Deed transfers 2

Deeds

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from June 18-24. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  •  Jeanne Haney to W. Ray Hall, rev. $190.
  • Sandra Conway to Carly Wallace, rev. $276.
  • Jennifer Wheeler to Robert Ardelean, rev. $318.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Brian Grenier, rev. $470.
  • Laurie Woolard to Pamela Taylor, rev. $848.
  • Larry Denning to Michael Gibbs, rev. $570.
  • Judith M. Nielsen Living Trust to Lori Shank, rev. $750.
  • Andrew Freeman to Christopher Dabney, rev. $730.
  • James Dempsey to Robert Allen, rev. $1,055.
  • Richard Carter to Margaret Tackett, rev. $520.
  • Peter Skiba to Tony Mitchell, rev. $706.
  • Joseph Howard to Michael Pollard Jr., rev. $1,705.
  • Mary Robinson to Henry Boyter III, rev. $180.
  • Vickie Lorimer to Lee Wise, rev. $1,010.
  • Cameron Walker to Allen Williamson Jr., rev. $1,098.
  • William Woodside to Chris Huneycutt, rev. $760.
  • Steish Systems Inc. to Capital Hill Investments LLC, rev. $110.
  • Richard Baker to Jeffery Watson, rev. $411.
  • Michael Mitchell to Andrew Page, rev. $1,340.
  • Carl Mielke to Craig Nofzinger, rev. $2,900.
  • Robert Wingerden to Roger Fulp, rev. $65.
  • Guy’s Rentals LLC to James Parks, rev. $331.
  • Sherron Peoples to Jon Hudgins, rev. $660.
  • Neil George Sr. to Reuben Smith, rev. $352.
  • Eric Stonehouse to Benjamine Causby, rev. $610.
  • Summer Trading LLC to Blessed2HaveBlessed2Hold LLC, rev. $184.
  • Joseph Dewey Nix Jr. to Jonathan Coplin, rev. $512.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $100.

Morehead Township

  • Wesley Collins to Elijah’s Landing Housing of Morehead City Inc., rev. $2,400.
  • Michael Spissu to Charles Patterson Jr., rev. $418.
  • Richard Walton to Andrew Barefield Sr., rev. $450.
  • Kraegen Bramer to Scott Porter, rev. $654.
  • J.L. Farms and Development LLC to Kelly Williamson, rev. $890.
  • Mark Adkins to Brendan Adkins, rev. $245.
  • Gene Riddle to William Williams, rev. $700.
  • Beach Life Properties LLC to William Hunter, rev. $2,000.
  • Steven Schneider to David Crockett, rev. $230.
  • Timothy Fulford to Judy Kluczykowski, rev. $900.
  • Daniel Howlands LLC to Edwin Serralde-Fernandez, rev. $17.
  • Blair Creekmore to JOSUB LLC, rev. $550.
  • William Maultsby to Jay Taylor, rev. $590.
  • Joseph George Jr. to Sterling Wooten Jr., rev. $780.
  • Jeffrey Kramer to David Harris, rev. $768.
  • David Clary to Thomas Wilson, rev. $651.
  • Rebecca Caughman to Joel Booker, rev. $625.
  • L. Wayne Yarbrough to Kevin Beeson, rev. $1,510.
  • Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to New Chapter Homes LLC, rev. $278.
  • Francis Hudson Jr. to Earlene Green, rev. $246.
  • Patricia Campbell to Carol Gay, rev. $650.
  • Michael DeFlorio to Andrew McCombs, rev. $590.
  • 35th Street Professional Center LLC to John Sledge, rev. $175.
  • 35th Street Professional Center LLC to Roma Mitchell, rev. $175.
  • 35th Street Professional Center LLC to William Henderson, rev. $225.
  • 35th Street Professional Center LLC to Warren Bradshaw, rev. $125.
  • Cameron Grams to Sally Mitchell, rev. $500.
  • Kurt Sokolowski to George Howard, rev. $760.
  • Anthony Maynard to Austin Paul, rev. $270.
  • Angela Varner to Kelly Frizzelle, rev. $255.
  • R.G. Building Corporation to Thomas McMahan, rev. $798.
  • Thomas McMahan to R.G. Building Corporation, rev. $120.

Newport Township

  • Wallace Poythress to Matthew Shortway, rev. $570.
  • Lilli Garner to Gregory Skrabacz, rev. $24.
  • Quenten Lehrschall to William Bulkley II, rev. $450.

Beaufort Township

  • Janet Brown to Wilbur Tippett, rev. $518.
  • Janet Snyder to Rita Tomlinson, rev. $536.
  • Jeffrey Edwards to Daphne Peaslee, rev. $252.
  • Gary Martin to William Downum, rev. $46.
  • Joseph Naset to Amanda Perry, rev. $184.

Harkers Island Township

  • Dorothy Hagen to Mark Hamilton, rev. $814.
  • Wanda Davis to William Kirby, rev. $326.

Sea Level Township

  • Donna Wade to Dwayne Grant, rev. $126.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Edward Schulz III to Lindsey Gentle.
  • William Lamb to Krystal Owens.
  • Olivia Lanier to Alexander Bales.
  • Emma Greenwald to Caio Martins Figueira.
  • Jonathan Carroll to Rachel Sacks.
  • Michael Gant to Nicole Norris.
  • Terry Hutchinson to Jennifer Snider.
  • Donald Westbrook to Peggy Jones.
  • Daniel Whalen to Allison Popernack.
  • Alyssa Filchuk to Steven Guthrie.
  • Michael Carpinello Sr. to Tina Thornton.
  • Sierra Sherlin to Charles Megown III.
  • Melissa Jones to Robert Pressly.
  • Dominique Ptaszneski to Aaron Diefenbach.
  • Chad Lee to Samantha Bennett.
  • Aamil Haleem to Abigail Holzhueter.
  • Peter Daniel Jr. to Michaila Benton.
  • Makayla Sharp to Spencer Penton.
  • Kyle Winburn to Hayley Loveland.
  • Alexis Prichard to Justin Leach.
  • Jill Ulbright to James Lucido.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.