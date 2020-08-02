Deed transfers 2

Deeds

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from July 23-29. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Keelan Jones to Donald Omara, rev. $340.
  • Erol Varinca to Bryant Sauls, rev. $1,050.
  • David Starke to Paul Miller, rev. $410.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Kieth Beall, rev. $451.
  • Steven Broughton to Ralph Lane, rev. $130.
  • The Chase Family Living Trust to Caroline Strickland, rev. $456.
  • Hodges Throckmorton Jr. to Nautical Builders Inc., rev. $164.
  • Nancy Long to Boyd Sensenich, rev. $164.
  • Linda McGowen to Nataliya Pavlova, rev. $1,080.
  • Bobby O’Neal to Rhonda O’Neal, rev. $1,300.
  • Andrew Sensabaugh Jr. to Frank Variano, rev. $550.
  • John Pope to Margaret Thompson, rev. $1,176.
  • Joseph Poole to Timothy Howard, rev. $678.
  • Kevin Bridger to Jeffrey Boyd, rev. $825.
  • Christopher Battleson to Hershall Brown, rev. $150.
  • Michelle Finizio to Gregory White, rev. $1,340.
  • Beach Life Properties LLC to Alfred Jordano Jr., rev. $1,720.
  • Barry Johnson to Bryan Yarborough, rev. $1,166.
  • John Evenson II to Dwayne Wilcoxen, rev. $712.
  • Nancy Williams to Dianne Crutchfield, rev. $664.
  • John Duffy to Bryan Dunn, rev. $1,300.
  • McNeill and Associates Inc. to Robert Beverage, rev. $558.
  • Frederick Harris to Michael Zipkin, rev. $770.
  • Thomas Collins to Christopher Madden, rev. $740.
  • William Herrold to Tommy Faulkner, rev. $274.
  • Bailey Real Estate Investments LLC to Bryan Simpson, rev. $62.
  • Caleb Fulp to Jean Tyler, rev. $585.
  • Randal Gunther to Charles Stankiewicz, rev. $1,350.
  • Zeb Cummings to Stephen McGuffey, rev. $960.
  • Cathy Teat to Christian Caiazza, rev. $821.
  • Brian Watson to Ball Rentals LLC, rev. $922.

Morehead Township

  • U.S. Bank Trust N.A. to LeRoyal Lucas Jr., rev. $314.
  • Arnet Galbreath to Elizabeth Morton, rev. $520.
  • Michael Lyons to Thomas Sevier Jr., rev. $436.
  • Terri Kennedy to Thomas Colhoun, rev. $1,220.
  • Margaret Sakowski to Steven Macko, rev. $462.
  • Timothy Murphree to Larry Opperman, rev. $780.
  • Patrick Walsh to Roger Clary, rev. $500.
  • James Smith III to Kyle Kearney, rev. $406.
  • Ted Gaskins to Carlos Ferran, rev. $230.
  • Andrew Odham to Stephanie Abbott, rev. $180.
  • Secu*re Inc. to Marvin Butler, rev. $276.
  • Keith Richards to Donovan White, rev. $720.
  • Norwood and Nancy H. Harvgrove Properties to Kim Johnson, rev. $666.
  • PNC Bank National Association to Thuy Nguyen, rev. $112.
  • Shelley Dickerson to Daphne Edwards, rev. $1,900.
  • Wesley Phillips to Steven Kirby, rev. $800.
  • Troy Osborne to Yadot LLC, rev. $146.
  • Eddie Foster to Robert Musselwhite, rev. $900.
  • James Maddock to Buren Andrews, rev. $800.
  • Sue Langston to Robert Dorsey, rev. $320.
  • Benjamin Perkins to Patrick Brennan, rev. $616.
  • Brian Taylor to Benjamin Bonilla Jr., rev. $350.
  • Paula Hutcherson to Kathleen Previll, rev. $630.
  • Timothy Gardner to Sophia Greer, rev. $950.
  • 125 Roosevelt LLC to Thomas Savage, rev. $2,900.
  • SPX Flow Technology USA Inc. to RBI Properties LLC, rev. $4,698.
  • Nabil Chaanine to Scott Eckholdt, rev. $724.
  • James Alexander Jr. to Suzanne Newman, rev. $140.
  • Carol Sloan to Allison Hudson, rev. $1,030.
  • Peter Brotzman to Bruce Brotzman, rev. $540.
  • Galileo Galilei LLC to Enton Hito, rev. $820.
  • Jennifer Barrett to John Homan III, rev. $128.
  • Thomas Kerwin to Donald Osborne, rev. $332.
  • Christopher Manousaridis to Teresa Smith, rev. $360.
  • You Never Know LLC to Dennis Germain, rev. $860.
  • Richard Ott to John Racca, rev. $210.
  • Bryan Bailey to Joshua Edwards, rev. $580.
  • Bridges 3309 LLC to Marvin Ransom Jr., rev. $140.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to William Ritter, rev. $708.
  • Bridges 3309 LLC to David Key Sr., rev. $121.
  • Buddy Billington II to Gregory Smith, rev. $500.
  • Laurel Creek Properties LLC to Jerald Eickholt, rev. $720.
  • Tina Golden to Benjamin Bolton, rev. $438.
  • Ouida Patton to Janie Weaver, rev. $880.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Jamie Harris, rev. $343.
  • Ivan Jones to Matthew Soddy, rev. $866.
  • Patrick Cantwell to Marjorie Peltier, rev. $252.

Newport Township

  • Alvin Martin Jr. to Hope Disbrow, rev. $105.
  • Renee Mason to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $50.

Harlowe Township

  • Teri Piner to Mark Bartoletti, rev. $598.
  • Nelson Owens to Bradley Cummins, rev. $1,510.

Beaufort Township

  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $440. 
  • Shannon Malone to Ryan Craig, rev. $1,280.
  • Thomas Steepy to Susan Case, rev. $110.
  • Donna Gingrich to Bruce Chappell, rev. $680.
  • David Miller to Michael Phillips, rev. $1,138.
  • Marcus Mason Jr. to Benjamin Everett III, rev. $592.
  • Deborah Yuras to Jeremy Smith, rev. $318.
  • Terry McStoots to Ivan Jones, rev. $660.
  • Cynthia Beachem to Carol Beachem, rev. $100.

Merrimon Township

  • Megan Piston to Drew Newman, rev. $256.
  • Bradley Dale to Mary Frank, rev. $100.  

Straits Township

  • John Crafford to HVAA Rentals 5 LLC, rev. $110.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Stephen Beaman to Emerald Flash Sportfishing LLC, rev. $360.
  • Drew Smedley to Sean Fokes, rev. $480.
  • Charles Gates to Weslery Sutton, rev. $200.

Smyrna Township

  • Charles Sexton III to Martha Gould, rev. $320.

Sea Level Township

  • Richard Nelson to Terry Gardner, rev. $69.

Atlantic Township

  • Larry Mason to Glenn Page, rev. $63.
  • Ralph Johnson to John Baker, rev. $250.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Daniel Warren to Shannon O’Connor.
  • Dylan McCoy to Makenzie Smith.
  • Grayson Marriner to Kayla Williams.
  • Joshua Bonner to Christina Knotts.
  • Laura Thomas to Amanda Salter.
  • Brian Creal to Andrea Danford.
  • Robert Goddard to Morgan Kinnison.
  • Uriel Rodriguez Aguas to Maria Sepulveda.
  • Dylan Oliver to Chloe Popkin.
  • Mark Sparks to Amanda Reeder.
  • Salvador Lopez Jr. to Jenessa Wolfe.
  • Jacob Williams to Anne McGraw.
  • Brant Loveday to Emily Smith.
  • Christopher Manousaridis to Lisa Johnston.
  • Donald Duke to April Willis.
  • Daniel Tifft to Anna Mansell.
  • Edwin Rose to Heidi Glick.
  • Abby Anderson to Howard Bliss.
  • Johnny Strickland to Kaylee Scott.
  • Phillip Nelson to Gloria Campbell.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • William and Brandy Mills.
  • Donald Rhodes Jr. and Ashley Rhodes.
  • Quinteze and Amanda Williams.
  • Matthew and Angela Novotny.
  • Cheri and Michael DeJohn.
  • Tina and Anthony Earnest.
  • Amanda and Ryan Young.  

