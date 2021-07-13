Deed transfers 2

These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from June 24-July 8. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

  • John Davis to Steven Kjellberg, rev. $450.
  • David Trowbridge to Cally Semanderes, rev. $1,900.
  • Jesse Chappell Jr. to KJH Property LLC, rev. $668.
  • Angelo Edine to Scott Glover, rev. $1,450.
  • Tommy Ware Jr. to Richard Skrovan, rev. $730.
  • Holland Properties LLC to Ryan Flood, rev. $540.
  • Joseph Goodnight to Kenneth Hauser, rev. $424.
  • Ian Kreiling to Sarah Plaut, rev. $630.
  • John Raines to Tina H. Rierson Irrevocable Trust, rev. $358.
  • Deane Rice to Frank Smith, rev. $2,798.
  • Emily Freeman to Scott Porter, rev. $538.
  • Alexander Smetana to Jacob Moultrie, rev. $730.
  • Seventy West Builders Inc. to Ross Blaylock, rev. $671.
  • Jeremy Mason to Alexander Boal, rev. $1,400.
  • Wallace Cook to Jody Mooring, rev. $1,520.
  • Melvin Riley to Joseph Digby, rev. $580.
  • Rodney Nevinger to Marc Farr, rev. $916.
  • Pearl Smith to Jordan Miles, rev. $256.
  • Maurice Flurie III to David Moxley Sr., rev. $45.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Michelle Gillikin, rev. $531.
  • Jason Gallant to Chase Pake, rev. $820.
  • Costa Mesa LLC to Joseph LaSorsa, rev. $960.
  • Jacob Loya to Kevin Schulz, rev. $550.
  • James Morgan III to Denis Ryan Jr., rev. $1,175.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to James Laney, rev. $528.
  • Matthew Swiber to Lisa Williams, rev. $1,300.
  • D.R. Horton Inc. to Deborah Gibson, rev. $540.
  • M.T. Pockets LLC to Barbara Shore, rev. $550.
  • Ronald Woodward to Steve Mendenhall, rev. $95.
  • John Costello to Gormon Properties N.C. LLC, rev. $398.
  • Michael Easley to Midland Trust Co., rev. $693.
  • Patricia Logan to Gregory Ayscue, rev. $530.
  • Jeffrey Serbus to Jonathan Miller, rev. $872.
  • Jeffrey Plummer to Bruce Greenland, rev. $850.
  • Michael Happel to Ronald Pettis, rev. $1,750.
  • James Otwell to 1621 Investments LLC, rev. $1,225.
  • Larry Banks to Waddell Lane Properties LLC, rev. $1,280.
  • Jeffrey Smith to Bruce Baker Jr., rev. $76.
  • Villas at Magens Bay III LLC to 300 Lighthouse LN D2 LLC, rev. $386.
  • Dale Sigman to Merikay Hunt, rev. $880.
  • Roger Preston to Tyler Pidgeon, rev. $1,000.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Matthew Steele, rev. $1,060.
  • Noel Sauerman to George Romine, rev. $313.
  • Walter Ganko to Sand Dollar Homes LLC, rev. $146.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Kenneth Adams, rev. $1,080.
  • Jerry Builders Homes LLC to Roger Shipman Jr., rev. $938.
  • McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Beth Farrington, rev. $260.
  • McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Ceclia Hareczmak, rev. $260.
  • John Schmidt to Thomas Myers, rev. $1,225.
  • Josie Guthrie to The Carter Living Trust, rev. $420.
  • Lawrence White to Benny Odham, rev. $236.
  • Dennis Del Mauro to Marvin Miller, rev. $70.
  • Kathleen Martin to John Winson, rev. $778.
  • J.R. Musgrave Inc. to Weetock Properties LLC, rev. $1,360.
  • Abigail Thompson to James Bagwell, rev. $426.
  • R. Randolph Reid to Roy Melton, rev. $620.
  • Janet Geisler to Get Covered With Care LLC, rev. $950.
  • JLH Properties LLC to Glenda Lucht, rev. $220.
  • Jared Sberal to Hannah Paderick, rev. $550.
  • William Campbell to Joseph Smolenski, rev. $450.
  • Matthew Humphrey to Michael Mallet, rev. $860.
  • McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Anthony Hardy, rev. $260.
  • Deborah Shelby to Tracey Hopkins, rev. $700.
  • Stephen Ellzey Jr. to Reni Wilson, rev. $832.
  • McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Erik Dayhoff, rev. $240.
  • Shannon Plaut to Clarence Gardner Jr., rev. $830.
  • Richard Twigg to Jerry Fowler, rev. $400.
  • Terry Leach to Terry Goins, rev. $598.
  • D. Wayne Jones to Sandra Stephenson, rev. $225.
  • Hugh Alexander Jr. to Victoria Blanchard, rev. $650.
  • Nimesh Parikh to M and S of Carteret LLC, rev. $320.
  • Severna Capital LLC to Lawrence Martin, rev. $380.
  • Atlantic Construction Inc. to Joshua Miller, rev. $564.
  • Kathleen Dowd to Donald Omara, rev. $640.
  • McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Mark Denning, rev. $240.
  • Randall Cornette to Shena Lee, rev. $950.
  • John Ennis to Steven Nash, rev. $766.
  • Santa Rosa Land Development Co. to Jeffrey Weingarten, rev. $469.
  • William Tilley Jr. to Kyle Hahn, rev. $1,030.
  • Cochran & Associates Inc. to Jonathan Chase, rev. $220.   

Morehead Township

  • Richard Joseph to 4C Properties LLC, rev. $436.
  • Bryan Gardner to Norberto Velazquez, rev. $800.
  • Frank Pepper to Joseph Turner, rev. $715.
  • Barbara McDaniel to Adolfo Rosales, rev. $690.
  • Philip Glass to A&B Property Management, rev. $360.
  •  Richard Patch Jr. to Greg Patterson, rev. $412.
  • William Jordan Jr. to Gilbert Thompson, rev. $820.
  • W. Graham Cawthorne Jr. to Holly Mortensen, rev. $2,600.
  • AVS Investments LLC to Michael Bailey, rev. $390.
  • John Stewart III to Rodney Baur, rev. $116.
  • Clifton Evans to Matthew Vincent, rev. $1,060.
  • J. Ronald Mowery to Sarah Eason, rev. $860.
  • Jesse Chappell Jr. to James Svendsen, rev. $130.
  • Seaside Group LLC to Ellen Brotzman, rev. $170.
  • Kristina Hanny to Tyler Owens, rev. $970.
  • Christopher Keohane to William Fordon, rev. $700.
  • Raymond Mulkey III to Charles Duncan, rev. $1,060.
  • Russell Mace to Patricia Sautner, rev. $306.
  • Milton Lloyd to Laura Weigum, rev. $212.
  • Andrew Cambron to John Mills, rev. $1,308.
  • Margaret Young to Larry Bennett, rev. $1,975.
  • John Stone III to William Koenig, rev. $278.
  • Royce Richardson Jr. to Branch Goodson, rev. $922.
  • Jenkins Ramsey Beach House LP to Miller & Miller Realty LLC, rev. $2,600.
  • James Parrott to Lester Lowe III, rev. $1,060.
  • Ali Iravani to Kevin McKnight, rev. $840.
  • West Bay Corp. to West Bay 2 LLC, rev. $265.
  • Clarence Oglesby Jr. to Gary Dodson, rev. $114.
  • Mark Bell to Melanie Weaver, rev. $250.
  • Baker & Smith Properties LLC to Robert Brinson Jr., rev. $4,944.
  • Louis Davis II to Julianne Davis-Christ, rev. $769.
  • Mark Decker to Andrew Geddes, rev. $780.
  • Roderick Allen III to William Ellis Jr., rev. $530.
  • Larry Crowder to Ricky Beeson, rev. $474.
  • Susan Racca to Catherine Roach, rev. $270.
  • William Johnson to Steven Hedrick, rev. $1,078.
  • Debra Roney to Michael Williford, rev. $280.
  • David Horton to LMN Properties LLC, rev. $214.
  • John Beaver Jr. to Joy Elliott, rev. $260.
  • Flowpro LLC to Karen Driscoll, rev. $402.
  • Preston Justice to Jefferson Howell, rev. $210.
  • Don Waddell to Styron Newport Property LLC, rev. $500.
  • Skyler Schoen to Connor Drown, rev. $520.
  • Linda Grasso to S. Allan Luihn, rev. $3,250.
  • Linda Dickson to John Mancini, rev. $390.
  • Skyler Schoen to Connor Drown, rev. $520.
  • Bridges 3309 LLC to Howard Joiner, rev. $198.
  • Katherine Barmer to David Magnan, rev. $390.
  • Baker & Smith Properties LLC to David Chronister, rev. $970.
  • Christopher Perry to Jim Harding, rev. $1,000.
  • Jeffery Thomas to Joseph Hoard IV, rev. $150.
  • Baileyhoo LLC to Jeca Shores LLC, rev. $900.
  • Joseph Shealey to Paul Eickhoff, rev. $750.
  •  Bradley Shore to Robert Albiez, rev. $985.
  • Michele Hopkins to Frank Ferritto, rev. $578.
  • Jeffrey Zier to Thomas Gravitt, rev. $740.
  • JVTV LLC to Susan Johnston, rev. $374.
  • John Wigger to Maria Lorenzo, rev. $80.
  • Stephen Arnold to David Schmauss, rev. $5.
  • Judith Furze to Travis Burt, rev. $820.
  • Old Trapper Sam LLC to Elton McNiel, rev. $410.
  • Patricia Godwin to Dawn Stewart, rev. $676.
  • Jerry Weaver to Eric Hale, rev. $750.
  • Sally Lambeth to IBRC 212 LLC, rev. $530.
  • Karen Cohall to Sugarloaf Development Group LLC, rev. $700.
  • Crystal Wasley to Donald Hollister, rev. $440.
  • Larry Starling to Anne Heymann, rev. $1,650.
  • Thomas Ramsey to Jay Ormond Jr., rev. $260.
  • Robert Grimes to Michael Pollard, rev. $1,050.

Newport Township

  • Phillip Adams to Olin Thomas, rev. $400.
  • Hokan Holmquist to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, rev. $150.
  • BDS to APIF-North Carolina LLC, rev. $3,270.
  • Albertelli Law Partners North Carolina P.A. to Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC, rev. $287.
  • Kimberly Kirby to Rachel Lyons, rev. $432.
  • CCLC Farms LLC to James Rivers, rev. $163.
  • Devona Minor to Lee Wyatt, rev. $53.
  • Felix Scroppo to Jeffrey McDowell, rev. $288.
  • Ryan Austin to Larissa O’Brien, rev. $360.
  • James Yeames to Tony Morrison, rev. $240.
  • Joseph Benitez Jr. to Christina Avant, rev. $330.
  • Shellie Runk to Colin Webster, rev. $220.
  • J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Kyle Boyd, rev. $556.
  • Alberta Culley to Adam Stumbo, rev. $248.  

Harlowe Township

  • Donald Bright to Antonio Suarez, rev. $244.

Beaufort Township

  • Marshall Beach to J.H. Pilcher Contracting Inc., rev. $128.
  • Todd Stoughton to Donald Zimmerman, rev. $546.
  • Worthington Freeman to Daniel Connell, rev. $65.
  • River’s Edge Construction Inc. to Michael Landreth, rev. $126.
  • Larry Lord to Patrick Barwick, rev. $656.
  • First State Trust Co. to Beatrice Gordon, rev. $486.
  • Scott Stip to Amy Wilson, rev. $350.
  • Maroline Jacobs to Queen Street Properties of Beaufort LLC, rev. $200.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to David Inscoe, rev. $677.
  • Jeffrey Jurgenson to Charles O’Donnell, rev. $375.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Brenda Bennett, rev. $719.
  • Richard Stanley to Gibbs Family Farm Land Trust, rev. $230.
  • Kathryn Ausband to Raymond Barber, rev. $670.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Thomas Robertson, rev. $992.
  • Melvin Harshberger to Wall-Part Properties LLC, rev. $663.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Jonathan Richbourg, rev. $682.
  • Romas White Jr. to Joel Carlyle II, rev. $96.
  • Joshua Dyer to Nathan Sackett, rev. $850.
  • Robert Komar to Windy Amory, rev. $330.
  • Lardan Development Corp. to Gregory Godwin, rev. $301.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Constance Case, rev. $825.
  • Thomas Maulshagen to John Clifford Jr., rev. $450.
  • Richard Nelson to Eric Flow, rev. $1,758.
  • Barbara Nelson to Jason Edwards, rev. $37.
  • Linda Semere to Thomas Lawrence, rev. $680.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to John Gardner, rev. $696.
  • Rodney Wade to Leland Rychel, rev. $540.
  • Willard Roberson Sr. to Judith Furze, rev. $1,060.
  • Streamline Developers LLC to Dylan Lantz, rev. $694.
  • Ilona Murta to Anthony Smith, rev. $290.
  • Ronald Wade Jr. to Kathryn Dyer, rev. $610.

Straits Township

  • Albert Rowe III to William Wilder Jr., rev. $270.
  • Visionary Property LLC to Laurel Creek Properties LLC, rev. $130.

Harkers Island Township

  • Clinton Sherrill to Melissa Moore, rev. $630.
  • Jonathan Willis to Renee Fischer, rev. $300.
  • Ann Hartle to Matthew Troxler, rev. $140.
  • William Whiteside Sr. to W. Graham Cawthorne Jr., rev. $1,800.
  • Vernon Guthrie to Mitchell Blevins, rev. $90.  

Marshallberg Township

  • Kim Hanna to James Elliott, rev. $600.

Sea Level Township

  • Larry Meek to Terri Merritt, rev. $70.
  • Claude Soots to Devan Causey, rev. $130.

Atlantic Township

  • Winston Hill to Charles Goodwin, rev. $16.
  • Maria Stengel to Edward Ledford, rev. $60.
  • Spruce & Clover LLC to Donald Ford, rev. $190.
  • John Petersen to Raymond Priddy, rev. $240.
  • Jennifer Scarbrough to Frank Harper, rev. $32.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

  • Bailee Corey to Tanner Tharrington.
  • Eric Blackie to Bonnie Stump.
  • Brenda Carmona Zuniga to Adolfo Erazo Rosales.
  •  Dallas Bankston to Bailey Preston.
  • Katherine Rinehart to Bryan Grindrod.
  • Lucas Salaske to Haley Brink.
  • Colby Royal to Chase Starling.
  • Grant Novak to McKayla Aldridge.
  • Kaeli Frano to James Black.
  • Ariel Ezzell to Matthew Bailey.
  • Makayla Cutler to Kevin Ortiz.
  • Nicholas Perron-Siegel to Mary Wyatt.
  • Nicholas Gallaher to Kaitlan Lambert.
  • Jacob Rupp to Melanie Barrera Parraga.
  • George Pace Jr. to Mary Sandor.
  • Kelly-Ann Evans to Dillon Hughes.
  • Madison Nicula to Zachary Morton.
  • Terence Casey to Jenna Horner.
  • Eric Deavers to Carol Nuckols.
  • Christopher Accettullo to Susan Ethridge.
  • Curtis Lewis Jr. to Janet Green.
  • Montoya Ingram Jr. to Kaylee Jackson.
  • Christopher McMichael to Laura Harker.
  • Patrick Bean to Emily Gillikin.
  • Joshua Timulak to Haven Lewis.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

  • Sammie and Janice Turner.
  • Dawn and Todd Whan.
  • David and Alania Gambardella.
  • Jason and Sarah Arthur.
  • Lucas LeBeau and Rebecca Cody.
  • Robert and Kimberly Rinaldi.
  • Michael Fulcher Jr. and Diana Fulcher.
  • Lori and Arnold Cortez.
  • April and Frank Covington.  

