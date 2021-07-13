These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from June 24-July 8. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- John Davis to Steven Kjellberg, rev. $450.
- David Trowbridge to Cally Semanderes, rev. $1,900.
- Jesse Chappell Jr. to KJH Property LLC, rev. $668.
- Angelo Edine to Scott Glover, rev. $1,450.
- Tommy Ware Jr. to Richard Skrovan, rev. $730.
- Holland Properties LLC to Ryan Flood, rev. $540.
- Joseph Goodnight to Kenneth Hauser, rev. $424.
- Ian Kreiling to Sarah Plaut, rev. $630.
- John Raines to Tina H. Rierson Irrevocable Trust, rev. $358.
- Deane Rice to Frank Smith, rev. $2,798.
- Emily Freeman to Scott Porter, rev. $538.
- Alexander Smetana to Jacob Moultrie, rev. $730.
- Seventy West Builders Inc. to Ross Blaylock, rev. $671.
- Jeremy Mason to Alexander Boal, rev. $1,400.
- Wallace Cook to Jody Mooring, rev. $1,520.
- Melvin Riley to Joseph Digby, rev. $580.
- Rodney Nevinger to Marc Farr, rev. $916.
- Pearl Smith to Jordan Miles, rev. $256.
- Maurice Flurie III to David Moxley Sr., rev. $45.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Michelle Gillikin, rev. $531.
- Jason Gallant to Chase Pake, rev. $820.
- Costa Mesa LLC to Joseph LaSorsa, rev. $960.
- Jacob Loya to Kevin Schulz, rev. $550.
- James Morgan III to Denis Ryan Jr., rev. $1,175.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to James Laney, rev. $528.
- Matthew Swiber to Lisa Williams, rev. $1,300.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Deborah Gibson, rev. $540.
- M.T. Pockets LLC to Barbara Shore, rev. $550.
- Ronald Woodward to Steve Mendenhall, rev. $95.
- John Costello to Gormon Properties N.C. LLC, rev. $398.
- Michael Easley to Midland Trust Co., rev. $693.
- Patricia Logan to Gregory Ayscue, rev. $530.
- Jeffrey Serbus to Jonathan Miller, rev. $872.
- Jeffrey Plummer to Bruce Greenland, rev. $850.
- Michael Happel to Ronald Pettis, rev. $1,750.
- James Otwell to 1621 Investments LLC, rev. $1,225.
- Larry Banks to Waddell Lane Properties LLC, rev. $1,280.
- Jeffrey Smith to Bruce Baker Jr., rev. $76.
- Villas at Magens Bay III LLC to 300 Lighthouse LN D2 LLC, rev. $386.
- Dale Sigman to Merikay Hunt, rev. $880.
- Roger Preston to Tyler Pidgeon, rev. $1,000.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Matthew Steele, rev. $1,060.
- Noel Sauerman to George Romine, rev. $313.
- Walter Ganko to Sand Dollar Homes LLC, rev. $146.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Kenneth Adams, rev. $1,080.
- Jerry Builders Homes LLC to Roger Shipman Jr., rev. $938.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Beth Farrington, rev. $260.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Ceclia Hareczmak, rev. $260.
- John Schmidt to Thomas Myers, rev. $1,225.
- Josie Guthrie to The Carter Living Trust, rev. $420.
- Lawrence White to Benny Odham, rev. $236.
- Dennis Del Mauro to Marvin Miller, rev. $70.
- Kathleen Martin to John Winson, rev. $778.
- J.R. Musgrave Inc. to Weetock Properties LLC, rev. $1,360.
- Abigail Thompson to James Bagwell, rev. $426.
- R. Randolph Reid to Roy Melton, rev. $620.
- Janet Geisler to Get Covered With Care LLC, rev. $950.
- JLH Properties LLC to Glenda Lucht, rev. $220.
- Jared Sberal to Hannah Paderick, rev. $550.
- William Campbell to Joseph Smolenski, rev. $450.
- Matthew Humphrey to Michael Mallet, rev. $860.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Anthony Hardy, rev. $260.
- Deborah Shelby to Tracey Hopkins, rev. $700.
- Stephen Ellzey Jr. to Reni Wilson, rev. $832.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Erik Dayhoff, rev. $240.
- Shannon Plaut to Clarence Gardner Jr., rev. $830.
- Richard Twigg to Jerry Fowler, rev. $400.
- Terry Leach to Terry Goins, rev. $598.
- D. Wayne Jones to Sandra Stephenson, rev. $225.
- Hugh Alexander Jr. to Victoria Blanchard, rev. $650.
- Nimesh Parikh to M and S of Carteret LLC, rev. $320.
- Severna Capital LLC to Lawrence Martin, rev. $380.
- Atlantic Construction Inc. to Joshua Miller, rev. $564.
- Kathleen Dowd to Donald Omara, rev. $640.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Mark Denning, rev. $240.
- Randall Cornette to Shena Lee, rev. $950.
- John Ennis to Steven Nash, rev. $766.
- Santa Rosa Land Development Co. to Jeffrey Weingarten, rev. $469.
- William Tilley Jr. to Kyle Hahn, rev. $1,030.
- Cochran & Associates Inc. to Jonathan Chase, rev. $220.
Morehead Township
- Richard Joseph to 4C Properties LLC, rev. $436.
- Bryan Gardner to Norberto Velazquez, rev. $800.
- Frank Pepper to Joseph Turner, rev. $715.
- Barbara McDaniel to Adolfo Rosales, rev. $690.
- Philip Glass to A&B Property Management, rev. $360.
- Richard Patch Jr. to Greg Patterson, rev. $412.
- William Jordan Jr. to Gilbert Thompson, rev. $820.
- W. Graham Cawthorne Jr. to Holly Mortensen, rev. $2,600.
- AVS Investments LLC to Michael Bailey, rev. $390.
- John Stewart III to Rodney Baur, rev. $116.
- Clifton Evans to Matthew Vincent, rev. $1,060.
- J. Ronald Mowery to Sarah Eason, rev. $860.
- Jesse Chappell Jr. to James Svendsen, rev. $130.
- Seaside Group LLC to Ellen Brotzman, rev. $170.
- Kristina Hanny to Tyler Owens, rev. $970.
- Christopher Keohane to William Fordon, rev. $700.
- Raymond Mulkey III to Charles Duncan, rev. $1,060.
- Russell Mace to Patricia Sautner, rev. $306.
- Milton Lloyd to Laura Weigum, rev. $212.
- Andrew Cambron to John Mills, rev. $1,308.
- Margaret Young to Larry Bennett, rev. $1,975.
- John Stone III to William Koenig, rev. $278.
- Royce Richardson Jr. to Branch Goodson, rev. $922.
- Jenkins Ramsey Beach House LP to Miller & Miller Realty LLC, rev. $2,600.
- James Parrott to Lester Lowe III, rev. $1,060.
- Ali Iravani to Kevin McKnight, rev. $840.
- West Bay Corp. to West Bay 2 LLC, rev. $265.
- Clarence Oglesby Jr. to Gary Dodson, rev. $114.
- Mark Bell to Melanie Weaver, rev. $250.
- Baker & Smith Properties LLC to Robert Brinson Jr., rev. $4,944.
- Louis Davis II to Julianne Davis-Christ, rev. $769.
- Mark Decker to Andrew Geddes, rev. $780.
- Roderick Allen III to William Ellis Jr., rev. $530.
- Larry Crowder to Ricky Beeson, rev. $474.
- Susan Racca to Catherine Roach, rev. $270.
- William Johnson to Steven Hedrick, rev. $1,078.
- Debra Roney to Michael Williford, rev. $280.
- David Horton to LMN Properties LLC, rev. $214.
- John Beaver Jr. to Joy Elliott, rev. $260.
- Flowpro LLC to Karen Driscoll, rev. $402.
- Preston Justice to Jefferson Howell, rev. $210.
- Don Waddell to Styron Newport Property LLC, rev. $500.
- Skyler Schoen to Connor Drown, rev. $520.
- Linda Grasso to S. Allan Luihn, rev. $3,250.
- Linda Dickson to John Mancini, rev. $390.
- Bridges 3309 LLC to Howard Joiner, rev. $198.
- Katherine Barmer to David Magnan, rev. $390.
- Baker & Smith Properties LLC to David Chronister, rev. $970.
- Christopher Perry to Jim Harding, rev. $1,000.
- Jeffery Thomas to Joseph Hoard IV, rev. $150.
- Baileyhoo LLC to Jeca Shores LLC, rev. $900.
- Joseph Shealey to Paul Eickhoff, rev. $750.
- Bradley Shore to Robert Albiez, rev. $985.
- Michele Hopkins to Frank Ferritto, rev. $578.
- Jeffrey Zier to Thomas Gravitt, rev. $740.
- JVTV LLC to Susan Johnston, rev. $374.
- John Wigger to Maria Lorenzo, rev. $80.
- Stephen Arnold to David Schmauss, rev. $5.
- Judith Furze to Travis Burt, rev. $820.
- Old Trapper Sam LLC to Elton McNiel, rev. $410.
- Patricia Godwin to Dawn Stewart, rev. $676.
- Jerry Weaver to Eric Hale, rev. $750.
- Sally Lambeth to IBRC 212 LLC, rev. $530.
- Karen Cohall to Sugarloaf Development Group LLC, rev. $700.
- Crystal Wasley to Donald Hollister, rev. $440.
- Larry Starling to Anne Heymann, rev. $1,650.
- Thomas Ramsey to Jay Ormond Jr., rev. $260.
- Robert Grimes to Michael Pollard, rev. $1,050.
Newport Township
- Phillip Adams to Olin Thomas, rev. $400.
- Hokan Holmquist to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, rev. $150.
- BDS to APIF-North Carolina LLC, rev. $3,270.
- Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina P.A. to Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC, rev. $287.
- Kimberly Kirby to Rachel Lyons, rev. $432.
- CCLC Farms LLC to James Rivers, rev. $163.
- Devona Minor to Lee Wyatt, rev. $53.
- Felix Scroppo to Jeffrey McDowell, rev. $288.
- Ryan Austin to Larissa O’Brien, rev. $360.
- James Yeames to Tony Morrison, rev. $240.
- Joseph Benitez Jr. to Christina Avant, rev. $330.
- Shellie Runk to Colin Webster, rev. $220.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Kyle Boyd, rev. $556.
- Alberta Culley to Adam Stumbo, rev. $248.
Harlowe Township
- Donald Bright to Antonio Suarez, rev. $244.
Beaufort Township
- Marshall Beach to J.H. Pilcher Contracting Inc., rev. $128.
- Todd Stoughton to Donald Zimmerman, rev. $546.
- Worthington Freeman to Daniel Connell, rev. $65.
- River’s Edge Construction Inc. to Michael Landreth, rev. $126.
- Larry Lord to Patrick Barwick, rev. $656.
- First State Trust Co. to Beatrice Gordon, rev. $486.
- Scott Stip to Amy Wilson, rev. $350.
- Maroline Jacobs to Queen Street Properties of Beaufort LLC, rev. $200.
- Streamline Developers LLC to David Inscoe, rev. $677.
- Jeffrey Jurgenson to Charles O’Donnell, rev. $375.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Brenda Bennett, rev. $719.
- Richard Stanley to Gibbs Family Farm Land Trust, rev. $230.
- Kathryn Ausband to Raymond Barber, rev. $670.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Thomas Robertson, rev. $992.
- Melvin Harshberger to Wall-Part Properties LLC, rev. $663.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Jonathan Richbourg, rev. $682.
- Romas White Jr. to Joel Carlyle II, rev. $96.
- Joshua Dyer to Nathan Sackett, rev. $850.
- Robert Komar to Windy Amory, rev. $330.
- Lardan Development Corp. to Gregory Godwin, rev. $301.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Constance Case, rev. $825.
- Thomas Maulshagen to John Clifford Jr., rev. $450.
- Richard Nelson to Eric Flow, rev. $1,758.
- Barbara Nelson to Jason Edwards, rev. $37.
- Linda Semere to Thomas Lawrence, rev. $680.
- Streamline Developers LLC to John Gardner, rev. $696.
- Rodney Wade to Leland Rychel, rev. $540.
- Willard Roberson Sr. to Judith Furze, rev. $1,060.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Dylan Lantz, rev. $694.
- Ilona Murta to Anthony Smith, rev. $290.
- Ronald Wade Jr. to Kathryn Dyer, rev. $610.
Straits Township
- Albert Rowe III to William Wilder Jr., rev. $270.
- Visionary Property LLC to Laurel Creek Properties LLC, rev. $130.
Harkers Island Township
- Clinton Sherrill to Melissa Moore, rev. $630.
- Jonathan Willis to Renee Fischer, rev. $300.
- Ann Hartle to Matthew Troxler, rev. $140.
- William Whiteside Sr. to W. Graham Cawthorne Jr., rev. $1,800.
- Vernon Guthrie to Mitchell Blevins, rev. $90.
Marshallberg Township
- Kim Hanna to James Elliott, rev. $600.
Sea Level Township
- Larry Meek to Terri Merritt, rev. $70.
- Claude Soots to Devan Causey, rev. $130.
Atlantic Township
- Winston Hill to Charles Goodwin, rev. $16.
- Maria Stengel to Edward Ledford, rev. $60.
- Spruce & Clover LLC to Donald Ford, rev. $190.
- John Petersen to Raymond Priddy, rev. $240.
- Jennifer Scarbrough to Frank Harper, rev. $32.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Bailee Corey to Tanner Tharrington.
- Eric Blackie to Bonnie Stump.
- Brenda Carmona Zuniga to Adolfo Erazo Rosales.
- Dallas Bankston to Bailey Preston.
- Katherine Rinehart to Bryan Grindrod.
- Lucas Salaske to Haley Brink.
- Colby Royal to Chase Starling.
- Grant Novak to McKayla Aldridge.
- Kaeli Frano to James Black.
- Ariel Ezzell to Matthew Bailey.
- Makayla Cutler to Kevin Ortiz.
- Nicholas Perron-Siegel to Mary Wyatt.
- Nicholas Gallaher to Kaitlan Lambert.
- Jacob Rupp to Melanie Barrera Parraga.
- George Pace Jr. to Mary Sandor.
- Kelly-Ann Evans to Dillon Hughes.
- Madison Nicula to Zachary Morton.
- Terence Casey to Jenna Horner.
- Eric Deavers to Carol Nuckols.
- Christopher Accettullo to Susan Ethridge.
- Curtis Lewis Jr. to Janet Green.
- Montoya Ingram Jr. to Kaylee Jackson.
- Christopher McMichael to Laura Harker.
- Patrick Bean to Emily Gillikin.
- Joshua Timulak to Haven Lewis.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
- Sammie and Janice Turner.
- Dawn and Todd Whan.
- David and Alania Gambardella.
- Jason and Sarah Arthur.
- Lucas LeBeau and Rebecca Cody.
- Robert and Kimberly Rinaldi.
- Michael Fulcher Jr. and Diana Fulcher.
- Lori and Arnold Cortez.
- April and Frank Covington.
