These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from Dec. 30, 2021 – Jan. 13, 2022. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:

White Oak Township

·     Walter Wetherington to David Mohn, rev. $84.

·     Roy Staebler to Joshua Harvey, rev. $1,100.

·     Jennifer Snyder to Patricia Barnes, rev. $4.

·     Coastal Land Ventures Inc. to 8101 Emerald Drive LLC, rev. $4,200.

·     D.R. Horton Inc. to Brandon Sinor, rev. $821.

·     Sandra Donley to John McCarty Sr., rev. $1,040.

·     Nicholas Slicker to Michael Walsh, rev. $1,180.

·     Dana Amezaga to Jack Allen, rev. $1,000.

·     Steish Systems Inc. to Capital Hill Investments LLC, rev. $130.

·     Jerri Builders Homes LLC to William Tilley Jr., rev. $1,249.

·     Thomas Saenger Jr. to Donna Tompkins, rev. $520.

·     The Grace Hess Holloway to Jan Dills, rev. $1,102.

·     Danna Cates to Douglas Esgar, rev. $760.

·     Aggie Thomas to Daniel Dix, rev. $1,030.

·     Harold Comer to Gary Closter, rev. $298.

·     Louise Montgomery to The Sandy Yang Yu Revocable Living Trust, rev. $2,800.  

·     Jeffrey Batten to Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC, rev. $400.

·     Pamela Hill to Kristie Boles, rev. $1,000.

·     Thomas Greene Jr. to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $45.

·     Patricia McInerny to Vivian Creech, rev. $660.

·     Jeffrey Rigsbee to Vivian Creech, rev. $710.

·     William Sauerland Jr. to Donna Clark-Riddle, rev. $1,098.

·     Daniel Brew to Dix Park East LLC, rev. $4,000.

·     Gregory Poythress to Kenneth Sauls, rev. $410.

·     LLG Trustee LLC to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., rev. $197.

·     Ruby Hodges to John Addeo, rev. $1,675.

·     Globil LLC to Bogue Sound RV Owner LLC, rev. $800.

·     Bogue Sound RV Inc. to Bogue Sound RV Owner LLC, rev. $11,700.

·     Melanie Salas to Charles Mulcrone, rev. $1,790.

·     William Fox to Kristoffer Realander, rev. $544.

·     D.R. Horton Inc. to Jamison Smith, rev. $619.

·     Kimberly Lehnes to Robert Peoples, rev. $390.

·     Harold Dombrowsky III to Andrew Patrick, rev. $478.

·     Beaumont Capital LLC to Ronnie Leggett Sr., rev. $1,050.

·     Michael Tuttle to Jeffrey Halada, rev. $710.

·     Jonathan Wood to Alan Ward, rev. $1,640.

·     James Chesnutt Jr. to William Faulkner V, rev. $1,560.

·     McNeill & Associates Inc. to Dennis Arning, rev. $738.

·     Jamison Smith to Marvin Estates LLC, rev. $639.

·     Ronald Hopkins to James Riggs, rev. $750.

·     Terry Cagle to Jayne Ferguson, rev. $2,800.

·     James Sylvia to David Adams, rev. $630.

·     Harold Comer to Jeffery Miller, rev. $298.

·     Kathryn Draper to Sara Foster, rev. $1,062.

·     Mia Digiacomo to David Upchurch Inc., rev. $60.

·     Autumn Zimmer to Michael Vevurka Jr., rev. $1,360.

·     William Bechtold to Jonathan Chase Sr., rev. $736.

·     William U. Farrington Construction Inc. to Tamara Parham, rev. $1,150.   

Morehead Township

·     Kerri Bogue Cindy Curtis, rev. $790.

·     Keith New to Emily Policastro, rev. $354.

·     Best Ventures LLC to HPG N.C. Morehead City LLC, rev. $1,850.

·     Deborah Wade to Greg Bellono, rev. $666.

·     Gary Dodge JDV Beach LLC, rev. $4,200.

·     Stephen Canfield to Ray Barbour, rev. $800.

·     Billie Smith to Loyd Ackerman III, rev. $250.

·     Brendon Baker to Anita Fleming, rev. $570.

·     Daniel Hooker to H.T. Everett Enterprise LLC, rev. $190.

·     Lon McKamey to Keith Blakely, rev. $160.

·     Mark Kabbeko to Claudius Byrd, rev. $214.

·     Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Monteparo Company, rev. $270.

·     The Carey Wallace Aman Jr. Revocable Living Trust to Utmost LLC, rev. $385.

·     Maureen Young to Terri Pilkington, rev. $55.

·     Roger Crites to Ramsey Development Limited Partnership, rev. $370.

·     Mary Merrill to Bradford Honeycutt, rev. $570.

·     Kelly McDonald to Brandon Lilley, rev. $388.

·     Susan Sayger to The Ramsey QOZB LLC, rev. $878.

·     Alcoke Holdings III LLC to Dix Park East LLC, rev. $4,850.

·     George Boykin to Dix Park East LLC, rev. $1,149.

·     William Anderson to James Hinson, rev. $520.

·     Alan Murphy to Derek Allen, rev. $1,000.

·     Redding Moore to Bibianna Contti, rev. $726.

·     William Achtenberg to Oscar Pena, rev. $490.

·     Jonathan Davis to David Grifith, rev. $136.

·     William Langston III to BRB Builders Inc., rev. $200.

·     Ina Misner to James Martin, rev. $1,200.

·     Ralph Arnold Jr. to Kevin Violette, rev. $640.

·     Lee Thompson Jr. to Linda Klein, rev. $490.

·     John Duda to Angela Landry, rev. $830.

·     Pamela Moren to Rudder Family Investments LLC, rev. $750.

·     Hardison King to Robert Macneil, rev. $500.

·     C. Robin Jobe to Cara Lang, rev. $1,180.

·     William Koenig to Timmy Horne, rev. $290.

·     Cathy Maxfield to Dustin Heard, rev. $3.

·     Cassandra Bennett to Total Rental Resources LLC, rev. $720.

·     Bradford Grubbs to Hallie Hawkins, rev. $718.

·     Howard Macon to Christine Boy, rev. $560.

·     Margaret Gibson to Deanna Hull, rev. $1,500.

·     Jean Wellons to Phillip Herbst, rev. $60.

·     Susan Moran to Richard Cox, rev. $296.

·     Linda Rike to Timothy Buchanan, rev. $1,650.

·     Vanda Frye to Robert Ingram, rev. $620.

Newport Township

·     David Murdoch Jr. to Jennifer Overall, rev. $960.

·     Vickie Onorio to Danny Hoover, rev. $520.

·     Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to David Adams, rev. $507.

·     Amanda Mutch to Jimmy Deason, rev. $505.

·     Carolyn Burnett to Cindy Perry, rev. $300.

·     Jolly Brown to Derek White, rev. $458.

·     Jean-Paul Whittman to Addees Properties LLC, rev. $130.

Harlowe Township

·     Robert Terry III to Ernest Sylivant, rev. $92.

·     Jonathan Birkett to Gordon Cruikshank, rev. $598.

·     William Pearson to John Lewis, rev. $120.

·     Dalton Family Investments LLC to Douglas Smith, rev. $40.

·     Jennifer Babtist to Sandra Castellano, rev. $136.

·     William Pearson to Jeffrey Shepherd II, rev. $64.   

Beaufort Township

·     Heritage Investments of the Coast LLC to First Rung Properties LLC, rev. $830.

·     Robin Hampton to Philip Ross, rev. $563.

·     Donna Hickman to Christopher Makuta, rev. $600.

·     Crystal Coast Lifestyle Properties Inc. to Queene Anne’s Quarters LLC, rev. $320.

·     Diana Chadwick to Taylor Machette, rev. $460.

·     Blue Treasure LLC to Streamline Developers LLC, rev. $303.

·     Techwood Coastal LLC to James Giannini, rev. $898.

·      Barney McLaughlin to William Stephenson, rev. $1,750.

·     Old Seaport Development LLC to Charles Baker, rev. $670.

·     Michael Murray to James Bright, rev. $65.

·     Sarah Davis to Bernadette Allen, rev. $790.

·     Carolyn Davidson to Joyce McCune, rev. $300.

·     Coran Taylor to Pamelia Herndon, rev. $500.

·     Danny Gillahan Sr. to Kimberly Tarr, rev. $674.

Merrimon Township

·     Edwin Janeczek to EastCo Properties LLC, rev. $30.

·     Betty Brock to Brenda Warren, rev. $53.

·     Shawn Pugh to Falcon Investments LLC, rev. $70.

Straits Township

·     Kristi Pleasant to Matthew Richter, rev. $161.

·     The Douglas Taft Lewis Revocable Trust to Oliver Block Sr., rev. $17.

·     Richard McGough to Kristie DeVaney, rev. $320.  

·     Karen Taylor to Lucas Farrugia, rev. $24.

·     Kathleen Purvis to Kenneth Davis, rev. $275.

·     Amanda Smith to Susan McElvain, rev. $430.

·     Anita Williams to Patricia Morillo, rev. $200.

Smyrna Township

·     M. Douglas Goines to N.C. Coastal Federation Inc., rev. $100.

Harkers Island Township

·     Jeffery Gilbert to William Birtcher, rev. $212.

·     Christopher Boudreau to Samuel Mann, rev. $108.

Marshallberg Township

·     Cheryl Moore to James Amspacher, rev. $60.  

Atlantic Township

·     Mark Childress to Coresounders of Atlantic LLC, rev. $260.

·     Barry Story to Carlos Suarez Jr., rev. $904.

·     Robert Frey to Brian Boyle, rev. $100.

·     Mark Camp to David Walker, rev. $324.

Cedar Island Township

·     Isaac Goodwin to Cedar Island Bay LLC, rev. $10.

Marriages

Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:

·     Paul Bibbins to Nevena Poluga.

·     Tony Cone to Betty Willis.

·     Daniel Moreno to Hope Vaselovic.

·     Ryan Donlon to Lunden Johnson-Green.

·     Sandra Duca to Linwood Stowe.

·     Ethan Yeazel to Lauren Dains.

·     Ronald Styron to Linda Coleman.

·     Nathan Dean to Hannah Strickland.

·     David Rawls to Wendy Foster.

·     Kolton Abrams to Mallory Scheib.

·     Dennis Mullins to Ariadna Espitia Medina.

·     Patrick Pierce to Glenda Self.

·     Riley Pfeiffer to Jensen Fullwood.

·     Ashley Schwartz to Donald Poe Jr.

·     Meagen Henner to Zachary Belanger.  

Divorces

The following divorces were granted recently in Carteret County:

·     Deborah de Ruiz Walker and Daniel Ruiz Trujillo.

·     Amanda and Leo Robles.

·     Richard and Rebecca Lee.

·     Nikita and Jerry Pritchett.

·     Jean and William Smith.

·     Jacqueline and Leonardo Perez.

·     Mya Pope and Kyle Barton.

·     George and Kesia McCoy.

·     Brian and Deborah Slesinski.  

