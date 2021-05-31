Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from May 19-26 The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • Dale Cross to Jeffrey Hinnant, rev. $810.
  • WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes LLC, rev. $152.
  • Brent Timmer to Leonard Haibt, rev. $890.
  • Leon Coker to Heather Shanks, rev. $347.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Travis Guist, rev. $486.
  • Stephen Nieradko to Michael Veal, rev. $570.
  • Wanda Morris to James Peele, rev. $430.
  • Loren Miller to Brian Estes, rev. $2,500.
  • WSLD Bogue Watch VI LLC to Anchor Homes, rev. $160.
  • Clarence Smith to William Creech, rev. $110.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to James Martin, rev. $606.
  • Charles Miller to Carla Gardner, rev. $806.
  • Joanne Massey to Christopher Bostian, rev. $551.
  • Eric Fountain to Jason Johnson, rev. $760.
  • William Buxton to Russell Cronberg, rev. $1,950.
  • Joshua Johnson to MJA Investments LLC, rev. $330.
  • The Shoppes at Cedar Point LLC to Rose Family Properties LLC, rev. $3,000.
  • Dinah Kirby to Dinah Kirby, rev. $4.
  • EDR Holdings LLC to Severin Butler, rev. $1,198.
  • Allen Raynor to Deborah Shearin, rev. $1,050.
  • Richard Hollywood to Allen Raynor, rev. $270.
  • Gary Leff to Brooke Morrison, rev. $440.
  • Dale Everett to Michael Sumbs, rev. $1,830.
  • Ronald Waters to Kent Hertsenberg, rev. $530.
  • Scott Avery to Christopher Bowen, rev. $1,110.
  • Scott Avery to Christopher Bowen, rev. $1,158.
  • June Millmann to Sally Thorpe, rev. $590.
  • David Ross to Carbill Investments LLC, rev. $1,250.
  • Roger’s Home Improvements Inc. to James Heironimus Jr., rev. $619.
  • Wilma Hadley to Brian Collins, rev. $1,160.
  • Nicholas Botzis to Warren Williams, rev. $200.
  • Janina Bielawski to Jermie Young, rev. $648.
  • Christopher Bronner to Lynelle Lund, rev. $1,315.
  • Horizons East LLC to Donald Swanner Jr., rev. $606.
  • Harriett Melvin to William Brinson, rev. $119.
  • Peter Rhim to Michael Rodriguez, rev. $588.
  • James Butler to James Chesnutt Jr., rev. $1,342.
  • John Sherman to Danielle Lee, rev. $870.
  • Marie Olczak to Carl Heverly, rev. $364.
  • Front Porch Investments LLC to Jessmarc Properties LLC, rev. $170.
  • Raymond McKinzey to Dustin Boone, rev. $10.
  • Tim Marx to Sheila Plunkett, rev. $158.
  • Vicky McGaha to Dawn Dorin, rev. $400.
  • Robert Palmer to Wayne Bosman, rev. $410.
  • Reed Heckert to RHC Custom Construction Inc., rev. $770.
  • Robert Dickson to BAMN Emerald Isle LLC, rev. $3,400.
  • Mark Bowen to Joseph McCarthy, rev. $1,100.
  • Mary Meyer to Jean Kentera-Hendrickson, rev. $1,715.
  •  Paul Stagg Jr. to Stephen Rosen, rev. $950.
  • Jerry Cook to Napit Sumanaseni, rev. $660.
  • Brad Bruce to Steven Hamlin, rev. $95.   

Morehead Township

  • Linda Carey to Matthew Norris, rev. $1,150.
  • Isaac Roberts to Mark Honeycutt, rev. $502.
  • WLUMD LLC to William Johnson II, rev. $107.
  • JMH Properties LLC to Mark Charles, rev. $820.
  • Briant Wilder to William Merkley, rev. $674.
  • Johann Munden to John Reeves, rev. $1,400.
  • Randy Cox to Michael DeCriscio, rev. $756.
  • David Sabol to Michael Weaver, rev. $684.
  • Outer Banks Development Inc. to Baker17 LLC, rev. $1,350.
  • Brittney Teague to Remarkable Human Services LLC, rev. $650.
  • Johnnie LaChance to Christina Montoya, rev. $440.
  •  William Taylor to Camel Properties LLC, rev. $596.
  • Randall Britt to Arthur Kalmowitz, rev. $290.
  • Truist to David Triplett, rev. $800.
  • Bruce Martin to Edwin Pineda, rev. $450.
  • Beachrental One LLC to Edgewood Properties LLC, rev. $3,450.
  • Bogue Bluff LLC to Drime LLC, rev. $1,140.
  • Catherine Lassiter to 12 Ocean Drive Corp., rev. $1,080.
  • Hal Johnson to Brooks Freeman, rev. $1,206.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to David Furna, rev. $354.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to David Furna, rev. $354.
  • Douglas Wheeler to Elizabeth Townsend, rev. $392.
  • Patricia Kelley to Briant Wilder, rev. $130.
  • Susan Macheledt to Sharon Sharp, rev. $760.
  • Mary O’Neal to Matthew Russell, rev. $610.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Katelyn Metcalf, rev. $358.
  • Thomas Mason to Camel Properties LLC, rev. $650.
  • Louis Davis II to Kenneth Cundiff, rev. $1,125.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Samuel Furna, rev. $343.
  • F. Jack McFadyen Jr. to Katie Smalley, rev. $644.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Michelle Gregory, rev. $340.
  • J.T.L. Enterprises Inc. to Lee Hill, rev. $362.
  • Windfare Townhomes LLC to Scott McLeod, rev. $1,319.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to James Applewhite III, rev. $372.
  • Angela Varner to S&S Holdings of MHC LLC, rev. $900.
  • Chance Findings LLC to Lee Design Build LLC, rev. $140.
  • Chance Findings LLC to Lee Design Build LLC, rev. $140.

Newport Township

  • Daniel Gallo to Jonathan Grenier, rev. $460.
  • Joseph VanEtten to Tia Caldwell, rev. $360.
  • Dallas Alford III to Levi Cerminara, rev. $620.
  • John Davies to Daniel Wiedner, rev. $180.
  • Michael Schulz to Loren Mensch, rev. $404.
  • Kathryn Coffey to Vonda Guthrie, rev. $300.

Harlowe Township

  • William Randsell to Joseph Long Jr., rev. $100.
  • Aubrey McManus to Benjamin Corso Sr., rev. $55.
  • B. Fetzer Properties Inc. to Hannah Caldwell, rev. $320.
  • David Hopper to Michael Heiner, rev. $1,280.  

Beaufort Township

  • George Hester to Mary Capps, rev. $730.
  • Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $750.
  • Ian Huckabee to Lemuel Stroud Jr., rev. $1,190.
  • H.T. Everett Enterprise LLC to Harold Muddiman, rev. $462.
  • Beaufort Cove LLC to Watermark Homes Inc., rev. $480.
  • Paul Cordes to Dennis Habecker, rev. $630.
  • George Page to Ernest Norris, rev. $430.
  • Barney McLaughlin to Dennis Harrold, rev. $150.
  • Conscience Bay LLC to Cameron Cane, rev. $160.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Phillip Stephens, rev. $935.
  • Harold Muddiman Jr. to Bruce Swartz, rev. $1,166.
  • Russell Alexander to 400 Marsh Street LLC, rev. $290.
  • Geraldine Aquadro to Tracy Huckabee, rev. $1,300.
  • Ryan Salter to Jeffrey Sadler, rev. $420.
  • John Krohn to 190 Windy Point Road LLC, rev. $140.
  • Kevin Hoyle to Randy Rose III, rev. $900.  

Merrimon Township

  • Vivian McIntyre to Jeffrey Gilchrist, rev. $199.
  • David Ipock to William Vestal, rev. $94.
  • James Soles to Robin Johnson, rev. $70.
  • James Bagley to Timothy Whitney, rev. $18.  

Straits Township

  • Alan Bucklew to Francis Gannon III, rev. $34.
  • Rosalie Gillikin to Cecil Gillikin Jr., rev. $4.
  • SYTAKE Properties LLC to Barbara Purtee, rev. $240.
  • SYTAKE Properties LLC to Iroko Properties LLC, rev. $160.
  • Michael Miele to Stephen Weiss, rev. $1,040.

Harkers Island Township

  • Academy Field LLC to Johnny Carpenter, rev. $160.
  • David McMillan to Nan Lohr, rev. $580.
  • Wayne Davis Sr. to James Wiseman, rev. $430.

Stacy Township

  • Christopher Salter to Chase Dudley, rev. $315.

Sea Level Township

  • Jane Porter to Todd Cummings, rev. $376.

Atlantic Township

  • Trustee Services of Carolina LLC to Truist Bank, rev. $43.

Cedar Island Township

  • Russell Gaskill Sr. to William Ramsey III, rev. $84.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Scott Sill to Maria Cross.
  • Carrie Cuff to James Bird.
  • Joseph Lasorsa to Kellye Bigelow.
  • Todd Alfieri to Rochelle Groner.
  • Manuel Perez Hernandez to Bartola Zapata Hernandez.
  • Nicholas Hopper to Dana Alexander.
  • Shane Qualls to Julie Riggs.
  • Shane McCrea to Anita Brogdon.
  • Mia Bell to Ricky Brinson.
  • Hannah Day to Jaden Perry.
  •  Emilee Taylor to Jonsin Arias-Jimenez.
  • Bruce Woods to Nancy Pollack.
  • Jonathan Hagan to Patricia Goncalves Ferreira de Sousa Cardoso.
  • Robert Boykin to Bonnie Boykin.
  • Catherine Smith to Robert Sampson.
  • Jeremy Lewis to Harlee Alcala.
  • Anastasia Milliones to Theron Bronson.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Robert Dunn Jr. to Tara Dunn.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.