shevias Shrum, rev. $111.
- McNeil & Associates Inc. to Brian Meyer, rev. $718.
- Ian Orozco to Lance Wine, rev. $1,350.
- Anthony Bolden to Brian Wangerien, rev. $1,050.
- Daniel Jackson to Cannonsgate Ventures LLC, rev. $400.
- Paula Creel to Michael McLawhorn, rev. $54.
- Brandon Ashton to Larry Pendleton, rev. $530.
- Ronald Broadwell to Kenneth Broadwell, rev. $100.
- Lee Thomas to Jonathan Gilleland, rev. $588.
- The Lowell A. Fredeen Revocable Management Trust to M.T. Pockets LLC, rev. $200.
- David Wagner to Elizabeth Newton, rev. $1,000.
- Michael Raby to Joel Rathbone, rev. $940.
- Melody Morgan to Jennifer Slack, rev. $664.
- ZM Investments LLC to Kenneth Guyer, rev. $470.
- Christopher Lange to William Block Jr., rev. $1,646.
- Diana Browne to Tyler Bowen, rev. $930.
- Carl Barnes Jr. to Judith Nielsen, rev. $184.
Morehead Township
- Larry Land to Happy Gardens LLC, rev. $400.
- Judy Levy to Amy Brinkley, rev. $340.
- Excel 700 35th Properties LLC to SCF RC Funding IV LLC, rev. $4,537.
- Edward Mullis Sr. to Todd Hunter, rev. $374.
- Richard Wray to Pitt County Properties LLC, rev. $1,830.
- James Winbourne to Katherine Lewis, rev. $618.
- Brian Harlander to Michael White, rev. $290.
- Donald Campbell to Clarke Merrell, rev. $180.
- Martha Moore to Donna Burden, rev. $950.
- Ellen Franklin to Christine Gaskill, rev. $272.
- Sybil Ross to Sybil Ross, rev. $6.
- Gilbert Sarvis Jr. to Emily Abell, rev. $1,120.
- Mark Kearns to Mayaribe Galletta, rev. $640.
- Kenneth Loehr to Nicole Eutsler, rev. $810.
- Darlene Willis to Legacy Custom Homes Inc., rev. $700.
- Al Haynes to Lee Design Build LLC, rev. $110.
- Sheryl Langley to James Hardy Jr., rev. $66.
- Johnny Weathers to Meredith Price, rev. $538.
- Michael Gillikin to Beau Torres, rev. $860.
- John Kirchner to Leslie Lewis, rev. $110.
- Gay Miles to Kelly Williamson, rev. $7,200.
- Arthur Chleborowicz to Christopher Chleborowicz, rev. $2.
- William Johnston to Brandon McGee, rev. $2,300.
- Austin Robinson to E. Beasley Dunn Jr., rev. $590.
- Elizabeth Geary to Barbara Adams, rev. $1,120.
- John Williams to Chip Lofton, rev. $3,980.
- John LaGuardia to Joseph Connolly, rev. $306.
- Richard Hammond to Victoria Lewis, rev. $230.
- Priscilla Everhart to Horace Harkey II, rev. $513.
- David Getty to Cheryl Getty, rev. $750.
- N20 LLC to Calico Area Developers LLC, rev. $3,712.
- Doris Akins to DELVACKIO Enterprises LLC, rev. $20.
- D.J. Properties to William Jefferson Jr., rev. $362.
- Matthew Corman to Janice Webb, rev. $1,250.
- LGI Investments LLC to Lock’d In Sportfishing LLC, rev. $200.
- John Batson to Beth Bourgouin, rev. $1,060.
- Clayton Roberts to Matthew Cunningham, rev. $1,400.
- Samuel Collins to Peter Boylan, rev. $266.
- Superior Stone LLC to Raymond Bradley III, rev. $150.
- Chandroth Purushothaman to Hayes Holding 21 LLC, rev. $614.
- Rembert Investments LLC to BP Investments Inc., rev. $360.
- David Chapman to Edwin Aldridge, rev. $1,720.
- Eugene Randall to John DeLello, rev. $960.
- Aaron Leuthe to Elwood Bryan III, rev. $410.
Newport Township
- Paul Johnson Jr. to David Quig, rev. $706.
- Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Lucero Janeth, rev. $110.
- Brenda Klauss to Kyle Phipps, rev. $390.
- Sarah Shultz to Betty Jo Weatherington, rev. $480.
- Doretta Davis to Doanh Nguyen, rev. $48.
- David Haas to Christine Phan, rev. $450.
- Leslie Glancy Jr. to Matthew Melkonian, rev. $344.
- BRB Builders Inc. to Lynda DeHaven, rev. $566.
- Wade Tong to Jillian Young, rev. $100.
- BRB Builders Inc. to Crystal Henson, rev. $599.
- Lester Anderson to Joseph Purdy, rev. $518.
- Daniel Hodges to Logan Dalrymple, rev. $480.
Harlowe Township
- Chowan Holdings LLC to Douglas Boxley, rev. $40.
- Ronald Cross to Paul Atkins, rev. $43.
- Mary Yacapraro to William Riggs, rev. $140.
- Billy Somerville to Sundae Stoa, rev. $580.
- William Spickett Jr. to John Burkett, rev. $142.
Beaufort Township
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $464.
- Elizabeth Beswick to William Wuester, rev. $1,250.
- Lynn Monteleone to Nathan Swacha, rev. $466.
- Blue Treasure LLC to T.G. Drake Inc., rev. $549.
- Alton Davis to A&B Investment LLC, rev. $150.
- Barney McLaughlin to Timothy Taillon, rev. $130.
- JDS Investment Properties LLC to Steven Castleberry, rev. $600.
- Michael Wilson to Jeremy Wilson, rev. $250.
- Samuel Starling III to Nichole Bruhn, rev. $634.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Brian Peterson, rev. $988.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Sandy Edwards, rev. $871.
- Streamline Developers LLC to John Johnson, rev. $758.
- Edward Myers to Rebecca Schmorr, rev. $650.
- George Gibbs to Celia Romaine, rev. $980.
- Justin Waddle to Georgia Waddle, rev. $438.
- Old Seaport Development LLC to Charles Park IV, rev. $660.
- Streamline Developers LLC to James Mackey, rev. $934.
- Ingrid Eschman to Jon Corton, rev. $536.
- Beaufort Waterway RV Park LLC to Earl Magnum, rev. $250.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Karl Blackley, rev. $860.
- Danny McQueen to Jordan Maroules, rev. $1,030.
- William Crank Jr. to T. Moore Properties LLC, rev. $30.
- Timothy Parks to Jonathan Seibert, rev. $142.
- Timothy Parks to Reta Hutchens, rev. $80.
- 950 Capital Group LLC to Asail Tulloss, rev. $1,000.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Jimmie Pope Jr., rev. $1,200.
Merrimon Township
- James Gooch to Wendell Fordham, rev. $118.
- Partlo Garner LLC to Roger Brown, rev. $470.
- Roger Pittman Jr. to Adam Pearson, rev. $99.
Straits Township
- JSMB Investments LLC to Susan Price, rev. $250.
- Kathleen Gillikin to Robert Carroll, rev. $50.
- Michael Damren to ACBC LLC, rev. $120.
- Richard Knowles to Brian Goldthwaite, rev. $60.
- Carl Sasser to Lynn Fulcher, rev. $530.
Harkers Island Township
- Dave Quick to Christopher Tyson, rev. $1,170.
- Emma Hicks to Tedd Elich, rev. $430.
- James Lewis Jr. to Munish Gupta, rev. $918.
Marshallberg Township
- Juvenal Marchisio to Elizabeth Cole, rev. $540.
Smyrna Township
- Charles Boardman to Robin Weston, rev. $278.
- Michael Fonseca to Kyle Johnson, rev. $600.
Sea Level Township
- Joshua Knauff to Ella King, rev. $45.
Atlantic Township
- Linda Tosto to Michael Fulcher, rev. $238.
Cedar Island Township
- Martin Wahl to Larry Bertuccelli, rev. $114.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Tyla Peterson to William Grey.
- Cassie Scialabba to Lon Hanford.
- Krista Mooney to Cody McNamara.
- Alfred Collins III to Chelsee Swink.
- Ron Tootle to Tina Guthrie.
- Robert Terry III to Morgan Moore.
- Christopher Bach to Lindsey Gurley.
- Jaclyn Yaro to Clarence Tolley.
- Jason Addams to Jennifer Reeves.
- Sanford Teague Jr. to Tiana Taylor.
- Kaleb Malcolm to Daphne Corrales.
- Tobin Finizio III to Abigail DeMarest.
- Zayda Solis to Jorney McCallister.
- Hayley Godeaux to Tyler Barnes.
- Tabitha Haggerty to Stacy Rhodes.
- Keith Brown to Odessa Cullers.
- Brian Baker to Marissa Hennelly.
- Gregory Brown to Blanca Davila Juarez.
- Michael Borlawsky Jr. to Marisa Dellinges.
- Abby Stanley to Jason McLaughlin.
- Michael Dennis to Jessica Savage.
- Christian Cannon to Antonina Ternovaya.
- Samuel Sanderson to Ansley Smith.
- Kevin Williamson to Jessica Gillikin.
- Alexis Taylor to Tyler Burnette.
- Frederick Roehrig to Margaret Reilly.
- Jonathan Wood to Tina Venters.
- Natalia Velazquez Rodriguez to James Loving.
- Brenda Searle to Derwood Hester.
- Christopher McClure to Susan Grover.
- Nathaniel Hart to Shaina Schneider.
- Alfred Cooper III to Jennifer Ferrel.
- Taylor Cole to Edward McAllister.
- William Wilson to Kathy Moore.
- Timothy McHugh to Caroline Arnold.
- Gamaliel Aguilera to Zebrina Kurnik.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Kristi Gaskill and Eldridge Gaskill Jr.
- Kelly and Eddie Rosado.
- Marcia and Michael Ward.
- Kenneth Waterfield Jr. and Evette Waterfield.
- Vernon and Sharon Guthrie.
- Tesha and David Wichtl.
- Jennifer and Stuart Andrews.
- Carrie and Leo Schmidt.
- Angela and Bill Parker.
