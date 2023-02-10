These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 23 – Feb. 3. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
Atlantic
Paloma A. Capanna to Coresounders of Atlantic LLC; Atlantic; rev. $1,100.
The Smith Family Carteret, LLC to Joshua Knight; Atlantic; rev. $650.
Graham Wallace Kimrey Jr. to Susan L. Sinkler; Atlantic; rev. $880.
Lynwood Patrick Moore to Benjamin Wayne Gaskill; L-9 Fulcher Heights Subdivision; rev. $5.
Atlantic Beach
Timothy Alan Guerry to Timothy A. Guerry Trust; U-253 B-9 P-3 Dunescape Villas; rev. $0.
Wilda Creech Prince to Latour Hotels and Resorts, Inc.; W-14 U-15b2 Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II; rev. $0.
Paul D. Knott Trust to Janet D. Knott; U-10 B-D P-2 A Place at The Beach - Atlantic Beach A/K/A Southwinds; no stamp.
Doris Farmer Hollowell to Jennifer Hollowell Steves; Part of L-19 & 20 B-Y Atlantic Beach; rev. $0.
Doris Farmer Hollowell to Jennifer Hollowell Steves; L- 21, 22, 23, & 24 B-Y Atlantic Beach; rev. $0.
John Kelly Britt to John Patrick Britt; W-15 U-17a1 Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas; no stamp.
Rickie Daniel Johnson to Tim L. Fields; W-45 U-163 P-2 "A Place at The Beach" - Atlantic Beach III, Inc.; no stamp.
Russell Nead to Latour Hotels and Resorts, Inc.; W-31 U-17b2 Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II; rev. $0.
Dalton Carroll Coppedge Jr. to Latour Hotels and Resorts, Inc.; W-31 U-17B2 Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II rev. $0.
Joseph Glenn McLeod to Latour Hotels and Resorts, Inc.; W-6 U-29e Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas III; rev. $0.
Larry Miller to Latour Hotels and Resorts, Inc.; W-50 U-23a Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II; rev. $0.
David Gemmell to Latour Hotels and Resorts, Inc.; W-20 U-28f Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas III; rev. $0.
Allen W. Richardson to Latour Hotels and Resorts, Inc.; W-7 U-15f Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II; rev. $0.
JFT Properties, LLC to Anthony C. Ng; L-13 Salt Marsh Villas FKA Needle Rush Bay; rev. $1,500.
Mark S. Sonder to Timothy E. Edwards; U-N-304 B-N The Ocean Club Soundside Condo; rev. $1,112.
Edward Lacy Spivey Jr. to Marvin B. Dalton Jr.; W-25 U-516 Sands Villa Resort; rev. $10.
Rachel H. Bruce to SVR, Inc.; W-40 U-516 Sands Villa Resort; rev. $0.
Grant K. Nichols to Nichols Rentals LLC; L-18 P-7 Seaside Villas; rev. $0.
Durwood Kent Reid to Michael A. Edwards; W-34 U-B03 Whaler Inn Condo; rev. $1.
Cynthia Craven Hoyt to Cynthia Craven Hoyt Trust; U-330 B-5 P-2 Dunescape Villas; rev. $0.
Robert McCoy Hemingway to West Drive Investments, LLC; U-19a Lookouts In Grove Condo; rev. $0.
Boa Nguyen to Boa Nguyen; L-4 B-A Beach Mobile Home Court; rev. $0.
West Drive Investments, LLC to Robert McCoy Hemingway; U-19a Lookouts in the Grove Condo; rev. $0.
John R.B. Andrews to Miss Tammy, LLC; U-E35 Anchorage Marina; rev. $300.
Worley Shaun Lynch Exec. to Worley Shaun Lynch; L-11 B-E Knoll Wood Banks; rev. $0.
Linda Guthrie to Marcia Lynn Doubet; W-43 U-520 P-1 Sands Villa Resort; rev. $3.
Rembert Investments, LLC to William Salmon; U-W41 Anchorage Marina; rev. $190.
Peppertree-Atlantic Beach II Association, Inc. to Jennifer O. Norris; W-34 U-24b Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II; rev. $0.
Peppertree-Atlantic Beach II Association, Inc. to Gregory Swartzwelder; W-28 U-23e Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II; rev. $0.
Peppertree-Atlantic Beach II Association, Inc. to Susan W. Garner White; W-23 U-18f Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II; rev. $0.
Peppertree-Atlantic Beach II Association, Inc. to Deena J. Koontz; W-17 U-23f Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II; rev. $0.
Festiva Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Jeffrey Mayer; W-24 U-21d Peppertree Atlantic Beach Villas II; rev. $0.
Beaufort
The Board of Trustees of the North Carolina Conference, Southeastern Jurisdiction, of the United Methodist Church, Inc. to Tuttle's Grove Methodist Church, Inc.; Beaufort; rev. $0.
The Board of Trustees of the North Carolina Conference, Southeastern Jurisdiction, of the United Methodist Church, Inc. to Trustees of North River Methodist Church; Several tracts Beaufort; rev. $0.
Robert S. Feller to Brian Nadriczny; L-16 Hidden Harbor Subdivision; rev. $1,180.
Earth Savers, Inc. to Stanley Humphrey; L-16 S-2 South Harbor; rev. $230.
Frederick Andrew Dorr to Frederick Andrew Dorr Trust; Metes & bounds; rev. $0.
Edward B. Burdett Trust to Blue Treasure LLC; L-8, 8a, 9 & 9a Davis Bay Subdivision; rev. $2,650.
Cheryl Lynn Poole to James Thomas Sabin; L-4 B-A S-1 Riverview Subdivision; rev. $60.
Howard Morrill Collins to Michael Hudson; 6.114 acres Beaufort; rev. $230.
Michael Howard Basher to Michael Robert Basher; L-1 & 2 Lloyd Staton Subdivision; rev. $280.
Conscience Bay, LLC to CM Sportfishing, LLC; U-5 Dock-B Town Creek Marina Condo; rev. $350.
Wilma C. Rozier to Lilia Herrera-Alvarado; L-10 B-D Bell Creek Subdivision; rev. $120.
Rodney E. Guldner to Scott N. Lampert Trust; L-7 S-6 Deerfield Shores Subdivision; rev. $610.
Boulia Enterprises Real Estate and Development, Inc. to Gmattox, LLC; Metes and bounds; rev. $850.
John B. Power to Scott N. Lampert Trust; Slip-40 P-1 Carolina Marlin Club Marina; rev. $114.
Christoper L. Huneycutt to Steven M. Lineberry; rev. $240.
Letha Lacroix to Letha Lacroix; Many tracts Beaufort; rev. $0.
Bogue
Peter M. Brenner to Sandra K. Brenner; L-69 Lake Arthur Estates; rev. $0.
Cape Carteret
Delvin S. Huffstetler to Delvin S. Huffstetler; L-2 S-E P-2 Star Hill; rev. $0.
James Anthony Reese to Thomas Robert Jr.; L-2 B-L Part-A Cape Carteret Subdivision; rev. $686.
Danielle Register Trust to Donald Wayne Hickox; L-61 B-D S-C Star Hill; rev. $798.
Linda K. Harper to Jesse B. Lancaster; L-16 B-H Bayshore Park; rev. $458.
Sheila Plunkett to Sandra Brodhead; L-43 B-A S-B Star Hill Golf & Country Club; rev. $200.
Kelly Chad Bloss to Chad Rueffert; L-12 B-D S-A Star Hill Golf & Country Club; rev. $270.
Karen Jessey to Robert Brian Kemp; L-22 Ardan Oaks Subdivision; rev. $170.
McNeill and Associates, Inc. to Jake Edwin McAllister; L-12 Ardan Oaks Subdivision; rev. $940.
Cedar Island
The Board of Trustees of the North Carolina Conference, Southeastern Jurisdiction, of the United Methodist Church, Inc. to Trustees of Cedar Island Methodist Church; Many tracts; rev. $0.
Cedar Point
John G. Zimmerman to John G. Zimmerman Trust; U-West Ocean Villas & L-33 Magens Bay Subdivision; rev. $0.
Cedar Point Associates, LLC to A&N Properties, LLC; P-4 The Village at Magens Bay & easements; rev. $770.
Davis
John Anthony Beasley to Sarah Jean Horn; Davis; rev. $230.
Emerald Isle
Charles M. Vickers to James Spencer Walters; L-279 S-1 Part-8 Lands End; rev. $1,690.
Ronald R. Davis to James Daggerhart; L-12 B-A B-27 Shell Cove Emerald Isle By-The-Sea; rev. $1,640.
Charles R Brown Jr. to Brown Turner Properties; U-305 B-F P-6 Pebble Beach Condo; rev. $370.
Thomas M. Steagall to Thomas M. Steagall Trust; l-20 B-A Archer's Point subdivision; rev. $0.
Michael J. Callaghan to Maureen Callaghan Lau; L-4 S-C B-52 Emerald Isle; rev. $400.
David Franklin Heverly to Seagate Investment Partners, Inc.; Emerald Isle; rev. $760.
Ilana Pachter to Tamar Pachter Trust; L-10 B-20 Emerald Isle Subdivision; no stamp.
A-Team Village West, LLC to John Wittenborn; L-26 Village West at Emerald Isle; rev. $1,178.
Floyd Jackson Messer Jr. to Jason Arthur Construction Company; L-19 Emerald View Subdivision; rev. $240.
Lori A. Wallace Trust to Melanie R. Regner; L-71 B-6 Emerald Isle by the Sea; rev. $1,587.
Kachergis LLC to Anne O. Kachergis; L-4 B-21 Emerald Isle; rev. $0.
Robert B. Dunmire III to Jason Harrell; L-14 Marsh Cove Subdivision; rev. $690.
Gloucester
Lowell S. Bowen III to Thomas Hart Kemp; L-11 Ferry Dock Landing Subdivision; rev. $182.
Harkers Island
The Board of Trustees of the North Carolina Conference, Southeastern Jurisdiction, of the United Methodist Church, Inc. to Harkers Island Methodist Church; Many tracts; rev. $0.
Brenda Guthrie Best to Brenda Guthrie Best Trust; Metes and bounds; no stamp.
Brenda Guthrie Best to Brenda Guthrie Best Trust; Many tracts; no stamp.
Brenda Guthrie Best to James Barry Jr. Guthrie Trust; Metes and bounds; no stamp.
Brenda Guthrie Best to Brenda Guthrie Best Trust; Many tracts; no stamp.
Brenda Guthrie Best to James Barry Sr. Guthrie Trust; Many tracts; no stamp.
Biggs Family Partnership to Christopher T. Long; L-11 S-1 By the Bay Subdivision; rev. $139.
David Andrew Heflin to Jennifer R. Taylor; L-2 P-1 Harkers Village Subdivision & Slip-11 Harkers Village Marina; no stamp.
David Andrew Heflin to Jennifer R. Taylor Trust; L-2 P-1 Harkers Village Subdivision & Slip-11 Harkers Village Marina; no stamp.
Harlowe
The Board of Trustees of the North Carolina Conference, Southeastern Jurisdiction, of the United Methodist Church, Inc. to First Methodist Church of Havelock; Newport; rev. $0.
Nancy Bruington Vincent to Nancy Bruington Vincent Trust; L-2 River's View Subdivision; no stamp.
Nancy Bruington Vincent to Jane Vincent Wolfe Trust; L-2 River's View Subdivision; no stamp.
Jane Vincent Wolfe Trust to Nancy Vincent Bruington; L-2 River's View Subdivision; no stamp.
Tony G. McNeill to Tony McNeill Homes, Inc.; 0.596 acres Harlowe; rev. $0.
Tony G. McNeill to Tony McNeill Homes, Inc.; 0.613 acres Harlowe; rev. $0.
Marshallberg
Clint L. Curran to Christina M. Curran; Marshallberg; rev. $0.
James Chandler Eakes Jr. to Matthew Carlyle Eakes; L-1, 2 & 3 B-6 Lookout Heights Subdivision; rev. $206.
Merrimon
Lem Bruce Hardy to John Phillip Munden Jr.; 0.65 acres in Merrimon & water line easement; rev. $418.
Benjamin Brooks to Walter Simonds; L-61 S-F Sportsman Village Subdivision; rev. $40.
John Scirpoli to Patricia Klug; L-5 S-1c Merrimon Bay; rev. $106.
Clarence Wayne Mason to Judy Mason Salter; 1.25 acres Merrimon; rev. $0.
Clarence Wayne Mason to Gene Arnold Mason; Merrimon; rev. $0.
R & M Holdings, LLC to Justin Lindsay Williams; Several tracts Merrimon; rev. $0.
Morehead City
Jimmy L. Joyner to Jonathan D. Orrell; L-60 P-1 Paradise East Subdivision; rev. $100.
Jonathan Neil Elliot to Moore Julia J.; L-3 B-A Tract-3 Western acres Subdivision; rev. $0.
Lynda Lore Boswell to Lynda Lore Boswell; L-1 B-A S-1 Brandywine Bay Development; rev. $0.
Brandon Michael Boyd to Jason Alan Mackenzie; L-98 Mariners Pointe Subdivision; rev. $860.
Joshua Gabriel Falgoust to Gary Bielejeski; L-30 P-1 Country Club Run; rev. $950.
Happy Gardens, LLC to BWFW, LLC; L-19 Wayne See property; rev. $2,164.
James R. Munn to Richard Darrell Walker Jr.; U-D B-2003 P-1 Madisen Condo; rev. $449.
Raymond A. Boulanger to David Wilfred Boulanger; L-5 B-E S-1 Hedrick Estates; rev. $0.
Christopher Husted to Adrian Gabriel Munoz; Part of L-17 Evergreen Park subdivision; rev. $180.
Joseph A. Kosterman III to 2011 Bay Trust LLC; L-10 B-120 Morehead; rev. $340.
Daniel W. Russell Trust to Daniel W. Russell; rev. $0.
Mary Taylor McClellan to Joyce Russell; U-301 P-4 The Courtyard Condo; rev. $440.
Thomas E. Beaver to John R. Roney; Several tracts Morehead; rev. $603.
James D. Thullen to Amy Carr Thullen; L-30, 31, & 32 & Part of L-33, 34, & 35 B-20 Morehead Bluffs; rev. $0.
J & J Investment Group, LLC to J & J Investments Group, LLC; L-1 B-67 Mansfield Park; rev. $0.
Kacyn Willis to Daniel W. Wade III; L-217 S-4 The Honours at Brandywine Bay; rev. $710.
Gay I. Williams to Gay I. Williams Trust; L-124 S-4 Blair Farms Subdivision; rev. $0.
Sybil Claire Nelson to Terry Lynn Nicholas; Part of L-9 & 10 S-49 Morehead; rev. $0.
Sybil Claire Nelson to Terry Lynn Nicholas; L-24 B-B S-1 North Morehead; rev. $0.
Frank D. Brazda to Frank D. Brazda; Morehead; rev. $0.
Maurice Renaud Jr. to The Board of Trustees of Carteret Community College; Part of L-77&79 Oaksmith Estates; rev. $550.
Newport
Phillip Brandon Shirley to Jessica Linda Shirley; rev. $0.
Lori Benstein Wallace to William B. Brittingham; L-20 S-2 Cherry Ridge Subdivision; rev. $645.
Larry Frank Howard to Kelcey Jordan Howard; 1.72 acres Newport; rev. $0.
Larry Frank Howard to Cindy Howard Littleton; 11.70 acres Newport; rev. $0.
Cape Fear Trustee Services, LLC Trust to Yolm LLC; L-19 Country Side Subdivision; rev. $427.
D.R. Horton, Inc. to Richard Arias; L-22 Ballantine Grove Subdivision; rev. $1,018.
D.R. Horton, Inc. to Dwayne Elders; L-11 Ballantine Grove Subdivision; rev. $877.
Alyn L. Lasko to Alyn L. Lasko; Space-57 Goose Creek Landing Mobile Home Park; rev. $0.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to Castlerock 2023 LLC; L-17 Ole Field Estates Subdivision; rev. $0.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.; L-17 Ole Field Estates Subdivision; rev. $0.
Howard Allen Smithwick to BEP Investment Properties LLC; 22.38 acres Newport; rev. $400.
William H. Meroff Trust to William H. Meroff Trust; L-21 P-2 Morada Bay Subdivision; rev. $0.
D.R. Horton, Inc. to Christopher Bellagamba; L-7 Ballantine Grove Subdivision; rev. $860.
Eric J. Wilson to Alex D. Sullivan; L-12 B-1 Conner Village Subdivision; rev. $50.
Melissa Hardesty to Kathleen G. Peden; Newport; rev. $0.
Gabriel Lena Kellie Lewis Trust to Eddie W. Lewis; Metes & bounds; no stamp.
D.R. Horton, Inc. to Ebonee Ivy Williams; L-21 Ballantine Grove Subdivision; rev. $800.
Thomas W. Youngblood to Dennis Gaither; L-34 Hickory Shores Subdivision; rev. $125.
Peletier
Seventy West Builders, Inc. to Christopher Warren Flye; L-30 S-2 Peletier Shores; rev. $880.
Atlantic Construction, Inc. to Harrison A. Quinn; L-56 S-2 Peletier Shores; rev. $708.
Horizons East, LLC to Amber Love; L-52 S-1 Peletier Shores; rev. $790.
Atlantic Construction, Inc. to Gregory Walters; L-60 S-2 Peletier Shores; rev. $694.
Atlantic Construction, Inc. to Lipay Christina Marie; L-61 S-2 Peletier Shores; rev. $716.
Pine Knoll Shores
Elizabeth K. Prior Exec. to David Emerson Doolittle; U-24 B-C Pine Knoll Shores West, The Breakers; rev. $1,252.
Willscott Properties, LLC to Greg Lee Meacham; U-29 Pine Knoll Townes; rev. $600.
Carolina Area Properties, LLC to Mark Perri; L-2 B-Ee S-3 Pine Knoll Shores Extension; rev. $1,300.
Salter Path
Brian R. Stevenson Admin to Brian R. Stevenson; U-312 B-C P-1 Colony by the Sea Condo; no stamp.
The Board of Trustees of the North Carolina Conference, Southeastern Jurisdiction, of the United Methodist Church, Inc. to Salter Path Church, Inc.; L-9, 10, & 17 S-4 Village of Salter Path; rev. $0.
Sea Level
The Board of Trustees of the North Carolina Conference, Southeastern Jurisdiction, of the United Methodist Church, Inc. to Trustees of Sea Level Methodist Church; 0.764 acres Sea Level; rev. $0.
Woody Hancock to Woody Hancock Trust; Metes and bounds; no stamp.
Woody Hancock to Sherry Hancock Beck Trust; Metes and bounds; no stamp.
Smyrna
Edna P. Willis to Startled Doe, LLC; 1 1/3 acres; rev. $70.
Stacy
The Board of Trustees of the North Carolina Conference, Southeastern Jurisdiction, of the United Methodist Church, Inc. to Trustees of Stacy Methodist Church; Stacy; rev. $0.
James Massey to Adam J. Case; Metes and bounds; rev. $55.
Straits
The Board of Trustees of the North Carolina Conference, Southeastern Jurisdiction, of the United Methodist Church, Inc. to Trustees of Straits Methodist Church; Map Book 30 Page 8 & Book 17 Page 49; rev. $0.
William Carey Stainback to Wilma Stainback Jackson; L-18 S-B Sportsman Village Subdivision; no stamp.
Martha F. Johnson to Daniel H. Johnson; Several tracts in Straits; rev. $13.
Deborah Dian Squires to Michael Cochran; 0.626 acres Straits; rev. $140.
Jeffrey Dean Swain to Celeste Marie Louie; L-2 Brenford Estates; rev. $110.
Toby Lee Fulford to Michael Wayne Fulford; L-2 Brenford Estates; rev. $0.
Richard Glenn Loflin to Richard Glenn Loflin; Straits; rev. $0.
Richard Glenn Loflin to Ricky Joseph Lewis; rev. $0.
Ronald G. Bibey to Ronald G. Bibey Trust; Several tracts; rev. $0.
Stella
Amber D. McNew to Karen Marie O'Toole; L-80 S-2 White Oak Bluff subdivision; rev. $1,370.
DWG Build, LLC to Jeffrey Alan Smith; L-41 P-1 Stella Farms; rev. $494.
Swansboro
Wanda Guthrie to Marcus A. Fink; L-57 P-4 S-1 Cedar Creek Woods Subdivision; rev. $80.
Daniel Simon Trust to Ryan Edwin Graham; L-6 P-1 Silver Creek Townhomes; rev. $352.
Tony G. McNeill to Tony McNeill Homes, Inc.; L-5 S-2 Misty Estates; rev. $0.
White Oak
The Board of Trustees of the North Carolina Conference, Southeastern Jurisdiction, of the United Methodist Church, Inc. to Bethlehem Methodist Church of Bogue, Inc.; Many tracts; rev. $0.
Edward Lee Hall to Coastal Haze Real Estate, L.L.C.; Tract-1 & 2 Robert C. Waters Subdivision; rev. $1,700.
Richard Carter to Jerri Builders Homes, LLC; L-140 Bogue Watch Flexible Pud; rev. $134.
Gregory Jordan to Richard Lloyd Woodruff Sr.; L-368 P-1 Cannonsgate at Bogue Sound; rev. $102.
Matthew F. Allen Exec. to Kenneth E. Allen Jr.; 1.56 acres White Oak; rev. $0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.