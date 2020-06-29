Deeds
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from June 18-24. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Jeanne Haney to W. Ray Hall, rev. $190.
- Sandra Conway to Carly Wallace, rev. $276.
- Jennifer Wheeler to Robert Ardelean, rev. $318.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Brian Grenier, rev. $470.
- Laurie Woolard to Pamela Taylor, rev. $848.
- Larry Denning to Michael Gibbs, rev. $570.
- Judith M. Nielsen Living Trust to Lori Shank, rev. $750.
- Andrew Freeman to Christopher Dabney, rev. $730.
- James Dempsey to Robert Allen, rev. $1,055.
- Richard Carter to Margaret Tackett, rev. $520.
- Peter Skiba to Tony Mitchell, rev. $706.
- Joseph Howard to Michael Pollard Jr., rev. $1,705.
- Mary Robinson to Henry Boyter III, rev. $180.
- Vickie Lorimer to Lee Wise, rev. $1,010.
- Cameron Walker to Allen Williamson Jr., rev. $1,098.
- William Woodside to Chris Huneycutt, rev. $760.
- Steish Systems Inc. to Capital Hill Investments LLC, rev. $110.
- Richard Baker to Jeffery Watson, rev. $411.
- Michael Mitchell to Andrew Page, rev. $1,340.
- Carl Mielke to Craig Nofzinger, rev. $2,900.
- Robert Wingerden to Roger Fulp, rev. $65.
- Guy’s Rentals LLC to James Parks, rev. $331.
- Sherron Peoples to Jon Hudgins, rev. $660.
- Neil George Sr. to Reuben Smith, rev. $352.
- Eric Stonehouse to Benjamine Causby, rev. $610.
- Summer Trading LLC to Blessed2HaveBlessed2Hold LLC, rev. $184.
- Joseph Dewey Nix Jr. to Jonathan Coplin, rev. $512.
- B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $100.
Morehead Township
- Wesley Collins to Elijah’s Landing Housing of Morehead City Inc., rev. $2,400.
- Michael Spissu to Charles Patterson Jr., rev. $418.
- Richard Walton to Andrew Barefield Sr., rev. $450.
- Kraegen Bramer to Scott Porter, rev. $654.
- J.L. Farms and Development LLC to Kelly Williamson, rev. $890.
- Mark Adkins to Brendan Adkins, rev. $245.
- Gene Riddle to William Williams, rev. $700.
- Beach Life Properties LLC to William Hunter, rev. $2,000.
- Steven Schneider to David Crockett, rev. $230.
- Timothy Fulford to Judy Kluczykowski, rev. $900.
- Daniel Howlands LLC to Edwin Serralde-Fernandez, rev. $17.
- Blair Creekmore to JOSUB LLC, rev. $550.
- William Maultsby to Jay Taylor, rev. $590.
- Joseph George Jr. to Sterling Wooten Jr., rev. $780.
- Jeffrey Kramer to David Harris, rev. $768.
- David Clary to Thomas Wilson, rev. $651.
- Rebecca Caughman to Joel Booker, rev. $625.
- L. Wayne Yarbrough to Kevin Beeson, rev. $1,510.
- Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to New Chapter Homes LLC, rev. $278.
- Francis Hudson Jr. to Earlene Green, rev. $246.
- Patricia Campbell to Carol Gay, rev. $650.
- Michael DeFlorio to Andrew McCombs, rev. $590.
- 35th Street Professional Center LLC to John Sledge, rev. $175.
- 35th Street Professional Center LLC to Roma Mitchell, rev. $175.
- 35th Street Professional Center LLC to William Henderson, rev. $225.
- 35th Street Professional Center LLC to Warren Bradshaw, rev. $125.
- Cameron Grams to Sally Mitchell, rev. $500.
- Kurt Sokolowski to George Howard, rev. $760.
- Anthony Maynard to Austin Paul, rev. $270.
- Angela Varner to Kelly Frizzelle, rev. $255.
- R.G. Building Corporation to Thomas McMahan, rev. $798.
- Thomas McMahan to R.G. Building Corporation, rev. $120.
Newport Township
- Wallace Poythress to Matthew Shortway, rev. $570.
- Lilli Garner to Gregory Skrabacz, rev. $24.
- Quenten Lehrschall to William Bulkley II, rev. $450.
Beaufort Township
- Janet Brown to Wilbur Tippett, rev. $518.
- Janet Snyder to Rita Tomlinson, rev. $536.
- Jeffrey Edwards to Daphne Peaslee, rev. $252.
- Gary Martin to William Downum, rev. $46.
- Joseph Naset to Amanda Perry, rev. $184.
Harkers Island Township
- Dorothy Hagen to Mark Hamilton, rev. $814.
- Wanda Davis to William Kirby, rev. $326.
Sea Level Township
- Donna Wade to Dwayne Grant, rev. $126.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Edward Schulz III to Lindsey Gentle.
- William Lamb to Krystal Owens.
- Olivia Lanier to Alexander Bales.
- Emma Greenwald to Caio Martins Figueira.
- Jonathan Carroll to Rachel Sacks.
- Michael Gant to Nicole Norris.
- Terry Hutchinson to Jennifer Snider.
- Donald Westbrook to Peggy Jones.
- Daniel Whalen to Allison Popernack.
- Alyssa Filchuk to Steven Guthrie.
- Michael Carpinello Sr. to Tina Thornton.
- Sierra Sherlin to Charles Megown III.
- Melissa Jones to Robert Pressly.
- Dominique Ptaszneski to Aaron Diefenbach.
- Chad Lee to Samantha Bennett.
- Aamil Haleem to Abigail Holzhueter.
- Peter Daniel Jr. to Michaila Benton.
- Makayla Sharp to Spencer Penton.
- Kyle Winburn to Hayley Loveland.
- Alexis Prichard to Justin Leach.
- Jill Ulbright to James Lucido.
