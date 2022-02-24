These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 27 – Feb. 8. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

·     Susan Goines to John Whitman, rev. $200.

·     Jerry Burroughs to Mary Karolchyk, rev. $890.

·     Holland Farm Development LLC to Robert Underhill, rev. $750.

·     Joseph Bullock to Randall Seltzer, rev. $118.

·     Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Hall Stewardship Solutions LLC, rev. $636.

·     L&N Investment LLC to Ray Becker, rev. $1,798.

·     Mark Suber to Vicki Miller, rev. $334.

·     D.R. Horton Inc. to Christopher Layton, rev. $708.

·     Joshua Bachand to George Roan, rev. $556.

·     Jack Sibrizzi to Mark Howard, rev. $1,100.

·     Jay Rousse to Todd Sprague, rev. $118.

·     Marvin Estates LLC to Brandon Keel, rev. $762.

·     Robert Toole to John Lusty, rev. $850.

·     Walker Rudd to Gerald Burton Jr., rev. $420.

·     ABJD Rentals LLC to Timothy Thomas, rev. $310.

·     B&M Developers LLC to Nicholas Angelone, rev. $200.

·     Stephen Thomas to Phillip Futral, rev. $430.

·     Diane Delorier to Donald Brookins, rev. $214.

·     McNeill & Associates Rentals Inc. to Christopher Busch, rev. $250.

·     Edwin Parham Jr. to Daniel Parham, rev. $1,240.

·     William Wahmhoff Jr. to Olivia Kenyon, rev. $840.

·     Archie Beal to Adam Easley, rev. $1,650.

·     Eric Patterson to McNeill and Associates Inc., rev. $280.

·     Eugenia Lanier to Shirley Newton, rev. $1,280.

·     Robert Dunn Jr. to Backwater Realty Inc., rev. $90.

·     James Benton to Johnnie Brooks Jr., rev. $480.

·     Ronald Price to Don Mitchell, rev. $225.

·     Lowell Fredeen to Michael Herring, rev. $380.

·     Kyle Perkins to JMCH Properties LLC, rev. $290.

·     Alex Price to David Maxson, rev. $128.

·     Ashley Finch to Harber Properties LLC, rev. $138.

·     Evan Schwend to Alan Stadiem, rev. $38.  

Morehead Township

·     K. Ned Holbrook-Frazier to Brenjamin Frazier, rev. $250.

·     North Hampton Development Company Inc. to Larry Sloan Jr., rev. $1,030.

·     Kandy Williams to John Kiefer, rev. $330.

·     John Savage to Lawrence Hartwell, rev. $850.

·     William Partington to Jacob Kerns, rev. $580.

·     Lee Design Build LLC to Michael Perkins, rev. $840.

·     Lee Design Build LLC to Samuel Thornton, rev. $770.

·     Cecil Harvell to Phillip Jones, rev. $392.

·     John Fields to Lookout Holdings LLC, rev. $190.

·     Timothy Jones to Todd Johnson, rev. $1,232.

·     Neil Smith to Catherine Sutton, rev. $510.

·     Stephen Draughon Justin Loucks, rev. $970.

·     Russell Alexander to Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC, rev. $200.

·     Goines Properties LLC to Walter Davis Properties LLC, rev. $1,020.

·     Maylon Taylor II to Down South Investments N.C. LLC, rev. $906.

·     Hazel Wrenn to Carl Pautlitz, rev. $640.

·     Lon McKamey to Kimberin LLC, rev. $1,050.

·     James Wells Jr. to Willis Baily, rev. $1,790.

·     Keith Houck to James Reavis, rev. $850.

·     Wistar to Allen to William Ingram, rev. $800.

·     Samuel Guthrie Jr. to Michael Spoon, rev. $340.

·     Megan Druckrey to Capalbo Properties LLC, rev. $780.

·     Daniel Ray to Dennis English, rev. $620.

·     Tiffaney Coletti to Michael Boulay, rev. $1,699.

·     William Royal Sr. to Richard Bruce, rev. $1,720.

·     Sarah Mullikin to James Willey Jr., rev. $1,424.

·     Robert Parchman to William Smallwood, rev. $150.

·     William Taylor to PKS Market Property LLC, rev. $650.

·     William Litchfield Jr. to Reid Rhodes, rev. $1,628.

·     Joan Fletcher to Richard Wilk, rev. $600.

·     Don Waddell to Edward Lupton, rev. $96.

·     35th Street Professional Center LLC to William U. Farrington Construction Inc., rev. $165.

·     35th Street Professional Center LLC to William U. Farrington Construction Inc., rev. $165.

·     Streamline Developers Holding Company LLC to Mario Zapata, rev. $373.

·     Kenneth Crow to Keith Van Bebber, rev. $1,100.

·     Don Waddell to Styron Newport Property LLC, rev. $96.

·     Jennifer Swink to Steven Fuquay, rev. $630.

·     Christopher Gagliano to Sanjib Pal, rev. $220.

·     Frances Theodorakis to Mehdi Sanjar, rev. $738.

·     M. Douglas Goines to Megan Fischer, rev. $130.

·     Lee Design Build LLC to Caleb Smith, rev. $758.

·     Douglas Winn to 950 Capital Group LLC, rev. $970.

·     Donald Winn to 950 Capital Group LLC, rev. $1,740.

Newport Township

·     Terri Baish to David Correa, rev. $690.

·     William Phetterplace to Johnathon Bohnert, rev. $613.

·     Maddison Dunton to Colton Barrow, rev. $460.

·     Brandon Dyer to Wilbur Manglona, rev. $370.

·     LLG Trustee LLC to Alex Lizardo, rev. $121.

·     Michael Doody to Lacey Kimbro, rev. $90.

·     Benjamin Hess to Jennifer Merideth, rev. $480.

·     Amy Larder to Salty Roc LLC, rev. $297.

·     Jillian Swain to Juan Gamez, rev. $294.

·     Reinhart Kunnmann to Ryan Vankouteren, rev. $150.

Harlowe Township

·     Ira Guthrie to Lowry Holdings LLC, rev. $261.  

Beaufort Township

·     Hubert Hines to Jeffrey Hall, rev. $450.

·     Jeremy Rodamaker to Robert Seif, rev. $200.

·     950 Capital Group LLC to SHM Jarrett Bay LLC, rev. $3,600.

·     Elizabeth Jolley to Chris Woolley, rev. $744.

·     Gregory Moss to Shelby Salley, rev. $364.

·     Jean Wellons LLC to 35th Street Professional Center LLC, rev. $160.

·     The Upper Room LLC to Andrew Bullard, rev. $796.

·     Streamline Developers LLC to David Barkhau, rev. $1,244.

·     James Mackey to Jason Hinshaw, rev. $1,170.

·     Jean Morrice to Wellons Sisters LLC, rev. $2,388.

·     J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Craig Johnson, rev. $640.

·     Sheila Watford to John Bridgers, rev. $306.

·     Ronald Cole to David Yelverton Jr., rev. $112.

·     Jarrett Bay Group LLC to SHM Jarrett Bay LLC, rev. $42,392.

·     Mile 198 LLC to SHM Jarrett Bay LLC, rev. $6,200.

·     Eastman Creek Developments LLC to SHM Jarrett Bay LLC, rev. $1,500.

·     950 Capital Group LLC to SHM Jarrett Bay LLC, rev. $640.

·     CCJB LLC to Three Starts Landscaping LLC, rev. $380.

·     Justin Lewis to James Moores, rev. $34.

·     Streamline Developers LLC to Sonny Fann, rev. $1,070.

·     Streamline Developers LLC to Carl Harris, rev. $1,298.

Merrimon Township

·     Susan Draughon to John Kaylor, rev. $15.

·     Michael Curren to Jorge Reynaga, rev. $120.

·     EastCo Properties LLC to Jon Hyman, rev. $56.  

Straits Township

·     Russell Alexander to Lowell Bowen III, rev. $107.

·     Joyce Graham to Allison Vickers, rev. $500.

·     Keith Lowe to Coastal Heritage Construction and Realty LLC, rev. $124.

·     Rebecca Smith to Roland Lawrence III, rev. $385.

·     Dallas Rose to Joseph Black, rev. $280.    

Harkers Island Township

·     Keith Sebastian to Michael Rebentisch, rev. $853.

·     Ann Hartle to Charles Brooks, rev. $150.

·     Ann Hartle to Chipper Thomas, rev. $80.

·     Academy Field LLC to Mark Turner, rev. $150.  

Marshallberg Township

·     Virginia Kay to Vann Martin Ritch Jr., rev. $10.  

Davis Township

·     Oliver Block Jr. to Tyler Mason, rev. $368.  

Sea Level Township

·     Miles Shorey IV to Brent Davis, rev. $100.

Cedar Island Township

·     Thomas Peralto to Christopher Smith, rev. $144.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

·     Mark Arnold to Debra Raines.

·     Donald Burness to Maria Balladares Herrera.

·     James Truitt to Morgan Jensen.

·     Richard Holt to Bonnie Taylor.

·     Latoya Murrell to Raymond Thompson Jr.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.