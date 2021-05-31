These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from May 19-26 The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Dale Cross to Jeffrey Hinnant, rev. $810.
- WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $152.
- Brent Timmer to Leonard Haibt, rev. $890.
- Leon Coker to Heather Shanks, rev. $347.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Travis Guist, rev. $486.
- Stephen Nieradko to Michael Veal, rev. $570.
- Wanda Morris to James Peele, rev. $430.
- Loren Miller to Brian Estes, rev. $2,500.
- WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes, rev. $160.
- Clarence Smith to William Creech, rev. $110.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to James Martin, rev. $606.
- Charles Miller to Carla Gardner, rev. $806.
- Joanne Massey to Christopher Bostian, rev. $551.
- Eric Fountain to Jason Johnson, rev. $760.
- William Buxton to Russell Cronberg, rev. $1,950.
- Joshua Johnson to MJA Investments LLC, rev. $330.
- The Shoppes at Cedar Point LLC to Rose Family Properties LLC, rev. $3,000.
- Dinah Kirby to Dinah Kirby, rev. $4.
- EDR Holdings LLC to Severin Butler, rev. $1,198.
- Allen Raynor to Deborah Shearin, rev. $1,050.
- Richard Hollywood to Allen Raynor, rev. $270.
- Gary Leff to Brooke Morrison, rev. $440.
- Dale Everett to Michael Sumbs, rev. $1,830.
- Ronald Waters to Kent Hertsenberg, rev. $530.
- Scott Avery to Christopher Bowen, rev. $1,110.
- Scott Avery to Christopher Bowen, rev. $1,158.
- June Millmann to Sally Thorpe, rev. $590.
- David Ross to Carbill Investments LLC, rev. $1,250.
- Roger’s Home Improvements Inc. to James Heironimus Jr., rev. $619.
- Wilma Hadley to Brian Collins, rev. $1,160.
- Nicholas Botzis to Warren Williams, rev. $200.
- Janina Bielawski to Jermie Young, rev. $648.
- Christopher Bronner to Lynelle Lund, rev. $1,315.
- Horizons East LLC to Donald Swanner Jr., rev. $606.
- Harriett Melvin to William Brinson, rev. $119.
- Peter Rhim to Michael Rodriguez, rev. $588.
- James Butler to James Chesnutt Jr., rev. $1,342.
- John Sherman to Danielle Lee, rev. $870.
- Marie Olczak to Carl Heverly, rev. $364.
- Front Porch Investments LLC to Jessmarc Properties LLC, rev. $170.
- Raymond McKinzey to Dustin Boone, rev. $10.
- Tim Marx to Sheila Plunkett, rev. $158.
- Vicky McGaha to Dawn Dorin, rev. $400.
- Robert Palmer to Wayne Bosman, rev. $410.
- Reed Heckert to RHC Custom Construction Inc., rev. $770.
- Robert Dickson to BAMN Emerald Isle LLC, rev. $3,400.
- Mark Bowen to Joseph McCarthy, rev. $1,100.
- Mary Meyer to Jean Kentera-Hendrickson, rev. $1,715.
- Paul Stagg Jr. to Stephen Rosen, rev. $950.
- Jerry Cook to Napit Sumanaseni, rev. $660.
- Brad Bruce to Steven Hamlin, rev. $95.
Morehead Township
- Linda Carey to Matthew Norris, rev. $1,150.
- Isaac Roberts to Mark Honeycutt, rev. $502.
- WLUMD LLC to William Johnson II, rev. $107.
- JMH Properties LLC to Mark Charles, rev. $820.
- Briant Wilder to William Merkley, rev. $674.
- Johann Munden to John Reeves, rev. $1,400.
- Randy Cox to Michael DeCriscio, rev. $756.
- David Sabol to Michael Weaver, rev. $684.
- Outer Banks Development Inc. to Baker17 LLC, rev. $1,350.
- Brittney Teague to Remarkable Human Services LLC, rev. $650.
- Johnnie LaChance to Christina Montoya, rev. $440.
- William Taylor to Camel Properties LLC, rev. $596.
- Randall Britt to Arthur Kalmowitz, rev. $290.
- Truist to David Triplett, rev. $800.
- Bruce Martin to Edwin Pineda, rev. $450.
- Beachrental One LLC to Edgewood Properties LLC, rev. $3,450.
- Bogue Bluff LLC to Drime LLC, rev. $1,140.
- Catherine Lassiter to 12 Ocean Drive Corp., rev. $1,080.
- Hal Johnson to Brooks Freeman, rev. $1,206.
- Streamline Developers LLC to David Furna, rev. $354.
- Streamline Developers LLC to David Furna, rev. $354.
- Douglas Wheeler to Elizabeth Townsend, rev. $392.
- Patricia Kelley to Briant Wilder, rev. $130.
- Susan Macheledt to Sharon Sharp, rev. $760.
- Mary O’Neal to Matthew Russell, rev. $610.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Katelyn Metcalf, rev. $358.
- Thomas Mason to Camel Properties LLC, rev. $650.
- Louis Davis II to Kenneth Cundiff, rev. $1,125.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Samuel Furna, rev. $343.
- F. Jack McFadyen Jr. to Katie Smalley, rev. $644.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Michelle Gregory, rev. $340.
- J.T.L. Enterprises Inc. to Lee Hill, rev. $362.
- Windfare Townhomes LLC to Scott McLeod, rev. $1,319.
- Streamline Developers LLC to James Applewhite III, rev. $372.
- Angela Varner to S&S Holdings of MHC LLC, rev. $900.
- Chance Findings LLC to Lee Design Build LLC, rev. $140.
- Chance Findings LLC to Lee Design Build LLC, rev. $140.
Newport Township
- Daniel Gallo to Jonathan Grenier, rev. $460.
- Joseph VanEtten to Tia Caldwell, rev. $360.
- Dallas Alford III to Levi Cerminara, rev. $620.
- John Davies to Daniel Wiedner, rev. $180.
- Michael Schulz to Loren Mensch, rev. $404.
- Kathryn Coffey to Vonda Guthrie, rev. $300.
Harlowe Township
- William Randsell to Joseph Long Jr., rev. $100.
- Aubrey McManus to Benjamin Corso Sr., rev. $55.
- B. Fetzer Properties Inc. to Hannah Caldwell, rev. $320.
- David Hopper to Michael Heiner, rev. $1,280.
Beaufort Township
- George Hester to Mary Capps, rev. $730.
- Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $750.
- Ian Huckabee to Lemuel Stroud Jr., rev. $1,190.
- H.T. Everett Enterprise LLC to Harold Muddiman, rev. $462.
- Beaufort Cove LLC to Watermark Homes Inc., rev. $480.
- Paul Cordes to Dennis Habecker, rev. $630.
- George Page to Ernest Norris, rev. $430.
- Barney McLaughlin to Dennis Harrold, rev. $150.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Cameron Cane, rev. $160.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Phillip Stephens, rev. $935.
- Harold Muddiman Jr. to Bruce Swartz, rev. $1,166.
- Russell Alexander to 400 Marsh Street LLC, rev. $290.
- Geraldine Aquadro to Tracy Huckabee, rev. $1,300.
- Ryan Salter to Jeffrey Sadler, rev. $420.
- John Krohn to 190 Windy Point Road LLC, rev. $140.
- Kevin Hoyle to Randy Rose III, rev. $900.
Merrimon Township
- Vivian McIntyre to Jeffrey Gilchrist, rev. $199.
- David Ipock to William Vestal, rev. $94.
- James Soles to Robin Johnson, rev. $70.
- James Bagley to Timothy Whitney, rev. $18.
Straits Township
- Alan Bucklew to Francis Gannon III, rev. $34.
- Rosalie Gillikin to Cecil Gillikin Jr., rev. $4.
- SYTAKE Properties LLC to Barbara Purtee, rev. $240.
- SYTAKE Properties LLC to Iroko Properties LLC, rev. $160.
- Michael Miele to Stephen Weiss, rev. $1,040.
Harkers Island Township
- Academy Field LLC to Johnny Carpenter, rev. $160.
- David McMillan to Nan Lohr, rev. $580.
- Wayne Davis Sr. to James Wiseman, rev. $430.
Stacy Township
- Christopher Salter to Chase Dudley, rev. $315.
Sea Level Township
- Jane Porter to Todd Cummings, rev. $376.
Atlantic Township
- Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Truist Bank, rev. $43.
Cedar Island Township
- Russell Gaskill Sr. to William Ramsey III, rev. $84.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Scott Sill to Maria Cross.
- Carrie Cuff to James Bird.
- Joseph Lasorsa to Kellye Bigelow.
- Todd Alfieri to Rochelle Groner.
- Manuel Perez Hernandez to Bartola Zapata Hernandez.
- Nicholas Hopper to Dana Alexander.
- Shane Qualls to Julie Riggs.
- Shane McCrea to Anita Brogdon.
- Mia Bell to Ricky Brinson.
- Hannah Day to Jaden Perry.
- Emilee Taylor to Jonsin Arias-Jimenez.
- Bruce Woods to Nancy Pollack.
- Jonathan Hagan to Patricia Goncalves Ferreira de Sousa Cardoso.
- Robert Boykin to Bonnie Boykin.
- Catherine Smith to Robert Sampson.
- Jeremy Lewis to Harlee Alcala.
- Anastasia Milliones to Theron Bronson.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Robert Dunn Jr. to Tara Dunn.
