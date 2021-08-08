These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from July 29-Aug. 4. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Mary Lou Loney to Jonathan Wood, rev. $1,250.
- Franklin Bailey to Harvey Lewis, rev. $1,450.
- Hudson Property Investments LLC to John Pearson, rev. $450.
- Zane Schultz to David Fiocco Jr., rev. $730.
- Anthony Hartzell to Hezakiah Henson, rev. $150.
- Robert Moore III to Paul Burleson, rev. $1,160.
- Michael Verreault to Thomas Wells, rev. $722.
- Vincent Schoenfelder Jr. to Paul Tuck, rev. $1,090.
- Jason Peoples to Carl Strickland, rev. $570.
- Joseph Marlette to Loretta Shore, rev. $1,150.
- Purple Heart Homes Inc. to Robert Taylor Jr., rev. $86.
- Heather Shanks to ABDJ Rentals LLC, rev. $292.
- John Seelinger III to Kristina Utley, rev. $350.
- Louis Clark Jr. to Ethan Gouty, rev. $340.
- Ethan Gouty to Almond Warrick Jr., rev. $532.
- Christopher Stambaugh to Greensboro Weekly Rentals LLC, rev. $1,650.
- William Allen to Wayne Karas, rev. $780.
- Juanita Drake to Brian Brantley, rev. $840.
- Kirsten Hiortdahl to Joseph Wilkins, rev. $690.
- ABDJ Rentals to Fred Whitley, rev. $280.
- Holly Kouvo to Stephen Ammons, rev. $600.
- Paul Riske to Caviston Group South LLC, rev. $1,622.
- Stefano Rosic to Mariano Alicea Jr., rev. $520.
- Dan Radulescu to Jeffrey Bishop, rev. $1,466.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Tim Fairbanks, rev. $220.
- Albert Park to Carl Henderson, rev. $264.
- Shannon Richmond to M and S of Carteret LLC, rev. $460.
- John Bell Jr. to Joseph Rogers, rev. $1,500.
- O’Brien and Sons Construction LLC to Lori Moberly, rev. $578.
Morehead Township
- Charlene Meckley to Jean Hall, rev. $523.
- Dr. Mark Blahove to Sandra Besper, rev. $589.
- Stephanie McKeel to Zane Schultz, rev. $830.
- Zackary Barnard to James Milks, rev. $590.
- John Brodman to Kimberly Cathers, rev. $1,194.
- Allison Smy to Wally Gould, rev. $247.
- Jeffrey Haag to Irene Weeber, rev. $432.
- Zachary Phillips-Gitlen to Hunter Hoogendorn, rev. $500.
- WLUMD LLC to Ryan Clayton, rev. $990.
- Gail Beach to Gerald Winstead, rev. $920.
- S and J Holdings LLC to CPFRM LLC, rev. $465.
- S and J Holdings LLC to Waterfront Investments LLC, rev. $929.
- Stephen Lands to Anthony Windley, rev. $580.
- Badie Clark III to Joseph Flynn, rev. $970.
- William Woodard to Benjamin Eagles, rev. $750.
- Equity Trust Co. Custodian to Benjamin Koren, rev. $1,274.
- Jason Glover to Nathan Davis, rev. $1,060.
- Thomas Zimmerman Sr. to Daniel Holmes, rev. $638.
- Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to First Bank, rev. $1,406.
- Franklin Fields to Matlock Stocks, rev. $436.
- Western Intertrading Ltd. to Lee Design Build LLC, rev. $140.
- Joseph Stevens to Mel Petersen, rev. $500.
- Roosevelt Cove LLC to Jansic Asset Management LLC, rev. $290.
- Roosevelt Cove LLC to Jansic Asset Management LLC, rev. $700.
- Frances Camorlinga to Melanie Weaver, rev. $660.
- Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Larry Starling, rev. $288.
- Eastline Holdings LLC to Philip Whitley, rev. $1,600.
- Phillip Goldstein to Moeller Family Beach House LLC, rev. $1,630.
- Sarah Mullikin to Robert Driscoll III, rev. $2,500.
- Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to John Parkerson Jr., rev. $1,300.
- Jennifer Weeks to Padgett Properties & Holdings LLC, rev. $186.
- John Hamad to Nancy Barber, rev. $170.
- Kenneth Ramsey to Patrice Alexander, rev. $614.
- Cameron Hutchison to Edward Woodlief, rev. $424.
- Terry Brown to Kenneth Ramsey, rev. $770.
- Gerald Levesque to Edward Martin, rev. $1,100.
- Alston Shields to Mason Dyer, rev. $319.
Newport Township
- Horace Sessoms to Jacob Miller, rev. $460.
- Ahmed Esam Al Shami to AARAV LLC, rev. $764.
- Keith Hansen to Reinhart Kunnmann, rev. $582.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Lucille Barile, rev. $514.
- James Kelley to Amy Hargreaves, rev. $220.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Teddy Pollard, rev. $574.
- David Williams Jr. to Zachary Cox, rev. $250.
- Lynda Dehaven to Laura Shuck, rev. $501.
Harlowe Township
- Herman Guthrie to Scott Hodges, rev. $1,230.
Beaufort Township
- Benjamin Cannon to Andrew Schlaff, rev. $250.
- Robert Andrews to Robert Popp, rev. $1,360.
- Johnny Griggs III to Cameron Stephenson, rev. $430.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Philip Whitley, rev. $720.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $750.
- Triple Win Solutions Inc. to Natalie Roche, rev. $80.
- Sandra Ellis to Betty Stroud, rev. $598.
- Aana Whatley to 704 Ann Street LLC, rev. $1,000.
- Jonathan Brearey to William Daniel, rev. $100.
- Kevin Ouyoumjian to Ryan Witham, rev. $516.
- Everette Whitley to David Meade, rev. $940.
- Horace Baker to Kenneth Bock, rev. $160.
- Meridians & Parallels LLC to David Hawkins, rev. $180.
Merrimon Township
- Jacob Haught III to John Busby Jr., rev. $880.
Smyrna Township
- James Miles to Charles Rose, rev. $100.
- Tyndall Dudley to Richard Knudsen, rev. $10.
- Clifton Noe to William Goins, rev. $800.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Stephanie Myers to Timothy Basile.
- Krysta Meza to Brian Michael.
- Michael Maynor to Hannah Marek.
- Jameson Ford to Makayla Sensenich.
- Matthew Reinikka to Callie Carlson.
- Daniel Ricketts to Catherine Higgins.
- Carlton Wilkinson Jr. to Tracy Matheson.
- Glenn Clark to Sonya Best.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Jennifer and Roland Willis.
- Derek and Jessica Montford.
- Sarah and Gregory Chleborowicz.
- Roger and Bobbi Gardner.
- April Nelson and Bradford Nelson Jr.
