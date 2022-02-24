These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Jan. 27 – Feb. 8. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
· Susan Goines to John Whitman, rev. $200.
· Jerry Burroughs to Mary Karolchyk, rev. $890.
· Holland Farm Development LLC to Robert Underhill, rev. $750.
· Joseph Bullock to Randall Seltzer, rev. $118.
· Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Hall Stewardship Solutions LLC, rev. $636.
· L&N Investment LLC to Ray Becker, rev. $1,798.
· Mark Suber to Vicki Miller, rev. $334.
· D.R. Horton Inc. to Christopher Layton, rev. $708.
· Joshua Bachand to George Roan, rev. $556.
· Jack Sibrizzi to Mark Howard, rev. $1,100.
· Jay Rousse to Todd Sprague, rev. $118.
· Marvin Estates LLC to Brandon Keel, rev. $762.
· Robert Toole to John Lusty, rev. $850.
· Walker Rudd to Gerald Burton Jr., rev. $420.
· ABJD Rentals LLC to Timothy Thomas, rev. $310.
· B&M Developers LLC to Nicholas Angelone, rev. $200.
· Stephen Thomas to Phillip Futral, rev. $430.
· Diane Delorier to Donald Brookins, rev. $214.
· McNeill & Associates Rentals Inc. to Christopher Busch, rev. $250.
· Edwin Parham Jr. to Daniel Parham, rev. $1,240.
· William Wahmhoff Jr. to Olivia Kenyon, rev. $840.
· Archie Beal to Adam Easley, rev. $1,650.
· Eric Patterson to McNeill and Associates Inc., rev. $280.
· Eugenia Lanier to Shirley Newton, rev. $1,280.
· Robert Dunn Jr. to Backwater Realty Inc., rev. $90.
· James Benton to Johnnie Brooks Jr., rev. $480.
· Ronald Price to Don Mitchell, rev. $225.
· Lowell Fredeen to Michael Herring, rev. $380.
· Kyle Perkins to JMCH Properties LLC, rev. $290.
· Alex Price to David Maxson, rev. $128.
· Ashley Finch to Harber Properties LLC, rev. $138.
· Evan Schwend to Alan Stadiem, rev. $38.
Morehead Township
· K. Ned Holbrook-Frazier to Brenjamin Frazier, rev. $250.
· North Hampton Development Company Inc. to Larry Sloan Jr., rev. $1,030.
· Kandy Williams to John Kiefer, rev. $330.
· John Savage to Lawrence Hartwell, rev. $850.
· William Partington to Jacob Kerns, rev. $580.
· Lee Design Build LLC to Michael Perkins, rev. $840.
· Lee Design Build LLC to Samuel Thornton, rev. $770.
· Cecil Harvell to Phillip Jones, rev. $392.
· John Fields to Lookout Holdings LLC, rev. $190.
· Timothy Jones to Todd Johnson, rev. $1,232.
· Neil Smith to Catherine Sutton, rev. $510.
· Stephen Draughon Justin Loucks, rev. $970.
· Russell Alexander to Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC, rev. $200.
· Goines Properties LLC to Walter Davis Properties LLC, rev. $1,020.
· Maylon Taylor II to Down South Investments N.C. LLC, rev. $906.
· Hazel Wrenn to Carl Pautlitz, rev. $640.
· Lon McKamey to Kimberin LLC, rev. $1,050.
· James Wells Jr. to Willis Baily, rev. $1,790.
· Keith Houck to James Reavis, rev. $850.
· Wistar to Allen to William Ingram, rev. $800.
· Samuel Guthrie Jr. to Michael Spoon, rev. $340.
· Megan Druckrey to Capalbo Properties LLC, rev. $780.
· Daniel Ray to Dennis English, rev. $620.
· Tiffaney Coletti to Michael Boulay, rev. $1,699.
· William Royal Sr. to Richard Bruce, rev. $1,720.
· Sarah Mullikin to James Willey Jr., rev. $1,424.
· Robert Parchman to William Smallwood, rev. $150.
· William Taylor to PKS Market Property LLC, rev. $650.
· William Litchfield Jr. to Reid Rhodes, rev. $1,628.
· Joan Fletcher to Richard Wilk, rev. $600.
· Don Waddell to Edward Lupton, rev. $96.
· 35th Street Professional Center LLC to William U. Farrington Construction Inc., rev. $165.
· Streamline Developers Holding Company LLC to Mario Zapata, rev. $373.
· Kenneth Crow to Keith Van Bebber, rev. $1,100.
· Don Waddell to Styron Newport Property LLC, rev. $96.
· Jennifer Swink to Steven Fuquay, rev. $630.
· Christopher Gagliano to Sanjib Pal, rev. $220.
· Frances Theodorakis to Mehdi Sanjar, rev. $738.
· M. Douglas Goines to Megan Fischer, rev. $130.
· Lee Design Build LLC to Caleb Smith, rev. $758.
· Douglas Winn to 950 Capital Group LLC, rev. $970.
· Donald Winn to 950 Capital Group LLC, rev. $1,740.
Newport Township
· Terri Baish to David Correa, rev. $690.
· William Phetterplace to Johnathon Bohnert, rev. $613.
· Maddison Dunton to Colton Barrow, rev. $460.
· Brandon Dyer to Wilbur Manglona, rev. $370.
· LLG Trustee LLC to Alex Lizardo, rev. $121.
· Michael Doody to Lacey Kimbro, rev. $90.
· Benjamin Hess to Jennifer Merideth, rev. $480.
· Amy Larder to Salty Roc LLC, rev. $297.
· Jillian Swain to Juan Gamez, rev. $294.
· Reinhart Kunnmann to Ryan Vankouteren, rev. $150.
Harlowe Township
· Ira Guthrie to Lowry Holdings LLC, rev. $261.
Beaufort Township
· Hubert Hines to Jeffrey Hall, rev. $450.
· Jeremy Rodamaker to Robert Seif, rev. $200.
· 950 Capital Group LLC to SHM Jarrett Bay LLC, rev. $3,600.
· Elizabeth Jolley to Chris Woolley, rev. $744.
· Gregory Moss to Shelby Salley, rev. $364.
· Jean Wellons LLC to 35th Street Professional Center LLC, rev. $160.
· The Upper Room LLC to Andrew Bullard, rev. $796.
· Streamline Developers LLC to David Barkhau, rev. $1,244.
· James Mackey to Jason Hinshaw, rev. $1,170.
· Jean Morrice to Wellons Sisters LLC, rev. $2,388.
· J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Craig Johnson, rev. $640.
· Sheila Watford to John Bridgers, rev. $306.
· Ronald Cole to David Yelverton Jr., rev. $112.
· Jarrett Bay Group LLC to SHM Jarrett Bay LLC, rev. $42,392.
· Mile 198 LLC to SHM Jarrett Bay LLC, rev. $6,200.
· Eastman Creek Developments LLC to SHM Jarrett Bay LLC, rev. $1,500.
· 950 Capital Group LLC to SHM Jarrett Bay LLC, rev. $640.
· CCJB LLC to Three Starts Landscaping LLC, rev. $380.
· Justin Lewis to James Moores, rev. $34.
· Streamline Developers LLC to Sonny Fann, rev. $1,070.
· Streamline Developers LLC to Carl Harris, rev. $1,298.
Merrimon Township
· Susan Draughon to John Kaylor, rev. $15.
· Michael Curren to Jorge Reynaga, rev. $120.
· EastCo Properties LLC to Jon Hyman, rev. $56.
Straits Township
· Russell Alexander to Lowell Bowen III, rev. $107.
· Joyce Graham to Allison Vickers, rev. $500.
· Keith Lowe to Coastal Heritage Construction and Realty LLC, rev. $124.
· Rebecca Smith to Roland Lawrence III, rev. $385.
· Dallas Rose to Joseph Black, rev. $280.
Harkers Island Township
· Keith Sebastian to Michael Rebentisch, rev. $853.
· Ann Hartle to Charles Brooks, rev. $150.
· Ann Hartle to Chipper Thomas, rev. $80.
· Academy Field LLC to Mark Turner, rev. $150.
Marshallberg Township
· Virginia Kay to Vann Martin Ritch Jr., rev. $10.
Davis Township
· Oliver Block Jr. to Tyler Mason, rev. $368.
Sea Level Township
· Miles Shorey IV to Brent Davis, rev. $100.
Cedar Island Township
· Thomas Peralto to Christopher Smith, rev. $144.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
· Mark Arnold to Debra Raines.
· Donald Burness to Maria Balladares Herrera.
· James Truitt to Morgan Jensen.
· Richard Holt to Bonnie Taylor.
· Latoya Murrell to Raymond Thompson Jr.
