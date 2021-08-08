Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from July 29-Aug. 4. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Mary Lou Loney to Jonathan Wood, rev. $1,250.
  • Franklin Bailey to Harvey Lewis, rev. $1,450.
  • Hudson Property Investments LLC to John Pearson, rev. $450.
  • Zane Schultz to David Fiocco Jr., rev. $730.
  • Anthony Hartzell to Hezakiah Henson, rev. $150.
  • Robert Moore III to Paul Burleson, rev. $1,160.
  • Michael Verreault to Thomas Wells, rev. $722.
  • Vincent Schoenfelder Jr. to Paul Tuck, rev. $1,090.
  • Jason Peoples to Carl Strickland, rev. $570.
  • Joseph Marlette to Loretta Shore, rev. $1,150.
  • Purple Heart Homes Inc. to Robert Taylor Jr., rev. $86.
  • Heather Shanks to ABDJ Rentals LLC, rev. $292.
  • John Seelinger III to Kristina Utley, rev. $350.
  • Louis Clark Jr. to Ethan Gouty, rev. $340.
  • Ethan Gouty to Almond Warrick Jr., rev. $532.
  • Christopher Stambaugh to Greensboro Weekly Rentals LLC, rev. $1,650.
  • William Allen to Wayne Karas, rev. $780.
  • Juanita Drake to Brian Brantley, rev. $840.
  • Kirsten Hiortdahl to Joseph Wilkins, rev. $690.
  • ABDJ Rentals to Fred Whitley, rev. $280.
  • Holly Kouvo to Stephen Ammons, rev. $600.
  • Paul Riske to Caviston Group South LLC, rev. $1,622.
  • Stefano Rosic to Mariano Alicea Jr., rev. $520.
  • Dan Radulescu to Jeffrey Bishop, rev. $1,466.
  • McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Tim Fairbanks, rev. $220.
  • Albert Park to Carl Henderson, rev. $264.
  • Shannon Richmond to M and S of Carteret LLC, rev. $460.
  • John Bell Jr. to Joseph Rogers, rev. $1,500.
  • O’Brien and Sons Construction LLC to Lori Moberly, rev. $578.  

Morehead Township

  • Charlene Meckley to Jean Hall, rev. $523.
  • Dr. Mark Blahove to Sandra Besper, rev. $589.
  • Stephanie McKeel to Zane Schultz, rev. $830.
  • Zackary Barnard to James Milks, rev. $590.
  • John Brodman to Kimberly Cathers, rev. $1,194.
  • Allison Smy to Wally Gould, rev. $247.
  • Jeffrey Haag to Irene Weeber, rev. $432.
  • Zachary Phillips-Gitlen to Hunter Hoogendorn, rev. $500.
  • WLUMD LLC to Ryan Clayton, rev. $990.
  • Gail Beach to Gerald Winstead, rev. $920.
  • S and J Holdings LLC to CPFRM LLC, rev. $465.
  • S and J Holdings LLC to Waterfront Investments LLC, rev. $929.
  • Stephen Lands to Anthony Windley, rev. $580.
  • Badie Clark III to Joseph Flynn, rev. $970.
  • William Woodard to Benjamin Eagles, rev. $750.
  • Equity Trust Co. Custodian to Benjamin Koren, rev. $1,274.
  • Jason Glover to Nathan Davis, rev. $1,060.
  • Thomas Zimmerman Sr. to Daniel Holmes, rev. $638.
  • Substitute Trustee Services Inc. to First Bank, rev. $1,406.
  • Franklin Fields to Matlock Stocks, rev. $436.
  • Western Intertrading Ltd. to Lee Design Build LLC, rev. $140.
  • Joseph Stevens to Mel Petersen, rev. $500.
  • Roosevelt Cove LLC to Jansic Asset Management LLC, rev. $290.
  • Roosevelt Cove LLC to Jansic Asset Management LLC, rev. $700.
  • Frances Camorlinga to Melanie Weaver, rev. $660.
  • Spooner’s Creek West Development LLC to Larry Starling, rev. $288.
  • Eastline Holdings LLC to Philip Whitley, rev. $1,600.
  • Phillip Goldstein to Moeller Family Beach House LLC, rev. $1,630.
  • Sarah Mullikin to Robert Driscoll III, rev. $2,500.
  • Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to John Parkerson Jr., rev. $1,300.
  • Jennifer Weeks to Padgett Properties & Holdings LLC, rev. $186.
  • John Hamad to Nancy Barber, rev. $170.
  • Kenneth Ramsey to Patrice Alexander, rev. $614.
  • Cameron Hutchison to Edward Woodlief, rev. $424.
  • Terry Brown to Kenneth Ramsey, rev. $770.
  • Gerald Levesque to Edward Martin, rev. $1,100.
  • Alston Shields to Mason Dyer, rev. $319.

Newport Township

  • Horace Sessoms to Jacob Miller, rev. $460.
  • Ahmed Esam Al Shami to AARAV LLC, rev. $764.
  • Keith Hansen to Reinhart Kunnmann, rev. $582.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Lucille Barile, rev. $514.
  • James Kelley to Amy Hargreaves, rev. $220.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Teddy Pollard, rev. $574.
  • David Williams Jr. to Zachary Cox, rev. $250.
  • Lynda Dehaven to Laura Shuck, rev. $501.

Harlowe Township

  • Herman Guthrie to Scott Hodges, rev. $1,230.  

Beaufort Township

  • Benjamin Cannon to Andrew Schlaff, rev. $250.
  • Robert Andrews to Robert Popp, rev. $1,360.
  • Johnny Griggs III to Cameron Stephenson, rev. $430.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Philip Whitley, rev. $720.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $750.
  • Triple Win Solutions Inc. to Natalie Roche, rev. $80.
  • Sandra Ellis to Betty Stroud, rev. $598.
  • Aana Whatley to 704 Ann Street LLC, rev. $1,000.
  • Jonathan Brearey to William Daniel, rev. $100.
  • Kevin Ouyoumjian to Ryan Witham, rev. $516.
  • Everette Whitley to David Meade, rev. $940.
  • Horace Baker to Kenneth Bock, rev. $160.
  • Meridians & Parallels LLC to David Hawkins, rev. $180.   

Merrimon Township

  • Jacob Haught III to John Busby Jr., rev. $880.  

Smyrna Township

  • James Miles to Charles Rose, rev. $100.
  • Tyndall Dudley to Richard Knudsen, rev. $10.
  • Clifton Noe to William Goins, rev. $800.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Stephanie Myers to Timothy Basile.
  • Krysta Meza to Brian Michael.
  • Michael Maynor to Hannah Marek.
  • Jameson Ford to Makayla Sensenich.
  • Matthew Reinikka to Callie Carlson.
  • Daniel Ricketts to Catherine Higgins.
  • Carlton Wilkinson Jr. to Tracy Matheson.
  • Glenn Clark to Sonya Best.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Jennifer and Roland Willis.
  • Derek and Jessica Montford.
  • Sarah and Gregory Chleborowicz.
  • Roger and Bobbi Gardner.
  • April Nelson and Bradford Nelson Jr.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.