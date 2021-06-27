Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from June 18-23. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  •  Craig Wigley to Ty Gay Builders Inc., rev. $20.
  • WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $152.
  • Horizons East LLC to William Cobb, rev. $540.
  • Maurce Simmons to Jordan Englert, rev. $756.
  • Kevin Tackett to Chris Blanchette, rev. $815.
  • Phyllis Comer to RAM Homes Inc., rev. $88.
  • B. Darlene Coker to RAM Homes Inc., rev. $68.
  • Quentin Miller to Brian Wolfe, rev. $1,400.
  • Douglas Caddell to David Perry, rev. $344.
  • Sandra Frame to Timothy Sharp, rev. $470.
  • Atlantic Construction Inc. to Scott Rich, rev. $702.
  • Robert Brand Jr. to Brian Shields, rev. $810.
  • The Baird Revocable Family Trust to William Farrington Construction Inc., rev. $200.
  • David Owens to Onshore East Investments LLC, rev. $2,800.
  • Daniel Collins to Tyler Waddell, rev. $582.
  • Deborah White to Ryland Harrelson, rev. $114.
  • Ellen Ganley to RAM Homes Inc., rev. $124.
  • Midland IRA Inc. to Randy Turner, rev. $820.
  • Douglas Pritchett to Charles Norrington Jr., rev. $868.
  • Raymond Wilder Jr. to Rural Strategies Consulting LLC, rev. $41.
  • Thomas Brundage to Michael Cole, rev. $46.
  • Nham-Nhon Holl-Trieu to James Knittle, rev. $870.

Morehead Township

  • George Saad Jr. to Raymond Styons Jr., rev. $700.
  • William Davis to Charles Beeson, rev. $908.
  • William Johnson III to John Kiefer IV, rev. $330.
  • Timothy Long to Amanda Jarvis, rev. $298.
  • Laurin Hartle to Simon Vick, rev. $550.
  • Brenda Bennett to Annuschka Moore, rev. $536.
  • Laurel Shepherd to Benjamin Summers, rev. $556.
  • Jimmy Miller to Werner Dorgeloh, rev. $760.
  • Todd Glover to Myra Lancaster, rev. $600.
  • James Hebert to James Reaves, rev. $1,134.
  • Zachary Landers to Windsor Investments LLC, rev. $134.
  • Karon Williams to Paul Dunham, rev. $870.
  • Keith Fowler to Mason Kraft, rev. $130.
  • June Ryan to Jason McIntire, rev. $666.
  • Gene McClung to Robert Stinnett, rev. $104.
  • Ti-Li Investments LLC to Robert Jenkins, rev. $678.
  • Kay Thomas to Laura Corraro, rev. $730.
  • Windfare Townhomes LLC to Timothy Saleeby, rev. $1,253.
  • Debra Dalby to Canal Wood LLC, rev. $100.
  • Diana McKamey to Roger Corbett, rev. $610.
  • Andrew Henderson Jr. to Ronald Sasser, rev. $700.
  • Jonathan Bassi to Donald Main, rev. $240.

Newport Township

  • Britt Development Co. of Archdale LLC to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $100.
  • Jennifer Maguire to Gordon Ogden, rev. $610.
  • Floyd Green to Laura Creighton, rev. $26.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to James Ward, rev. $492.
  • Jeffrey Brungard to Sean Healey, rev. $658.

Beaufort Township

  • Chad Roberts to Ashley Onyon, rev. $780.
  • Mitchell White to Martha Gaskill, rev. $516.
  • Leslie Wall Jr. to Harold Blackwell, rev. $110.
  • Mishew Smith to Carol Gilbert, rev. $3,250.
  • Nancy McNiff to Sheila Plunkett, rev. $118.
  • Conscience Bay LLC to Isaac Adams, rev. $151.
  • Mamie Holt to Kelly Stryon, rev. $700.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Christopher Lemaster, rev. $628.
  • Brian Gregg to Benton Eubanks, rev. $466.
  • Robert Allen to Natt Allen Jr., rev. $10.
  • Select Bank & Trust Co. to Jamie Langemann, rev. $20.
  • Thomas Hill to Jamie Langemann, rev. $21.
  • Susan Cuthrell to Duncan Ross, rev. $330.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to John Tomlinson, rev. $1,118.

Straits Township

  • SYTAKE Properties LLC to HVVA Rentals 9 LLC, rev. $345.
  • Sundee Stephenson to James Stewart, rev. $258.  

Harkers Island Township

  • William Gregory III to RBBS Properties LLC, rev. $650.

Stacy Township

  • Katheryn Gaskill to Helen Stevens, rev. $390.

Sea Level Township

  • Garner Thompson Holdings LLC to Adam Rowles, rev. $300.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Craig Benjamin to Britni Garcia Green.
  • Dar Hubsch to Hsin-Chun Wang.
  • Bradley Davenport to Anna Adcroft.
  • Richard Lutz III to Anna Fisher.
  • Steffin Murphy to Kassidy Hastings.
  • Carmen Dinardo Jr. to Rebecca Supinger.
  • Ambrosia Collins to Michael Scott.
  • Lonnie Pierce III to Donna Snipes.
  • Matthew Bowyer to Pamela Rawlins.
  • Stephen Fletcher to Brandy Hyde.
  • Raymond Papke Jr. to Barbara Deacon.
  • Davis Absher to Alyce Bryant.
  • Jesse Rodriguez to Sarah Main.  

