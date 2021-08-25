Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Aug. 5-18. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • McNeill & Associates Rentals to Christopher Busch, rev. $240.
  • Sherry Dunmire to Robert Dunmire III, rev. $363.
  • A-Team Village West LLC to PN Holdings LLC, rev. $318.
  • Daniel Simon to Sammy Cassou, rev. $720.
  • Heirs of the Estate of Mildred L. Jenkins to Richard D’Amelio, rev. $160.
  • Melanie Salas to Douglas Noakes, rev. $1,560.
  • A-Team Village West LLC to JB3 Properties LLC, rev. $1,006.
  • A-Team Village West LLC to Camellot III LLC, rev. $1,058.
  • Travis Adkins to Greg Dennis, rev. $640.
  • A-Team Village West LLC to EJW Properties LLC, rev. $636.
  • Family Freedom Group LLC to Whitney Brewer, rev. $458.
  • LLG Trustee LLC to Sun West Mortgage Co. Inc., rev. $207.
  • Michael Kulhanek to Stephanie Merville, rev. $580.
  • George Gardner to Joshua Michael, rev. $954.
  • Pamela Cunningham to Patrick Markey, rev. $730.
  • D&V Commercial Properties LLC to Joseph Gardner Jr., rev. $470.
  • Christine Humphrey to Jackie Fone, rev. $798.
  • Red Clay Investments of EI LLC to Robert Taylor Jr., rev. $195.
  • Sigui Li to Derick Lasater, rev. $104.
  • Mary Stallard to Sara Bianchi, rev. $530.
  •  J. Willard Grady to William Smith, rev. $250.
  • W. Lawrence Green to James Myrick, rev. $380.
  • Leslie Fredeen to Open Door Properties LLC, rev. $798.
  • Thomas Cale to Alice Singletary, rev. $820.
  • Sound Property Management Inc. to Juan Bedoya, rev. $930.
  • Anna McDougald to Scott Leahy, rev. $550.
  • Trinka McCord to Brittney Teague, rev. $770.
  • Derick Lasater to Daniel Maddix, rev. $970.
  • Ocean Drive LLC to Scott Hennessey, rev. $2,070.
  • Bryan Dupree to Patricia Emerson, rev. $1,530.
  • Scott Bauer to Eduardo Rodriguez, rev. $306.
  • Kenneth Chadwick to Jessica Adams, rev. $1,116.
  • William Herrold to Charles Harvey Sr., rev. $456.
  • Geoffrey Heath to Three Sixteen LLC, rev. $360.
  • Crystal Island to Kelly Patrick, rev. $600.
  • Dennis Kocur to Timothy Rhodes, rev. $510.
  • Helen Jarrett to Dustin Nelson, rev. $855.
  • Timothy Rhodes to Dustin Myers, rev. $510.
  • Richard Scearce to Margaret Westmoreland, rev. $1,450.
  • Kenneth Sheldon to Kathy Goins, rev. $290.
  • John Zoltek to Bryan Dupree, rev. $370.
  • Atlantic Construction Inc. to Lynn Wallace, rev. $550.
  • Robert Gregory to Patricia Forster, rev. $490.
  • Leslie Wetherington Jr. to Anthony Sermarini, rev. $300.
  • I.T. Bagley Jr. to Phillip Turner Jr., rev. $428.
  • Gary Neary to Jacquelyn Lesher, rev. $100.
  • Dwight Brohard to David St. Lawrence, rev. $499.
  • Robert Brand Jr. to Michael Dobert, rev. $930.
  • Mary Parker to Paula Back, rev. $500.
  • Atlantic Construction Inc. to Nicola Brunetti-Lihach, rev. $568.
  • Richard Light to Kenneth Blythe, rev. $440.
  • William Scott to Brian Gouge, rev. $500.
  • Virginia Jones to Amy Somers, rev. $1,150.
  • Susana Garcia to David Mohr, rev. $1,240.
  • Ivy Albertson to Tyler Waddell, rev. $166.
  • Triple “S” Associates LLC to M.T. Pockets LLC, rev. $640.
  • Emerald Investments of EI LLC to Scott Brown, rev. $1,840.
  • Jeremy Stellhorn to Matthew Van Pelt, rev. $600.
  • Anthony Morris to Daniel Riggs, rev. $138.
  • Louis Laterra to Randall Cornette, rev. $320.
  • William Andrews to Gillian Tuttle, rev. $434.
  • Burdette Clark to Jordan East, rev. $380.
  • Horizons East LLC to Zachary Collins, rev. $540.
  • Horizons East LLC to Zachary Draper, rev. $698.
  • John McCray Sr. to Shane O’Connor, rev. $636.
  • Bruce Reinheckel to Lance Nemergut, rev. $920.
  • Wayne Smith to Gwendolyn Staton, rev. $1,250.

Morehead Township

  • David Wynsen to Christopher Samuels, rev. $1,650.
  • Harold Ketterer Jr. to Strike Eagle Properties LLC, rev. $1,200.
  • Thomas Melton to Michael O’Hara, rev. $1,250.
  • Awni Hamad to Janice Bynum, rev. $160.
  • Sparkman Holdings LLC to Craig Norfolk, rev. $670.
  • Robin Pittman II to Deborah Kilgore, rev. $512.
  • Douglas Siebenschuh to Lee Design Build LLC, rev. $150.
  • A-Team Enterprises LLC to John Smith Jr., rev. $750.
  • Charles Williamson to Accordingly II LLC, rev. $350.
  • Christopher Yanity to Merry Glover, rev. $700.
  • John Grimes to Pattie Macon-Orr, rev. $1,280.
  • Paul Phillips to Heather Bumgarner, rev. $920.
  • Tyndall Family Properties LLC to Jonathan Charison, rev. $2,100.
  • Paul Burleson to William Kern, rev. $860.
  • John Bircher III to Stacie Carr, rev. $490.
  • Max Murphy to Jimmy Latham, rev. $770.
  • Clifford Holden to John Chambers, rev. $1,076.
  • Jefferson Twisdale to Nicholas Lucas, rev. $744.
  • Elizabeth Powell to Benjamin Jones, rev. $128.
  • Richard Watson Sr. to Richard Watson Jr., rev. $750.
  • Alex Lehmann to Elizabeth Sodoma, rev. $610.
  • Sheila Ogle to Debra Warwick, rev. $1,360.
  • Ocean Auto Marine LLC to D&V Commercial Properties LLC, rev. $275.
  • Thomas Murphy to E&J Properties N.C. LLC, rev. $1,210.
  • Conway Enterprises of Carteret County LLC to Stillcreek Homes LLC, rev. $660.
  • Guy Taylor to Elizabeth Mason, rev. $1,100.
  • Gould Property Group LLC to Christie Roberson, rev. $1,030.
  • Palco Investments LLC to Mutter Vacation Properties LLC, rev. $2,300.
  • William Cozart to Seth Miller, rev. $670.
  • Christie Roberson to Christopher Fuller, rev. $1,200.
  • Jonathan McDaniel to Zane Honnold, rev. $295.
  • Anderson Family Investments LLC to Hildon Tetterton, rev. $95.
  • Mary Osteen to B&D Real Estate Company of Morehead LLC, rev. $4,198.
  • B&D Real Estate Company of Morehead LLC to Bluestone Limited LLC, rev. $2,374.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Pamela Groves, rev. $430.
  • Jeffrey Van Buren to AVS Investments LLC, rev. $1,450.
  • Don Waddell to Briant Wilder, rev. $100.
  • Spooners South LLC to Charles Linderman II, rev. $1,150.
  • Mark Mansfield to William Carter III, rev. $670.
  • Thomas Keefer III to Marc Ridel, rev. $1,100.
  • Terry Koonce to Lewis Parrish, rev. $920.
  • Rick Scheper to Rebecca Darby, rev. $96.
  • Thomas Kowalksi to Jonathan McDaniel, rev. $480.
  • Donald Skinner to Jonathan Hubbard, rev. $346.
  • Jean Roberts to Jane Hines, rev. $397.
  • Beachrental Two LLC to C&J Wilson Properties LLC, rev. $3,100.
  • Stephen Brannan to Graham Andres, rev. $1,580.
  • Marilyn Lamb to James Parker, rev. $646.
  • Donald Williams to Croatan Investments Co. LLC, rev. $130.
  • Sirs of N.C. LLC to PALCO Investments LLC, rev. $1,660.  

Newport Township

  • Tyler Berry to Stanley Mott, rev. $310.
  • Larry Styron to Bobby Bell, rev. $60.
  • Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB4 to Sarah Vetrano, rev. $230.
  • David Ditonno to Albert Finch, rev. $540.
  • Lester Anderson to Luanne Kiyler, rev. $290.
  • Cacey Cannon to Ryan Holloway, rev. $450.

Harlowe Township

  • Allen Simms to Charles Warren II, rev. $20.  

Beaufort Township

  • Patrick Nichols to Charles Delpapa, rev. $1,060.
  • Jean Sigmon to Cameron White, rev. $690.
  • Gary Huff to David Miller, rev. $96.
  • Beaufort Cove LLC to Crosswind Custom Homes Inc., rev., $120.
  • Beaufort Cove LLC to Crosswind Custom Homes Inc., rev. $160.
  • LeRoy McIntosh III to Patrick Nichols, rev. $1,020.
  • James Forbes to Marker 7 LLC, rev. $102.
  • Lauren Anderson to Crystal Wasley, rev. $476.
  • Joy Rave to Edward Holmes Jr., rev. $3,330.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Gary Page, rev. $821.
  • Patricia Moore to Sary Distributing Inc., rev. $60.
  • Gilda Hollar to Roy Emerson, rev. $590.
  • Thomas Ensley to Victor Flow, rev. $700.
  • Cara Sinor to SM2 Properties LLC, rev. $540.
  • Archie Chadwick to BO4T LLC, rev. $384.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Eric Johnston, rev. $936.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Mary Bowen, rev. $928.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to John Catalano, rev. $743.
  • Barbary Lane LLC to Gerald Austin Jr., rev. $430.
  • Lamont Brown to Lydia Kernodle, rev. $14.
  • Carolyn Hardy to William Symonds, rev. $1,100.
  • Thomas Willis Jr. to Timothy Hopkins, rev. $470.  

Merrimon Township

  • Robert Contey to John Hood, rev. $829.
  • William Vestal to Brandon Nesbitt, rev. $60.
  • Kay Hartman to Keith Tanner, rev. $900.  

Straits Township

  • The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to Oliver Block Sr., rev. $36.
  • Leaton Dudley to Down East Rentals LLC, rev. $250.
  • John Flynn to James King Jr., rev. $1,760.
  • Paul Poston to Bryan Newton, rev. $104.
  • Dick’s Creek Development Co. to Henry Riebesehl, rev. $226.
  • Cathy Rose to William Patrick, rev. $72.
  • Nancy Gurganus to Lydia Yow, rev. $250.
  • Scott Gillikin to Joan McNamee, rev. $778.
  • Hassel Lawrence Jr. to Joseph Behan, rev. $80.

Harkers Island Township

  • John Fussell to Eric Vansickle, rev. $370.
  • Academy Field LLC to Laurie Towery, rev. $172.

Marshallberg Township

  • Susanne White to Pelham Jones Jr., rev. $5.
  • Clyda Lutz to Fred Carlson, rev. $500.

Smyrna Township

  • Kemp Wickizer Jr. to Raciel Jimenez, rev. $54.

Sea Level Township

  • Silverline Capital Team LLC to Carol Zellner, rev. $390.
  • Michael Eagles to Charles Leggett, rev. $500.

Cedar Island Township

  • Joy Bingaman to Robert Shellenbarger, rev. $450.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • William Capps to Julia Saikali.
  • Stephanie Benner to Justin Winters.
  • Ronald Gage III to Sara Annutto.
  • Shawndale Coffey to Lashaunda Rogers.
  •  Yaron Itsikzon to Ekaterina Volkova.
  • Michael Malishewsky to Lou Ann Barnes.
  • Mark Warren to Denise Vansickle.
  • Ellis Minton to Lee Clark.
  • Bruce Gardner to Elizabeth Gardner.
  • Austin Barlow to Savannah Willis.
  • Benjamin Slay to Sarah Pumphrey.
  • Timothy Quillen to Traci Spikes.
  • Bradford Curry to Kaitlyn Kendall.
  • Mark Scriven to Donna Ervin.
  • Garrett Bridges II to Mikel Horne.
  • Jonathan Poole to Chyna Cheyeene Willis.
  • Robert McReynolds to Diane Groth.
  • Brandon Gabbard to Megan Voliva.
  • Ashley Grooms to William Heilman III.
  • Michael Martino to Courtney Willis.
  • Paulo Machado Ferreira to Nubya De Figueiredo Alberto.
  • Haylee Gutierrez to Anthony Hill.
  • Craig Driskill to Tina Brigman.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Eric and Jacqueline Scarboro.
  • Roger and Bobbi Gardner.
  • Sarah and Gregory Chleborowicz.
  • April Nelson and Bradford Nelson Jr.
  • Randy Lemay and Tanya Taylor.
  • Michael and Celeste Malishewsky.
  • April Avery and Richard Best III.
  • Jennifer and Roland Willis.
  • Derek and Jessica Montford. 

