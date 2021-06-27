These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from June 18-23. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Craig Wigley to Ty Gay Builders Inc., rev. $20.
- WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $152.
- Horizons East LLC to William Cobb, rev. $540.
- Maurce Simmons to Jordan Englert, rev. $756.
- Kevin Tackett to Chris Blanchette, rev. $815.
- Phyllis Comer to RAM Homes Inc., rev. $88.
- B. Darlene Coker to RAM Homes Inc., rev. $68.
- Quentin Miller to Brian Wolfe, rev. $1,400.
- Douglas Caddell to David Perry, rev. $344.
- Sandra Frame to Timothy Sharp, rev. $470.
- Atlantic Construction Inc. to Scott Rich, rev. $702.
- Robert Brand Jr. to Brian Shields, rev. $810.
- The Baird Revocable Family Trust to William Farrington Construction Inc., rev. $200.
- David Owens to Onshore East Investments LLC, rev. $2,800.
- Daniel Collins to Tyler Waddell, rev. $582.
- Deborah White to Ryland Harrelson, rev. $114.
- Ellen Ganley to RAM Homes Inc., rev. $124.
- Midland IRA Inc. to Randy Turner, rev. $820.
- Douglas Pritchett to Charles Norrington Jr., rev. $868.
- Raymond Wilder Jr. to Rural Strategies Consulting LLC, rev. $41.
- Thomas Brundage to Michael Cole, rev. $46.
- Nham-Nhon Holl-Trieu to James Knittle, rev. $870.
Morehead Township
- George Saad Jr. to Raymond Styons Jr., rev. $700.
- William Davis to Charles Beeson, rev. $908.
- William Johnson III to John Kiefer IV, rev. $330.
- Timothy Long to Amanda Jarvis, rev. $298.
- Laurin Hartle to Simon Vick, rev. $550.
- Brenda Bennett to Annuschka Moore, rev. $536.
- Laurel Shepherd to Benjamin Summers, rev. $556.
- Jimmy Miller to Werner Dorgeloh, rev. $760.
- Todd Glover to Myra Lancaster, rev. $600.
- James Hebert to James Reaves, rev. $1,134.
- Zachary Landers to Windsor Investments LLC, rev. $134.
- Karon Williams to Paul Dunham, rev. $870.
- Keith Fowler to Mason Kraft, rev. $130.
- June Ryan to Jason McIntire, rev. $666.
- Gene McClung to Robert Stinnett, rev. $104.
- Ti-Li Investments LLC to Robert Jenkins, rev. $678.
- Kay Thomas to Laura Corraro, rev. $730.
- Windfare Townhomes LLC to Timothy Saleeby, rev. $1,253.
- Debra Dalby to Canal Wood LLC, rev. $100.
- Diana McKamey to Roger Corbett, rev. $610.
- Andrew Henderson Jr. to Ronald Sasser, rev. $700.
- Jonathan Bassi to Donald Main, rev. $240.
Newport Township
- Britt Development Co. of Archdale LLC to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $100.
- Jennifer Maguire to Gordon Ogden, rev. $610.
- Floyd Green to Laura Creighton, rev. $26.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to James Ward, rev. $492.
- Jeffrey Brungard to Sean Healey, rev. $658.
Beaufort Township
- Chad Roberts to Ashley Onyon, rev. $780.
- Mitchell White to Martha Gaskill, rev. $516.
- Leslie Wall Jr. to Harold Blackwell, rev. $110.
- Mishew Smith to Carol Gilbert, rev. $3,250.
- Nancy McNiff to Sheila Plunkett, rev. $118.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Isaac Adams, rev. $151.
- Mamie Holt to Kelly Stryon, rev. $700.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Christopher Lemaster, rev. $628.
- Brian Gregg to Benton Eubanks, rev. $466.
- Robert Allen to Natt Allen Jr., rev. $10.
- Select Bank & Trust Co. to Jamie Langemann, rev. $20.
- Thomas Hill to Jamie Langemann, rev. $21.
- Susan Cuthrell to Duncan Ross, rev. $330.
- Streamline Developers LLC to John Tomlinson, rev. $1,118.
Straits Township
- SYTAKE Properties LLC to HVVA Rentals 9 LLC, rev. $345.
- Sundee Stephenson to James Stewart, rev. $258.
Harkers Island Township
- William Gregory III to RBBS Properties LLC, rev. $650.
Stacy Township
- Katheryn Gaskill to Helen Stevens, rev. $390.
Sea Level Township
- Garner Thompson Holdings LLC to Adam Rowles, rev. $300.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Craig Benjamin to Britni Garcia Green.
- Dar Hubsch to Hsin-Chun Wang.
- Bradley Davenport to Anna Adcroft.
- Richard Lutz III to Anna Fisher.
- Steffin Murphy to Kassidy Hastings.
- Carmen Dinardo Jr. to Rebecca Supinger.
- Ambrosia Collins to Michael Scott.
- Lonnie Pierce III to Donna Snipes.
- Matthew Bowyer to Pamela Rawlins.
- Stephen Fletcher to Brandy Hyde.
- Raymond Papke Jr. to Barbara Deacon.
- Davis Absher to Alyce Bryant.
- Jesse Rodriguez to Sarah Main.
