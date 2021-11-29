Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 29-Nov. 10. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Walter White Jr. to Ryan Miller, rev. $700.
  • Gerald Blackley to William Casey, rev. $400.
  • Mark Pifer to Thomas Fillmore, rev. $330.
  • Michael Spence to Desiree McNeice, rev. $474.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $100.
  • Raymond Waddell Jr. to Ralph DeStefano, rev. $732.
  • Patrick Ringering to Rodney Brewer, rev. $560.
  • Randy Summerlin to Jeffrey Hall, rev. $910.
  • James Call to Luke Maxson, rev. $1,070.
  • Andrew Byrd to the Christopher Barnette 401K Plan, rev. $60.
  • B&M Developers LLC to Horizons East LLC, rev. $100.
  • Dustin Myers to Brad Mackey, rev. $277.
  • The Matey Family Trust to Dean Bonessi, rev. $1,440.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Jeph-Ray Prejusa, rev. $733.
  • Keith Moses to Douglas Teske, rev. $1,000.
  • James Donaldson to Tall Pines Irrevocable Trust, rev. $1,020.
  • Shirley Hagemann to Karen Gring, rev. $620.
  • Michael Silvester to Kellie Beaddles, rev. $266.
  • Arthur Levey to Jason Popielarczyk, rev. $1,120.
  • Donald Vanmatre to Mark Merrell, rev. $84.
  • Robert Koraly to Apogee Properties LLC, rev. $800.
  • John Meek to Ted Landvogt, rev. $1,518.
  • RAB LLC to Stanley Property Group LLC, rev. $1,528.
  • William Holland to Karen Midgett, rev. $600.
  • John Tantum to Bonnie Burnham-Rekstis, rev. $600.
  • Victor Lockamy to Brad Mackey, rev. $290.
  • Greggory Hauser to Ryan Caulder, rev. $810.
  • Alexander Beck to James Allen Jr., rev. $143.
  • Jo Ann Riddle to Michael Giordano, rev. $400.
  • William Swinney to James Altman Jr., rev. $170.
  • Frank Marden to Paul Brey, rev. $2,850.
  • Robert Allen to Richko LLC, rev. $1,570.
  • Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Robert Lodder, rev. $938.
  • Ryan Bass to Roy Rabon Jr., rev. $820.
  • JHV Realty LLC to Carteret Investment Associates LLC, rev. $1,178.
  • Ronald Emory to ABDJ Rentals to LLC, rev. $338.
  • Jane Wright to Ortiz Family Trust, rev. $1,960.
  • Bogue Town Properties LLC to Amy Woolridge, rev. $312.
  • Wilmore Capital LLC to Phillip Kiefer, rev. $2,444.
  • Gulf Island Tours LLC to Ray Chambers, rev. $300.
  • RFC Properties LLC to Keith Buckhold, rev. $2,140.
  • Beverly Pham to Richard Carter, rev. $134.
  • Robert Moore to Pirate Venture LLC, rev. $81.
  • Robert Johnson to Jason Simpson, rev. $1,146.
  • Linda Mack to Joseph Shary, rev. $870.
  • Louseaann LLC to Amy’s Winehouse LLC, rev. $3,150.
  • Sea Bounty LLC to Robert Tanzola III, rev. $470.
  • Edwin N. Holt General Contractor Inc. to Sarah Puckett, rev. $150.
  • Erin Tallman to Emerald Bluff Development LLC, rev. $826.
  • Michael Weeks to Ashley Pulido, rev. $387.
  • Jeff McCann to Jonathan Skinner, rev. $360.
  • Phillip Berrier to Charity Martin, rev. $598.
  • B&M developers LLC to John Martin Jr., rev. $330.

Morehead Township

  • RJP Newport Corp. to Mark Mansfield Construction LLC, rev. $190.
  • R. Martha May to Reel Ventures LLC, rev. $310.
  • Cecil Guthrie to W.C. Investment Group LLC, rev. $400.
  • Charles Cannon to Michael Lentz Sr., rev. $820.
  • John Patrick to Michael Weisel, rev. $620.
  • William Flynt to Dr. Thomas Skelton, rev. $311.
  • Jeffery Wells to Thomas Hyzak, rev. $260.
  • Richard Krentz Jr. to 2305 W Fort Macon RD LLC, rev. $1,070.
  • James McCotter to Phillip Lewis and Roosevelt Cove LLC, rev. $2,000.
  • Brooke & Young LLC to David Cheeks, rev. $330.
  • Roosevelt Cove LLC to Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO John R. Roney Roth IRA, rev. $287.
  • Roosevelt Cove LLC to Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO John R. Roney IRA, rev. $800.
  • Karen Deibler to Robert Warren III, rev. $484.
  • Patrick Peacock to Bobby Partusch, rev. $538.
  • Kelli Selfe to Anthony Piccini, rev. $812.
  • Remona Brawley to Victor Corey, rev. $620.
  • Raymond Lingle to Anders Leidal, rev. $980.
  • James Williams to Joseph Kramer, rev. $200.
  • Ryan Singleton to Charles Garner, rev. $665.
  • Trey Parker to Travis Fox, rev. $850.
  • Patrick McLaughlin to Barbara Brewer, rev. $594.
  • Clayton Davis to Ivey Kromka, rev. $120.
  • En Ming Yang to Quan Liu, rev. $900.
  • Lydia Davis to Streamline Developers Holding Co. LLC, rev. $350.
  • 29 Properties LLC to Bryce McKee, rev. $360.
  • Kevin Williams to Season Atkinson, rev. $700.
  • Matthew Soddy to Shu Chang, rev. $1,090.
  • Kelly Williamson to Floyd Green Jr., rev. $1,110.
  • Estate of Susan Hodges to Carol Gorman, rev. $510.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to JJE Holdings LLC, rev. $11.
  • Johnny Dawkins III to Jill Organ, rev. $598.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Parker Jones, rev. $406.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Parker Jones, rev. $410.
  • Barbara Andrews to Thelma Toodle, rev. $516.
  • Luis Saavedra to Alvin Easton, rev. $750.
  • Frank Macina to Cassie Herrick, rev. $4.
  • Durward Lewis to Barry Day, rev. $160.
  • Jeffery Toms to Christopher McCaffity, rev. $820.
  • C.G.W. Inc. to 35th Street Professional Center LLC, rev. $3,140.
  • Scott Parsons to Randy Fichera, rev. $1,930.
  • McNeill & Associates Inc. to Ryan Kudzal, rev. $750.
  • Robert Waits to Jacob Robinson, rev. $340.
  • Ruth Bradshaw to Charles Williams, rev. $1,020.
  • Timothy Franklin to Todd Terrell, rev. $358.
  • Curtis Pearson to James Brinkley, rev. $1,150.
  • Patrick Shaheen to Maria Albin, rev. $630.
  • C.R. Wheatly III to Mekenzie Loli, rev. $840.  

Newport Township

  • Jeremy Farish to Haven Morgan Jr., rev. $370.
  • Industrial Park LLC to Raymond Lawrence Jr., rev. $536.
  • Amanda Johnson to Kristian Pittman, rev. $212.
  • Julie Garner to Evelyn Hoth, rev. $452.
  • Joel Frederick to Nicholas Arias, rev. $566.
  • Rollin Lind to Christian Liddick, rev. $354.
  • Brass Properties LLC to Albert Masson, rev. $344.
  • John Stone III to David Bell, rev. $430.
  • Austin Whitehurst to Thomas Ligon Jr., rev. $310.
  • Danette Guthrie to Allen Rouse Jr., rev. $546.
  • Rexine McCormick to Allen Rouse Jr., rev. $56.
  • Richard Buck to Karen Idol, rev. $250.

Harlowe Township

  • Richard Pecorelli to Isidra Zapata, rev. $130.
  • Michael Shaver to Anthony Naranja, rev. $1,250.
  • Michael Riggs to Kelly Phillips, rev. $384.  

Beaufort Township

  • Julia Cole to Nancy Geer, rev. $350.
  • Sumner Parham III to Patrick Clay, rev. $765.
  • Christian Lambertsen to Douglas Remer, rev. $1,180.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $1,468.
  • Rosewood 1322 LLC to Danny Norris, rev. $67.
  • Rosewood 1322 LLC to TMD Residential Properties LLC, rev. $67.
  • First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. to Flybridge Ventures LLC, rev. $3,100.
  • Rosewood 1322 LLC to Watermark Homes Inc., rev. $503.
  • Rosewood 1322 LLC to Cumberland Homes LLC, rev. $704.
  • Philip Ross to James Steg, rev. $1,805.
  • David McRae to Matey LLC, rev. $1,930.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Alton Nowell III, rev. $930.
  • David Sloop to Timothy Whitfield, rev. $30.
  • Ryan McLendon to Robert Cottrell, rev. $550.
  • Conscience Bay LLC to John Ritter Jr., rev. $231.
  • Phillip Owens to Kevin Hutchison, rev. $430.
  • Nelson Gillikin II to Victor Fasolino, rev. $70.
  • Crystal Wasley to Patricia MacNeil, rev. $510.
  • Nancy McNiff to Thomas Clerkin, rev. $747.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Marvin Hines, rev. $1,053.
  • Scott Roberts Sr. to Scott Roberts Jr., rev. $270.
  • U.F.S. LLC to Adam Randles, rev. $270.
  • Matthew Paylor to Raymond Rhodes, rev. $118.
  • Jean Wellons LLC to Happy Gardens LLC, rev. $499.  

Merrimon Township

  • Harvey Darrah to Jeffery Everington, rev. $60.
  • Chuck Chin to Robert Richter, rev. $280.  

Straits Township

  • Jay Renfrow to Farron Midgett, rev. $350.
  • Deberry Land & Timber Inc. to DP Stella Maris LLC, rev. $750.
  • Sandra McGuyrt to David Davis, rev. $550.
  • Brent Creelman to James Mead, rev. $250.
  • HVAA Rentals 5 LLC to MSTC Investments LLC, rev. $400.
  • Donna Grant to David Midgett, rev. $342.  

Harkers Island Township

  • Victoria Yeomans to Kylie Dazzo, rev. $310.
  • Angela Varner to Nancy Hillmer, rev. $670.
  • Biggs Family Partnership to Steven Satterfield, rev. $160.  

Marshallberg Township

  • Darryl Chadwick to Debra Roney, rev. $120.
  • James Daniels to BurnNCash LLC, rev. $40.
  • Guoqiang Dong to Lisa Frantz, rev. $450.  

Davis Township

  • Michael Wagstaff to Geoffrey Oehler, rev. $270.

Cedar Island Township

  • Thomas Peralto to George Wheatly Sr, rev. $400.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Elizabeth Turner to Allen Rouse Jr.
  • Deborah Kilgore to James Kilgore II.
  • Justin Reilly to Kimberly Maness.
  • Hayden Crump to Lauren Caudle.
  • Ruth Gosnell to Matthew Salter.
  • Ryan Rockriver to Marcia Alves Da Costa.
  • Shannon Collins to Bradley Crabb.
  • Douglas Perry to Tammy Malone.
  • Brian Lipscomb to Chevonne Coetzer.
  • Jeremiah Andrew to Rebecca Deman.
  • Javon Allen to Aurora Cervantes.
  • Robert MacMillan Jr. to Corinda Robinson.
  • Heather Kennon to Larry Springle Jr.
  • Carolyn Russell to Adam Fagiano.
  • David Halsey to Jennifer Vankouteren.
  • Sean Adkins to Emily Sykes.
  • Robert Michaux to Karen Weideman.
  • Cathyrn Medlin to Andrew Paradise.
  • Charles Cox to Terri Todd.
  • Rodrigo Alvarado Robullosso to Anabel Bautista Angel.
  • Zachary Collins to Jordan Britton.
  • Paul Johnson Jr. to Patsy Fulcher.
  • Joy Fricks to Nathanial Fanaro.
  • Colwyn Meadows to Alyssa Underwood.
  • Darden King to Austin Fisher.
  • Cory Biondo to Tasha Bartram.
  • Mary Macrae to Patrick Dufour.
  • Brandon Walton to Amanda Sharp.
  • Christopher Makuta to Alijah Betancourt.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Amanda and Joshua Buck.
  • Susan and Michael Hardison.
  • Brenda and Randal Upchurch.
  • Mark and Alice Buffaloe.
  • Edward and Allison Sorzano.  

 

