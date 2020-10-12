These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Oct. 2-8. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
· Gretchen Milligan to William Howard, rev. $160.
· John Santafede to Mitchel Morkunas, rev. $1,134.
· Mark Mason to Michael Frick, rev. $1,240.
· D.R. Horton Inc. to Mikelle Aaron, rev. $608.
· D.R. Horton Inc. to Latasha McCauley, rev. $461.
· Frederick Switzer to Robert Aldridge II, rev. $1,600.
· D.R. Horton Inc. to Richard Arias, rev. $598.
· Anne Reed to David Martin, rev. $560.
· William Gerrans to John Stephenson, rev. $94.
· Erin Wax to Brad Killgore, rev. $635.
· Whitman Properties LLC to James Hill, rev. $2,800.
· Samuel Thompson to Marc Menkveld, rev. $938.
· Daisy Spell to Robert Bakalar, rev. $196.
· April Kollar to Margaret Douglas, rev. $660.
· The Frank and Diane Rush Living Trust to Beverly Flanigan, rev. $270.
· Jan Firewicz to Thomas Maxwell, rev. $936.
· JHV Realty LLC to Sound Rentals LLC, rev. $1,460.
· Robert Davi to Sharon Cheatham, rev. $760.
· John Owens to Samuel Murillo, rev. $950.
· Gary Whaley to Robert Armstrong Jr., rev. $778.
· Benton Blalock to Andrew Jernigan, rev. $126.
· Wade Viverette to Robert Phillips Sr., rev. $1,299.
· Carthage Realty LLC to Brian Hill, rev. $1,200.
· Richard King to Karen Borovina, rev. $710.
· Roger Whitman to Ricky Hall, rev. $336.
· Teresa Diaz to Jason Williams, rev. $500.
· Thomas Evans to Dylan Sublette, rev. $71.
· Edward Fulcher to Irrevocable Generation Skipping Trust for Andrew Tyler Byrd, rev. $1,050.
· Ervin Meadows Jr. to Ann Kraft, rev. $1,083.
· Christopher Denton to Kevin McNair, rev. $590.
· Eugene Cramer to Michael Joyner, rev. $592.
· Hazel Parrish to Jason Ready, rev. $390.
· Eric Rouse to William Rouse Jr., rev. $440.
· Lura Fulcher to Brian Watson, rev. $356.
· Alton Davis to Jerry Hilburn, rev. $46.
Morehead Township
· Diane Abernathy to Charles Caldwell, rev. $530.
· Kevin Castleton to D.B.E. Marketing LLC, rev. $314.
· James Bunn to Susan Ellis, rev. $190.
· Benjamin Wright to James Williams, rev. $394.
· Douglas Kurz to Andrew Barker, rev. $521.
· Mark Wojciechowski to Robert Ruffin, rev. $810.
· Charles Caldwell to Sallie Parker, rev. $430.
· William Person to Jarrett Southall, rev. $1,370.
· Bryan Tracey to James Stirling, rev. $1,000.
· David Russell to Michael Lewis, rev. $200.
· Barry Kritt to John Spadavecchia, rev. $874.
· Marshall Beach to Lance Wine, rev. $320.
· Robert Ruffin Jr. to David Baker, rev. $543.
· Richard Webb to Nathan Arnett, rev. $220.
· Deborah Magnum to John Macheca, rev. $680.
· L. Jeanette Garlock to Robert Englander III, rev. $560.
· Cooper-Sherron Farms LLC to WAS Ventures II LLC, rev. $2,700.
· Jennifer Jones to Julian Hegler Jr., rev. $676.
· CHM&S LLC to Alan Willis, rev. $20.
· Juanita Westbrook to Gail Waite, rev. $226.
· William Wiggins to Aaron Brewer, rev. $738.
· Casey Barbour to Kathleen Gargone, rev. $470.
· James Howard to MIMAR Rentals LLC, rev. $272.
· William Neal to James Drennan, rev. $1,030.
· Kenneth Slonski Jr. to Frederik Grobbelaar, rev. $608.
· Peggy Haigler to Walton Joyner, rev. $1,325.
· Leigh Weaver to Kenneth Slonski Jr., rev. $858.
· Patricia Ide to Sands 125 LLC, rev. $554.
· Streamline Developers LLC to Anthony Martinez, rev. $347.
· William Schiavone to Cyril Sagan, rev. $453.
· David Lee to David Horton, rev. $70.
· George Wheatly to Jenna Miller, rev. $270.
· Streamline Developers LLC to Michael Morgan, rev. $732.
· Phyllis Henry to Diane Thompson, rev. $1,060.
· Ticon Mattie Equity Partnership to Kirkwood Adams Jr., rev. $1,100.
Newport Township
· Kristen Caldwell to Robert Sawyer, rev. $300.
· Stephen Edmondson to William Faust, rev. $450.
· Joyce Woodard to Amanda Mutch, rev. $348.
· Lowell Presley to Ryan Lewis, rev. $300.
· J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Ryan Pittman, rev. $484.
· Georgia Dechiaro to Ryan Onofrio, rev. $352.
· J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Sara D’Elia, rev. $478.
· Tracy Miller to Daniel Davis, rev. $50.
· J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Chance Piner, rev. $458.
· Charles Mizelle to Taranga LLC, rev. $150.
Beaufort Township
· Paul Kornafel to David Short, rev. $885.
· Julia Naegelen to Colclough Company LLC, rev. $220.
· Stroupe & Stroupe LLC to Rebecca Bowler, rev. $550.
· Barney McLaughlin to Linda Davis, rev. $637.
· Garth Ainslie to Andrew Bullard, rev. $2,600.
· Kristin Chandler to Kenneth Lipscomb, rev. $1,030.
· Alfred Keeton Jr. to Christopher Willis, rev. $530.
· Edward Godette to The Historic Preservation Foundation of North Carolina Inc., rev. $320.
· Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $765.
· Paula King to Quinton Lucas, rev. $1,130.
· William Crank Jr. to Lenster Thomas Morton IV, rev. $140.
· Jamin Kispert to James Greene, rev. $1,050.
· Lawrence Property Holdings LLC to Brady Terrents, rev. $840.
· William Kingery to Ryan Poterack, rev. $3,720.
· Old Seaport Development LLC to Lloyd Glover, rev. $450.
· Sandra Grotheer to The William Thomas Symonds III and Melissa Lewis Symonds Revocable Trust, rev. $1,350.
· Clyde Lewis to Ralph Isabella II, rev. $52.
· S. Gene McClung to Suzanne Kennedy-Stoskopf, rev. $61.
· Brian Deely to Shannon Malone, rev. $696.
· Harrell Woolard to New Vision Trust, rev. $220.
· Taylor Creek Holdings Inc. to Turner Westward LLC, rev. $850.
· Streamline Developers LLC to Terri Fesmire-Kennedy, rev. $480.
· Streamline Developers LLC to Bradley Adams, rev. $760.
Merrimon Township
· David Johnson to Robert Brandon, rev. $310.
Straits Township
· Teresa Barrett to Donald Patterson, rev. $551.
· Donald Long to Frank Allen, rev. $63.
· Allie Sweeley to Walter Guthrie, rev. $74.
Harkers Island Township
· Scott Nafe to Hard Shell Properties LLC, rev. $560.
· Biggs Family Partnership to Christopher Cahall, rev. $150.
Marshallberg Township
· David Willis Jr. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, rev. $173.
· Commercial Property LLC to Hard Shell Properties LLC, rev. $310.
· Samuel Pickard Jr. to Jeffery Badger, rev. $142.
· Krista Rhinehardt to Sandra Green, rev. $238.
Smyrna Township
· Karen Piner to DS7 LLC, rev. $366.
Sea Level Township
· John Moon to Alan Mosher, rev. $170.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
· Raymond Hopkins to Connie Penny.
· Hailey Williams to Christopher Musser.
· Shaun Smith to Karlie Beasley.
· James Iarusso to Gwenda Marchione.
· Devlyne Gilmore to Veronica Arnold.
· Mark Unger Jr. to Heather Webb.
· Shane Omeara to Kimberly Reyes.
· Stacy Woolard to Patricia Anderson.
· Oseas Palacios to Adam Oswald Miller.
· David Adams to Hannah Lail.
· Christopher Reed Jamie Munson.
· Christian Baughman to Skye Jones.
· Zachary Carlton to Elizabeth Minton.
· Alexander Mikels to Nancy O’Brien.
· Thomas Murray Jr. to Donna Wallace.
· Christian Carter to Sydney Girtman.
· John Marshall to Amanda Pylant.
· Amy Buchanan to Kimberly Hetzel.
· Rafaella Lobo Ferreira to Andrew Barton.
· Laura Seidel to Rajiv Barton.
· Autumn Sproule to Logan Laughinghouse.
· Tyler Christian to Elisabeth Williams.
· Sandra Howell to Hubert Littleton.
· David Collins to Shelley Bandy.
· Rebecca Tupaj to Michael Wyngarden.
· George Vowell to Sarah Guthrie.
· Wesley Womack to Karen McNeill.
· Casey Weaver to Charles Suber.
· Sara Sweeting to Dwayne Faircloth.
· Lloyd Salter to Amanda Eubanks.
· Morgan Pergande to Hannah Fischler.
· Jimmie Nunnery to Lisa Fowler.
· Gregg Lehman to Tina Warner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.