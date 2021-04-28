These deed transfers were recorded by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty from April 16-22. The revenue stamp represents $2 per $1,000 of the purchase price:
White Oak Township
- Darlene Bumgarner to Charles East, rev. $310.
- Always N Season LLC to ELI Management LLC, rev. $2,768.
- Charlton Burns to Michael Rogers, rev. $500.
- Randy Bills Jr. to John Whitley III, rev. $674.
- Sandra Christenbury to Thomas Christenbury, rev. $750.
- Leon Smith to Village Resources Inc., rev. $1,450.
- Paula Kennedy to Elm Street Builders LLC, rev. $96.
- Beverly Hilliard to Christopher Fry, rev. $1,510.
- Robert Aud to Dean Chastain, rev. $620.
- Ann Rotchford to Alicia Salazar, rev. $570.
- Ricky Batten to Jeffrey Shoemaker, rev. $424.
- Paul Lefebvre to Douglas Shelton, rev. $1,240.
- David Harris to James Hudson, rev. $60.
- Steven Owens to Patricia Smith, rev. $316.
- James Mahoney to Gordon Case, rev. $560.
- Wagner Beach Condos LLC to Deeann Seymour, rev. $382.
- Brittany Holloway to Bret Benton, rev. $490.
- Joseph Bradshaw Sr. to Mary Scoggins, rev. $1,250.
- Charles Clark to Sterlin King Jr., rev. $580.
- Streamline Developers LLC to Jason Sharp, rev. $985.
- John Abney to Craig Rosen Jr., rev. $600.
- Deborah Mason to Sand Dollar Homes LLC, rev. $100.
- Sun Coast Homes and Development Inc. to Melissa Wiggins, rev. $620.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Jarrett Rogers, rev. $220.
- Kacey Jack to Jeffrey Stoicescu, rev. $2,334.
- Duane Brown to Nicholas Slicker, rev. $1,050.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Robert Meyer, rev. $230.
- Barbara Smith to Hanford Holdings LLC, rev. $1,100.
- Nungesser Properties LLC to Anthony Cavallo, rev. $900.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Billy Hensley, rev. $505.
- Edward Brice to Gary Davis, rev. $290.
- Donald Satterfield to Wesley Satterfield, rev. $4.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Sherry Pigott, rev. $230.
- James Puglisi to Michael Sirmans, rev. $70.
- James Marlowe to Robbie Thomson, rev. $684.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to Michael Neely, rev. $504.
- McNeill and Associates Rentals Inc. to Michael Ferraro, rev. $230.
Morehead Township
- Tarland Farms Company LLC to HPC Services & Holdings LLC, rev. $300.
- Andrew Jones to Colt Washa, rev. $530.
- Finance of America Reverse LLC to Thomas Denton Jr., rev. $692.
- Taffie Baysden to William Lehnes, rev. $960.
- Outer Banks Development Inc. to EJW Properties LLC, rev. $2,060.
- Lemuel Stroud Jr. to Valerio Montesano Jr., rev. $890.
- Earley Family LLC to James Settineri Jr., rev. $2,070.
- Lorita Guthrie to James Biggs, rev. $320.
- Cory Holdings LLC to Joseph Carr Jr., rev. $418.
- Randall Williams to Charles Barzola, rev. $1,410.
- Taffie Baysden to MJNB Properties Inc., rev. $450.
- Clarence Webb Jr. to Jacqueline Solomon, rev. $1,700.
- Kim Currie to Robert Mulrenan, rev. $365.
- John Godsey to Timothy Brothers, rev. $90.
- John Stone III to Pamela Ayers, rev. $298.
- Stephanie Smith to Marcus Chesnutt, rev. $350.
- Ashley Powell to Kevin Beeson, rev. $500.
- Timothy Brothers to Roy Barnes Jr., rev. $1,180.
- Bruce Warner to Hugh Bryan III, rev. $460.
- Joel Morris to Red Shingle LLC, rev. $72.
- Wilbur Ellen to Wilbur Ellen, rev. $15.
- Margaret Ryan to Sabrina Schell, rev. $2,372.
- C. Richard Thompson to John Shives, rev. $500.
- Baker & Smith Properties LLC to EPC Holdings 997 LLC, rev. $3,600.
- John Scibal to Grayson Russell, rev. $1,170.
- Thomas Porter Jr. to Sara Gallagher, rev. $462.
- Mary Wenzel to David Luttrell III, rev. $300.
- Michael Bottoms to Jeremy Murphy, rev. $480.
- Margaret Steed to Michael Mandl, rev. $1,730.
- Crystal Holdings LLC to RIDCO Corp., rev. $16,000.
- Ryan Bellaw to Jon-Michael Ciaramella, rev. $798.
- Teresa Brice to Ronald LeJeune, rev. $560.
- Jim Speight to Mark Shimozono, rev. $950.
- Tommy Lewis to James Dickenson, rev. $250.
Newport Township
- Terry Phillips to Ginger Fitzgerald, rev. $330.
- Robert Tomon to Kris-Erin Moon, rev. $476.
- Victor Marwin to Jeremiah Wood, rev. $870.
- J.C. Jackson Homes LLC to Matthew Jones, rev. $644.
Harlowe Township
- Cecil Taylor to Charles Fulcher, rev. $390.
- Jean Jerger to Archie Construction Inc., rev. $64.
- William Alley to Amy Anderson, rev. $105.
Beaufort Township
- Timothy Everhart to Walter O’Berry III, rev. $1,020.
- Charles O’Connor to R.J. Blondeau, rev. $660.
- Thomas Gilliam to Charles O’Connor, rev. $1,360.
- Jon Rose Jr. to Christopher Clayton, rev. $132.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Richard Long, rev. $131.
- Jeffrey Pilcher to Teresa Sherman-Gach, rev. $900.
- Brian Rose to Robin Johnson, rev. $40.
- Streamline Developers LLC to James Krukowski, rev. $939.
- Eugene Garner Jr. to Robbin Roddewig, rev. $520.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Andrew Gridley, rev. $151.
- Conscience Bay LLC to Orange Street Beaufort LLC, rev. $242.
Straits Township
- William Hill to Brandon Hill, rev. $313.
- Sharon Hunt to Peter Hunt, rev. $170.
Harkers Island Township
- Larry Herron to Leon Atkinson, rev. $228.
- Timothy Franklin to Christopher Gagnon, rev. $2,250.
- Curtis Ayers to John Whalen, rev. $1,100.
- Linda Haines to John Percivall III, rev. $1,620.
Smyrna Township
- Cynthia Pake to Timo Ruuska, rev. $1,150.
Sea Level Township
- Hon Asset Management LLC to Jerry Stiens, rev. $112.
Marriages
Recent marriage licenses issued by Carteret County Register of Deeds Karen Hardesty:
- Amy Hodges to David Wilson.
- William Dozier III to Virginia Smith.
- Zechariah Runyon to Chelsea Pike.
- Paul Cox to Freida Wilson.
- Brenda Slone to Filmore Davis.
- Danielle Cool to Brandon Currence.
- Melissa D’Anton to Theodore Nichols.
- Colleen King to Paul Blake III.
- Brandi Munday to Tandra Stamey.
- Andrew Mikolaichik to McKenzi Moon.
- Marus Satterthwaite to Charlesetta Morris.
- Kayla Billett to Amy Stone.
