These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Aug. 5-18. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- McNeill & Associates Rentals to Christopher Busch, rev. $240.
- Sherry Dunmire to Robert Dunmire III, rev. $363.
- A-Team Village West LLC to PN Holdings LLC, rev. $318.
- Daniel Simon to Sammy Cassou, rev. $720.
- Heirs of the Estate of Mildred L. Jenkins to Richard D’Amelio, rev. $160.
- Melanie Salas to Douglas Noakes, rev. $1,560.
- A-Team Village West LLC to JB3 Properties LLC, rev. $1,006.
- A-Team Village West LLC to Camellot III LLC, rev. $1,058.
- Travis Adkins to Greg Dennis, rev. $640.
- A-Team Village West LLC to EJW Properties LLC, rev. $636.
- Family Freedom Group LLC to Whitney Brewer, rev. $458.
- LLG Trustee LLC to Sun West Mortgage Co. Inc., rev. $207.
- Michael Kulhanek to Stephanie Merville, rev. $580.
- George Gardner to Joshua Michael, rev. $954.
- Pamela Cunningham to Patrick Markey, rev. $730.
- D&V Commercial Properties LLC to Joseph Gardner Jr., rev. $470.
- Christine Humphrey to Jackie Fone, rev. $798.
- Red Clay Investments of EI LLC to Robert Taylor Jr., rev. $195.
- Sigui Li to Derick Lasater, rev. $104.
- Mary Stallard to Sara Bianchi, rev. $530.
- J. Willard Grady to William Smith, rev. $250.
- W. Lawrence Green to James Myrick, rev. $380.
- Leslie Fredeen to Open Door Properties LLC, rev. $798.
- Thomas Cale to Alice Singletary, rev. $820.
- Sound Property Management Inc. to Juan Bedoya, rev. $930.
- Anna McDougald to Scott Leahy, rev. $550.
- Trinka McCord to Brittney Teague, rev. $770.
- Derick Lasater to Daniel Maddix, rev. $970.
- Ocean Drive LLC to Scott Hennessey, rev. $2,070.
- Bryan Dupree to Patricia Emerson, rev. $1,530.
- Scott Bauer to Eduardo Rodriguez, rev. $306.
- Kenneth Chadwick to Jessica Adams, rev. $1,116.
- William Herrold to Charles Harvey Sr., rev. $456.
- Geoffrey Heath to Three Sixteen LLC, rev. $360.
- Crystal Island to Kelly Patrick, rev. $600.
- Dennis Kocur to Timothy Rhodes, rev. $510.
- Helen Jarrett to Dustin Nelson, rev. $855.
- Timothy Rhodes to Dustin Myers, rev. $510.
- Richard Scearce to Margaret Westmoreland, rev. $1,450.
- Kenneth Sheldon to Kathy Goins, rev. $290.
- John Zoltek to Bryan Dupree, rev. $370.
- Atlantic Construction Inc. to Lynn Wallace, rev. $550.
- Robert Gregory to Patricia Forster, rev. $490.
- Leslie Wetherington Jr. to Anthony Sermarini, rev. $300.
- I.T. Bagley Jr. to Phillip Turner Jr., rev. $428.
- Gary Neary to Jacquelyn Lesher, rev. $100.
- Dwight Brohard to David St. Lawrence, rev. $499.
- Robert Brand Jr. to Michael Dobert, rev. $930.
- Mary Parker to Paula Back, rev. $500.
- Atlantic Construction Inc. to Nicola Brunetti-Lihach, rev. $568.
- Richard Light to Kenneth Blythe, rev. $440.
- William Scott to Brian Gouge, rev. $500.
- Virginia Jones to Amy Somers, rev. $1,150.
- Susana Garcia to David Mohr, rev. $1,240.
- Ivy Albertson to Tyler Waddell, rev. $166.
- Triple “S” Associates LLC to M.T. Pockets LLC, rev. $640.
- Emerald Investments of EI LLC to Scott Brown, rev. $1,840.
- Jeremy Stellhorn to Matthew Van Pelt, rev. $600.
- Anthony Morris to Daniel Riggs, rev. $138.
- Louis Laterra to Randall Cornette, rev. $320.
- William Andrews to Gillian Tuttle, rev. $434.
- Burdette Clark to Jordan East, rev. $380.
- Horizons East LLC to Zachary Collins, rev. $540.
- Horizons East LLC to Zachary Draper, rev. $698.
- John McCray Sr. to Shane O’Connor, rev. $636.
- Bruce Reinheckel to Lance Nemergut, rev. $920.
- Wayne Smith to Gwendolyn Staton, rev. $1,250.
Morehead Township
- David Wynsen to Christopher Samuels, rev. $1,650.
- Harold Ketterer Jr. to Strike Eagle Properties LLC, rev. $1,200.
- Thomas Melton to Michael O’Hara, rev. $1,250.
- Awni Hamad to Janice Bynum, rev. $160.
- Sparkman Holdings LLC to Craig Norfolk, rev. $670.
- Robin Pittman II to Deborah Kilgore, rev. $512.
- Douglas Siebenschuh to Lee Design Build LLC, rev. $150.
- A-Team Enterprises LLC to John Smith Jr., rev. $750.
- Charles Williamson to Accordingly II LLC, rev. $350.
- Christopher Yanity to Merry Glover, rev. $700.
- John Grimes to Pattie Macon-Orr, rev. $1,280.
- Paul Phillips to Heather Bumgarner, rev. $920.
- Tyndall Family Properties LLC to Jonathan Charison, rev. $2,100.
- Paul Burleson to William Kern, rev. $860.
- John Bircher III to Stacie Carr, rev. $490.
- Max Murphy to Jimmy Latham, rev. $770.
- Clifford Holden to John Chambers, rev. $1,076.
- Jefferson Twisdale to Nicholas Lucas, rev. $744.
- Elizabeth Powell to Benjamin Jones, rev. $128.
- Richard Watson Sr. to Richard Watson Jr., rev. $750.
- Alex Lehmann to Elizabeth Sodoma, rev. $610.
- Sheila Ogle to Debra Warwick, rev. $1,360.
- Ocean Auto Marine LLC to D&V Commercial Properties LLC, rev. $275.
- Thomas Murphy to E&J Properties N.C. LLC, rev. $1,210.
- Conway Enterprises of Carteret County LLC to Stillcreek Homes LLC, rev. $660.
- Guy Taylor to Elizabeth Mason, rev. $1,100.
- Gould Property Group LLC to Christie Roberson, rev. $1,030.
- Palco Investments LLC to Mutter Vacation Properties LLC, rev. $2,300.
- William Cozart to Seth Miller, rev. $670.
- Christie Roberson to Christopher Fuller, rev. $1,200.
- Jonathan McDaniel to Zane Honnold, rev. $295.
- Anderson Family Investments LLC to Hildon Tetterton, rev. $95.
- Mary Osteen to B&D Real Estate Company of Morehead LLC, rev. $4,198.
- B&D Real Estate Company of Morehead LLC to Bluestone Limited LLC, rev. $2,374.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Pamela Groves, rev. $430.
- Jeffrey Van Buren to AVS Investments LLC, rev. $1,450.
- Don Waddell to Briant Wilder, rev. $100.
- Spooners South LLC to Charles Linderman II, rev. $1,150.
- Mark Mansfield to William Carter III, rev. $670.
- Thomas Keefer III to Marc Ridel, rev. $1,100.
- Terry Koonce to Lewis Parrish, rev. $920.
- Rick Scheper to Rebecca Darby, rev. $96.
- Thomas Kowalksi to Jonathan McDaniel, rev. $480.
- Donald Skinner to Jonathan Hubbard, rev. $346.
- Jean Roberts to Jane Hines, rev. $397.
- Beachrental Two LLC to C&J Wilson Properties LLC, rev. $3,100.
- Stephen Brannan to Graham Andres, rev. $1,580.
- Marilyn Lamb to James Parker, rev. $646.
- Donald Williams to Croatan Investments Co. LLC, rev. $130.
- Sirs of N.C. LLC to PALCO Investments LLC, rev. $1,660.
Newport Township
- Tyler Berry to Stanley Mott, rev. $310.
- Larry Styron to Bobby Bell, rev. $60.
- Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB4 to Sarah Vetrano, rev. $230.
- David Ditonno to Albert Finch, rev. $540.
- Lester Anderson to Luanne Kiyler, rev. $290.
- Cacey Cannon to Ryan Holloway, rev. $450.
Harlowe Township
- Allen Simms to Charles Warren II, rev. $20.
Beaufort Township
- Patrick Nichols to Charles Delpapa, rev. $1,060.
- Jean Sigmon to Cameron White, rev. $690.
- Gary Huff to David Miller, rev. $96.
- Beaufort Cove LLC to Crosswind Custom Homes Inc., rev., $120.
- Beaufort Cove LLC to Crosswind Custom Homes Inc., rev. $160.
- LeRoy McIntosh III to Patrick Nichols, rev. $1,020.
- James Forbes to Marker 7 LLC, rev. $102.
- Lauren Anderson to Crystal Wasley, rev. $476.
- Joy Rave to Edward Holmes Jr., rev. $3,330.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Gary Page, rev. $821.
- Patricia Moore to Sary Distributing Inc., rev. $60.
- Gilda Hollar to Roy Emerson, rev. $590.
- Thomas Ensley to Victor Flow, rev. $700.
- Cara Sinor to SM2 Properties LLC, rev. $540.
- Archie Chadwick to BO4T LLC, rev. $384.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Eric Johnston, rev. $936.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Mary Bowen, rev. $928.
- Streamline Developers LLC to John Catalano, rev. $743.
- Barbary Lane LLC to Gerald Austin Jr., rev. $430.
- Lamont Brown to Lydia Kernodle, rev. $14.
- Carolyn Hardy to William Symonds, rev. $1,100.
- Thomas Willis Jr. to Timothy Hopkins, rev. $470.
Merrimon Township
- Robert Contey to John Hood, rev. $829.
- William Vestal to Brandon Nesbitt, rev. $60.
- Kay Hartman to Keith Tanner, rev. $900.
Straits Township
- The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to Oliver Block Sr., rev. $36.
- Leaton Dudley to Down East Rentals LLC, rev. $250.
- John Flynn to James King Jr., rev. $1,760.
- Paul Poston to Bryan Newton, rev. $104.
- Dick’s Creek Development Co. to Henry Riebesehl, rev. $226.
- Cathy Rose to William Patrick, rev. $72.
- Nancy Gurganus to Lydia Yow, rev. $250.
- Scott Gillikin to Joan McNamee, rev. $778.
- Hassel Lawrence Jr. to Joseph Behan, rev. $80.
Harkers Island Township
- John Fussell to Eric Vansickle, rev. $370.
- Academy Field LLC to Laurie Towery, rev. $172.
Marshallberg Township
- Susanne White to Pelham Jones Jr., rev. $5.
- Clyda Lutz to Fred Carlson, rev. $500.
Smyrna Township
- Kemp Wickizer Jr. to Raciel Jimenez, rev. $54.
Sea Level Township
- Silverline Capital Team LLC to Carol Zellner, rev. $390.
- Michael Eagles to Charles Leggett, rev. $500.
Cedar Island Township
- Joy Bingaman to Robert Shellenbarger, rev. $450.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- William Capps to Julia Saikali.
- Stephanie Benner to Justin Winters.
- Ronald Gage III to Sara Annutto.
- Shawndale Coffey to Lashaunda Rogers.
- Yaron Itsikzon to Ekaterina Volkova.
- Michael Malishewsky to Lou Ann Barnes.
- Mark Warren to Denise Vansickle.
- Ellis Minton to Lee Clark.
- Bruce Gardner to Elizabeth Gardner.
- Austin Barlow to Savannah Willis.
- Benjamin Slay to Sarah Pumphrey.
- Timothy Quillen to Traci Spikes.
- Bradford Curry to Kaitlyn Kendall.
- Mark Scriven to Donna Ervin.
- Garrett Bridges II to Mikel Horne.
- Jonathan Poole to Chyna Cheyeene Willis.
- Robert McReynolds to Diane Groth.
- Brandon Gabbard to Megan Voliva.
- Ashley Grooms to William Heilman III.
- Michael Martino to Courtney Willis.
- Paulo Machado Ferreira to Nubya De Figueiredo Alberto.
- Haylee Gutierrez to Anthony Hill.
- Craig Driskill to Tina Brigman.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Eric and Jacqueline Scarboro.
- Roger and Bobbi Gardner.
- Sarah and Gregory Chleborowicz.
- April Nelson and Bradford Nelson Jr.
- Randy Lemay and Tanya Taylor.
- Michael and Celeste Malishewsky.
- April Avery and Richard Best III.
- Jennifer and Roland Willis.
- Derek and Jessica Montford.
