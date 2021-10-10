These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Sept. 23-29. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
· Christopher Hassler to Karen Shindhelm, rev. $893.
· D.R. Horton Inc. to Frank Baranello, rev. $627.
· D.R. Horton Inc. to Johnathan Childress, rev. $637.
· D.R. Horton Inc. to Noah Moore, rev. $658.
· Andrea Smith to Tripp Farms LLC, rev. $500.
· Milinda Rose to Barbara Smith, rev. $650.
· A-Team Village West LLC to Keith Blackmon, rev. $838.
· A-Team Village West LLC to Jeremy Jones, rev. $838.
· John Capps to John Hogshire, rev. $580.
· Brandon Nesbitt to Keith Locker, rev. $64.
· John Alley to Justin Highley, rev. $1,700.
· James Reinke to Vu Nguyen, rev. $834.
· Dustin Myers to Terry Keen, rev. $660.
· Ronald Sawyer to George W. LaRoque Revocable Trust, rev. $257.
· John Makovy to Cannonsgate Ventures LLC, rev. $119.
· Emmett Jones to McNeill & Associates Inc., rev. $116.
· Emmett Jones to McNeill & Associates Inc., rev. $124.
· Phillip Turcotte Sr. to Amanda Owens, rev. $570.
· Patrick Cook to Shawn Langton, rev. $1,098.
· Andrew Wolfe to Kathleen Brown, rev. $730.
· Rachel Lantieri to Allison Clark, rev. $840.
· Mark Miller to Camilla Leonard, rev. $746.
· Richard Horner to 206 Ocean LLC, rev. $780.
· Jill Witofsky to Heather Martin, rev. $678.
· Robbin Merritt to William Todd, rev. $570.
· William U. Farrington Construction Inc. to Tiana Daubach, rev. $1,100.
· Gerrit Dekleuver to Wendy Tharrington, rev. $566.
· L.B. Page to Bryan Shackleford, rev. $600.
· Teresa Kruske to Shaun House, rev. $830.
· Joseph Beals to Sean Millush, rev. $616.
· Susan Nooe to Cynthia Henderson, rev. $1,650.
Morehead Township
· Willow Rentals LLC to Sunrise Investments Corp., rev. $320.
· Nicole Maxon to Carol Maxon, rev. $52.
· Enton Hito to David Vahos, rev. $1,550.
· Charles Barnes to Timothy Thomas, rev. $960.
· Mark Chesnick to Thomas Hobbs Jr., rev. $880.
· Dagmar Moretti to Samuel Gould Jr., rev. $400.
· Tara Cornett to Robert Moore, rev. $1,555.
· Kenneth Brown Jr. to Toby Whealdon, rev. $660.
· Dave Curulla to Lee Design Build LLC, rev. $150.
· Jerry Cunningham to Andrea Coffee, rev. $808.
· Lanny Caldwell to Neal Cooper, rev. $1,230.
· Raven Bolster to Christopher Rose, rev. $500.
· Sherry Bunch to Hamilton Real Estate Holdings LLC, rev. $950.
· Olde Towne Development Corp. Inc. to Laura Piggott, rev. $680.
· George Ray Gouge Jr. to Benjamin Martie, rev. $530.
· Seagirt Properties LLC to Bailey’s Property Management LLC, rev. $240.
· Frederick Wilson to Molly Joyner, rev. $1,050.
· Anderson Family Investments LLC to BirdHouse Holdings LLC, rev. $108.
· Brenda Boardwine to Son Nguyen, rev. $800.
· 35th Street Professional Center LLC to Camp Albemarle, rev. $250.
· Emily Cato to Buxton Copeland, rev. $534.
· Brenda Roberts to Joseph Marlette, rev. $550.
· Michael McFadden to Benjamin Guthrie, rev. $690.
Newport Township
· J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to James Petty, rev. $558.
Harlowe Township
· Janice Lott to Christian Fiorilli, rev. $320.
Beaufort Township
· Merle Bishop to Brent Payne, rev. $750.
· Wesley Wallace to Price Partnership, rev. $1,178.
· Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $1,950.
· Michael Woodley to Paul Riske, rev. $690.
· Greta Joy Worship Center Inc. to Samuel Collins, rev. $60.
· Paul Inman to Old North State Trust LLC, rev. $260.
· George Page to Susan Jones, rev. $1,770.
· Flora Louden to Beaufort Lodge Hospitality LLC, rev. $1,350.
· Conscience Bay LLC to Queen B Fishing Vessel LLC, rev. $182.
Merrimon Township
· James Whitfield to Evan Torrey, rev. $680.
Straits Township
· Audrey Downing to Julie VanGorder, rev. $630.
· Charles Bisette to David Midgett, rev. $435.
· Brian Matthis Jr. to Roger Moss, rev. $490.
Harkers Island Township
· Nicholas Lennox to Blanche Jones, rev. $110.
· Academy Field LLC to Linda Zupan, rev. $166.
· Tollan Wade to Paul Spruill, rev. $740.
Smyrna Township
· The Williston United Methodist Church to William Cale Sr., rev. $216.
Davis Township
· Mack Best to Bradly Doby, rev. $64.
· Curtis Davis to Kenneth Best, rev. $30.
· Geoffrey Willis to Kenneth Best, rev. $40.
Atlantic Township
· Charles Cox to Dan Pleasant Jr., rev. $975.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
· Anthony Sommerio to Brittany Drake.
· Trevor Barnes to Brittany Gilmour.
· Trey Higgins to Tara Minks.
· Jon Hudgins to Abigail Rogers.
· Margaret Gupton Velueta to Tristan Thomas.
· Zachary Riggins to Tabitha Beadnell.
· Bryce Stone to Alexis Tucker.
· Nathan Smith to Alexandra Brooks.
· Jarred Delph to Stephanie Gregory.
· Ronni Davis to Felicity Rice.
· Ilona Murta to Gordon Laughton Jr.
· Cameron Gillikin to Tyler Zech.
· Sabrena Mycue to James Escobar Parkin.
· James Willis to Sherri Lankster.
· Rachel Spencer to Ricky Barr.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
· Tara Minks and Peter Minks III.
· Paul and Lori Wysocki.
· Tesha and David Wichtl.
· Jennifer and Stuart Andrews.
· Carrie and Leo Schmidt.
· Angela and Bill Parker.
· Kristi Gaskill to Eldridge Gaskill Jr.
· Kelly and Eddie Rosado.
· Marcia and Michael Ward.
· Kenneth Waterfield Jr. and Evette Waterfield.
· Vernon and Sharon Guthrie.
· Charles and Evelyn Cox.
