Deeds
These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from July 23-29. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Keelan Jones to Donald Omara, rev. $340.
- Erol Varinca to Bryant Sauls, rev. $1,050.
- David Starke to Paul Miller, rev. $410.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Kieth Beall, rev. $451.
- Steven Broughton to Ralph Lane, rev. $130.
- The Chase Family Living Trust to Caroline Strickland, rev. $456.
- Hodges Throckmorton Jr. to Nautical Builders Inc., rev. $164.
- Nancy Long to Boyd Sensenich, rev. $164.
- Linda McGowen to Nataliya Pavlova, rev. $1,080.
- Bobby O’Neal to Rhonda O’Neal, rev. $1,300.
- Andrew Sensabaugh Jr. to Frank Variano, rev. $550.
- John Pope to Margaret Thompson, rev. $1,176.
- Joseph Poole to Timothy Howard, rev. $678.
- Kevin Bridger to Jeffrey Boyd, rev. $825.
- Christopher Battleson to Hershall Brown, rev. $150.
- Michelle Finizio to Gregory White, rev. $1,340.
- Beach Life Properties LLC to Alfred Jordano Jr., rev. $1,720.
- Barry Johnson to Bryan Yarborough, rev. $1,166.
- John Evenson II to Dwayne Wilcoxen, rev. $712.
- Nancy Williams to Dianne Crutchfield, rev. $664.
- John Duffy to Bryan Dunn, rev. $1,300.
- McNeill and Associates Inc. to Robert Beverage, rev. $558.
- Frederick Harris to Michael Zipkin, rev. $770.
- Thomas Collins to Christopher Madden, rev. $740.
- William Herrold to Tommy Faulkner, rev. $274.
- Bailey Real Estate Investments LLC to Bryan Simpson, rev. $62.
- Caleb Fulp to Jean Tyler, rev. $585.
- Randal Gunther to Charles Stankiewicz, rev. $1,350.
- Zeb Cummings to Stephen McGuffey, rev. $960.
- Cathy Teat to Christian Caiazza, rev. $821.
- Brian Watson to Ball Rentals LLC, rev. $922.
Morehead Township
- U.S. Bank Trust N.A. to LeRoyal Lucas Jr., rev. $314.
- Arnet Galbreath to Elizabeth Morton, rev. $520.
- Michael Lyons to Thomas Sevier Jr., rev. $436.
- Terri Kennedy to Thomas Colhoun, rev. $1,220.
- Margaret Sakowski to Steven Macko, rev. $462.
- Timothy Murphree to Larry Opperman, rev. $780.
- Patrick Walsh to Roger Clary, rev. $500.
- James Smith III to Kyle Kearney, rev. $406.
- Ted Gaskins to Carlos Ferran, rev. $230.
- Andrew Odham to Stephanie Abbott, rev. $180.
- Secu*re Inc. to Marvin Butler, rev. $276.
- Keith Richards to Donovan White, rev. $720.
- Norwood and Nancy H. Harvgrove Properties to Kim Johnson, rev. $666.
- PNC Bank National Association to Thuy Nguyen, rev. $112.
- Shelley Dickerson to Daphne Edwards, rev. $1,900.
- Wesley Phillips to Steven Kirby, rev. $800.
- Troy Osborne to Yadot LLC, rev. $146.
- Eddie Foster to Robert Musselwhite, rev. $900.
- James Maddock to Buren Andrews, rev. $800.
- Sue Langston to Robert Dorsey, rev. $320.
- Benjamin Perkins to Patrick Brennan, rev. $616.
- Brian Taylor to Benjamin Bonilla Jr., rev. $350.
- Paula Hutcherson to Kathleen Previll, rev. $630.
- Timothy Gardner to Sophia Greer, rev. $950.
- 125 Roosevelt LLC to Thomas Savage, rev. $2,900.
- SPX Flow Technology USA Inc. to RBI Properties LLC, rev. $4,698.
- Nabil Chaanine to Scott Eckholdt, rev. $724.
- James Alexander Jr. to Suzanne Newman, rev. $140.
- Carol Sloan to Allison Hudson, rev. $1,030.
- Peter Brotzman to Bruce Brotzman, rev. $540.
- Galileo Galilei LLC to Enton Hito, rev. $820.
- Jennifer Barrett to John Homan III, rev. $128.
- Thomas Kerwin to Donald Osborne, rev. $332.
- Christopher Manousaridis to Teresa Smith, rev. $360.
- You Never Know LLC to Dennis Germain, rev. $860.
- Richard Ott to John Racca, rev. $210.
- Bryan Bailey to Joshua Edwards, rev. $580.
- Bridges 3309 LLC to Marvin Ransom Jr., rev. $140.
- Streamline Developers LLC to William Ritter, rev. $708.
- Bridges 3309 LLC to David Key Sr., rev. $121.
- Buddy Billington II to Gregory Smith, rev. $500.
- Laurel Creek Properties LLC to Jerald Eickholt, rev. $720.
- Tina Golden to Benjamin Bolton, rev. $438.
- Ouida Patton to Janie Weaver, rev. $880.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Jamie Harris, rev. $343.
- Ivan Jones to Matthew Soddy, rev. $866.
- Patrick Cantwell to Marjorie Peltier, rev. $252.
Newport Township
- Alvin Martin Jr. to Hope Disbrow, rev. $105.
- Renee Mason to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $50.
Harlowe Township
- Teri Piner to Mark Bartoletti, rev. $598.
- Nelson Owens to Bradley Cummins, rev. $1,510.
Beaufort Township
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $440.
- Shannon Malone to Ryan Craig, rev. $1,280.
- Thomas Steepy to Susan Case, rev. $110.
- Donna Gingrich to Bruce Chappell, rev. $680.
- David Miller to Michael Phillips, rev. $1,138.
- Marcus Mason Jr. to Benjamin Everett III, rev. $592.
- Deborah Yuras to Jeremy Smith, rev. $318.
- Terry McStoots to Ivan Jones, rev. $660.
- Cynthia Beachem to Carol Beachem, rev. $100.
Merrimon Township
- Megan Piston to Drew Newman, rev. $256.
- Bradley Dale to Mary Frank, rev. $100.
Straits Township
- John Crafford to HVAA Rentals 5 LLC, rev. $110.
Harkers Island Township
- Stephen Beaman to Emerald Flash Sportfishing LLC, rev. $360.
- Drew Smedley to Sean Fokes, rev. $480.
- Charles Gates to Weslery Sutton, rev. $200.
Smyrna Township
- Charles Sexton III to Martha Gould, rev. $320.
Sea Level Township
- Richard Nelson to Terry Gardner, rev. $69.
Atlantic Township
- Larry Mason to Glenn Page, rev. $63.
- Ralph Johnson to John Baker, rev. $250.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Daniel Warren to Shannon O’Connor.
- Dylan McCoy to Makenzie Smith.
- Grayson Marriner to Kayla Williams.
- Joshua Bonner to Christina Knotts.
- Laura Thomas to Amanda Salter.
- Brian Creal to Andrea Danford.
- Robert Goddard to Morgan Kinnison.
- Uriel Rodriguez Aguas to Maria Sepulveda.
- Dylan Oliver to Chloe Popkin.
- Mark Sparks to Amanda Reeder.
- Salvador Lopez Jr. to Jenessa Wolfe.
- Jacob Williams to Anne McGraw.
- Brant Loveday to Emily Smith.
- Christopher Manousaridis to Lisa Johnston.
- Donald Duke to April Willis.
- Daniel Tifft to Anna Mansell.
- Edwin Rose to Heidi Glick.
- Abby Anderson to Howard Bliss.
- Johnny Strickland to Kaylee Scott.
- Phillip Nelson to Gloria Campbell.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- William and Brandy Mills.
- Donald Rhodes Jr. and Ashley Rhodes.
- Quinteze and Amanda Williams.
- Matthew and Angela Novotny.
- Cheri and Michael DeJohn.
- Tina and Anthony Earnest.
- Amanda and Ryan Young.
