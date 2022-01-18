These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Dec. 30, 2021 – Jan. 13, 2022. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
· Walter Wetherington to David Mohn, rev. $84.
· Roy Staebler to Joshua Harvey, rev. $1,100.
· Jennifer Snyder to Patricia Barnes, rev. $4.
· Coastal Land Ventures Inc. to 8101 Emerald Drive LLC, rev. $4,200.
· D.R. Horton Inc. to Brandon Sinor, rev. $821.
· Sandra Donley to John McCarty Sr., rev. $1,040.
· Nicholas Slicker to Michael Walsh, rev. $1,180.
· Dana Amezaga to Jack Allen, rev. $1,000.
· Steish Systems Inc. to Capital Hill Investments LLC, rev. $130.
· Jerri Builders Homes LLC to William Tilley Jr., rev. $1,249.
· Thomas Saenger Jr. to Donna Tompkins, rev. $520.
· The Grace Hess Holloway to Jan Dills, rev. $1,102.
· Danna Cates to Douglas Esgar, rev. $760.
· Aggie Thomas to Daniel Dix, rev. $1,030.
· Harold Comer to Gary Closter, rev. $298.
· Louise Montgomery to The Sandy Yang Yu Revocable Living Trust, rev. $2,800.
· Jeffrey Batten to Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC, rev. $400.
· Pamela Hill to Kristie Boles, rev. $1,000.
· Thomas Greene Jr. to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $45.
· Patricia McInerny to Vivian Creech, rev. $660.
· Jeffrey Rigsbee to Vivian Creech, rev. $710.
· William Sauerland Jr. to Donna Clark-Riddle, rev. $1,098.
· Daniel Brew to Dix Park East LLC, rev. $4,000.
· Gregory Poythress to Kenneth Sauls, rev. $410.
· LLG Trustee LLC to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., rev. $197.
· Ruby Hodges to John Addeo, rev. $1,675.
· Globil LLC to Bogue Sound RV Owner LLC, rev. $800.
· Bogue Sound RV Inc. to Bogue Sound RV Owner LLC, rev. $11,700.
· Melanie Salas to Charles Mulcrone, rev. $1,790.
· William Fox to Kristoffer Realander, rev. $544.
· D.R. Horton Inc. to Jamison Smith, rev. $619.
· Kimberly Lehnes to Robert Peoples, rev. $390.
· Harold Dombrowsky III to Andrew Patrick, rev. $478.
· Beaumont Capital LLC to Ronnie Leggett Sr., rev. $1,050.
· Michael Tuttle to Jeffrey Halada, rev. $710.
· Jonathan Wood to Alan Ward, rev. $1,640.
· James Chesnutt Jr. to William Faulkner V, rev. $1,560.
· McNeill & Associates Inc. to Dennis Arning, rev. $738.
· Jamison Smith to Marvin Estates LLC, rev. $639.
· Ronald Hopkins to James Riggs, rev. $750.
· Terry Cagle to Jayne Ferguson, rev. $2,800.
· James Sylvia to David Adams, rev. $630.
· Harold Comer to Jeffery Miller, rev. $298.
· Kathryn Draper to Sara Foster, rev. $1,062.
· Mia Digiacomo to David Upchurch Inc., rev. $60.
· Autumn Zimmer to Michael Vevurka Jr., rev. $1,360.
· William Bechtold to Jonathan Chase Sr., rev. $736.
· William U. Farrington Construction Inc. to Tamara Parham, rev. $1,150.
Morehead Township
· Kerri Bogue Cindy Curtis, rev. $790.
· Keith New to Emily Policastro, rev. $354.
· Best Ventures LLC to HPG N.C. Morehead City LLC, rev. $1,850.
· Deborah Wade to Greg Bellono, rev. $666.
· Gary Dodge JDV Beach LLC, rev. $4,200.
· Stephen Canfield to Ray Barbour, rev. $800.
· Billie Smith to Loyd Ackerman III, rev. $250.
· Brendon Baker to Anita Fleming, rev. $570.
· Daniel Hooker to H.T. Everett Enterprise LLC, rev. $190.
· Lon McKamey to Keith Blakely, rev. $160.
· Mark Kabbeko to Claudius Byrd, rev. $214.
· Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Monteparo Company, rev. $270.
· The Carey Wallace Aman Jr. Revocable Living Trust to Utmost LLC, rev. $385.
· Maureen Young to Terri Pilkington, rev. $55.
· Roger Crites to Ramsey Development Limited Partnership, rev. $370.
· Mary Merrill to Bradford Honeycutt, rev. $570.
· Kelly McDonald to Brandon Lilley, rev. $388.
· Susan Sayger to The Ramsey QOZB LLC, rev. $878.
· Alcoke Holdings III LLC to Dix Park East LLC, rev. $4,850.
· George Boykin to Dix Park East LLC, rev. $1,149.
· William Anderson to James Hinson, rev. $520.
· Alan Murphy to Derek Allen, rev. $1,000.
· Redding Moore to Bibianna Contti, rev. $726.
· William Achtenberg to Oscar Pena, rev. $490.
· Jonathan Davis to David Grifith, rev. $136.
· William Langston III to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $200.
· Ina Misner to James Martin, rev. $1,200.
· Ralph Arnold Jr. to Kevin Violette, rev. $640.
· Lee Thompson Jr. to Linda Klein, rev. $490.
· John Duda to Angela Landry, rev. $830.
· Pamela Moren to Rudder Family Investments LLC, rev. $750.
· Hardison King to Robert Macneil, rev. $500.
· C. Robin Jobe to Cara Lang, rev. $1,180.
· William Koenig to Timmy Horne, rev. $290.
· Cathy Maxfield to Dustin Heard, rev. $3.
· Cassandra Bennett to Total Rental Resources LLC, rev. $720.
· Bradford Grubbs to Hallie Hawkins, rev. $718.
· Howard Macon to Christine Boy, rev. $560.
· Margaret Gibson to Deanna Hull, rev. $1,500.
· Jean Wellons to Phillip Herbst, rev. $60.
· Susan Moran to Richard Cox, rev. $296.
· Linda Rike to Timothy Buchanan, rev. $1,650.
· Vanda Frye to Robert Ingram, rev. $620.
Newport Township
· David Murdoch Jr. to Jennifer Overall, rev. $960.
· Vickie Onorio to Danny Hoover, rev. $520.
· Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to David Adams, rev. $507.
· Amanda Mutch to Jimmy Deason, rev. $505.
· Carolyn Burnett to Cindy Perry, rev. $300.
· Jolly Brown to Derek White, rev. $458.
· Jean-Paul Whittman to Addees Properties LLC, rev. $130.
Harlowe Township
· Robert Terry III to Ernest Sylivant, rev. $92.
· Jonathan Birkett to Gordon Cruikshank, rev. $598.
· William Pearson to John Lewis, rev. $120.
· Dalton Family Investments LLC to Douglas Smith, rev. $40.
· Jennifer Babtist to Sandra Castellano, rev. $136.
· William Pearson to Jeffrey Shepherd II, rev. $64.
Beaufort Township
· Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to First Rung Properties LLC, rev. $830.
· Robin Hampton to Philip Ross, rev. $563.
· Donna Hickman to Christopher Makuta, rev. $600.
· Crystal Coast Lifestyle Properties Inc. to Queene Anne’s Quarters LLC, rev. $320.
· Diana Chadwick to Taylor Machette, rev. $460.
· Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $303.
· Techwood Coastal LLC to James Giannini, rev. $898.
· Barney McLaughlin to William Stephenson, rev. $1,750.
· Old Seaport Development LLC to Charles Baker, rev. $670.
· Michael Murray to James Bright, rev. $65.
· Sarah Davis to Bernadette Allen, rev. $790.
· Carolyn Davidson to Joyce McCune, rev. $300.
· Coran Taylor to Pamelia Herndon, rev. $500.
· Danny Gillahan Sr. to Kimberly Tarr, rev. $674.
Merrimon Township
· Edwin Janeczek to EastCo Properties LLC, rev. $30.
· Betty Brock to Brenda Warren, rev. $53.
· Shawn Pugh to Falcon Investments LLC, rev. $70.
Straits Township
· Kristi Pleasant to Matthew Richter, rev. $161.
· The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to Oliver Block Sr., rev. $17.
· Richard McGough to Kristie DeVaney, rev. $320.
· Karen Taylor to Lucas Farrugia, rev. $24.
· Kathleen Purvis to Kenneth Davis, rev. $275.
· Amanda Smith to Susan McElvain, rev. $430.
· Anita Williams to Patricia Morillo, rev. $200.
Smyrna Township
· M. Douglas Goines to N.C. Coastal Federation Inc., rev. $100.
Harkers Island Township
· Jeffery Gilbert to William Birtcher, rev. $212.
· Christopher Boudreau to Samuel Mann, rev. $108.
Marshallberg Township
· Cheryl Moore to James Amspacher, rev. $60.
Atlantic Township
· Mark Childress to Coresounders of Atlantic LLC, rev. $260.
· Barry Story to Carlos Suarez Jr., rev. $904.
· Robert Frey to Brian Boyle, rev. $100.
· Mark Camp to David Walker, rev. $324.
Cedar Island Township
· Isaac Goodwin to Cedar Island Bay LLC, rev. $10.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
· Paul Bibbins to Nevena Poluga.
· Tony Cone to Betty Willis.
· Daniel Moreno to Hope Vaselovic.
· Ryan Donlon to Lunden Johnson-Green.
· Sandra Duca to Linwood Stowe.
· Ethan Yeazel to Lauren Dains.
· Ronald Styron to Linda Coleman.
· Nathan Dean to Hannah Strickland.
· David Rawls to Wendy Foster.
· Kolton Abrams to Mallory Scheib.
· Dennis Mullins to Ariadna Espitia Medina.
· Patrick Pierce to Glenda Self.
· Riley Pfeiffer to Jensen Fullwood.
· Ashley Schwartz to Donald Poe Jr.
· Meagen Henner to Zachary Belanger.
Divorces
The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:
· Deborah de Ruiz Walker and Daniel Ruiz Trujillo.
· Amanda and Leo Robles.
· Richard and Rebecca Lee.
· Nikita and Jerry Pritchett.
· Jean and William Smith.
· Jacqueline and Leonardo Perez.
· Mya Pope and Kyle Barton.
· George and Kesia McCoy.
· Brian and Deborah Slesinski.
