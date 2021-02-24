These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Feb. 4-17. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- John Wall to Jason Wimer, rev. $894.
- Charlotte Grote to Thad Klimpel, rev. $722.
- Beckie Jarrett to John Ford Sr., rev. $780.
- Beverly Welborn to Michael Simon, rev. $750.
- Cory Martin to Saul Rocha, rev. $700.
- Christopher Irwin to Derek Smoak, rev. $598.
- Douglas Anderson to William Dozier III, rev. $293.
- Richard Ebken to Sandy Hill, rev. $3,075.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Naomi Lesko, rev. $495.
- James Loynes to Elm Street Builders LLC, rev. $380.
- Mitchell Werbell IV to Ericson Booker, rev. $2,190.
- B&M Developers LLC to Atlantic Construction Inc., rev. $100.
- Deborah McCreary to Jeffrey Lawrence, rev. $232.
- Todd Goodman to Roxanne Vitale, rev. $375.
- Palm Adventures LLC to Ronald Pearson, rev. $92.
- James Douglas to Keith Shore, rev. $500.
- Robert Royer to Hui Feng, rev. $130.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to BGM Coastal Enterprises LLC, rev. $220.
- Jerri Builders Homes LLC to Jonathan Benfield, rev. $738.
- Doris Lee to Denise Burke, rev. $330.
- Marion Broughton to Francis Daggett, rev. $464.
- Marsh Harbour Partners Inc. to Edward Owens II, rev. $200.
- Joseph Ransom to Jennifer Hyman, rev. $476.
- Ronnie Williams to David Tavernier Sr., rev. $260.
- Robert Hales Jr. to Steven Isom, rev. $630.
- Diane Kennedy to Darin Jones, rev. $330.
- Jack Mason to Daniel Smith, rev. $1,050.
- Robert Young to Brenton Marsh, rev. $360.
- Robert Bishop to Christopher Gallo, rev. $280.
- Charles Finch to Casey Doyle, rev. $890.
- Laura Niedosik to Drew Cohen, rev. $830.
- Donald Ross to Michael Merz, rev. $1,480.
- Christopher Pascarella to Joseph Pagano, rev. $1,520.
- Joseph Dupree Jr. to Patricia Roberts, rev. $244.
- Brian Hyler to David Sheron, rev. $10.
- Wesley Bergazzi to Ellen Tassie, rev. $946.
- Scott Jacocks to William Rollinson, rev. $1,120.
- Mickie Stroud to Michael Shusko, rev. $105.
- Luke Glennon to Aaron Midgett, rev. $240.
- Riley Evans to Richard Dement, rev. $1,700.
- Roosevelt Cove LLC to Oscar Magnum, rev. $990.
- Dillard Wallace Construction Company to Stephen Lovick, rev. $640.
Morehead Township
- Mary Harrison to Paul Manganaro, rev. $796.
- Jimmy Jackson to Judith Simon, rev. $184.
- George Mount IV to William Chesson, rev. $650.
- Stephanie Mitchell to David Harrington, rev. $410.
- Anna Doughton to The Annas Limited Partnership I, rev. $213.
- Betty Fox to Leslie Fox, rev. $200.
- Wesley Collins to Beach Boys of NC LLC, rev. $267.
- Eugene Knish Jr. to Lester Everett, rev. $780.
- James Murray to Charles Bagley, rev. $340.
- Timothy Wilson to Warner Buckl, rev. $780.
- Windfare Townhomes LLC to Wesley Batchelor, rev. $1,409.
- UTMOST LLC to Douglas Reed, rev. $2,200.
- Karen McGuiness to Cameron Luck, rev. $406.
- Robert Gleber to Dennis Seymour, rev. $124.
- Thomas Stroud to John Meder, rev. $425.
- Gary Osborne to Patrick Murtagh, rev. $480.
- J.M. Davis Properties Inc. to Bogue Holdings LLC, rev. $1,520.
- Ram of Eastern North Carolina LLC to Mavis Southeast LLC, rev. $4,000.
- Thomas Jackson to Thomas McKeel, rev. $200.
- Lynn McDonough to Guyla Evans, rev. $460.
- Richard Henderson to Joseph Henderson III, rev. $290.
- JFT Properties LLC to Richard Hughes, rev. $1,040.
- Jennifer Smith to Guillermo Cortez-Rodriguez, rev. $340.
- Robert Sanborn III to Norwood Sutton, rev. $2,264.
- Stocks Properties LLC to Stremata LLC, rev. $330.
- Nancy Isom to Patricia Hill, rev. $780.
- Lawrence Zucchino to Ralph Crabtree, rev. $530.
- Patricia Wyrick to Zachary Vinson, rev. $120.
- Jean Sonberg to Martin Jernigan, rev. $62.
- Edwin Dunlap Jr. to Shane Gentry, rev. $918.
- Haywood Harris to Bogue Holdings LLC, rev. $7,000.
- Louis Davis II to Marcella Siegwarth, rev. $366.
- Suzan Alexander to Paul Speziale, rev. $450.
- Donald Lee to Jamie Hakes, rev. $4.
- Steven Roberts to John Scibal, rev. $1,650.
- Jeffrey Taylor to Todd Greiss, rev. $240.
- Gainage LLC to James Lawson, rev. $304.
- William Kincaid III to Wilbert Chambers Jr., rev. $100.
- Tammy McLaughlin to Wesley Horne, rev. $565.
- Jonathan Medford to Parish Ervin, rev. $390.
- Stephen Yager to White House Properties Inc., rev. $858.
- Phyllis Henry to Susan Haberberger, rev. $2,350.
- Leslie Fox to Johnnie Britt, rev. $220.
- James Klemic to Greg Thompson, rev. $1,900.
Newport Township
- Walter Gentry to Phillip Henry, rev. $510.
- M. Douglas Goines to Amanda Johnson, rev. $120.
- Timothy Quillen to Judy Svendsen, rev. $352.
- Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity to Chevonne Reels, rev. $319.
- Linda Daniel to MVW Holdings LLC, rev. $264.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Alan Barts II, rev. $634.
- John Stone III to Miranda Aleshire, rev. $306.
- Joseph Williams to Miguel Sandoval, rev. $454.
- Zachary Cox to Yasemin Duzen, rev. $326.
- Philippe Francoz to Paul Myers, rev. $444.
- Novell Group LLC to Johnnie Driver, rev. $24.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Johnathon Brewer, rev. $500.
Harlowe Township
- Marcus Truskey to Colleen Moran, rev. $348.
Beaufort Township
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $1,400.
- David Wear to Robert Paxton, rev. $1,085.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $1,680.
- Carteret County to Betty Nelson, rev. $6.
- Emery Ivey to Patricia Shackeroff, $1,560.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Brian Feldhouse, rev. $924.
- VRMLT LLC to Terry Ryals Jr., rev. $390.
- Eugene Garner Jr. to Nelson Gillikin Jr., rev. $20.
- Atlas Wade to Deborah Andies, rev. $260.
- William Butler to Richard Czyzyk, rev. $140.
Merrimon Township
- Robert Johnson to Manuel Perez Jr., rev. $210.
- Rogers Hattaway to Hung Nguyen, rev. $38.
Straits Township
- John Gaskill Jr. to James Gillikin, rev. $40.
- Victor Fuentes to Ronald Carpenter III, rev. $560.
Harkers Island Township
- Deacon Services LLC to A&B Property Management, rev. $170.
- Phillip Poindexter to William Heger, rev. $349.
Marshallberg Township
- Jimmy Allen to Anthony Calamai, rev. $570.
- Kemp Nye Jr. to Susan Watson, rev. $700.
Smyrna Township
- David Lewis to Glenn Lewis, rev. $100.
Davis Township
- Jeremy Patrick to Howard Autry, rev. $58.
- The Emery M. Hooper Family Trust to Sean McGill, rev. $940.
Sea Level Township
- James Phillips to Chimer Clark Jr., rev. $750.
Atlantic Township
- William Hill to Spruce and Clover LLC, rev. $84.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Brandon Demyer to Jazmyn Parkan.
- Michael Parillo to Megan Sage.
- Dawn Jensen to Edwin Wagner.
- Madison Maxwell to Curtis Struyk Jr.
- Alejandro Soltero to Victoria Perez.
- Eric Stone to Karyn Long.
- Raymundo Saucedo to Debora Guerra Tunchez.
- Katherine Harvill to Brandon Cook.
- Kassiane Wehbie to John Saieed.
- River Clark to Melissa Moran.
- Alexandra Beamon to Thomas Hawkins.
- Hilda Ramos to James Stewart.
- Alexis Nieto Hidalgo to Billie Weddle.
- Shannon Baker to Jonathon Climo.
- Claire Harvey to Cameron Bingel.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Marcia Murta and Patricia Merizio.
- Kristina and Ross Arnette.
- Brandi and Aaron Berger.
- Lisa and Ricky Barr.
- Dora and Melito Gonzalez.
- Suzanne Lindley and Jeffrey Pollin.
- Kathleen and Gary Gargone.
- Pamela and Roger Whitley.
- Paul and Casey Sallmen.
- Ashleigh and Justin Gerock.
- Judy Darlene and William Jones.
- Abdelsalam Alnimer and Samar Sondoqah.
- Damien Escobio and Kimberly McCauley-Escobio.
- Margaret and William Hitchcock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.