These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 29-Nov. 10. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Walter White Jr. to Ryan Miller, rev. $700.
- Gerald Blackley to William Casey, rev. $400.
- Mark Pifer to Thomas Fillmore, rev. $330.
- Michael Spence to Desiree McNeice, rev. $474.
- B&M Developers LLC to Seventy West Builders Inc., rev. $100.
- Raymond Waddell Jr. to Ralph DeStefano, rev. $732.
- Patrick Ringering to Rodney Brewer, rev. $560.
- Randy Summerlin to Jeffrey Hall, rev. $910.
- James Call to Luke Maxson, rev. $1,070.
- Andrew Byrd to the Christopher Barnette 401K Plan, rev. $60.
- B&M Developers LLC to Horizons East LLC, rev. $100.
- Dustin Myers to Brad Mackey, rev. $277.
- The Matey Family Trust to Dean Bonessi, rev. $1,440.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Jeph-Ray Prejusa, rev. $733.
- Keith Moses to Douglas Teske, rev. $1,000.
- James Donaldson to Tall Pines Irrevocable Trust, rev. $1,020.
- Shirley Hagemann to Karen Gring, rev. $620.
- Michael Silvester to Kellie Beaddles, rev. $266.
- Arthur Levey to Jason Popielarczyk, rev. $1,120.
- Donald Vanmatre to Mark Merrell, rev. $84.
- Robert Koraly to Apogee Properties LLC, rev. $800.
- John Meek to Ted Landvogt, rev. $1,518.
- RAB LLC to Stanley Property Group LLC, rev. $1,528.
- William Holland to Karen Midgett, rev. $600.
- John Tantum to Bonnie Burnham-Rekstis, rev. $600.
- Victor Lockamy to Brad Mackey, rev. $290.
- Greggory Hauser to Ryan Caulder, rev. $810.
- Alexander Beck to James Allen Jr., rev. $143.
- Jo Ann Riddle to Michael Giordano, rev. $400.
- William Swinney to James Altman Jr., rev. $170.
- Frank Marden to Paul Brey, rev. $2,850.
- Robert Allen to Richko LLC, rev. $1,570.
- Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Robert Lodder, rev. $938.
- Ryan Bass to Roy Rabon Jr., rev. $820.
- JHV Realty LLC to Carteret Investment Associates LLC, rev. $1,178.
- Ronald Emory to ABDJ Rentals to LLC, rev. $338.
- Jane Wright to Ortiz Family Trust, rev. $1,960.
- Bogue Town Properties LLC to Amy Woolridge, rev. $312.
- Wilmore Capital LLC to Phillip Kiefer, rev. $2,444.
- Gulf Island Tours LLC to Ray Chambers, rev. $300.
- RFC Properties LLC to Keith Buckhold, rev. $2,140.
- Beverly Pham to Richard Carter, rev. $134.
- Robert Moore to Pirate Venture LLC, rev. $81.
- Robert Johnson to Jason Simpson, rev. $1,146.
- Linda Mack to Joseph Shary, rev. $870.
- Louseaann LLC to Amy’s Winehouse LLC, rev. $3,150.
- Sea Bounty LLC to Robert Tanzola III, rev. $470.
- Edwin N. Holt General Contractor Inc. to Sarah Puckett, rev. $150.
- Erin Tallman to Emerald Bluff Development LLC, rev. $826.
- Michael Weeks to Ashley Pulido, rev. $387.
- Jeff McCann to Jonathan Skinner, rev. $360.
- Phillip Berrier to Charity Martin, rev. $598.
- B&M developers LLC to John Martin Jr., rev. $330.
Morehead Township
- RJP Newport Corp. to Mark Mansfield Construction LLC, rev. $190.
- R. Martha May to Reel Ventures LLC, rev. $310.
- Cecil Guthrie to W.C. Investment Group LLC, rev. $400.
- Charles Cannon to Michael Lentz Sr., rev. $820.
- John Patrick to Michael Weisel, rev. $620.
- William Flynt to Dr. Thomas Skelton, rev. $311.
- Jeffery Wells to Thomas Hyzak, rev. $260.
- Richard Krentz Jr. to 2305 W Fort Macon RD LLC, rev. $1,070.
- James McCotter to Phillip Lewis and Roosevelt Cove LLC, rev. $2,000.
- Brooke & Young LLC to David Cheeks, rev. $330.
- Roosevelt Cove LLC to Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO John R. Roney Roth IRA, rev. $287.
- Roosevelt Cove LLC to Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO John R. Roney IRA, rev. $800.
- Karen Deibler to Robert Warren III, rev. $484.
- Patrick Peacock to Bobby Partusch, rev. $538.
- Kelli Selfe to Anthony Piccini, rev. $812.
- Remona Brawley to Victor Corey, rev. $620.
- Raymond Lingle to Anders Leidal, rev. $980.
- James Williams to Joseph Kramer, rev. $200.
- Ryan Singleton to Charles Garner, rev. $665.
- Trey Parker to Travis Fox, rev. $850.
- Patrick McLaughlin to Barbara Brewer, rev. $594.
- Clayton Davis to Ivey Kromka, rev. $120.
- En Ming Yang to Quan Liu, rev. $900.
- Lydia Davis to Streamline Developers Holding Co. LLC, rev. $350.
- 29 Properties LLC to Bryce McKee, rev. $360.
- Kevin Williams to Season Atkinson, rev. $700.
- Matthew Soddy to Shu Chang, rev. $1,090.
- Kelly Williamson to Floyd Green Jr., rev. $1,110.
- Estate of Susan Hodges to Carol Gorman, rev. $510.
- Streamline Developers LLC to JJE Holdings LLC, rev. $11.
- Johnny Dawkins III to Jill Organ, rev. $598.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Parker Jones, rev. $406.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Parker Jones, rev. $410.
- Barbara Andrews to Thelma Toodle, rev. $516.
- Luis Saavedra to Alvin Easton, rev. $750.
- Frank Macina to Cassie Herrick, rev. $4.
- Durward Lewis to Barry Day, rev. $160.
- Jeffery Toms to Christopher McCaffity, rev. $820.
- C.G.W. Inc. to 35th Street Professional Center LLC, rev. $3,140.
- Scott Parsons to Randy Fichera, rev. $1,930.
- McNeill & Associates Inc. to Ryan Kudzal, rev. $750.
- Robert Waits to Jacob Robinson, rev. $340.
- Ruth Bradshaw to Charles Williams, rev. $1,020.
- Timothy Franklin to Todd Terrell, rev. $358.
- Curtis Pearson to James Brinkley, rev. $1,150.
- Patrick Shaheen to Maria Albin, rev. $630.
- C.R. Wheatly III to Mekenzie Loli, rev. $840.
Newport Township
- Jeremy Farish to Haven Morgan Jr., rev. $370.
- Industrial Park LLC to Raymond Lawrence Jr., rev. $536.
- Amanda Johnson to Kristian Pittman, rev. $212.
- Julie Garner to Evelyn Hoth, rev. $452.
- Joel Frederick to Nicholas Arias, rev. $566.
- Rollin Lind to Christian Liddick, rev. $354.
- Brass Properties LLC to Albert Masson, rev. $344.
- John Stone III to David Bell, rev. $430.
- Austin Whitehurst to Thomas Ligon Jr., rev. $310.
- Danette Guthrie to Allen Rouse Jr., rev. $546.
- Rexine McCormick to Allen Rouse Jr., rev. $56.
- Richard Buck to Karen Idol, rev. $250.
Harlowe Township
- Richard Pecorelli to Isidra Zapata, rev. $130.
- Michael Shaver to Anthony Naranja, rev. $1,250.
- Michael Riggs to Kelly Phillips, rev. $384.
Beaufort Township
- Julia Cole to Nancy Geer, rev. $350.
- Sumner Parham III to Patrick Clay, rev. $765.
- Christian Lambertsen to Douglas Remer, rev. $1,180.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $1,468.
- Rosewood 1322 LLC to Danny Norris, rev. $67.
- Rosewood 1322 LLC to TMD Residential Properties LLC, rev. $67.
- First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. to Flybridge Ventures LLC, rev. $3,100.
- Rosewood 1322 LLC to Watermark Homes Inc., rev. $503.
- Rosewood 1322 LLC to Cumberland Homes LLC, rev. $704.
- Philip Ross to James Steg, rev. $1,805.
- David McRae to Matey LLC, rev. $1,930.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Alton Nowell III, rev. $930.
- David Sloop to Timothy Whitfield, rev. $30.
- Ryan McLendon to Robert Cottrell, rev. $550.
- Conscience Bay LLC to John Ritter Jr., rev. $231.
- Phillip Owens to Kevin Hutchison, rev. $430.
- Nelson Gillikin II to Victor Fasolino, rev. $70.
- Crystal Wasley to Patricia MacNeil, rev. $510.
- Nancy McNiff to Thomas Clerkin, rev. $747.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Marvin Hines, rev. $1,053.
- Scott Roberts Sr. to Scott Roberts Jr., rev. $270.
- U.F.S. LLC to Adam Randles, rev. $270.
- Matthew Paylor to Raymond Rhodes, rev. $118.
- Jean Wellons LLC to Happy Gardens LLC, rev. $499.
Merrimon Township
- Harvey Darrah to Jeffery Everington, rev. $60.
- Chuck Chin to Robert Richter, rev. $280.
Straits Township
- Jay Renfrow to Farron Midgett, rev. $350.
- Deberry Land & Timber Inc. to DP Stella Maris LLC, rev. $750.
- Sandra McGuyrt to David Davis, rev. $550.
- Brent Creelman to James Mead, rev. $250.
- HVAA Rentals 5 LLC to MSTC Investments LLC, rev. $400.
- Donna Grant to David Midgett, rev. $342.
Harkers Island Township
- Victoria Yeomans to Kylie Dazzo, rev. $310.
- Angela Varner to Nancy Hillmer, rev. $670.
- Biggs Family Partnership to Steven Satterfield, rev. $160.
Marshallberg Township
- Darryl Chadwick to Debra Roney, rev. $120.
- James Daniels to BurnNCash LLC, rev. $40.
- Guoqiang Dong to Lisa Frantz, rev. $450.
Davis Township
- Michael Wagstaff to Geoffrey Oehler, rev. $270.
Cedar Island Township
- Thomas Peralto to George Wheatly Sr, rev. $400.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Elizabeth Turner to Allen Rouse Jr.
- Deborah Kilgore to James Kilgore II.
- Justin Reilly to Kimberly Maness.
- Hayden Crump to Lauren Caudle.
- Ruth Gosnell to Matthew Salter.
- Ryan Rockriver to Marcia Alves Da Costa.
- Shannon Collins to Bradley Crabb.
- Douglas Perry to Tammy Malone.
- Brian Lipscomb to Chevonne Coetzer.
- Jeremiah Andrew to Rebecca Deman.
- Javon Allen to Aurora Cervantes.
- Robert MacMillan Jr. to Corinda Robinson.
- Heather Kennon to Larry Springle Jr.
- Carolyn Russell to Adam Fagiano.
- David Halsey to Jennifer Vankouteren.
- Sean Adkins to Emily Sykes.
- Robert Michaux to Karen Weideman.
- Cathyrn Medlin to Andrew Paradise.
- Charles Cox to Terri Todd.
- Rodrigo Alvarado Robullosso to Anabel Bautista Angel.
- Zachary Collins to Jordan Britton.
- Paul Johnson Jr. to Patsy Fulcher.
- Joy Fricks to Nathanial Fanaro.
- Colwyn Meadows to Alyssa Underwood.
- Darden King to Austin Fisher.
- Cory Biondo to Tasha Bartram.
- Mary Macrae to Patrick Dufour.
- Brandon Walton to Amanda Sharp.
- Christopher Makuta to Alijah Betancourt.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Amanda and Joshua Buck.
- Susan and Michael Hardison.
- Brenda and Randal Upchurch.
- Mark and Alice Buffaloe.
- Edward and Allison Sorzano.
